"They Lied To Us" - Facebook Suspends "Psychological Warfare" Firm That Backed Trump

In a move that ratchets up the pressure on UK-based data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica, Facebook has suspended Cambridge from its platform after receiving reports that Cambridge stole user data taken from a third-party app.
In a blog post, Vice President and General Counsel Paul Grewal explained that a researcher working for Cambridge lied to Facebook and improperly captured data from an app that was using Facebook login.
Alexander Nix
The accusation provides a rare glimpse into how, exactly Cambridge Analytica, which is partly owned by Trump backer Robert Mercer, came into possession of the reams of user data that its founder boasted helped it guide the Trump campaign to victory in 2016.
Protecting people’s information is at the heart of everything we do, and we require the same from people who operate apps on Facebook. In 2015, we learned that a psychology professor at the University of Cambridge named Dr. Aleksandr Kogan lied to us and violated our Platform Policies by passing data from an app that was using Facebook Login to SCL/Cambridge Analytica, a firm that does political, government and military work around the globe. He also passed that data to Christopher Wylie of Eunoia Technologies, Inc.
Like all app developers, Kogan requested and gained access to information from people after they chose to download his app. His app, “thisisyourdigitallife,” offered a personality prediction, and billed itself on Facebook as “a research app used by psychologists.” Approximately 270,000 people downloaded the app. In so doing, they gave their consent for Kogan to access information such as the city they set on their profile, or content they had liked, as well as more limited information about friends who had their privacy settings set to allow it.
Although Kogan gained access to this information in a legitimate way and through the proper channels that governed all developers on Facebook at that time, he did not subsequently abide by our rules. By passing information on to a third party, including SCL/Cambridge Analytica and Christopher Wylie of Eunoia Technologies, he violated our platform policies. When we learned of this violation in 2015, we removed his app from Facebook and demanded certifications from Kogan and all parties he had given data to that the information had been destroyed. Cambridge Analytica, Kogan and Wylie all certified to us that they destroyed the data.
Meanwhile, a New York Times story published Saturday claims the firm siphoned off information from the profiles of more than 50 million Facebook users without their permission.
Despite Cambridge assuring Facebook the data were deleted - Facebook eventually received reports that the data was never disposed of.
Several days ago, we received reports that, contrary to the certifications we were given, not all data was deleted. We are moving aggressively to determine the accuracy of these claims. If true, this is another unacceptable violation of trust and the commitments they made. We are suspending SCL/Cambridge Analytica, Wylie and Kogan from Facebook, pending further information.
We are committed to vigorously enforcing our policies to protect people’s information. We will take whatever steps are required to see that this happens. We will take legal action if necessary to hold them responsible and accountable for any unlawful behavior.
Cambridge Analytica founder Alexander Nix once boasted that his firm had collected as many as 5,000 data points on the 270 million likely American voters - a staggering number, according to Mother Jones.
Looking back, that admission may have been ill-advised: Cambridge Analytica is now embroiled in a lawsuit over whether they need to turn over the data they've collected on individual voters should those voters request it. This threatens to pull back the curtain on methods that the company used to help Trump win - including the rumored use of a technique called psychographics. Psychographics is a groundbreaking data-analysis technique that sounds like something adapted from a bad science-fiction novel.
Here's Mother Jones:
Cambridge Analytica opened its doors in 2013 and claims to use big data to predict human behavior and influence political elections, according to the company’s website. But what sets Cambridge Analytica apart from other data firms is that it claims to use what’s known as psychographics to build its voter profiles. Many political campaigns have used demographics (e.g., age, race, gender) to target political messaging, and President Obama successfully and famously used consumer data to target voters. But psychographics, in theory, go deeper, claiming to be able to predict a voter’s personality traits, such as how organized, extroverted, or quick to worry they are, by looking at a person’s online and consumer behavior.
Representatives of the company have since tried to walk this back:
To add, even Cambridge Analytica itself is sending mixed messages about the use of psychographics on the Trump campaign. Nix said in that same fall 2016 presentation, “Of the two candidates left in the election, one of them is using these technologies,” referring to Trump. Then, at a December post-election panel hosted by Google, Matt Oczkowski, Cambridge’s head of product, said “I don’t want to break your heart; but we actually didn’t really do any psychographics with the Trump campaign.”
Cambridge Analytica said it's in touch with Facebook in order to resolve the matter as quickly as possible, according to a company statement on Saturday.
"No data from GSR was used by Cambridge Analytica as part of the services it provided to the Donald Trump 2016 presidential campaign," the statement said.
The suspension comes as CA is embroiled in a lawsuit, brought by David Carroll, a media professor at Parsons School of Design, over whether it must turn over the data it has collected on American voters when they request it. While there are no US laws requiring this, CA, being a UK company, is subject to UK laws, that mandate disclosure.
Still, critics of CA have sought to portray the firm as a purveyor of psychological warfare that has actively tried to interfere in international elections. The company has been forced to repeatedly deny allegations that it conspired with Russia to sway the US election in favor of Trump - allegations that surfaced after it was revealed that Nix, the founder of CA, had offered Julian Assange help in releasing Hillary Clinton's stolen emails.
Comments
OT: get a gander at asset seizures.
https://www.treasury.gov/ofac/downloads/sdnlist.pdf
Odd, Imran Awan is not on there.
In reply to OT: get a gander at asset… by WillyGroper
Yeah, they wanted to use that and ALL of their other data to put Shill in the White House.
Fuck these people.
In reply to Odd, Imran Awan is not on… by navy62802
F, facebook
In reply to Yeah, they wanted to use… by tmosley
Facebook butthurt coz they didn't make a shekel in the process.
If the data would have been bought from them everything would have been just dandy.
In reply to F, facebook by JimmyJones
O tempora!... O mores!... I'm shocked, shocked, l tell you, to find there's stealing going on in there...
Thieves stealing from thieves — it's like a dog eat dog world, or something...
In reply to Facebook butthurt coz they… by Schlomo Shekelstein
so you've viewed all 1110 pages?
not.
the name we know could easily be an aka.
In reply to Odd, Imran Awan is not on… by navy62802
"Protecting people’s information is at the heart of everything we do.”
Hahaa, incredible horseshit. Even for Jewerberg.
In reply to OT: get a gander at asset… by WillyGroper
lying cunts, all of em, lying cunts.
they wake up and tell a lie.. all of em
Facebook = Pedobook.
No sane person is on there.
In reply to lying cunts, all of em,… by Dilluminati
It's ok when the Demorats do it. Never been on Fakebook- never will.
In reply to Facebook = Pedobook… by Lost in translation
Just get the fuck over it snowflakes
Somebody LIED to Facebook? What a turning of the tables! Ca-Ching!
FarceBook: Enemy of the People
It's unfortunate that Zukerberg was unable to provide Hillary's campaign with the same High quality analytics since they owned the original data ...
THAT....is the most relevant point not to be addressed in the above article.
Also consider...
BOTH Facebook and Google we’re all gung ho for Hillary, yet combined...and with all the data they sheer from us, they weren’t able to tease out the datapoints that matter, yet this one standalone company could?
Add to that the full power of NSA database that Obama made available to the DNC....and they still couldn’t get that Disgusting Monstrosity across the finish line.
Cry me a fucking river, bitchez...
In reply to Kettle is ranting about the… by carbonmutant
@RS and CM,
Facebook did try and did its best.
The difference was this big. Even Comey could see this, the reason he turned in the last days.
In reply to THAT....is the most relevant… by RumpleShitzkin
Harm's done. For instance they already targeted the evangelicals to bring back the apocalypse in the ME, just like Bush Jr. did.
https://www.juancole.com/2018/03/apocalyptic-christianity-returns.html
Seth Rich!
Selling people's information is at the heart of what Facebook does.
All of your facebook data are belong to facebook. This attack was an attack on the very nose length of facebook.
In reply to Selling people's information… by Dank fur Kopf
'reams of user data that its founder boasted helped it guide the Trump campaign to victory in 2016.'
No sir, what brought Trump to victory was the Democrats running Hiltery Clinton the lying pedo animal from hell.
This has nothing to do with protecting data.
The thought police are in assault mode.
How is this any difference than what Facebook does? Oh yeah, right, Fagbook does it for the good of their users! Hahahahahaha🤣🤣🤣🤣
.
IT has been scientifically proven that the chemicals used on Syrian civilians and blamed on Assad were from Hillary's stockpile of chemicals made in the USA.
These chemicals are tracable due to highly specific content combinations and can be traced to specific manufacturing batches.
In reply to Here's One ZH. US training… by Falconsixone
So that's "WHAT HAPPENED!"
Cambridge Analytica Algo Score =1 Facebook Algo Score = 0
It's a One Trick Algo World everywhere you look today...they all lie.
http://ducknetweb.blogspot.com/2017/04/one-trick-algo-world-needs-to-be…
Remember this from 2014 where a Facebook engineer got really full of himself with the so called "Scientific Study"...software engineers have egos that are huge when they control the actions and thoughts of millions of people, and they keep wanting more..I know I used to write code and even if you are doing for good productive use, that "wanting more" from the data urge never goes away.
http://ducknetweb.blogspot.com/2014/06/virtual-unreality-maybe-good-rea…
So hey a few weeks ago I set up a Spotify account without Facebook. Once upon a time, like 15 years ago I had a Facebook account for about 6 months, mainly created so I could write about the data mining to see it in action. Guess what, after playing a couple of songs on Spotify, I get an email from Facebook that my account had been reinstated at Facebook, and it had been "deleted" 15 years ago. I had to sign on and try the algo process of deleting it again...I deleted and not deactified as that option was not there 15 years ago. The stupid screen comes up even showing last activity 15 years ago when I deleted the stupid thing again! I had no pictures and had nothing of substance on there as it was just done to educate myself a little, so I said hi to a few folks, etc. but knew better than to put anything on there of any value to include no pictures as well.
Ok, so let's have a conversation about how long these Algo Monsters retain your data..it's forever..so it would be silly to think that Cambridge Analytica would destroy anything data they mined, pure case of pot calling the kettle black on this one. It's really a bust for Facebook to accuse Cambridge Analytica about not deleting the data as they do the same thing...One Trick Algo World.
Well, I tell you what. I decided to vote for Trump before he announced his candidacy and, in fact, even have a printed out post I made back in 2012, when I was still a hopeless progressive, saying I would switch parties to vote for Trump if he actually critiqued the offshoring of over 2 million manufacturing jobs to China on the campaign trail.
In 2012, Trump was not even going after the welfare-buttressed immigration issue, but many former Democrats, like me, were tempted to vote for Perot back in the Nineties, when he went after that issue, honestly, unlike all of the lying Swampers and the lying MSM of that day.
Regardless of how all-powerful these app makers, statisticians and psychologists see themselves, they did not manipulate the sheep as much as they think. We have minds of our own, long in formation in the case of most likely voters who are not young and impressionable. Many of us have formulated these opinions over decades, influenced by ideological ideas, our family, schooling and life experience, not mind control through an app, whether we use FB or other apps. I do not even use FB.
Nor do I believe that this data collection is so accurate that it can predict the complexities of voter behavior. I am sure there are plenty of research organizations, operating on both sides of the Uniparty, trying to use FB’s app to unleash their super-human ability to predict voter behavior via likes and email information that could easily be misinterpreted by bots.
Call me skeptical, but I do not believe that I would be identified as a typical Trump voter. I think there are many who voted for Trump in that inexplicable category. When the human mind becomes PlayDough for apps, we humans may as well throw in the towell, letting bots and algorithms do the voting, just like they do the equities trading.
This is just more hype.
Trumptards tiny minds explode with blood, brains and shit everywhere. Mostly shit
Looks like we found NickPeeOnMe's new Trolling Name. 2 weeks
In reply to Trumptards tiny minds… by LordWillingly
What's facebook.
This coming from an organization that spies on people that don't even have an account with Facebook.
Burn It Down.
Protecting people’s information is at the heart of everything we do,
---------------------------
thanks for the good laugh.
Another reason to stay away from facebook and other places where someone can use you this way.
They won't admit there exists a vast pool of voters who would vote for ANYBODY running against that criminal Clinton.
"Protecting people’s information is at the heart of everything we do"
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha.
Is there anyone who is reading this who thinks they might have voted differently if you had read one of these "targeted analytics"?
I highly doubt it.