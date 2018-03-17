Time For A Wake-Up Call: The American Movement Towards Socialism & Communism

Authored by Virginia Fidler via GoldTelegraph.com,
Just how popular is socialism in America? The majority of millennials are in favor of it. CNN has tweeted about Martin Luther King being a socialist before it was cool to be one. Socialism seems to be the current rage – among those who enjoy all the fruits of capitalism and protection of free speech.
While the wealth created by capitalism is now deemed to be hurtful and unfair, very little is heard about the 20 million people starved and killed under Stalin’s regime. Twenty percent of millennials consider Stalin a hero, and the media does little to dissuade them from this view. Nor does the educational system, which is eager to label American wealth as “white privilege.” History is being glossed over in favor of ideology. Sadly, today’s millennials are more ignorant of history rather than malicious. What is the excuse of teachers and the popular media?
One of the biggest confusion is that socialism and communism are different ideologies. The former may relate more to economics, while the latter is a political system. But, they both include a centralized government as a major tenet, and centralized control is only possible if citizens are denied individual rights. Socialism and communism are both totalitarian regimes that are spelled differently but function alike. It’s where a few elite despots determine the means of production, free speech must be squelched, and no opposition can be tolerated.
If Stalin seems too remote for millennials to grasp, Venezuela exists in the here and now, a graphic example of a socialist paradise.
Over the past decades, Venezuela has moved from “mild” socialism and reasonable comfort to radical socialism and abject poverty. Banks and many companies are already state-owned. Private property may soon become illegal. (Would any millennial advocating socialism give up his or her capitalistic iPad and Pizza?)
Venezuela’s political shift has resulted in hyperinflation and hospitals and schools that no longer function. Sixty-eight percent of people do not have health insurance. There are long lines to purchase anything that might still be available, except that few can afford to buy. Over 60 percent of citizens live in extreme poverty. Starvation is common. What little food that can be found is meted out through government distribution. Some lucky people may find garbage for sustenance. The contents of American capitalist trash cans would be a gourmet dinner in Venezuela.
President Nicolas Maduro has proposed a solution to Venezuela’s hunger problem. Bred pet rabbits, then eat them. Like any socialist government, Venezuela has fostered a dependence on the government, only to be unable to meet the needs of the dependents. It is running out of cash and will likely default on many of its global debts.
In Venezuela, there are young people, Venezuela’s millennials who call themselves “la Resistencia.” They are attempting an opposition. When caught, many have been executed. It would be interesting and educational if both Venezuela’s and America’s millennials could get together and compare notes. But in the US, millennials are too busy advocating for a socialist Eden to see what is happening south of the border.
The common argument for Americans advocating socialism is that we should all look at Europe, where so-called ideal socialist models provide for all of their citizens’ needs. There is only one problem with that argument. These European countries are not socialist. The governments do not own the means of production. These countries are filled with creative entrepreneurs. What they are is a weak form of capitalism offering a huge and expensive safety net.
Being a socialist in America used to be something to be ashamed of. But one of this country’s most popular politicians, Bernie Sanders, has picked up the socialist banner with a vengeance, much to the delight of his many millennial followers. These are young people facing enormous student debts and a widening income inequality. They regard capitalism with suspicion and socialism as the solution to their woes. Unfortunately, they have little idea of how either system works, or what the consequences of implementing socialism will be.
They are too busy with their computer games, which citizens of socialist countries can only dream about.
How cool is socialism. Ask a Venezuelan. Or his pet rabbit.
Genocide is a tenet of both.
Haven't seen that yet.
Whites need not apply.
--ANC
--DNC
The purpose of the 2A
Time For A Wake-Up Call: The American Movement Towards Socialism & Communism
My response: This is exactly what the PROGRESSIVE LIBERAL DEMOCRATS who support the POLICE STATE want for America. The 1st step is to remove the guns from law abiding citizens.
Going forward, WE THE PEOPLE need to vote every single DEMOCRAT and RINO out of office in the upcoming 2018 midterm elections.
Choose wisely America for the days are evil.
The spread of communism and socialism every year since 1850:
http://thesoundingline.com/map-day-history-communism-every-year-since-1…
Socialists don't care about evidence. They just want to murder everyone who disagrees with them and then take everyone else's stuff for themselves. See: antifa's "two step program".
Yeah. Not like the open-minded Plutocrats who run the USA like a personal sweatshop.
Exactly. Considering the exponential consolidation of wealth in the 1%, something has to be done. Those arguing for fighting the socialists must not be aware of the current trajectory, or they delusionally think they are going to be the 1%. There is a happy medium between our exploitive, rapist, old-eating-the-young capitalism, and the socialist nightmare.
What these rats are seeking is an ugly unnatural vision of Soviet socialism
I see it as a hybrid of that but mixed with feudalism. In Soviet socialism, the people owned everything. Today, they want us to own nothing, including our bodies.
Ok college aged millennials. Here is something you should be able to relate to:
You go to college, study you ass off. Get A's in your classes. Your shitty roommate parties all weekend. Never studies. Fails every single class.
So now we are going to take your extra points and give them to your roommate. You both get C's. Are you happy with that you stupid punk ass brat??
History is why we have a 2nd amendment which allows us to keep and bear arms. Look at every tyrannical regime in history and you'll see the masses were incapable of effectively fighting the ruling class because they did not have the weaponry. Stalin took all the guns away from Russian's, and then killed 20m of them. Hitler, same thing with the Jews and Gypsies. Mao, same thing in China. Pol Pot in Cambodia. And now Maduro in Venezuela.
With all this historical context there are millions in this country that just don't get it. Why? Because they are encouraged to think and act like victims by the Democratic Party, America's socialist party which really means America's communist party. These folks should all be given a one way ticket to Venezuela.
Actually, there are only two meaningful categories for the many types of political and economic systems throughout all of history.
The vast majority of these systems has been some form of collectivism. Frequently labeled feudalism, aristocracy, socialism, communism, fascism, totalitarianism, etc., these systems all result in a centralized authority that divides the people into two basic groups: the privileged and the chattel. Democracies across history (Greece, Athens, Rome, etc.) have always descended into collectivism. Collectivism has always been the base case of political organization throughout history, from the first tribal units to the empires of today.
While examples of systems that delivered various degrees of freedom to the masses exist in history, true individualism is a relatively recent political phenomenon. It is based on the realization that centralized power must be very limited if men and women are to reach their real potential. It vests all rights in the sovereign individual, and expresses any political system as one which has been granted limited rights by these individuals. This turns historical political thinking upside down. No longer are governments seen as giving rights to their subjects. Governments are now seen as servants of the people. The Constitution of the United States, while not explicitly referring to individualism, is built around the same ideas. This is why we were conceived as a Republic, and not a democracy.
The choice for people who crave freedom is simple: pursue individualism, and realize that anything that does not meet the definition of individualism is or will become collectivism, which must be avoided for the knowledge of the price that tyranny has always extracted from humanity.
How's that fractured individualism working out so far? It's real easy to pick off individuals. There's a reason that militaries still use groups. Collectivism is the ONLY power we hold. The rich have the power of wealth, positions of power, and make the laws in their favor. All we have is out numbers.
Collectivism is poisonous and always a threat to liberty. The collective can only exist with the sacrifice of individual liberty. History is thoroughly clear that collectivism, no matter the form it takes, is always the many slave to the few.
Don't forget the Communists that launched the French Revolution, ran France into the ground, and eliminated dissent in the Vendee.
Better yet,
If politician's last name ends in Man, Berg or Stein just vote NEIN !
Oy Vey, The Goyim Know !!!
Bus in the wet back voters.
POLICE STATE to suppress "whiteness"
FIFY
This video is a must listen for all Patriots..I implore all here to listen to it.
https://youtu.be/xlRIxkVTyeA
The Ancient Evils of Socialism
1. Crazy Scandinavian socialists created contentment and security.
2. Evil Prussian Bismarck instituting social welfare state in Germany in 1880s.
3. FDR: social security and labor protections, WPA, CCC and NRA.
4. Socialists fighting Hitler, Mussolini and Franco.
5. universal healthcare the worldwide norm
Yup, opiates to ease the pain.
Faith in a Sky Guy summarily dismissed.
More importantly, the tenets that were preached are gone, almost as soon as they were introduced..
Some places socialism has worked, like with the petro-socialists of Norway, and other places socialism has created vast political prisons and slaughtered a hundred million people in its name. If the violent, hateful brand (the kind that seems popular with the Antifa kooks and is supported by many in the intellectual class) rises to the forefront, look out.
Yes, any system (the name does not matter) that does not provide for the poor and consolidates wealth at the very top is a bad system because two classes (violence) of people are created in the same society.
I am very sure of this after 44 years of living.
Socialism, means death. Death on an industrial scale. Mega death.
IIRC, didn't see evidence of this in Cold War Communist Countries either....until after they fell, and people started poking around.
I wear glasses, am old, and college educated. I am screwed.
--A Sleep at the Switch.
The US has been a socialist nation for at least 20 years.
Correction. National Socialist State... big difference
What nationalism? We import too many useless darkies for nationalism.
The U.S is already on the path to bankruptcy. Socialism won't fly because the U.S is already broke.
When robots do all the dirty works: creating food and shelter, providing health care, and separating people from fighting, socialism will work.
If this condition happens, it's up to the people to find some productive things to do.
With blockchain, AIs, and Robots, socialism has a better chance of success than anytime in the past.
I am very sure of it.
I love it. You're sure The Jetsons wasn't a TV comic book, it was prophecy.
If we need robots to separate people from fighting, I fucking guarantee you it won't work. I am very sure of it.
You think people can separate people from fighting better than robots? We have a history of humans to review, but we don't have a history of robots doing that job yet.
Or, do you have a better idea?
Free stuff is always popular with lazy people. The growth of lazy people is the real problem.
I used to believe that, but not anymore because of blockchain, AIs, and Robots can create opportunity for people.
Capitalism, as I see it today in America, is pretty bad. The term is not bad, but the people who run it turns "Capitalism" to bad.
Everyone runs capitalism, by dozens and dozens of decisions everyday. What we have is not capitalism, it’s largely government picking winners and losers. A slide towards socialism equals more picking if winners and losers.
Where politics > production
Yes, I agree :)
All Gov system on our planet is bad because we created frictions among ourselves.
This is a better way:
1. The robots, AIs, and blockchain do our dirty works: produce food and shelter, provide healthcare, and separate people from fighting.
I am very sure :)
I used to believe that, but not anymore because of blockchain, AIs, and Robots can create opportunity for people.
Read this again. Slowly. Think through what you are saying.
Now try to do it without giggling hysterically. This is comedic gold. You must either be 14 years old or Ray Kurtzweill's bastard offspring.
Thanks for the chuckles, Chuckles.
Yes, but lazzy people are not the cause of the (wrong incentives) problem, but one of its bad consequences.
Maduro is a keen supporter of Argentina's mythical Malvinas claim even speaking at regional conference on behalf of Argentina (CELAC). But what are the merits of Argentina's sovereignty claim?
Falklands - Some Relevant International Law (1pg): https://www.academia.edu/17799157/Falklands_-_Some_Relevant_International_Law
Ah, so it's just a Marxist cause then...
Ask a cuban, you know where socialism has actually worked really well for the last several decades.
What is really happening in Venezuela has yet to be written but has nothing do do with socialism and everything to do with the confessions of an economic hit man.
It's done wonders for boat construction.
you mean shoddy inner tube raft barely able to make it to the US construction.
Fidel always touted the Cuban health-care system from his Madrid hospital bed.
Except if you try to leave the socialist paradise, they shoot you. When you move there and live like a local, I'll believe you're sincere. Otherwise you're both ignorant and a hypocrite.
Again, it's not the name of the system that matters, but it's how the people run that system. Bad people will turn any system bad, good people will turn any system better or good.
I up voted your statement, because we need rational perspective in a discourse.
No one can deny that Cuba is actually the American Vintage Car Capital of the known universe.
When they make enough money to fund socialism instead of feed from socialism, then I may listen, but still not agree.
I told one young punk here in Cali that funding for illegals was deducted from his paycheck. Suddenly he is not foaming about letting the illegals in.