Trump Lawyer Claims Stormy Daniels Could Be Liable For $20M In Damages

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 03/17/2018 - 17:30

In what looks like another one of President Trump's famous legal bluffs, the president and his lawyer, Michael Cohen are petitioning to move a lawsuit brought by former adult-film actress Stormy Daniels from a Los Angeles court to a federal court. Cohen also warned Daniels that she could be liable for $20 million in damages for violating a non-disclosure agreement she had signed in October 2016.

As NBC News points out, the maneuver is likely intended to move the case into private arbitration. Trump said he would join a request to have the case heard by an arbitrator.

The filing marks the first appearance by Charles Harder, whom Trump hired to work on the Daniels case.

Trump attorney Michael Cohen, with the consent of the president, filed a "notice of removal" on Friday that contends Clifford's suit should be moved from California state court to federal court because the parties live in different places and the amount at stake is more than $75,000.

The new paperwork showed that Trump is being represented by Charles Harder, the high-profile attorney who won a $140 million verdict for Hulk Hogan against Gawker and who has also worked for Harvey Weinstein, Jared Kushner and a constellation of Hollywood stars. He also represented Melania Trump in her successful defamation suit against the Daily Mail newspaper.

The late-Friday filing sought to move Daniels case from a state-level court to a federal court in Los Angeles, according to the Associated Press.

Daniels

Daniels is pushing to have a judge officially declare the NDA invalid. She claims that Trump never signed it, and has offered to return the $130,000 she was paid. By having the agreement thrown out, Daniels says, she will be free to act with impunity.

According to the terms of her agreement, Daniels agreed that she could be liable for $1 million each time she violates the agreement. Cohen is claiming she violated it 20 times.

Daniels' lawyer has accused Trump and his legal team of trying to bury the issue in arbitration.

"This is simply more of the same bullying tactics from the president and Mr. Cohen," Avenatti said.  "They are now attempting to remove this case in order to increase their chances that the matter will ultimately be decided in private arbitration, behind closed doors, outside of public view and scrutiny."

Trump has never commented on the issue, and the White House has sought to distance him from the matter.

Tags
Law Crime
Internet Service Providers

Comments

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 2
FireBrander FireBrander Sat, 03/17/2018 - 18:16 Permalink

What does this Bimbo know that she thinks is worth ANYTHING?

Billionaire Trump was an "average" love-maker?

Billionaire Trump had a weakness for cheap whores?

Billionaire Trump liked, (GASP!), having sex with one WOMEN at a time! Oh, my!

Billionaire Trump wasn't faithful to his wife?

Billionaire Trump was a pussy grabber?

Billionaire Trump used "dirty words"?

Totally not "shocking" in any respect; I know all of this shit. Hell, I've come to expect it of ANYONE running for the Presidency.

What is going on here is EXTORTION!

"Pay me or I will embarrass you with dirt I have on you!"

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Deep Snorkeler navy62802 Sat, 03/17/2018 - 18:07 Permalink

Inspiring Stormy Daniels' Quotes

1. money makes the world go around

2. I'm not a whore but I know what it's like

3. I didn't know they made putters that small

4. I waterboarded him

5. I called him butternut squash

6. he asked me a lot of policy questions

7. the whole night was golden

8. his narcissism is contagious

9. Mike Pence kept creeping me out

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 2
Tugg McFancy Sat, 03/17/2018 - 17:33 Permalink

There's was a common phrase in the porn industry, not so much now because it's so fragmented, "whores lie". 

By head of population, I don't think any demographic has had more incidences of fake cancer than porn whores. They're all lying lunatics. This one no different. 

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 1
Kafir Goyim OrderfromChaos Sat, 03/17/2018 - 17:50 Permalink

She's desperate to get the NDA invalidated so she can cash in with a book/movie deal.  This is all about money, and she realizes the real money is in cashing in on Trumps fame, not on honoring the NDA she signed, now that she realizes that was chump change compared to book deal money.

Even the $20M damages may not be enough to silence her, depending on what offers are being made to her by democratic donors and book publishers.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Robert Trip Sat, 03/17/2018 - 17:44 Permalink

Looks like Stormy and her lawyer/manager have stepped into a very deep pile of shit.

When you start messing with sharp Jewish lawyers on retainers you're going to get fucked, big time.

"Robinovitz, Robinovitz and Robinivitz.

Three Jew lawyers that will chew you up and spit you out."

Archie Bunker.

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 1
MuffDiver69 Sat, 03/17/2018 - 17:46 Permalink

I own a business and it’s common to see non-disclosure agreements for all sorts of things that could possibly damage ones business reputation and these things have nothing to do with sex...A non-disclosure is not an admittance of guilt, but that little nugget will be stepped over in the never ending smear the President campaign...This whore signed an agreement and is in for a big time wake up call..