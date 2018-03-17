Trump's Hit List? Mapping The Top Export From Every Country

In a global market with (mostly, so-called) free trade, it’s common to see economies that are very specialized, each producing specific goods based on the competitive advantages, incentives, and resources they have available.

As VisualCapitalist's Jeff Desjardins explains, whether those inputs are inexpensive labor, ample amounts of natural resources, or a surplus in engineering talent, countries can use these advantages to manufacture and sell goods on the international market at a higher level of quality or a better price than competitors.

SIMPLIFYING WORLD TRADE

Today’s infographic comes to us from VoucherCloud, and it helps us get a sense of this specialization by looking at the top export of every country in the world. It’s a simple but telling way to see what countries are 'good' at producing... and therefore, what is the most-damaging tariff that Trump could apply on each nation...