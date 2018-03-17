This Is What The CIA's Venture Capital Fund Is Investing In Now

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 03/17/2018 - 21:00

Submitted by Nicholas Colas of DataTrek Research

Today we highlight the most interesting investment firm on Earth: In-Q-Tel, the US Central Intelligence Agency’s venture capital arm. The “Q” in the name is an homage to James Bond’s quartermaster. The rest of the story is even cooler than that, and what they own is a useful signpost for the direction of many disruptive technologies.

The US Central Intelligence Agency runs a venture capital fund called In-Q-Tel, based in Arlington, Virginia. A few quick facts, courtesy of LinkedIn and the company’s website:

  • IQT has 186 active employees, with operations in the Bay Area as well as DC.
  • Its mission is “To identify and partner with startup companies developing innovative technologies that protect and preserve our nation’s security.”
  • The current CEO and President is Chris Darby, an Intel Corp alum. The lead partner is Steve Bowsher, who is based in San Francisco and has the usual Harvard/Stanford educational credentials common in the VC community.

Why you should care: IQT knows how to pick winners and isn’t afraid to go it alone.

  • It was, for example, the only outside firm that would invest in Palantir’s first round. That company, founded by Peter Thiel, uses advanced software and big data analysis to solve cyber espionage and other 21st century problems. The rest of the VC community passed, with some outright telling Thiel the idea would never work.
  • IQT plunked in $2 million back in 2004 and got Palantir the connections to work with the US government on several serious cyber security problems. Which they solved.
  • Fast forward to now, and Palantir’s value may be as high as $20 billion and there is talk of an IPO. Even if IQT’s original $2 million investment only gave them 1% of the company, they have a 100-bagger on this trade.

So what is IQT invested in now? The juiciest ideas are secret, but here are some of the public ones:

  • SnapDNA. Portable chip-based DNA analysis. Identify anyone on Earth in real time by their genetic fingerprint.
  • Magnet Forensics. Digital forensic analysis of evidence from computers, phones and tablets to fight crime and guard national security.
  • Sonitus Technologies. In-mouth microphones and speakers to allow for secure and high fidelity communication in any environment.
  • And one notable prior investment: Keyhole, a satellite imagery company. Sold to Google in 2005, where it became Google Earth.

You can see more (including video of the in-mouth mike) here, and IQT’s website is here: https://www.iqt.org.

Separately, a list of unpublicized In-Q-Tel portfolio companies is shown below, courtesy of The Intercept.

Bottom line: this is one of those companies to add to your “Smart money” list. When you see them make an investment, understand they have a real edge.

And on a final note, Israel’s Mossad is following in IQT’s footsteps with a VC firm named Libertad Ventures. Their initial focus will be on robotics, energy, encryption, web intelligence, and natural language processing. They do not, however, intend to take equity. Or call out what they own.

Tags
Technology Internet
Business Finance
Semiconductors - NEC
Social Media & Networking
Search Engines
Wireless Telecommunications Services - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
wisefool Sat, 03/17/2018 - 21:08 Permalink

I know the guy who invented facebook. It was not any of the usual suspects. They actually use the "soft limit" on I.Q. test for CIA/FBI/NSA/IRS candidates.

pay your taxes for now.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
WillyGroper Sat, 03/17/2018 - 21:12 Permalink

" And on a final note, Israel’s Mossad is following in IQT’s footsteps with a VC firm named Libertad Ventures. "

i think he's got that reversed.

notable mention of orion in Bill Cooper's book.

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 0
Chipped ham Sat, 03/17/2018 - 21:17 Permalink

Print money, give it to spooks. Spooks steal our liberty while picking winners who make things to scan our DNA, phones etc. and then IPO them for personal riches. Rinse and repeat.  

What a racket. For them, against us. 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
MusicIsYou Sat, 03/17/2018 - 21:39 Permalink

Oh neat, so basically the CIA is advancing zombie companies that wouldn't have made it otherwise with deep government pockets. Nah, I'll pass on investing in what the CIA is investing in.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
MusicIsYou Sat, 03/17/2018 - 21:51 Permalink

If the government is investing in it then it's unreasonable, and not profitable, in that it's easy to spend money taxed away from the population - easy come, easy go. Something truly profitable causes people to spend hard earned money on something.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
veritas semper… Sat, 03/17/2018 - 21:59 Permalink

C!A runs the 400 Bil $ drug trafficking business ,mostly heroin from Afghanistan(but cocaine too from S America /Asia)

They have labs that produce pure heroin there,transported through diplomatic channels and NATO /US bases ,all over the world. US soldiers are guarding them and the poppy fields.

One of the key one is Bondsteel in Kosovo ,the Moslem enclave in the heart of Serbia,established by slick pedophile Willie and NATO ,when they destroyed Yugoslavia ,under false pretexts. This base is also the main trafficking hub for weapons and human organs and children.

The money is laundered through US/UK banks ,like HSBC ,keeping them afloat.

This is one of the biggest business for them.

I think this is part of the war on drugs ,the war against terrorists and ,mainly ,the war against THE TRUTH.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
MusicIsYou Sat, 03/17/2018 - 22:30 Permalink

Yeah I'm not too concerned about the CIA because they're on a path that leads them to be more paranoid of the agent sitting right next to them more than anybody else.