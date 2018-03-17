This Is What The CIA's Venture Capital Fund Is Investing In Now

Submitted by Nicholas Colas of DataTrek Research
Today we highlight the most interesting investment firm on Earth: In-Q-Tel, the US Central Intelligence Agency’s venture capital arm. The “Q” in the name is an homage to James Bond’s quartermaster. The rest of the story is even cooler than that, and what they own is a useful signpost for the direction of many disruptive technologies.
The US Central Intelligence Agency runs a venture capital fund called In-Q-Tel, based in Arlington, Virginia. A few quick facts, courtesy of LinkedIn and the company’s website:
- IQT has 186 active employees, with operations in the Bay Area as well as DC.
- Its mission is “To identify and partner with startup companies developing innovative technologies that protect and preserve our nation’s security.”
- The current CEO and President is Chris Darby, an Intel Corp alum. The lead partner is Steve Bowsher, who is based in San Francisco and has the usual Harvard/Stanford educational credentials common in the VC community.
Why you should care: IQT knows how to pick winners and isn’t afraid to go it alone.
- It was, for example, the only outside firm that would invest in Palantir’s first round. That company, founded by Peter Thiel, uses advanced software and big data analysis to solve cyber espionage and other 21st century problems. The rest of the VC community passed, with some outright telling Thiel the idea would never work.
- IQT plunked in $2 million back in 2004 and got Palantir the connections to work with the US government on several serious cyber security problems. Which they solved.
- Fast forward to now, and Palantir’s value may be as high as $20 billion and there is talk of an IPO. Even if IQT’s original $2 million investment only gave them 1% of the company, they have a 100-bagger on this trade.
So what is IQT invested in now? The juiciest ideas are secret, but here are some of the public ones:
- SnapDNA. Portable chip-based DNA analysis. Identify anyone on Earth in real time by their genetic fingerprint.
- Magnet Forensics. Digital forensic analysis of evidence from computers, phones and tablets to fight crime and guard national security.
- Sonitus Technologies. In-mouth microphones and speakers to allow for secure and high fidelity communication in any environment.
- And one notable prior investment: Keyhole, a satellite imagery company. Sold to Google in 2005, where it became Google Earth.
You can see more (including video of the in-mouth mike) here, and IQT’s website is here: https://www.iqt.org.
Separately, a list of unpublicized In-Q-Tel portfolio companies is shown below, courtesy of The Intercept.
Bottom line: this is one of those companies to add to your “Smart money” list. When you see them make an investment, understand they have a real edge.
And on a final note, Israel’s Mossad is following in IQT’s footsteps with a VC firm named Libertad Ventures. Their initial focus will be on robotics, energy, encryption, web intelligence, and natural language processing. They do not, however, intend to take equity. Or call out what they own.
Comments
sickest thing i've seen on zh...let's all get excited and cheer the tools of our demise...f*(Ykers!
I expected to see some crypto currency related enterprises.
Seems like spook money to me.
INVESTING FOR DUMMIES: USE THESE PRODUCTS IF YOU WANT TO BE TRACKED BY THE CIA. WE THANK YOU FOR YOUR COOPERATION. (click here to share on FB)
Awesome! Glad to hear they’re making billions.
So, they don’t need tax dollars anymore, right?
outsourcing total information awareness
Mossad is backing a VC called Tard Ventures?!? My how the mighty have fallen.
Thought it was highly appropriate.
Tards = Muricans.
Maybe not!
When it is operational it is black.
The fact that the CIA HAS a venture capital fund is so obscenely disgusting, that I rage and see red over what these treasonous enemies have done to Our Country.
There must be retribution.
....
CIA partially funds CNN to push globalization propaganda for the wealthy .01%
Yes, please.
I thought the CIA sold drugs and guns for their profits.
Too little leverage
They are diversified. Divisions, subsidiaries and all that.
I know the guy who invented facebook. It was not any of the usual suspects. They actually use the "soft limit" on I.Q. test for CIA/FBI/NSA/IRS candidates.
pay your taxes for now.
How is that limit used?
one limit is considered detrimental in finding outliers. the others just suck deep state dick. Which would be fine, except we'd have hillary as president in the current timeline.
Can you imagine that? Let us know how that worked out for free will.
GFY. A hundred other people invented Facebook before Facebook. It wasn't until the spooks decided they needed it that they blessed the Zuckerberg version.
You are not wrong.
No, he is not.
Google ( and few others ) should be on that list.
" And on a final note, Israel’s Mossad is following in IQT’s footsteps with a VC firm named Libertad Ventures. "
i think he's got that reversed.
notable mention of orion in Bill Cooper's book.
Print money, give it to spooks. Spooks steal our liberty while picking winners who make things to scan our DNA, phones etc. and then IPO them for personal riches. Rinse and repeat.
What a racket. For them, against us.
Don't forget their global drug trade profits, as well as child sex slave and human organ trafficking. When you have your hands in so many pies, you're always going to need to steal more....right WellsFargo and HSBC? CIA piggybanks
The word of the day is "Q". Pass it on.
In my world, quartermasters are not imaginary people. They guide my ships from point A to point B.
No government agency should be permitted to acquire corporate charters.
Because they're zombie corporations from the begining.
Surely must include some Facebook bots.
Oh neat, so basically the CIA is advancing zombie companies that wouldn't have made it otherwise with deep government pockets. Nah, I'll pass on investing in what the CIA is investing in.
Their next VC project? SpaceX.
The CIA is the Hell's Angels on bicycles, with little tassels dangling from the handlebars.
If the government is investing in it then it's unreasonable, and not profitable, in that it's easy to spend money taxed away from the population - easy come, easy go. Something truly profitable causes people to spend hard earned money on something.
C!A runs the 400 Bil $ drug trafficking business ,mostly heroin from Afghanistan(but cocaine too from S America /Asia)
They have labs that produce pure heroin there,transported through diplomatic channels and NATO /US bases ,all over the world. US soldiers are guarding them and the poppy fields.
One of the key one is Bondsteel in Kosovo ,the Moslem enclave in the heart of Serbia,established by slick pedophile Willie and NATO ,when they destroyed Yugoslavia ,under false pretexts. This base is also the main trafficking hub for weapons and human organs and children.
The money is laundered through US/UK banks ,like HSBC ,keeping them afloat.
This is one of the biggest business for them.
I think this is part of the war on drugs ,the war against terrorists and ,mainly ,the war against THE TRUTH.
And the good news for them showed up yesterday. Poppy production in Afghanistan is up 87 percent over last year.
list of targets for putin
Audit the Pentagram. Make the fed officers go through approval hearings.
I wonder why the CIA would have to sell drugs to fund the CIA when the gov just gives them as much money as they want?
Because enough is never enough for the psychopaths.
A pox on all their houses. My natural enemies.
Yeah I'm not too concerned about the CIA because they're on a path that leads them to be more paranoid of the agent sitting right next to them more than anybody else.