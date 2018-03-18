80% Of US State Department's Top Jobs Are Unfilled

With President Trump's administration losing senior staff at a rate of one every 17 days (so far), and Democrats slow-rolling the confirmation process, the firing of Rex Tillerson has left an already-thin State Department, practically leader-less.
After dismissing Tillerson, the White House also fired Steve Goldstein, Tillerson's undersecretary of state for public diplomacy and public affairs, and announced that State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert would fill the post on an acting basis.
Eight of 10 top jobs at the State Department are now vacant, either because staff have left, been fired or the posts were never filled...
Those vacant assignments include positions overseeing the agency’s role in U.S. trade policy, stopping the spread of nuclear weapons, refugee issues and efforts to counter human trafficking.
Bloomberg reports that morale at the department was already low as staff rebelled against Tillerson’s planned restructuring, opposed Trump’s policies and watched experienced colleagues shifted into more menial jobs, like dealing with Freedom of Information Act requests.
Some will be glad to see Tillerson gone.
Most, though, will wonder if life will be any different under his successor.
cost savings. trump is just the best maga!
Still too many State Department Employees.
Keep Heather Nauert acting. She may have to work for a living.
Just tell the demokkkrats that the state dept will lay off people in proportion to the amount of positions unfilled.
If 80% are unfilled, 80% of employees are laid off.
Same with every government agency, except for ICE, of course.
These positions are obama legacy bootlicker gimme positions...
... Left unfilled is fine...
Considering the state of the world as it is, that's something we should rather celebrate and be thankful for — possibly even something to try to improve on...
Who said human(?) resources' shortcomings has to be a bad thing?
Let's see how this all works out after a few years...probably won't even notice a difference.
80% Of US State Department's Top Jobs Are Unfilled
My response: Why do we need so many people? I would love to see an organization chart for the State Dept. with a resource requirements plan.
I will bet money that a number of Six Sigma LEAN projects applied to the STATE DEPARTMENT would simplify processes and eliminate the need to fill most of these jobs.
We all need to remember that America's DEBT just surpassed 21 TRILLION. WE NEED TO BE MORE FRUGAL IN HOW GOVERNMENT DOLLARS ARE SPENT.
Finally, it is NOT ABOUT THE PEOPLE, but it is ABOUT THE PROCESS. Never forget this point.
HILLARY HAD NO DAMN PROCESS!!!!! SHE WAS A LOOSE CANON.
That's one of the dumbest comments I've ever read on Zero hedge, which is really saying something.
You want to six-sigma the State Department? You want to reproduce at the very heart of the nation that same inane passion for micro-managerial bean counting that has gutted and destroyed hundreds of once noble American companies? Do you have any idea of what a complicated affair it is to run a country? The diplomatic corps alone would require thousands of employees, to say nothing of communications, law, trade, etc.
I think I'm going to apply for a job. This sounds like a good time for a talented individual to get in in the ground floor at State.We need people in public service who aren't Neolib douchebags and who don't want to start WWIII with Russia.
GooseShtepping Moron
Dumb comment? Really?
Based on your comments, I get the sense that your ideas and learning about six sigma lean are in error. I personally was a QUALITY LEADER for a LARGE COMPANY for over a decade in a variety of capacities. Sigma is about error proofing, stream lining processes, reducing waste and cutting costs.
if you look at the US Government payrolls over the last 50+ years, we have gone from government employment being 1 in 5000 to a government employment level of 1 in 50 people. I ask you: Can we really afford that level of spending?
The obvious answer is NO!!!! Just look at the US DEBT CLOCK. I REST MY CASE.
Maybe it is time for another solution because over the last 50 plus years, the American experiment using previous processes has been an utter financial disaster by any honest measure?
Quite frankly, I don't care how much money or property you think you have, you and every other American are BROKE!!!!!
The trade deficit wouldn't even matter if we could reclaim the $40+ trillion stolen and secreted into the secret space program over the past 20 years.
LOL. At least one former contract company to State was Sigma Six crazed. Notice I wrote in past tense. State dictates in areas, where, they should listen to the experts they contract. They don't. Guess the results.
Yep. Reduce the workforce and you won't have to appoint people to manage them.
Problem solved.
F'n AWESOME!! Get rid of some more. While you're at it, completely abolish the Dept of (Non) Education and hire a few more over at Justice so we can start investigating uranium, Hillary's emails, and the crooked, criminal, Clinton Foundation- pay for play. And while we're at it- get rid of half the Pentagon and CIA, and shut the electricity off to the new NSA building.
And that is a problem?
My dream is that every job in Washington goes unfilled.
better to go unfilled than to be filled by some columbia/hauvad/yale dickhead.
Draining the swamp one drop at a time
I don't see that as a problem. Shut it down along with the Education Dept, the EPA, the FBI, and CIA. Heck, start by firing at least 20% of the federal work force and start selling off assets. Now is a good time.
What's missing from this discussion is the Point of Diminishing Returns. Trump promised to Drain the Swamp, but he and his well-meaning base failed to consider the size of the swamp and the depth of its corruption. Put differently, there comes a time when it's better to take a bulldozer to an organization rather than try to repair it. The fact that we're seeing Revolving Doors at the executive level is symptomatic of organizational breakdown.
Nothing is going to improve until psychopaths and their agents are removed from power. Regrettably, Trump is proving surprisingly malleable, evidenced by his apparent endorsement of the stupid and evil post-WW2 "I'm-gonna-start-a-war-to-kick-start-the-economy" pro-MIC myth. I suspect that much of his success in business resulted from surrounding himself with his betters. He needs to do that again, and it should have taken a few weeks, not TWO YEARS.
I wonder if he could ask Putin for a meeting with his advisors to discuss next steps in the formation of a more stable administration, better able to identify and respond to America's REAL enemies. Can you think of a better present-day role model? Are there still any back channel communications with Russia? Is there sober second thought behind the scenes?
Shut the whole thing down. What do "diplomats" do in this day and age, anyway?
Live in big houses in the most expensive parts of a city at US Taxpayer expense. We pay for everything. Doesn't being a tax mule make you feel special, now?
Trump making the point that there are too many bureaucrats in the Federal Government. State Department is 80 % unfilled and yet has the sky fallen out of the sky?
Ms Nauert should resign too. There is vacancy at Guam.
Go Trump!
I'll take one of those jobs. LOL, could you imagine a ZH'er at the State Department?
I'll take the Russia job if there is one.
Any indictments?
It's one step towards closing the entire department.
Great start to apply to all departments.
You know, the entire U. S. government is run by only one person. One who matters. And he does it by tweets.
Who care if the entire government is eliminated. Wait, except one.
The military-industrial complex. That needs to be well fed.
Fire the other 20% and call it a good day's work!
No need for all that bureaucracy. Trumps foreign plan is very easy to understand. Why? Because he told the world what he was going to do during the election and so far he is doing exactly that. North Korea, peace and no nukes by hardlining them and hardlining them hard! Nothing to gain to go to war with Nk. NK should have realized that by now and made peace but given their obvious lack of leadership and paranoia they have been going down the wrong road.
Then when it comes to Iran and this is 100% up to Iran. Iran either renegotiates the terms of the agreement where we never ever see them ever having a nuke or the agreement is destroyed by Trump. If the agreement dies then Iran better get ready for some serious heavy duty bombing that very minute that Trump kills the agreement. That very second those bombs will be released and boom go the bunkers, nuclear sites, hidden sites etc. Trump will carpet bomb that country if it means winning. There wont be anything left that has not already left for Afghanistan or Pakistan.
As for NAFTA, odd are its already gone.
Why is the Senate following rules which allow the minority to block action in procedural votes? End the fake filibuster.
Nobody Knows How Many Federal Agencies Exist
https://cei.org/blog/nobody-knows-how-many-federal-agencies-exist
If nobody knows how many agencies exist whose decrees we must abide, that means we don’t know how many people work for the government (let alone contractors making a living from taxpayers) nor know how many rules there are. But even when we isolate a given, knowable agency, the rise of “regulatory dark matter” may make it hard to tell exactly what is and is not a rule.
The sprawling bureaucracy, plus growing concern that issuing a rule may not even be necessary for agencies like the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to impose their will on the public calls out for congressional response.
Lets get the Dept. of Education, Agriculture on the same track.
None are missed, because they didn't do anything of substance or value anyway. The more inept a politician, the more people they hire to try to get something done. With Trump, I can imagine a much smaller government.
The United States is too broke to fill these positions. Leave them vacant.
No need to fill these positions, the state department is managed from Israel.
"Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights"
"Under Secretary Overseeing Bureaucrats Who Are Damned Useless"
I'm sure there are competent undersecretaries filling those roles.
Is this a bad thing? Looks good to me.
You can't have diplomacy without diplomats. This leaves the Pentagon to fill the void.
Just saying ...
Next on the chopping block should be the Senior Executive Service jobs since they operate around normal channels going against Trumps policies. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5jzQkITDCJk
Let's do some MAGA-fat trimming at the Income Robbery Service next. I'd rather be rolled by a thug. The disgusting difference between mob muscle and those criminals is that they walk all over the fourth amendment vs the former, who just break your knee caps. Mob: floats you in the East River. IRS: makes you wish you were floating in the East River. We shouldn't even have an income tax. It was never intended for working stiffs; it was supposed to be applied to ultra-wealthy robber- barons of the early 20th century.
Wikipedia says the state department still has 30,000 employees.
Could probably cut that in half, and cutting the top half is probably better than cutting the bottom half.
Abolish the IRS, the FBI and the Dept of Education. All those departments functions can be handled at the local level.
80 Percent of what since when? The bloat of useless bullshit jobs in public and private sector is out of control. You know what Bob, I have 8 bosses! All I try to do is keep my head down long enought to not get eight different phone calls about TPS reports.
Let me tell you something of which I am proud: I worked seven days a week for years and produced or had my hand in about 70 percent of the product for a small business to sell... labor added product. Not only did I decrease the time it took to manufacture the product over years with consistent results I got the shaft while what was required to support and sell the product increased. Unskilled assholes ate my lunch. And bitched about it.
So I go work somewhere else and wouldn't you know it, some asshole has been there 30 years who fucking sucks. Sucks more every day. Oh, but he's... like I don't pay fucking union dues, so what the fuck?
About the only job I can think of where you put your time in and become more skilled and efficient and people give a shit is the job of killing human beings. That's about the only real skill anyone gives a fuck about. And most days I have a conversation with myself about how I passed over the opportunity due to some moral thing I have about murdering people.
No shit. So with Banking, so with real estate, so with advertising, so with IT. Go out there and murder someone. Earn your keep.
The government has always sucked at life and can't do shit right. That's why privatize it. Except the dumb ass fucking government now privatizes and contracts what used to be MOS to dumb shits and quit training human beings in the military, and educating them in the military, so our soldiers can have marketable skills they could use after service and everything is fucked and it sucks because you'd have to move to Mexico to get a job anyfuckingway.
80 percent of what jobs? I'll bet there's 80 percent less tenured faculty at universities all over this country and lots of part timers teaching for shit while tuition goes up over the last 20 years. And there's 80 percent more journals no one reads and 80 percent less rigor of thought, 80 percent less academic freedom, and 80 percent more bullshit SJW fascist dumbfucks brainwashing this new fucked up generation.
Fuck the government. They're fine. The fucking thing is that the GDP will be 80 percent lower next year, the National Debt 80 percent more than last year and everything is tits!
Fucking blow me!
Well if things are still running with these staff missing it means they were not needed anyway.
Lights on, nobody's home, and you can't tell the difference!
They should stop making appointments at HUD, Dept of Commerce, Defense, and EPA.