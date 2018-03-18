Are Bitcoin Bubbles Predictable?

Authored by Tobias Huber via Hackernoon.com,
A Fundamental Valuation of Bitcoin and a Diagnostic for Bitcoin Bubbles
Visualization of the bitcoin price
Spencer Wheatley, Didier Sornette, Tobias A. Huber, Max Reppen, Robert N. Gantner - based on our recently published paper.
Since its release in 2008 by Satoshi Nakamoto, Bitcoin has grown tremendously, and cryptocurrencies have become an emerging asset class. At the end of 2017, the price of bitcoin peaked at almost 20’000 USD, but now sits at around 8'500 USD. The explosive growth and volatility of bitcoin has intensified debates about the cryptocurrency’s intrinsic or fundamental value.
While many have claimed that bitcoin is a scam and its value will eventually fall to zero, others believe that further enormous growth and adoption await, often comparing it to the market capitalization of stores of value, such as gold. By comparing bitcoin to gold — an analogy that is based on the digital scarcity that is built into the Bitcoin protocol — some market analysts predicted bitcoin prices as a high as 10 million USD per bitcoin. Given bitcoin’s wild trajectory, many are wondering where it will go next.
While there is an emerging academic literature on cryptocurrency valuations, which, for example, attributes some technical feature of the Bitcoin protocol, such as the “proof-of-work” system, as bitcoin’s source of value, an alternative valuation can be based on its network of users — the more users/nodes it has, the more valuable the network becomes. In the 1980s, Metcalfe proposed that the value of a network is proportional to the square of the number of nodes.
Now, if Metcalfe’s law holds here, fundamental valuation of bitcoin may in fact be easier than valuation of equities - which relies on various multiples, such as price-to-earnings, price-to-book, or price-to-cash-flow ratios - and might, therefore, be indicative of bubbles.
Here, we develop a diagnostic for bubbles and crashes in bitcoin that combines Metcalfe’s law - which will provide a fundamental value for bitcoin — and the Log-Periodic Power Law Singularity (LPPLS) model, which has been developed to detect bubbles. When both measures coincide, this provides a convincing indication of a bubble and impending correction. For more details, see our paper.
A Fundamental Valuation of Bitcoin
Metcalfe’s law states that the value, in this case market capitalization (cap) of a network is proportional to the number of users squared - i.e., relating to the number of connections when all users are connected to each other. To visualize this, Figure 1 shows the bitcoin market cap versus the number of users in logarithmic scales, where a linear relationship with slope 2 would qualify Metcalfe’s Law. Fitting by linear regression provides an estimate of 1.7 — being significantly smaller than Metcalfe’s value of 2. This would mean that, for instance, for 1 million users, a typical user would be connected to “only’’ 10'000 other users, rather than 1 million.
Figure 1: Scatterplot of the bitcoin market cap versus the number of active users, with logarithmic scales
It is however more interesting to directly compare the market cap predicted by Metcalfe’s Law with the true market cap, as visualized in Figure 2. In particular, we interpret the blue and orange dashed lines as fundamental support levels, whereas the rough red and green lines, with parameters given by the regression in Figure 1, fall between the fundamental level and bubble levels.
Figure 2: Comparing bitcoin market cap (black line) with predicted market cap based on various generalized Metcalfe regressions of active users.
In any case, the predicted values for the market cap indicate a current (as of the first week of March, 2018) over-valuation of at least four times. Further, assuming continued user growth (whose growth rate is in fact decreasing), the Metcalfe-based predictions for the market cap at the end of 2018 are 77, 39, and 64 billion USD respectively, still well below the current level. On this basis alone, the current market looks similar to that of early 2014, which was followed by a year of sideways and downward movement. In other words, some separate fundamental development would need to exist to justify such high valuation, which we are unaware of.
Bitcoin Bubbles: Universal Unsustainable Growth?
As is well known, bitcoin’s history has been punctuated by spectacular bubbles and crashes. We were able to identify four main bubbles, corresponding to massive upward deviations of the market cap from its estimated fundamental value. These four bubbles are highlighted in Figures 3 and 4 - in some cases exhibiting a 20 fold increase in less than 6 months! In all cases, the burst of the bubble is attributed to fundamental events: In 2011, for example, the bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox was hacked, which resulted in a 88% decrease in the cryptocurrency’s price. In 2013, China banned financial institutions from using bitcoin, which caused bitcoin’s market cap to drop by 50%, and two weeks later Mt. Gox shut down. Similarly, in the end of 2017, South Korean regulators threatened to close local cryptocurrency exchanges, which triggered a steep decline in prices. However, the fourth and most recent bubble was much longer, and it is plausible that the triggering factor, which resulted in the bubble’s bursting, was bitcoin’s all-time high price of 20’000 USD. In other words, bitcoin collapsed under its own weight.
Figure 3: The upper triangle represents the market cap of bitcoin with four major bubbles indicated by bold colored lines, numbered, and with bursting dates given. The lower triangle shows the four bubbles scaled to have same log-height and length with the same color coding, and with pure hyperbolic power law and LPPLS models fitted to the average of the four bubbles, given in dashed and solid black, respectively.
What is interesting is that, although the height and length of these bubbles vary considerably, when scaled to the same log-height, a near-universal super-exponential growth is evident. And in this sense, like a sandpile, once the scaled bubble becomes steep enough (the so-called angle of repose), it will avalanche. In other words, what causes the collapse is the instability of the system itself; the instantaneous cause of collapse is secondary. This key insight is built into the Log-Periodic Power Law Singularity (LPPLS) model, which has been developed by Didier Sornette and collaborators.
In sharp contrast to the deeply entrenched view in finance and economics that financial bubbles can be characterized as unpredictable phenomena, as asset prices are assumed to follow random walks, the LPPLS model captures the radically different insight that financial markets have predictable components. Based on Sornette’s hypothesis that the underlying causes of crashes should be identified in the preceding period, the LPPLS model captures the unsustainable super-exponential price acceleration, which means that the growth rate of the price grows itself. As the speculative frenzy intensifies and the bubble matures, the market approaches a critical point, being driven by positive feedbacks in herding and imitation behavior, at which time any small disturbance can trigger a crash.
Formally, the model looks like this:
where p_i is the price of the asset, t_c corresponds to the bubble, and ε(t) is noise. When applied to bitcoin, the LPPLS allows one to detect the signatures of bubbles, which are represented in Figure 3.
Now, given the proposed fundamental value of bitcoin based on the generalized Metcalfe regression presented above, we define the Market-to-Metcalfe value (MMV) ratio as the actual market cap divided by the market cap predicted by the Metcalfe support. As shown in Figure 4, bubbles are persistent deviations of the MMV above support level 1. In our paper, we show that these bubbles are not only well modeled by the LPPLS model, but that the model offered useful advance warning information for the 2017 correction, producing a confidence interval bracketing the true crash time, when back-tested.
Figure 4: Market-to-Metcalfe value ratio (MMV) over time. The apparent bubbles, which radically depart from the fundamental level 1, are colored.
To sum up, by combining a generalized Metcalfe’s law, which provides a fundamental value based on network characteristics, with the Log-Periodic Power law Singularity (LPPLS) model, we were able to develop a rich diagnostic of bubbles and their crashes that have punctuated the cryptocurrency’s history.
In doing so, we were able to diagnose four distinct bubbles, being periods of high overvaluation and LPPLS-like trajectories, which were followed by crashes or strong corrections. This is in radical contrast to the view that crypto-markets follow a random walk and are essentially unpredictable. Further, in addition to being able to identify bubbles in hindsight, given the consistent LPPLS bubble characteristics and demonstrated advance warning potential, the LPPLS can be used to provide ex-ante predictions.
Our Metcalfe-based analysis indicates current support levels for the bitcoin market in the range of 22–44 billion USD, at least three times less than the current level. Given the high correlation of cryptocurrencies, the short-term movements of other cryptocurrencies are likely to be affected by corrections in bitcoin (and vice-versa), regardless of their own relative valuations.
For more, see the paper “Are Bitcoin Bubbles Predictable? Combining a Generalized Metcalfe’s Law and the LPPLS Model” by Spencer Wheatley, Didier Sornette, Tobias Huber, Max Reppen, and Robert Gantner on which this blog post is based: https://arxiv.org/abs/1803.05663
Comments
"A Fundamental Valuation of Bitcoin..."
ZERO!
Andy Hoffman is running around trying to say Bitcoin is a better than other alt coins. Theres no freaking difference!!! They are all Ponzi schemes. What a fool Andy is. All these bitcoin freaks deserve to lose their money.
vote me down if I hurt your feelings..
In reply to "A Fundamental Valuation of… by Mr_Potatohead
Looks like you hurt somebody's feelings!
In reply to Andy Hoffman is running… by lester1
And BTC just exploded $1,000 higher on the publication of this article ...
This article is like using long distance phone usage to try and predict the internet in 1993
In reply to Looks like you hurt somebody… by Mr_Potatohead
buttcoin only exploded in your pants!
In reply to And BTC just exploded $1,000… by Stackers
O man, that is funny
In reply to buttcoin only exploded in… by charlewar
" BTC just exploded $1,000 higher "
Holy exploding candlesticks, Batman. $1000 higher! The price chart must be a screaming buy. See for yourself --> https://www.investing.com/crypto/bitcoin/btc-usd-candlestick
If I were a buyer of BTC at $20,000, I should be buying more right now, right?
In reply to And BTC just exploded $1,000… by Stackers
Right. We have to use different valuations like those used in the late 90's.
In reply to And BTC just exploded $1,000… by Stackers
Well, if you really think that this time is different and that it's necessary to use different valuations, then you should keep buying BTC. What's the worst case? If you're wrong, you'll only lose money. It's not like you'll have to eat your own dick, right?
One word of caution: your reply suggests that your perspective views "the late 90's" as a very long time ago. It isn't. The game playing out now has been going on for more than a century, and it's really heated up since about 1971. The late 90's really are no different than today in the grand scheme. If you can't see this, then I'd suggest you do a little more research.
In reply to Right. We have to use… by Captain Nemo d…
"Proportional"... but the quoefficient of proportionality could be a stochastic function of only God knows what... so this proportionality can vary over time. Plus, there are users who are not in the network per se, but sitting and trading on exchanges.
I like this very much. People who were licking each other balls with crypto are now enemies, and now we have the Einsteins of the economic work calling for ultra low minimums with a half baked linear regression model.
Smells like a low.
In reply to Andy Hoffman is running… by lester1
...and the tokens...and the technology behind all of this??
Get back to playing with your Groats and Farthings!!
In reply to Andy Hoffman is running… by lester1
Are you doing your best imitation of tmosley? Please try harder - much harder. I'd really like to see something like "not an argument" or some BS about S-curves. You also need to post at least 10X as much as you're doing now. If you know anything about bubbles and take a look at the BTC price chart, you'd know that you're outta your league on this one.
In reply to ...and the tokens...and the… by Pinot-Noir
You should stop whining about people calling you out for not having arguments and get an actual argument.
There are plenty of good ones for people who want to be anti BTC at this point.
In reply to Are you doing your best… by Mr_Potatohead
:-)
In reply to You should stop whining… by tmosley
The choice should have been...vote me down if you think Im full of shit.
In reply to Andy Hoffman is running… by lester1
Your name sums you up well.
In reply to "A Fundamental Valuation of… by Mr_Potatohead
yes. I see everything because I have eyes everywhere.
In reply to Your name sums you up well. by Pinot-Noir
You have no idea what you are talking about. In our company we develop the entire software solutions over many decades for banks like jp morgan and 1000s of mega corporation around the world. Compared to thier systems crypto currcies are light years ahead. It will annihilate every last financial institution.
In reply to "A Fundamental Valuation of… by Mr_Potatohead
" we develop the entire software solutions "
Since when did software solutions have anything to do with maintaining the value of money?
In reply to You have no idea what you… by chennaiguy
It has everything to do with it.. without software modern currencies wont exist
In reply to " we develop the entire… by Mr_Potatohead
You mean there was no Federal Reserve printing fake currency before software came around?
In reply to It has everything to do with… by chennaiguy
" modern currencies won't exist"
Exactly. But what about ancient money?
In reply to It has everything to do with… by chennaiguy
If it pays your salary ...
In reply to " we develop the entire… by Mr_Potatohead
Uhhhh.... no. Given that it can take a week for a transaction to settle, Blockchain is so far behind, it is effectively unusable as anything other than a toy to serve a boutique population.
In reply to You have no idea what you… by chennaiguy
Forget abpua bitcoin.. think of cardano eos
In reply to Uhhhh.... no. Given that it… by ElTerco
Homo
In reply to "A Fundamental Valuation of… by Mr_Potatohead
Re-title this: When ZH teams up with the banksters to FUD decentralized money. It is the future even if you have potatoes in your ears and can't hear it.
Crypto won't die, even though Nocoiners think it should.
Oh my god ...that bitcoin was alive!
They live!!
In reply to Crypto won't die, even… by natronic
look at the the market cap of Tether (USDT) and you'll see where the BTC pump is coming from. (BITFINEX)
The market cap of Tether is a lot less important than the volume.
In reply to look at the the market cap… by GlassHouse101
21,000,000 is predictable.
Not really. That 21 million is chipped away over time as coins are lost.
In reply to 21,000,000 is predictable. by Weirdly
so is a diarrhea when you drink a bottle of prune juice.
In reply to 21,000,000 is predictable. by Weirdly
Beautiful analysis. Its a refreshing view filled with enormous amounts of good mathematics.
I have been trading Bitcoin for almost five years now. Lately, I see Bitcoin and crypto valuations are just a reflexive values based on huge sentiments that, yes, collapse under their own weight. The values are meaningless - but one can make a huge sum of money of simply trading the cycles.
As long as Bitcoin and crypto is allowed to be traded, it will continue to do this.
said the spider to the fly.
In reply to Beautiful analysis. Its a… by DavyRoySixPack
does it really matter? I put 350 into litecoin and never even check what it is doing..I dont care, just something different...basically, if you invest, dont spend more than you are willing to lose..kinda simple. March 26, i read that petro juan is starting..Just a question, would you invest in petro yuan, or petro dollar..let the games begin
If the answer is no, will that stop anyone from trying to predict them?
A Ponzi scheme.
So is F rational reserve Banking
In reply to A Ponzi scheme. by charlewar
Linear thinking in an exponential world is misleading. That's where the log comes in handy. Interesting analysis, I especially liked how the model has a superposition of sines and cosines.
Thanks for posting this Tylers.
Captain's log, stardate <who knows>. Note to self: logs smooth over everything.
In reply to Linear thinking in an… by Brazen Heist
Hey, if you hate Bitcoin, don't buy any. If you love it, load up. WTF is all the yak yak?
Bitcoin may well drop by 97% from its high... you know, like the Dollar has since the Fed.
Regardless... the above article is horseshit.
Moar fake news. Can.t be in a bubble if only 1% of population has ever owned any. BTFD
fuck me gag me shoot me in the effin face with a 44 mag. I went through whole comment section without finding a true effin idiot until I came to u. A bubble has NOTHING to do with how many people bought anything. It has to do with an explosion on a j curve. The only thing in the whole effin world that looks like the bitcoin j curve, that has not come down, is the world population. FUCKIN RETARD. yeah moron BTFD!!!!!!!!!!!! Buncha Turds for DIMWITS as BTFD applies to u.
In reply to Moar fake news. Can.t be in… by brokenspoke
What is "three times less"? This seems to me to be a meaningless phrase. Does he mean "one third"? Or, am I to take it literally? At a current price (in thousands) of about 8, does it mean 8 - (3*8) = -16? Seems right.
I stopped reading at "fundamental valuation", what is that?
There is no such thing. Just like fundamentals are dead in the stock market, and there is no reason to it, just faith and optimism, or pessimism, the same thing happens to the bond market, the real estate market, the crypto market, the commodities market, etc.
In other words, fundamentals are subjective. It's based on whatever people believe at a specific time interval.
Good luck with that whole "fundamentals" thing. If you don't believe me, go ask a Federal Reserve board member.
John McAfee is too late (the Japanese already did this) and too expensive (the Japanese male required far less than a BTC price of $1m).
This is not for the squeamish...pix of sliced penis follows:
Japanese Chef Serves Own Genitals For Dinner
https://www.buzzfeed.com/gavon/japanese-chef-serves-own-genitals-for-dinner?utm_term=.nv6EPbK25#.nmWBAM9L1