Bitcoin Battered To Fresh Lows After Twitter Joins Crypto Ad Ban

Facebook started it - banning crypto/ICO ads on Jan 30th, then came Google - copying Facebook's ban on March 14h; and now, less than a week later, Twitter is virtue-signalling support for the crypto-crackdown, planning its own ban on ads.

image courtesy of CoinTelegraph

Sky news reports that Twitter is preparing to prohibit a range of cryptocurrency advertisements amid looming regulatory intervention in the sector.

The microblogging platform is following similar moves by Facebook and Google which have restricted financial advertisements due to concerns about illicit activities.

Sky News understands that the new advertising policy will be implemented in two weeks and currently stands to prohibit advertisements for initial coin offerings (ICOs), token sales, and cryptocurrency wallets globally.

The reaction was swift, just as we have seen to the other crypto ad bans... smashing Bitcoin back below $7500 (into mystery-dip-buyer territory)...

But Ethereum and Ripple have been the worst performers since the crypto ad bans began...

Reportedly, Twitter has experienced an influx of fake accounts pretending to advertise cryptocurrency giveaways, often by users posing as famous crypto sphere personas like Litecoin’s Charlie Lee.