Bitcoin Battered To Fresh Lows After Twitter Joins Crypto Ad Ban

Facebook started it - banning crypto/ICO ads on Jan 30th, then came Google - copying Facebook's ban on March 14h; and now, less than a week later, Twitter is virtue-signalling support for the crypto-crackdown, planning its own ban on ads.
image courtesy of CoinTelegraph
Sky news reports that Twitter is preparing to prohibit a range of cryptocurrency advertisements amid looming regulatory intervention in the sector.
The microblogging platform is following similar moves by Facebook and Google which have restricted financial advertisements due to concerns about illicit activities.
Sky News understands that the new advertising policy will be implemented in two weeks and currently stands to prohibit advertisements for initial coin offerings (ICOs), token sales, and cryptocurrency wallets globally.
The reaction was swift, just as we have seen to the other crypto ad bans... smashing Bitcoin back below $7500 (into mystery-dip-buyer territory)...
But Ethereum and Ripple have been the worst performers since the crypto ad bans began...
Reportedly, Twitter has experienced an influx of fake accounts pretending to advertise cryptocurrency giveaways, often by users posing as famous crypto sphere personas like Litecoin’s Charlie Lee.
Up in Canada, rapper Lil Windex is giving advice about Bitcoin.
Seems like solid advice from a financial genius. I will wait for advice from Lil Shoe Shine Boy before I plunge in though, just to be safe.
http://www.businessinsider.com/lil-windex-interview-bitcoin-core-cash-2…
Fiat (((Mafia))) on war path
In reply to Yesa by I hate cunton
Kind of expected that to happen, didn't we?
The legacy banking system has been at the helm for hundreds of years...they're not about to relinquish that power, because of the "New Kid at school".
In reply to Fiat (((Mafia))) on war path by HRClinton
Big money doing what it does best- pushing the market low so they can buy
In reply to Kind of expected that to… by Croesus
Yes, just like Bre-X
In reply to Big money doing what it does… by house biscuit
Twitter banning ads from anyone is just them shooting themselves in their own foot...again. "Hey let's shut down our advertising relationship with the fastest growing segment of the economy right now, that sounds like a great idea!" Jack Dorsey spends so much time taking Deeray's black cock up his ass, and taking phone calls from his Jew handlers, that he doesn't have time to act on behalf of his own shareholders. Assuming he even cares, which he almost certainly doesn't.
If I was a Twitter shareholder, I'd be putting together a class action lawsuit against the Twitter board and Twitter corporate officers for breach of fiduciary responsibility.
In reply to Kind of expected that to… by Croesus
Only banksters own stocks, these days, which keeps the lawsuits from happening. All part of the protocols.
In reply to Twitter banning ads from… by Buckaroo Banzai
The rise of Cryptos had nothing to do with any specific event on the news, and their decline has nothing to do with these events, either. Look at the long term chart, and you will see it following the path of a classic speculative bubble, the likes of which humanity has seen many times.
We have apparently gone through the euphoric stage late last year, and are headed towards panic and desperation. This may spell the end of the entire space, and it may not. Some crypto-currencies may arise from the ashes, after a prolonged period of consolidation. But before that we will need to see a 90%+ correction from the top, which would bring us below 2000$ for the price Bitcoin.
In reply to Twitter banning ads from… by Buckaroo Banzai
" you will see it following the path of a classic speculative bubble, the likes of which humanity has seen many times. ".....
Sounds very authoritative and knowledgeable!
" This may spell the end of the entire space, and it may not ".....
Sounds like you were talking out of your sphincter after all!
Twat!
In reply to The rise of Cryptos had… by Mementoil
What is so outrageous about the sentence "This may spell the end of the entire space, and it may not"?
Some speculative assets, such as the south sea company, disappeared entirely after their bubble burst. Others, such as the NASDAQ composite after the dot com bubble, did not. Therefore concluding that the current bubble in the Crypto space may or may not kill it entirely is only logical.
But I guess you are too butt hurt from your crypto-losses to realize that...
In reply to " you will see it following… by Spaced Out
" But I guess you are too butt hurt from your crypto-losses to realize that... "
Yes, that's it Meme....I disagree with you, therefore I must have lost money. Hahahahahaha
FYI, bitcoin has experienced a -90% a number of times already, and has "died" over 100 times. :D
(All this, despite only 1% of people on the planet ever having owned any).....
In reply to What is so outrageous about… by Mementoil
which makes coin VERY thinly traded. Ultimately that could be a problem.
In reply to " But I guess you are too… by Spaced Out
You want "thinly traded", take a look at the US Treasury market. Try disposing of the T-bond you bought a few years ago, and report back to me what that market looks like.
In reply to which makes coin VERY thinly… by lookslikecraptome
Thin is thin buckaroo!! Just like old lumber markets and stuff. Easy to get in. Harder to get a good price trading out.
Well I got back to u Bucko???
In reply to You want "thinly traded",… by Buckaroo Banzai
Which makes it a MILLION MILES from being a bubble!
In reply to which makes coin VERY thinly… by lookslikecraptome
UGH!!! NEVER SAID IT WAS A BUBBLE.
Here is all I said. Do u see the word bubble in there any where?
__________
I am more utilitarian than some of u.
It is 2 hard for the coineratti to reduce their cognitive dissonance. To the coineratti, I own coin, STFU. I know what it is and have experience in the markets and indexes for years. I aint gonna get hammered like the retail that buy it cause of twitter face book, google or the good ole bullshit spouting coin telegraph and other coin evangelistas. BTW, where is coinista today.
BTC is a fucking index for pity sake. It is thinly traded, like an old lumber market. It is easily manipulated by the winklevoss lads and their ilk, by the majors that are going to own the coin world, the spoofers and the wash traders. The confirmation times suck and u have to pay extra for high quality confirmation times. It is fun to dance with the criminals now and then. So I eff with it.
Good for early adopters. Dumb on u for not getting out while the getting was good if u r long term "investors in BTC". Do not yak about percentages. Do the dollars. How do u justify losing at least 10 grand per coin?
How did u not watch order books and see the huge sell orders by the MT GOX trustee? He is only ONE dude and he crushed the market index. With trading and market acumen such as that, thank ur mommas ur not trading the full SP.
Do not tell me that ur libertarian and want to bring down the banks. That is stttooopppiiiddd.
Online poker sites do stuff that make the block chain look like it is from the dark ages.
___________________
Find the word BUBBLE yet??????? Bubble is a word defined by semantics and perception. I stay away from the kind of stuff. A hardened concertized perception, based upon semantics and belief will hurt u long term, and short term.
In reply to Which makes it a million… by Spaced Out
Indeed. This crypto "bubble" has replayed itself a half-dozen times before, except every time it repeats, it repeats from a much higher base. One might almost call it an "unmistakeable uptrend", if one didn't have an agenda of course.
In reply to " But I guess you are too… by Spaced Out
I so enjoy the bitcoin Ponzi beat down. People losing everything. Please don't jump out of buildings though.
In reply to Indeed. This crypto "bubble"… by Buckaroo Banzai
And a good portion of those 1% have lost tens of billions during that time. ROFL
In reply to " But I guess you are too… by Spaced Out
Twitter & Facebook?
So let's see, Twitter is gonna be the 'thing' that finally killed CRYPTOS.
What a laugh... These are 'vehicles' used to accomplish exactly what somebody posted above... Banks want "IN" on cryptos, and what they DON'T want are 2,000 different coins...
So Twitter & Facebook are being used as ways to kill of 90% of the coins (and wannabe ICO's)... Meanwhile, they're loading up the truck for themselves on the major coins.
Similar to what happened to the 'banks' back in 2008... Many had to shutter, Lehman, Bear Stearns, Merrill. Even Citi went down to a buck, and BofA was trading around 2 bucks.
IT WAS THE END OF ALL BANKING... POIMANINTLY!
Then, lo and behold, the banking industry gets stick saved... Within a few years, even GS is in the DOW (& now GS is buying crypto trading exchanges)...
The more things change, the more they stay the same.
In reply to The rise of Cryptos had… by Mementoil
Wrong Memenfool. A) Know the timeline of the Great Recession/Fixed Income Bubble bursting/Financial Meltdown from March 2008 (Queer Sterns implosions) to the Lehmen Whores cratering on Sept. 15, 2008. B) Then read Satoshi's "Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System" whitepaper, if you can handle comprehending 9 short pages.
Sastoshi's paper was published late autumn 2008 and Bitcoin came out in January 2009. The financial crisis did indeed help invent this protocol.
https://bitcoin.org/bitcoin.pdf
"What is needed is an electronic payment system based on cryptographic proof instead of trust, allowing any two willing parties to transact directly with each other without the need for a trusted third party. Transactions that are computationally impractical to reverse would protect sellers from fraud, and routine escrow mechanisms could easily be implemented to protect buyers. In this paper, we propose a solution to the double-spending problem using a peer-to-peer distributed timestamp server to generate computational proof of the chronological order of transactions. The system is secure as long as honest nodes collectively control more CPU power than any cooperating group of attacker nodes."
Neither Blockchain nor Cryptocurrencies are going anywhere but up in use and value over the next few years.
Fact, banking, credit cards, Wall Street's ability to doube-triple-quadruple count the same dollar, and venture capital will be gone as you have know it in 5-7 years.
In reply to The rise of Cryptos had… by Mementoil
I am more utilitarian than some of u.
It is 2 hard for the coineratti to reduce their cognitive dissonance. To the coineratti, I own coin, STFU. I know what it is and have experience in the markets and indexes for years. I aint gonna get hammered like the retail that buy it cause of twitter face book, google or the good ole bullshit spouting coin telegraph and other coin evangelistas. BTW, where is coinista today.
BTC is a fucking index for pity sake. It is thinly traded, like an old lumber market. It is easily manipulated by the winklevoss lads and their ilk, by the majors that are going to own the coin world, the spoofers and the wash traders. The confirmation times suck and u have to pay extra for high quality confirmation times. It is fun to dance with the criminals now and then. So I eff with it.
Good for early adopters. Dumb on u for not getting out while the getting was good if u r long term "investors in BTC". Do not yak about percentages. Do the dollars. How do u justify losing at least 10 grand per coin?
How did u not watch order books and see the huge sell orders by the MT GOX trustee? He is only ONE dude and he crushed the market index. With trading and market acumen such as that, thank ur mommas ur not trading the full SP.
Do not tell me that ur libertarian and want to bring down the banks. That is stttooopppiiiddd.
Online poker sites do stuff that make the block chain look like it is from the dark ages.
In reply to Wrong Memenfool. A) Know the… by Nuclear Winter
I think the legal reporting limits are hitting hard.. I look for bitcoin @ 6-7.4K$ (gift tax) after the low and a lot of ACIS farms going belly up. $1200 (quarterly reporting of cash income for labor) is the next lower limit that will impact the lesser cryptos, until actual transactions are being readily done in crypto.
In reply to The rise of Cryptos had… by Mementoil
EFF THAT. If I was a shareholder I would be thanking the board of directors if they have one. U can see my other comments below.
In reply to Twitter banning ads from… by Buckaroo Banzai
Circle GS owned just bought polinex exchange. Waiting for a big pump up to 500 B market cap again. We will be over 1 T in 2018 / 2019.
In reply to Kind of expected that to… by Croesus
The ONLY reason the techie social media perverts are banning it because they didn't think of it and hate to see others make millions.
Greedy fuks need to be destroyed, and they will.
In reply to Yesa by I hate cunton
Or they know crypros are massive Ponzi schemes and want to protect people?
In reply to The ONLY reason the techie… by VAL THOR
Protect from what? Worthless FIAT Paper Currency?
In reply to Or they know crypros are… by lester1
Look up the lester1 profile. He says he is a "retired Economist".
That's code for "Keynesian bitch and fiat bankster shill".
In reply to Protect from what? Worthless… by HoserF16
"cryptos are a massive ponzi scheme" (says lester), and all cryptos are going to zero (which naturally is why GS is buying exchanges, so that they can, you know, lose money).
In reply to Look up the lester1 profile… by HRClinton
Haha, nice work. Have to give you a thumbs up for checking that out and providing a nice description of a “retired economist”.
In reply to Look up the lester1 profile… by HRClinton
Did I hurt your feelings with truth bombs?
In reply to Look up the lester1 profile… by HRClinton
Oh yeah, whenever I think of Google, Facebook, and Twitter, I think of three companies that want to protect "people".
But you better believe they are protecting (((someone))).
If Google, Facebook, and Twitter are against something, 99.99% of the time that's something that white people should automatically be for.
In reply to Or they know crypros are… by lester1
That's right, the techie, social media perverts want to "protect people"......
Serously, who writes this shit?
In reply to Or they know crypros are… by lester1
Ur close there Lester. It is 2 hard for the coineratti to reduce their cognitive dissonance. To the coineratti, I own coin, STFU. I know what it is and have experience in the markets and indexes for years. I aint gonna get hammered like the retail that buy it cause of twitter face book, google or the good ole bullshit spouting coin telegraph and other coin evangelistas. BTW, where is coinista today.
BTC is a fucking index for pity sake. It is thinly traded, like an old lumber market. It is easily manipulated by the winklevoss lads and their ilk, by the majors that are going to own the coin world, the spoofers and the wash traders. The confirmation times suck and u have to pay extra for high quality confirmation times. It is fun to dance with the criminals now and then. So I eff with it. Good for early adopters. Dumb on u for not getting out while the getting was good if u r long term "investors in BTC". Do not yak about percentages. Do the dollars. How do u justify losing at least 10 grand per coin? Do not tell me that ur libertarian and want to bring down the banks. That is stttooopppiiiddd.
Online poker sites do stuff that make the block chain look like it is from the dark ages.
In reply to Or they know crypros are… by lester1
So you are also "coineratti", ergo, in your own words, you also have trouble reducing your own cognitive dissonance.
Too easy!
In reply to Ur close there Lester. It is… by lookslikecraptome
Social media platforms are now the legacy systems that they replaced a decade before. They all will be blockchained. Fact.
In reply to The ONLY reason the techie… by VAL THOR
Just wait until all these Chinese gamblers wake up to this price decline. BTC will tank even more.
Sell now because it's going to get very ugly !
In reply to Yesa by I hate cunton
Nice attempt at the Jedi Mind Trick, "retired Economist".
So selling now will prevent things getting ugly? Some Economist you are.
In reply to Just just wait until all… by lester1
Its a great buying opportunity...LOL. Go on suckers, buy some.
In reply to Just just wait until all… by lester1
When Consuela can buy Lemon Pledge with Bitcoin then it will be legit
In reply to Yesa by I hate cunton
Rotflmfao! +++++++++++
But I think that’s what the ptb are trying to stop from happening.
In reply to When Consuela can buy Lemon… by Juggernaut x2
In reply to When Consuela can buy Lemon… by Juggernaut x2
Surprised, as it seems you've never heard of the hottest adviser in the country, Li'l Burka... Trudeau swears by her, him, it... whatever!
In reply to Yesa by I hate cunton
In reply to Yesa by I hate cunton
Too funny! Great find! Think we all now know Lil Windex is about to get sued by SC Johnson, bullish, Lil Windex looks rich, in the pics!!!
In reply to Yesa by I hate cunton
For you new people:
For the rest:
Keep playing your role, just like wind-up barking seal retards. Its about all you're good for.
See you at the start of the next cycle.
In reply to Yesa by I hate cunton
Pre-fucking-cisely put!
In reply to For you new people:… by Exponere Mendaces
So what happens to sentiment when BTC loses 90%, going down below $2000? It magically reverses? What about all the wonderful TA that has been thrown around here for the last several months while the price has plunged from over $19K to $7,400 today (60%+ drop)? Do all the bagholders jump back in after being wiped out?
I’m just asking for the silver holders who bought at $35 to $48 years ago.
In reply to For you new people:… by Exponere Mendaces
BTC recovered in the past because it was useful as currency, and as such had a user base who would buy it when it got "cheap". Bitcoin Core has destroyed that functionality and alienated that user base, leaving them with nothing but speculators and market manipulators with dreams of lambos dancing in their heads.
Sentiment for BTC won't recover--it has no fundamental reason to exist now, but it will recover for those coins that actually do fulfill the role of digital cash.
In reply to So what happens to sentiment… by Bay of Pigs