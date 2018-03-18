Bitcoin Battered To Fresh Lows After Twitter Joins Crypto Ad Ban

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 03/18/2018 - 11:29

Facebook started it - banning crypto/ICO ads on Jan 30th, then came Google - copying Facebook's ban on March 14h; and now, less than a week later, Twitter is virtue-signalling support for the crypto-crackdown, planning its own ban on ads.

image courtesy of CoinTelegraph

Sky news reports  that Twitter is preparing to prohibit a range of cryptocurrency advertisements amid looming regulatory intervention in the sector.

The microblogging platform is following similar moves by Facebook and Google which have restricted financial advertisements due to concerns about illicit activities.

Sky News understands that the new advertising policy will be implemented in two weeks and currently stands to prohibit advertisements for initial coin offerings (ICOs), token sales, and cryptocurrency wallets globally.

The reaction was swift, just as we have seen to the other crypto ad bans... smashing Bitcoin back below $7500 (into mystery-dip-buyer territory)...

 

But Ethereum and Ripple have been the worst performers since the crypto ad bans began...

Reportedly, Twitter has experienced an influx of fake accounts pretending to advertise cryptocurrency giveaways, often by users posing as famous crypto sphere personas like Litecoin’s Charlie Lee.

Buckaroo Banzai Croesus Sun, 03/18/2018 - 11:42 Permalink

Twitter banning ads from anyone is just them shooting themselves in their own foot...again. "Hey let's shut down our advertising relationship with the fastest growing segment of the economy right now, that sounds like a great idea!" Jack Dorsey spends so much time taking Deeray's black cock up his ass, and taking phone calls from his Jew handlers, that he doesn't have time to act on behalf of his own shareholders. Assuming he even cares, which he almost certainly doesn't.

If I was a Twitter shareholder, I'd be putting together a class action lawsuit against the Twitter board and Twitter corporate officers for breach of fiduciary responsibility.

Mementoil Buckaroo Banzai Sun, 03/18/2018 - 11:58 Permalink

The rise of Cryptos had nothing to do with any specific event on the news, and their decline has nothing to do with these events, either. Look at the long term chart, and you will see it following the path of a classic speculative bubble, the likes of which humanity has seen many times.

We have apparently gone through the euphoric stage late last year, and are headed towards panic and desperation. This may spell the end of the entire space, and it may not. Some crypto-currencies may arise from the ashes, after a prolonged period of consolidation. But before that we will need to see a 90%+ correction from the top, which would bring us below 2000$ for the price Bitcoin.

Mementoil Spaced Out Sun, 03/18/2018 - 12:34 Permalink

What is so outrageous about the sentence "This may spell the end of the entire space, and it may not"?
Some speculative assets, such as the south sea company, disappeared entirely after their bubble burst. Others, such as the NASDAQ composite after the dot com bubble, did not. Therefore concluding that the current bubble in the Crypto space may or may not kill it entirely is only logical.

But I guess you are too butt hurt from your crypto-losses to realize that...

Spaced Out Mementoil Sun, 03/18/2018 - 12:39 Permalink

" But I guess you are too butt hurt from your crypto-losses to realize that... "

Yes, that's it Meme....I disagree with you, therefore I must have lost money. Hahahahahaha

FYI, bitcoin has experienced a -90% a number of times already, and has "died" over 100 times. :D

(All this, despite only 1% of people on the planet ever having owned any).....

lookslikecraptome Spaced Out Sun, 03/18/2018 - 13:42 Permalink

UGH!!!   NEVER SAID IT WAS A BUBBLE. 

Here is all I said. Do u see the word bubble in there any where?

__________

I am more utilitarian than some of u. 

 It is 2 hard for the coineratti to reduce their cognitive dissonance. To the coineratti, I own coin, STFU. I know what it is and have experience in the markets and indexes for years. I aint gonna get hammered like the retail that buy it cause of twitter face book, google or the good ole bullshit spouting coin telegraph and other coin evangelistas. BTW, where is coinista today. 

BTC is a fucking index for pity sake. It is thinly traded, like an old lumber market. It is easily manipulated by the winklevoss lads and their ilk, by the majors that are going to own the coin world, the spoofers and the wash traders. The confirmation times suck and u have to pay extra for high quality confirmation times. It is fun to dance with the criminals now and then. So I eff with it.

Good for early adopters. Dumb on u for not getting out while the getting was good if u r long term "investors in BTC". Do not yak about percentages. Do the dollars. How do u justify losing at least 10 grand per coin?

How did u not watch order books and see the huge sell orders by the MT GOX trustee? He is only ONE dude and he crushed the market index. With trading and market acumen such as that, thank ur mommas ur not trading the full SP.

Do not tell me that ur libertarian and want to bring down the banks. That is stttooopppiiiddd. 

Online poker sites do stuff that make the block chain look like it is from the dark ages.

___________________

Find the word BUBBLE yet??????? Bubble is a word defined by semantics and perception.  I stay away from the kind of stuff. A hardened concertized perception, based upon semantics and belief will hurt u long term, and short term. 

DillyDilly Mementoil Sun, 03/18/2018 - 12:31 Permalink

Twitter & Facebook?

 

So let's see, Twitter is gonna be the 'thing' that finally killed CRYPTOS.

 

What a laugh... These are 'vehicles' used to accomplish exactly what somebody posted above... Banks want "IN" on cryptos, and what they DON'T want are 2,000 different coins...

 

So Twitter & Facebook are being used as ways to kill of 90% of the coins (and wannabe ICO's)... Meanwhile, they're loading up the truck for themselves on the major coins.

 

Similar to what happened to the 'banks' back in 2008... Many had to shutter, Lehman, Bear Stearns, Merrill. Even Citi went down to a buck, and BofA was trading around 2 bucks.

 

IT WAS THE END OF ALL BANKING... POIMANINTLY!

 

Then, lo and behold, the banking industry gets stick saved... Within a few years, even GS is in the DOW (& now GS is buying crypto trading exchanges)...

 

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

Nuclear Winter Mementoil Sun, 03/18/2018 - 13:07 Permalink

Wrong Memenfool. A) Know the timeline of the Great Recession/Fixed Income Bubble bursting/Financial Meltdown from March 2008 (Queer Sterns implosions) to the Lehmen Whores cratering on Sept. 15, 2008. B) Then read Satoshi's "Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System" whitepaper, if you can handle comprehending 9 short pages.

Sastoshi's paper was published late autumn 2008 and Bitcoin came out in January 2009. The financial crisis did indeed help invent this protocol.

https://bitcoin.org/bitcoin.pdf

"What is needed is an electronic payment system based on cryptographic proof instead of trust, allowing any two willing parties to transact directly with each other without the need for a trusted third party. Transactions that are computationally impractical to reverse would protect sellers from fraud, and routine escrow mechanisms could easily be implemented to protect buyers. In this paper, we propose a solution to the double-spending problem using a peer-to-peer distributed timestamp server to generate computational proof of the chronological order of transactions. The system is secure as long as honest nodes collectively control more CPU power than any cooperating group of attacker nodes."

Neither Blockchain nor Cryptocurrencies are going anywhere but up in use and value over the next few years.

Fact, banking, credit cards, Wall Street's ability to doube-triple-quadruple count the same dollar, and venture capital will be gone as you have know it in 5-7 years.

 

lookslikecraptome Nuclear Winter Sun, 03/18/2018 - 13:17 Permalink

I am more utilitarian than some of u. 

 It is 2 hard for the coineratti to reduce their cognitive dissonance. To the coineratti, I own coin, STFU. I know what it is and have experience in the markets and indexes for years. I aint gonna get hammered like the retail that buy it cause of twitter face book, google or the good ole bullshit spouting coin telegraph and other coin evangelistas. BTW, where is coinista today. 

BTC is a fucking index for pity sake. It is thinly traded, like an old lumber market. It is easily manipulated by the winklevoss lads and their ilk, by the majors that are going to own the coin world, the spoofers and the wash traders. The confirmation times suck and u have to pay extra for high quality confirmation times. It is fun to dance with the criminals now and then. So I eff with it.

Good for early adopters. Dumb on u for not getting out while the getting was good if u r long term "investors in BTC". Do not yak about percentages. Do the dollars. How do u justify losing at least 10 grand per coin?

How did u not watch order books and see the huge sell orders by the MT GOX trustee? He is only ONE dude and he crushed the market index. With trading and market acumen such as that, thank ur mommas ur not trading the full SP.

Do not tell me that ur libertarian and want to bring down the banks. That is stttooopppiiiddd. 

Online poker sites do stuff that make the block chain look like it is from the dark ages. 

Hope Copy Mementoil Sun, 03/18/2018 - 13:25 Permalink

I think the legal reporting limits are hitting hard..  I look for bitcoin @ 6-7.4K$ (gift tax) after the low and a lot of ACIS  farms going belly up.  $1200 (quarterly reporting of cash income for labor)  is the next lower limit that will impact the lesser cryptos, until actual transactions are being readily done in crypto. 

Buckaroo Banzai lester1 Sun, 03/18/2018 - 11:47 Permalink

Oh yeah, whenever I think of Google, Facebook, and Twitter, I think of three companies that want to protect "people".

But you better believe they are protecting (((someone))).

If Google, Facebook, and Twitter are against something, 99.99% of the time that's something that white people should automatically be for.

lookslikecraptome lester1 Sun, 03/18/2018 - 13:15 Permalink

Ur close there Lester. It is 2 hard for the coineratti to reduce their cognitive dissonance. To the coineratti, I own coin, STFU. I know what it is and have experience in the markets and indexes for years. I aint gonna get hammered like the retail that buy it cause of twitter face book, google or the good ole bullshit spouting coin telegraph and other coin evangelistas. BTW, where is coinista today. 

BTC is a fucking index for pity sake. It is thinly traded, like an old lumber market. It is easily manipulated by the winklevoss lads and their ilk, by the majors that are going to own the coin world, the spoofers and the wash traders. The confirmation times suck and u have to pay extra for high quality confirmation times. It is fun to dance with the criminals now and then. So I eff with it. Good for early adopters. Dumb on u for not getting out while the getting was good if u r long term "investors in BTC". Do not yak about percentages. Do the dollars. How do u justify losing at least 10 grand per coin? Do not tell me that ur libertarian and want to bring down the banks. That is stttooopppiiiddd. 

Online poker sites do stuff that make the block chain look like it is from the dark ages. 

Exponere Mendaces I hate cunton Sun, 03/18/2018 - 12:37 Permalink

For you new people:

  • New all-time highs are made, there is much rejoicing
  • Then the decline happens - n00b trolls spray their shorts hoping Bitcoin is "dead" this time. (The other 200 plus times don't count.)
  • As price drags a rusty anchor over every newbie that bought near the high, (really, with years of historical charts and you do the same goddamn thing? Muppets.), n00b troll cackling intensifies - they usually make bold claims that look ridiculous in hindsight.
  • Then, at the absolute peak of n00b trolling and newbie trader pain, price consolidates again. People lose interest, volatility has declined.
  • The steady march upward begins again, mostly ignored and trolled until we're zooming past the prior all-time high.
  • Repeat.

For the rest:

Keep playing your role, just like wind-up barking seal retards. Its about all you're good for.

See you at the start of the next cycle.

Bay of Pigs Exponere Mendaces Sun, 03/18/2018 - 12:54 Permalink

So what happens to sentiment when BTC loses 90%, going down below $2000? It magically reverses? What about all the wonderful TA that has been thrown around here for the last several months while the price has plunged from over $19K to $7,400 today (60%+ drop)?  Do all the bagholders jump back in after being wiped out? 

I’m just asking for the silver holders who bought at $35 to $48 years ago. 

tmosley Bay of Pigs Sun, 03/18/2018 - 13:17 Permalink

BTC recovered in the past because it was useful as currency, and as such had a user base who would buy it when it got "cheap". Bitcoin Core has destroyed that functionality and alienated that user base, leaving them with nothing but speculators and market manipulators with dreams of lambos dancing in their heads.

Sentiment for BTC won't recover--it has no fundamental reason to exist now, but it will recover for those coins that actually do fulfill the role of digital cash.