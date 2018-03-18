Bitcoin Soars $1000 Off The Lows After G-20 Rejects Crypto Crackdown

While advertising bans and Mt.Gox Trustee overhangs remain, the FUD of a possible global regulatory crackdown in the G-20 Communique was a major driver of this weekend's weakness... until Les Echos confirms FSB has rejected calls for regulation.
After headlines suggesting a global crackdown on cryptocurrencies spooked the markets on Friday, Reuters reports that the global watchdog will pivot more toward reviewing existing rules and away from designing new ones, resisting calls from some G20 members to regulate cryptocurrencies like bitcoin.
The reaction was immediate as a relief rally - on heavy volume - sent Bitcoin $1000 higher, erasing Friday's losses...
Interest in cryptocurrencies surged last year as prices rocketed only to tumble in recent months, triggering warnings from regulators. But in a sign of too little consensus for radical action, Reuters reports that the FSB said more international coordination was needed to plug data gaps in monitoring the rapidly evolving but still tiny sector worth less than 1 percent of global GDP at its peak.
“The FSB’s initial assessment is that crypto-assets do not pose risks to global financial stability at this time,” FSB Chair Mark Carney said in a letter to G20 central bankers and finance ministers who will meet in Buenos Aires on Monday and Tuesday.
All major cryptocurrencies are rallying on the news...
Comments
Doesn't matter, I'm not buying at any price.
Who gives a 💩 what a Schmuck like you does?
In reply to Doesn't matter, I'm not… by scam_MERS
Because there are more people who think like him than bigger Schmucks like you. Why don't you go all in on bitcoin and see what happens.
In reply to Who gives a shit? by HRClinton
Jealous, loser, no-coiners getting burned again. Hopefully some day you'll start to believe in science.
BUY BITCOIN!!! Losers.
In reply to Because there are more… by QEpp
"Black tulps get a bump as good weather is a boon for the crops!"
"South-Seas Shares up as Gold is discovered in Bermuda!"
I'm all for fighting the FED, but not with marshmallows.
In reply to Jealous, loser, no-coiners… by Coinista
No, you’re just a newbie ZH BTC troll/nigger who has nothing better to do than to hang here pimping your trades.
Soared! Plunged!
Get fucked.
In reply to Jealous, loser, no-coiners… by Coinista
Typical jealous loser comment. Just name calling, jealous of the Bitcoin millionaires while jealous loser hangs on to its anti-science beliefs.
In reply to No, you’re just a newbie ZH … by Bay of Pigs
"Tyler" still cannot figure out that the Bitcoin up-cycle is over. We said it here a while ago: when CME futures trading ensues it's a gift to anyone who has held phys-BTC to either hedge it up or to just plain liquidate and pay the cap gains tax. The BTC run was like any other upside price mania: predictable at its terminus; we just didn't know at what level it would terminate.
In reply to Because there are more… by QEpp
been all in on bitcoin since 2014 and life has never been better. even with the dips, I am still way up.
In reply to Because there are more… by QEpp
As with any speculative investment, buy only what you can afford to lose.
BTW: It is his money, isn't it?
In reply to Because there are more… by QEpp
And the bitcoin ponzi scheme continues..
In reply to Doesn't matter, I'm not… by scam_MERS
Eventually, you will buy (or your heirs will if you kick the bucket without dying and actually leave your heirs anything).
In reply to Doesn't matter, I'm not… by scam_MERS
No question Crypto is coming but it will be a .gov variant that is what comes, with a built-in tax on every transaction. Buy guns (if they are still legal .gov knows), buy high fructose corn syrup foodstuff .ins knows...).... Yep gonna be fucking beautiful.... Because after all to take the volatility out of shitcoin .gov is NEEDED. Evil fucking laugh... They made it, they orchestrated its failure....
In reply to Eventually, you will buy (or… by zipit
''The only saving grace of government is that it is too incompetent or inefficient to enslave us all.'' Thankfully but with the advent of mechanization things have become easier for all of us including yours cruelly. Despite the ability for these things to separate us and entice anger at each other like Crypto has here I still see potential for good.
On the plus side the technology to enable a tracked cashless society has existed for some time by simply forcing everyone to use credit cards. Crypto however makes CC's more efficient getting rid of things like Auction clearing houses bringing fees from 3% to near zero enabling transactions that can be completed in mere seconds not days.
Personally I'm not a fan of Visa/Mastercards fees with all the groceries/gas you buy being marked up 3% to adjust for it and most don't offer a cash discount. I also like the ability to ''mine'' or process (soon with the floppy disk) the transactions in a decentralized manner therefor getting a piece of pie for providing infrastructure. Whether people care to accept it or not the blockchain will replace visa/mastercards current system. While it's likely that they will be the ones offering it to you the end result should still be a great decrease in credit card fees.
It's not going to zero in fact bitcoin has lead to the development of at least 1500 altcoins while bitcoin holds its value as the first others are taking it's blockchain from infancy into its teenage years and bringing with it thousands of changes and upgrades and bringing down fees is just one of several major benefits, just like the internet it will be a part of our lives someday soon.
-inserts some hate comment against blockchain haters- p.s. I'm still betting bitcoin will lose #1 status but I'm not using borrowed money to ''prove it''. Honestly being a speculator isn't fun I'll be happy to cash out 20+grand and forget it ever existed or lose it all. It's my hobby
lol
In reply to No question Crypto is coming… by gatorengineer
I musta missed the failure.
.gov isn't gonna work. No one trusts it.
In reply to No question Crypto is coming… by gatorengineer
There's a good chance ripple XRP absorbs the entire space by teaming up with the establishment. They are a real threat to crypto libertarianism if that truly matters.
In reply to No question Crypto is coming… by gatorengineer
Thanks... I Bought at $7300 today :)
In reply to Doesn't matter, I'm not… by scam_MERS
Sure you did. Problem is, BTC didn’t get that low today did it?
In reply to Thanks... I Bought at $7300… by Yellow_Snow
15 upvotes and 15 downvotes for this comment shows where people stand on crypto. It's very interesting and I can't wait to find out which side is right.
In reply to Doesn't matter, I'm not… by scam_MERS
Hopefully it's higher from here
actually at this very moment as i text its down
In reply to Hopefully it's higher from… by natronic
looks up over 1k too me lovely day
In reply to actually at this very moment… by fuzh007
Crypto posing a risk to the ponzi?
Lol, good one Carney barker.
pods
Half these clowns are liars, shills and trolls. ZH is the LAST place to listen to crypto pumpers and dumpers.
In reply to Crypto posing a risk to the… by pods
You know, it's funny. Bitcoin price relies and reacts on the permission of the globalists who control the money system. Bitcoin can't survive without it.
BTC medium term success depends on speculation.
Its long term success depends on its adoption in the Parallel Economy (PE) -- as does the success of other CCs.
The PE, decoupled from fiat banksters, is the only way to be free of their manipulation, control and slavery.
In reply to You know, it's funny… by homiegot
In the meantime, Bitcoin reacts to the people in charge.
In reply to BTC medium term success… by HRClinton
The world will be a happy place with the thousands and thousands of unlimited digital phony money.
In reply to BTC medium term success… by HRClinton
Bitcoin doesn't give a $hit... But the other crypto's and ICO's do
In reply to You know, it's funny… by homiegot
Looks like profit taking time ?
I see you're subconsciously thinking (programmed) in terms of "conversion back into fiat".
How many REAL libertarians do we have on ZH, who apply the same mindset to CCs as they do to PM? I.e.:
"I convert fiat into PM/CC, with the intent to buy goods and services in these units, not in fiat units. I'm working on 'going Galt'."
I see a ton of ZHers posing as "libertarians", but still practicing their fiat Ponzi ways. You can tell, when they opt to "take profits" in fiat units.
Another observation: just as American Blacks have the subconscious baggage of physical slavery still lingering with them, so too I see the subconscious baggage of financial slavery in American Whites.
In reply to Looks like profit taking… by VWAndy
Look up Fungible..... it will do you some good..... a barter based economy has to have some form of Money, not fiat but money. Gold is too high of a value to serve the purpose, silver perhaps, but probably not enough of it. You are back to a FIAT system based on most likely PMs.....
In reply to I see you're subconsciously… by HRClinton
Na Im still likin the barter thing. Stopped myself from thinkin in fiat years ago.
In reply to I see you're subconsciously… by HRClinton
There'll be some kinda FUD in the coming days I bet, buy order set for ~6K but might have missed the dip. ETH is on sale though.
eth was a fire sale hours ago was around 450
In reply to There'll be some kinda FUD… by Sabibaby
Let's see what the tether grants were before we get too excited about this bounce.
My guess is $50M.
If you bought in early, it still doesn't matter. 30x or 50x my investment is still fine with me.
Very stable.
Trump, shitcoin or both?
In reply to Very stable. by Seasmoke
Sorry, Tyler but the BTC price spike had nothing to do with the G-20 but with the CME futures settlement expiration on March 18 at 3:00 pm Central Time. At settlement, the price is adjusted "the slate is cleaned to reflect new pricing after settlement."
So now we can expect them all to go higher once the G20 (((tools))) leave it alone for another year is what you're saying.
In reply to Sorry, Tyler but the BTC… by alphasammae
Bitcoin is a store of Value.... It will always be worth the finest of Frisbee travel packs and an 1/8 of Pharma weed.
Same problem as Gold, you have to convert it back to Dollars to get it's Value
Market Basket of Goods and Commodities, when we are pegged to something like that, Wake me.
I don't care if you like Cryptos. The money to make is amazing every week\3 days. Look for yourself, the fluctuations in price.
So easy to make $500 - $1000 trading Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash, Ether, Litecoin or Siacoin. Bitmain Miner company only sells Bitcoin, Litecoin and Siacoin miners. Look at the history, then establish your support and resistance levels. Then buy and sell at the target levels you set. Math never lies. Do you need some help. I am very busy, but I can try to help you get started...