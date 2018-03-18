Bitcoin Soars $1000 Off The Lows After G-20 Rejects Crypto Crackdown

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 03/18/2018 - 20:37

While advertising bans and Mt.Gox Trustee overhangs remain, the FUD of a possible global regulatory crackdown in the G-20 Communique was a major driver of this weekend's weakness... until Les Echos confirms FSB has rejected calls for regulation.

After headlines suggesting a global crackdown on cryptocurrencies spooked the markets on Friday, Reuters reports that the global watchdog will pivot more toward reviewing existing rules and away from designing new ones, resisting calls from some G20 members to regulate cryptocurrencies like bitcoin.

The reaction was immediate as a relief rally - on heavy volume - sent Bitcoin $1000 higher, erasing Friday's losses...

Interest in cryptocurrencies surged last year as prices rocketed only to tumble in recent months, triggering warnings from regulators. But in a sign of too little consensus for radical action, Reuters reports that the FSB said more international coordination was needed to plug data gaps in monitoring the rapidly evolving but still tiny sector worth less than 1 percent of global GDP at its peak.

“The FSB’s initial assessment is that crypto-assets do not pose risks to global financial stability at this time,” FSB Chair Mark Carney said in a letter to G20 central bankers and finance ministers who will meet in Buenos Aires on Monday and Tuesday.

All major cryptocurrencies are rallying on the news...

Code Duello QEpp Sun, 03/18/2018 - 21:54 Permalink

"Tyler" still cannot figure out that the Bitcoin up-cycle is over.  We said it here a while ago: when  CME futures trading ensues it's a gift to anyone who has held phys-BTC to either hedge it up or to just plain liquidate and pay the cap gains tax.  The BTC run was like any other upside price mania: predictable at its terminus; we just didn't know at what level it would terminate.

 

gatorengineer zipit Sun, 03/18/2018 - 21:43 Permalink

No question Crypto is coming but it will be a .gov variant that is what comes, with a built-in tax on every transaction.  Buy guns (if they are still legal .gov knows), buy high fructose corn syrup foodstuff .ins knows...)....  Yep gonna be fucking beautiful....  Because after all to take the volatility out of shitcoin .gov is NEEDED.  Evil fucking laugh...  They made it, they orchestrated its failure....

midlife gatorengineer Sun, 03/18/2018 - 22:59 Permalink

''The only saving grace of government is that it is too incompetent or inefficient to enslave us all.''  Thankfully but with the advent of mechanization things have become easier for all of us including yours cruelly. Despite the ability for these things to separate us and entice anger at each other like Crypto has here I still see potential for good.

 

On the plus side the technology to enable a tracked cashless society has existed for some time by simply forcing everyone to use credit cards. Crypto however makes CC's more efficient getting rid of things like Auction clearing houses bringing fees from 3% to near zero enabling transactions that can be completed in mere seconds not days.

Personally I'm not a fan of Visa/Mastercards fees with all the groceries/gas you buy being marked up 3% to adjust for it and most don't offer a cash discount. I also like the ability to ''mine'' or process (soon with the floppy disk) the transactions in a decentralized manner therefor getting a piece of pie for providing infrastructure. Whether people care to accept it or not the blockchain will replace visa/mastercards current system. While it's likely that they will be the ones offering it to you the end result should still be a great decrease in credit card fees.

It's not going to zero in fact bitcoin has lead to the development of at least 1500 altcoins while bitcoin holds its value as the first others are taking it's blockchain from infancy into its teenage years and bringing with it thousands of changes and upgrades and bringing down fees is just one of several major benefits, just like the internet it will be a part of our lives someday soon.

-inserts some hate comment against blockchain haters- p.s. I'm still betting bitcoin will lose #1 status but I'm not using borrowed money to ''prove it''. Honestly being a speculator isn't fun I'll be happy to cash out 20+grand and forget it ever existed or lose it all. It's my hobby

lol

 

homiegot Sun, 03/18/2018 - 20:47 Permalink

You know, it's funny. Bitcoin price relies and reacts on the permission of the globalists who control the money system. Bitcoin can't survive without it.

HRClinton VWAndy Sun, 03/18/2018 - 21:03 Permalink

I see you're subconsciously thinking (programmed) in terms of "conversion back into fiat".

How many REAL libertarians do we have on ZH, who apply the same mindset to CCs as they do to PM? I.e.:

"I convert fiat into PM/CC, with the intent to buy goods and services in these units, not in fiat units. I'm working on 'going Galt'."

I see a ton of ZHers posing as "libertarians", but still practicing their fiat Ponzi ways. You can tell, when they opt to "take profits" in fiat units.

Another observation: just as American Blacks have the subconscious baggage of physical slavery still lingering with them, so too I see the subconscious baggage of financial slavery in American Whites.

alphasammae Sun, 03/18/2018 - 21:48 Permalink

Sorry, Tyler but the BTC price spike had nothing to do with the G-20 but with the CME futures settlement expiration on March 18 at 3:00 pm Central Time. At settlement, the price is adjusted "the slate is cleaned to reflect new pricing after settlement."

 

Dragon HAwk Sun, 03/18/2018 - 22:14 Permalink

Same problem as Gold, you have to convert it back to Dollars to get it's Value

Market Basket of Goods and Commodities, when we are pegged to something like that, Wake me.

putbuyer Sun, 03/18/2018 - 23:16 Permalink

I don't care if you like Cryptos. The money to make is amazing every week\3 days. Look for yourself, the fluctuations in price.

So easy to make $500 - $1000 trading Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash, Ether, Litecoin or Siacoin. Bitmain Miner company only sells Bitcoin, Litecoin and Siacoin miners. Look at the history, then establish your support and resistance levels. Then buy and sell at the target levels you set. Math never lies. Do you need some help. I am very busy, but I can try to help you get started...