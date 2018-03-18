Britain's Cold War With Russia Poisons Corbyn's Labour

Authored by Finian Cuningham via The Strategic Culture Foundation,
British Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May’s dramatic escalation of hostility towards Russia this week has had one benefit closer to home. Labour’s erstwhile popular leader Jeremy Corbyn has fallen casualty to renewed Cold War politics.
May, who up to now was beleaguered from the Brexit debacle with the European Union, has suddenly rallied support for her Cold War agenda towards Russian within her own Conservative party – and from opposition lawmakers on the Labour side of the parliament.
While May was roundly cheered for her rhetorical attacks on Russia, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was subjected to vicious heckling from all sides in the House of Commons, including from many MPs within his own party.
May’s announcement that her government was going to expel 23 Russian diplomats for the “attempted murder” of a former Kremlin spy living in exile in Britain was widely exalted in the House of Commons.
The expulsions mark the biggest diplomatic sanction by Britain against Moscow in 30 years. Moscow has vowed to carry out reciprocal measures in the coming weeks, as bilateral relations tumble in a downward spiral.
The British move was denounced by Russia as “unprecedented hostility” and a violation of normal inter-state relations.
Arguably, the Russian response is reasonable, given that the alleged attack on 66-year-old Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury on March 4 is far from evidenced. The entire official British position of directly blaming Moscow for attempted murder rests on unverified claims about a Soviet-era nerve toxin, as well as on wild supposition.
But such is the hysterical Cold War climate being generated by British politicians and dutiful news media impugning Russia that anyone who merely questions the lack of due process is immediately pilloried as a “Russian stooge”.
That’s what happened when Jeremy Corbyn stood up in the House of Commons this week and dared to ask the prime minister for “evidence” that the alleged Soviet-era toxin was indeed linked to Russian state actions.
Corbyn also enquired if the British authorities would be providing the alleged toxin samples to Russian investigators so that they could carry out their own independent assessment – a procedure that is mandated by the 1997 international treaty known as the Chemical Weapons Convention.
In short, what the Labour leader is simply requesting was for due process to prevail. That is, a rational, evidence-based approach to the furore. Which, one would think, is a reasonable, cautionary minimum especially owing to the present danger of a catastrophic military conflict breaking out at a time from already sharp geopolitical tensions between US-led NATO states and Russia.
“Our response must be decisive and proportionate and based on clear evidence,” said Corbyn, who also refused to condemn Russia as guilty, given the lack of incriminating proof at this stage – less than two weeks after the apparent poisoning attack on the Skripals.
The Labour leader could hardly make himself heard amid boorish taunts of “shame, shame” from the Conservative (Tory) benches.
“You’re a disgrace to your party,” shouted out one Tory minister, Claire Perry, inciting the mob around her.
British news media followed suit, going on full-out Cold War offensive against Corbyn. The rabidly rightwing Sun, which last week was calling for military action against Russia, blasted its front page with the headline: “Putin’s Puppet”.
The Rupert Murdoch-owned tabloid “explained” to its readers with outraged tone that “Corbyn refused to condemn Russia” and that he had “questioned proof” of a Russian link to the attack on Sergei Skripal.
Another rightwing tabloid, the Daily Mail, also ran a front page vilification with the headline: “Corbyn, The Kremlin Stooge”.
The newspaper elaborated with the subheading that “Mutinous Labour MPs accuse [Corbyn] of appeasement for not condemning Putin”.
Meanwhile, the BBC was reporting that senior lawmakers within Corbyn’s cabinet team are mounting a rebellion against their leader precisely because of his “refusal to blame Russia” over the poisoning incident in Salisbury.
The return to Cold War politics in Britain is not just marked by knee-jerk hostility towards Russia – based on Russophobia and irrational innuendo – it is also characterized by the British establishment shutting down any dissent by smearing critics as “enemies within”.
British politics are this week hurtling back in time to the old days of Cold War witch-hunting against “Commies” and “Reds”. In the same way that the United States is still poisoned with the J Edgar Hoover and McCarthyite era of the 1950s and 60s.
Due process and rational, critical thinking are being banished again.
The poisoning incident of Sergei Skripal and his 33-year-old daughter Yulia should be a matter of criminal investigation to establish facts, motive and perpetrator.
Instead, the incident was immediately turned into a propaganda opportunity to assail Russia. The alleged logic that the Kremlin carried out a “revenge” attack on a traitor-spy who had been living for eight years in England, openly and undisturbed as part of an exchange deal with Britain’s MI6, does not make any sense. Indeed, it’s absurd, given the timing of Russian presidential elections this month and the forthcoming football World Cup to be held in Russia.
Resurgence of Cold War mania, however, suits the British establishment very nicely. Suddenly, the much derided Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May and her party are being portrayed as the noble defenders of national security against a “malicious” Russian enemy.
Even better is that the opposition Labour party which had been rejuvenated by Jeremy Corbyn with a bold, progressive and socialist policy is now being cast as a useless Russian “stooge”. Corbyn’s political enemies within his own party – rightwingers who detested his successful rise as leader – are now empowered by the Cold War climate to tear him down.
Ironically, the toxic nerve agent that was used to paralyze former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter is having several invigorating political effects for certain British state interests. The Cold War Russophobia appears to be re-energizing the formerly feeble Tory leader and her party, while numbing the once promising rise of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and his socialist program.
Still, it remains to be seen whether the wider British public buy into the latest Cold War debacle. If it turns out to be a cynical stunt by the British state – as seems to be the case – then the popular backlash against the Tories and the establishment will be horrendous.
Comments
Speaks of desperation. Whoever did it.
Smells eerily similar to the phony propaganda that got the USA into WW1/2, Vietnam, Iraq, Lybya, Syria, courtesy the mothschilds Zionist World Order.
In reply to Speaks of desperation… by css1971
They still use the same play book, they haven't realized we've read it.
That's why we know it's all BS, what motivation would Russia have to do this?
The powers thay be, have become so greedy their "people" aren't their people anymore. They broke the social contract. They didn't give any back, they created a situation where we work more for less, we have realized it. We can't even afford to have kids anymore, how F'ed up is that? Yet we are supposed to believe that we've never had it better or we can't go back? Well why the "F" not?
In reply to Eerily similar to the phony… by TheSilentMajority
What is happening is just as insane as pre World War One events - Europe thrown into war without any real reason, only to satisfy someone's vanity and lust for power.
Are we really willing to endure a nuclear holocaust to avenge the death of some sleazy double agent?
In reply to They still use the same play… by JimmyJones
"those who want war should be forced to fight it" needs to be a universal law.
send the loudest ones first - damned warmongers are a cancer on humanity.
In reply to What is happening is just as… by Mementoil
What a great comment.
In reply to "those who want war should… by NoDecaf
So, May was trying to interfere with the Russian elections!
She must be guilty of treason and should be hung!
Well if Mr WikiLeaks Assange is not American, how can he be guilty of treason?
In reply to What a great comment. by commoncourtesy
The UK police say the case is complex and it will takes months to complete the investigation.
So we have verdict first, investigation afterwards. How very Alice in Wonderland. The UK government is playing the Mad Hatter's Tea Party with May as the Hatter, Boris BloJo as the Dormouse, Williamson as the March Hare and Hammond as spilt tea on the table.
Calling WB7. Please come to the white courtesy phone.
BTW - the Zionist pet stooges, the Ukrops, have stopped Russians in Ukraine going to Russian consulates to vote. There is direct interference in an election, fully supported by the west.
In reply to So, May was trying to… by Precious Hawk
...and here it is again....get the proles snapping at each other instead of looking up at the puppet master manipulating the stage.
the main point should be that Russia had no obvious advantage in doing this. Its not whether May or Corbyn or right or left gains points...its about the entire game being rigged.
this was a Cabal false flag to dovert attention from the total corruprion of the MISLEADERS in ALL WESTERN GUMMINTS.
FUCK THE GLOBALIST PEDOPHILES
In reply to The UK police say the case… by HowdyDoody
I don't think Terry May was trying to interfere with the Russian elections, however, I think she covets his popularity and power.
May has no real power. She is an Actor. The UNITED KINGDOM is a corporation. She sits on the board as Prime Minister which is a PERSON acting as agent for another in performance of specified duties or orders. Another word for a Minister is a PERSON ordained to the usages of some church or associated body of Christians for the preaching of the gospel and filling the pastoral office e.g Prime Minister. QEII is Head of the Church of England and it is HER GOVERNMENT. May preaches gospel from her pulpit. Who dictates her gospel?
'Mr WikiLeaks Assange' is leaking secrets (the farce) the USA Inc. et al are perpetrating.The U.S.A. is also a RELIGIOUS Corporation. Who is on the board of directors of ‘UNITED STATES OF AMERICA INC.?'
The IRS, CIA, Federal Reserve and Social Security are also corporations. Is the FEDERAL RESERVE a state? Is USA INC. a state?
Is Washingon DC a state?
Treason is the offense of attempting by overt acts to overthrow the government of the state to which the offender owes allegiance; or of betraying the state into the hands of a foreign power. Treason consists of two elements: Adherence to the enemy and rendering him aid and comfort.
In reply to So, May was trying to… by Precious Hawk
Double agent, or traitor? The traitorous snitch became useless to mi5, so they whacked him and are now using his death to push us peace loving brits towards a war we would certainly lose. The anti-russia propaganda here in UK is laughable, apparently it's russias fault we are getting snow in mid march (but it seems to be british planes leaving those big trails that turn into snow clouds).
In reply to What is happening is just as… by Mementoil
I think it is to save May's sinking ass, hopefully it will prove futile. All are bad except Farage.
In reply to What is happening is just as… by Mementoil
Hi, my friends. I've visited Moscow several times in my life. I met a girl named Suzi Rotten-crotch. She let me fuck her in the ass. The experience was marvelous. Mmmmmmm.
In reply to They still use the same play… by JimmyJones
She was CIA.
In reply to Hi, my friends. I've visited… by purplewarrior
She was CIA and had type of syphilis that there is no known cure. Has the burning continued now that you dick has fallen off.
In reply to She was CIA. by iClaudius
I doubt you've ever been farther than Slumville and then only as Pentacon livestock if at all.
In reply to Hi, my friends. I've visited… by purplewarrior
I never thought that I would ever agree with a single word that came out of Corbyn's mouth. But on this latest false flag operation against Russia, he had it absolutely correct. Essentially, all he said was, before we start risking WWIII can we please have some evidence? Seems reasonable to me. Yet the uproar from both sides against him demonstrates the degree of propaganda and indoctrination which has taken place over the years. At least in Parliament. What the ordinary British people think we will never know because the MSM in the UK, just like in the US, will never publish anything contrary to the official line.
All very sad.
In reply to They still use the same play… by JimmyJones
Agreed Phil. What is the motivation for their (it's not just her) stupidity?
They are not above the law, yet they have just upped the WW111 risk, possibly hoping to get the British Public behind them.
I dislike everything Corbyn stands for, but he is correct here.
These things have a way of rebounding with unexpected consequences.
I hope the reaction really exposes the warmongers (of both parties) for what they are and a process to publish their finances via lobbying. 100 thumbs up if I could.
In reply to I never thought that I would… by philipat
"They still use the same play book, they haven't realized we've read it." The problem is it still works for the majority!!! Mainly the dumbed-downed masses, but they are the only ones that are needed. See Libya, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan etc. etc. etc. ad nauseum.
In reply to They still use the same play… by JimmyJones
Naturally, the common people don't want war ... but after all it is the leaders of a country who determine the policy, and it is always a simple matter to drag the people along, whether it is a democracy, or a fascist dictatorship, or a parliament, or a communist dictatorship. Voice or no voice, the people can always be brought to the bidding of the leaders. That is easy. All you have to do is to tell them they are being attacked, and denounce the pacifists for lack of patriotism and exposing the country to danger. It works the same in every country.
Hermann Goering, WW2
In reply to They still use the same play… by JimmyJones
Not mentioning the Steele of the Trump Dossier connection.
Skriepal s handler is Pablo Miller linked to Steeles firm, Orbis.
In reply to Eerily similar to the phony… by TheSilentMajority
So there is still no proof that the Russians poisoned this guy?
In reply to Speaks of desperation… by css1971
Another Jo Cox moment ... the opposition lawmakers = MP's are the Blairite pro Iraq war faction.
In reply to Speaks of desperation… by css1971
Where is the guy saying "pull it" on this tragic comedy?
Russia will be pushed so far and so far only. Mr. Bear will rip the head off the anglozionazi beast in Syria when the next Al CIAduh war crime is attempted by the ziofilth. Stock up now because noon at the OK Corral is upon us. The only question remaining is whether the German vassal will destroy itself and all of Natostan a third time for the anglozionazi ghoul or will Germany finally find an antidote to the virulent Pox Amerikana?
Onward to Armageddon
In reply to Where is the guy saying … by thisandthat
After Brexit, I actually have some faith in the British electorate to see through the lies. Once the hysteria dies down the effect will pass and it's entirely possible this will come back to bite them in the ass. I'm not a leftist, but Corbyn sounds eminently reasonable compared to the warmongers amongst both the Tories and his own party. He even admitted that he would probably be unable to press the nuclear button if the chips were down. The world needs more leaders like that.
We have had no hard concrete evidence yet the UK government cries foul when exactly what has happened is what they do around the world with lieing, thieving and killing and you do not need a nerve agent for this. Depleted uranium rounds can achieve a similar result.
We need evidence not like the accusations and deceit all hidden in the Iraq dossier that noone is allowed to see for it is so criminal and the pretence for going to war.
So Corbyn though I do not like or trust him is actually right on this single point.
In reply to After Brexit, I actually… by Royotoyo
"Still, it remains to be seen whether the wider British public buy into the latest Cold War debacle."
This member of the British public does not buy into it. This member thinks that it's because Russia is selling its oil and gas in deals not denominated in dollah. This member also thinks that Russia is being punished for opposing the US/Israeli axis of evil in Syria. This member is certain that, whatever the explanation, this jingoistic condemnation of Russia has fuck all to do with novichok poisoning.
Cui bono? Who benefits? That's always the first question that should be asked:
The leaders of the Anglo-Zionist Empire of Lies and ISIS (Israeli Secret Intelligence Service) met recently in the capital city of the Anglo-Zionist Empire, Tel Aviv (soon to be Jerusalem), discussing the defeat of ISIS (Israeli Secret Intelligence Service) in Syria by Russia, Iran and Hezbollah.
Bibi: We have to teach our enemies in Russia, Iran and Hezbollah a lesson that we are not to be trifled with. What can we do?
ISIS head: We can make use some of our reproduction Soviet-era nerve gas agents and poison some unsuspecting Russian émigrés in the U.K. or USA.
Bibi: (Evilly rubbing his hands with glee) Oh, purrfect. When can you begin?
ISIS head: As soon as we identify a target, preferably in the U.K. There are lots of exiled Russian Oligarchs and former spies there.
Bibi: What happens after we poison them?
ISIS head: We order our vassals in London, Washington, Paris, Berlin, etc., to pin the blame on the Russians and specifically on Vladimir Putin.
Bibi: Won't the U.K. And EU be concerned that the Russians will cut off all of their natural gas supplies resulting in them freezing their asses off?
ISIS head: No, the goyim sheep can't think that far ahead.
Bibi: Oh, yes, quite right. Proceed.
So, there you have it. Once again, it's all a question of who benefits the most from a false flag attack.
In reply to "Still, it remains to be… by octomancer
"Won't the U.K. And EU be concerned that the Russians will cut off all of their natural gas supplies resulting in them freezing their asses off?"
Penny dropped on that one Gregga the UK government allows corporations to sell gas to Europe for a tidy profit whilst we have none.
In reply to Cui bono? Who benefits? That… by gregga777
I don't buy it either.
Russia and China have also developed a payment network to rival SWIFT, known as CIPS.
Their reliance on the western payment system is almost over. A new alliance between both nations (& Iran) will focus on a new gold-backed trading standard.
People all over the world are sick to their teeth of being bullied (& sanctioned) by the banking elite & their controlled Government puppets who state sponsor controlled education, media, in-justice, health, food and nearly every aspect of a CITIZENS life to the point of strangulation and stagnation.
I am also a member of the British (public) dictatorship. Try to get out of their state imposed licences and their statutory legislation (Legal rules). All LAWS have been hijacked (as has our country). The best slaves are those who think they are free. "None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free." - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe.
In reply to "Still, it remains to be… by octomancer
Traitors in every government still exist!!
Most of the MPs in parliament are traitors to the UK now.
In reply to Traitors in every government… by gespiri
Yes, an MP - one of the only professions left in the country that does not dictate a requirement for one of THEIR 'own' recognized qualifications.
How very apt.
In reply to Most of the MPs in… by iClaudius
They will always exist you cannot prevent it.
You are supposed to cut their bloody heads off though ... that is the bit we have to do.
Failing that they will burn and destroy everything to keep the status quo that is so good for them but deadly to most of the population.
In reply to Traitors in every government… by gespiri
Goebbels would be immensely proud of May and Johnson.
Quite right - and about time for another gas attack from Britain's, I mean Syrian Defense's White Helmets to keep the pressure up.
In reply to Goebbels would be immensely… by iClaudius
It's sad how rotten our Government and so called "leaders" have become.
Seems to be the case? Which fact suggests that he was not poisoned by the FSB, which killed so many other former Russian spys, politicians and journalists??
Are you fucking retarded, you mongoloid?
When did we arrive to the point where accused has to prove he didn't do something?
USSR in all its glory.
In reply to If it turns out to be a… by IProtectYou
The fact that the new Cold War was started and is actively being pressed by the US Deep State, which at it's rotten heart is still run by Satanic Deep Britain (and always has been)?
In reply to If it turns out to be a… by IProtectYou
The square mile that is The City of London Corporation is its own state as is Washington DC (District of Colombia) and Vatican City.
Britain is a cover as is America and Italy.
In reply to The fact that the new Cold… by Bendromeda Strain
Since the Brits won't abide by the terms of the Chemical Weapons Convention, I think the Russians should say it is just like all the arms treaties; "You want us to agree and then you go violate the terms we agreed to." So we are dropping out of these agreements. Maybe we shall mass produce lots of chemical weapons. I saw a Danish cavalry unit and nearly everyone had a beard (cept a pretty woman). They will all die quickly when their masks don't seal.
In reply to If it turns out to be a… by IProtectYou
"While May was roundly cheered for her rhetorical attacks on Russia, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was subjected to vicious heckling from all sides in the House of Commons, including from many MPs within his own party."
While the above is true, the article omits the fact that British people on social media are laughing at May and Johnson. The whole world is laughing.
+1 Now imagine they try to attempt a war against Russia ...
A 5th column will go up by all of those in the population enraged by the political class who if they tried to conscript their children to be cannon fodder for them. Many are so fucking pissed off with them blocking BREXIT would not be difficult to imagine 650 more Jo Cox episodes.
Reckon there might be quite a bit of this throughout europe also as many are realising they have been conned by their elites. Though they may censor free speech does not make it go away it grows unseen in the shadows, seen it for the last 2 decades in the UK.
They are desperate now though! They know within the next couple of weeks trading in Petro-Yuan is going to start to drain the power of the $. It may be slow but their omnipotent power is going to be curbed by no longer having to use the $ in trade. Could be worth bartering oil to avoid the $ cut next so the mechanism is in place.
In reply to "While May was roundly… by Wild E Coyote
Carlton Meyer at http://www.g2mil.com/empire-suez1.htm has an interesting take on it.
"If Russian leaders wanted the KGB/FSB/GRU/SVR to kill that old spy in London, they’d done it while the man was in Russia in their custody. He would have never left prison alive back in 2010. If for some reason they decided to kill him years later in London, they would not use a dangerous nerve agent that must be smuggled into England, is easily traceable to Russia, is dangerous to the assassin, and difficult to employ and ensure a kill. The guy was living in the open with no security detail, so the Russians would do something simple, like pay a desperate drug addict to club him on the head on the street and steal his wallet. The lack of a formal homicide investigation and the hysterics by British gangsters proves they killed him."
Nah, they don't even steal the wallet. Sends the wrong message - none.
Sincerely,
Seth
In reply to Carlton Meyer at http://www… by toocrazy2yoo
The living in the open with no security detail as an ex-Russian double agent without an identity change tells me that MI5 / MI6 and all the other institutions failed to give him a new identity.
That was the fuck up by the UK government when they failed to do this.
In reply to Carlton Meyer at http://www… by toocrazy2yoo
Will we, at some point, like, be able to see that massive conclusive evidence?
Or should we just trust likes of May, MI5, MI6?
I mean, I don't see why I just wouldn't take their word for it, yeah?
Corbyn is a Marxist. His own Labour Party is often at odds with his views...
Corbyn and the Falklands (Andrew Marr show 17.1.17) - Asked if the people living on the Islands should have a 'veto' on their own future, Mr Corbyn said: 'They have a right to stay where they are, they have a right to decide on their own future, that will be part of it. That prompted the Labour Party to issue a statement: Tuesday, 19 January 2016 Labour Party Statement as read by Ronnie McLennan-Baird :
RMB: “Labour Party policy remains that the people of the Falkland Islands have the right to determine their own future."
Who's right? Guess...
Falklands – UN Resolutions & 2013 Referendum (1 pg):
https://www.academia.edu/35921248/Falklands_UN_Resolutions_and_2013_Referendum