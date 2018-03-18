Edward Snowden: Facebook Is A Surveillance Company Rebranded As "Social Media"

NSA whistleblower and former CIA employee Edward Snowden slammed Facebook in a Saturday tweet following the suspension of Strategic Communication Laboratories (SCL) and its political data analytics firm, Cambridge Analytica, over what Facebook says was imporoper use of collected data.
In a nutshell, in 2015 Cambridge Analytica bought data from a University of Cambridge psychology professor, Dr. Aleksandr Kogan, who had developed an app called "thisisyourdigitallife" that vacuumed up loads of information on users and their contacts. After making Kogan and Cambridge Analytica promise to delete the data the app had gathered, Facebook received reports (from sources they would not identify) which claimed that not all the data had been deleted - which led the social media giant to delete Cambridge Analytica and parent company SCL's accounts.
“By passing information on to a third party, including SCL/Cambridge Analytica and Christopher Wylie of Eunoia Technologies, he violated our platform policies. When we learned of this violation in 2015, we removed his app from Facebook and demanded certifications from Kogan and all parties he had given data to that the information had been destroyed. Cambridge Analytica, Kogan and Wylie all certified to us that they destroyed the data.” -Facebook
Of note, Cambridge Analytica worked for Ted Cruz and Ben Carson during the 2016 election before contracting with the Trump campaign. Cruz stopped using CA after their data modeling failed to identify likely supporters.
Cambridge Analytica has vehemently denied any wrongdoing in a statement.
In response to the ban, Edward Snowden fired off two tweets on Saturday criticizing Facebook, and claimed social media companies were simply "surveillance companies" who engaged in a "successful deception" by rebranding themselves.
Facebook makes their money by exploiting and selling intimate details about the private lives of millions, far beyond the scant details you voluntarily post. They are not victims. They are accomplices. https://t.co/mRkRKxsBcw— Edward Snowden (@Snowden) March 17, 2018
Businesses that make money by collecting and selling detailed records of private lives were once plainly described as "surveillance companies." Their rebranding as "social media" is the most successful deception since the Department of War became the Department of Defense.— Edward Snowden (@Snowden) March 17, 2018
Snowden isn't the first big name to call out Silicon Valley companies over their data collection and monitoring practices, or their notorious intersection with the U.S. Government.
In his 2014 book: When Google Met WikiLeaks, Julian Assange describes Google's close relationship with the NSA and the Pentagon.
Around the same time, Google was becoming involved in a program known as the “Enduring Security Framework” (ESF), which entailed the sharing of information between Silicon Valley tech companies and Pentagon-affiliated agencies “at network speed.” Emails obtained in 2014 under Freedom of Information requests show Schmidt and his fellow Googler Sergey Brin corresponding on first-name terms with NSA chief General Keith Alexander about ESF Reportage on the emails focused on the familiarity in the correspondence: “General Keith . . . so great to see you . . . !” Schmidt wrote. But most reports overlooked a crucial detail. “Your insights as a key member of the Defense Industrial Base,” Alexander wrote to Brin, “are valuable to ensure ESF’s efforts have measurable impact.” -Julian Assange
Kim Dotcom has also opined on social media's close ties to the government, tweeting in February "Unfortunately all big US Internet companies are in bed with the deep state. Google, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, etc. are all providing backdoors to your data."
Because YouTube belongs to Google and Google is the biggest supplier of user data to the US Govt. Everything you do on any Google service, any search, any email, ends up in the NSA spy cloud. And Google provides custom search technology to the Govt to spy on you better. #Pirates https://t.co/GPqy7L5lvr— Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) February 5, 2018
Unfortunately all big US Internet companies are in bed with the deep state. Google, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, etc. are all providing backdoors to your data. You may have noticed they all favor the Democrats. Why? Obama made them feel special for sharing your data. Privileges!— Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) February 28, 2018
.@Google has built a custom search engine for NSA/CIA to index the global mass surveillance data from FVEY. #DontBeEvil #DoTheRightThing— Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) March 18, 2017
In 2013, the Washington Post and The Guardian revealed that the NSA has backdoor access to all major Silicon Valley social media firms, including Microsoft, Yahoo, Google, Facebook, PalTalk, AOL, Skype, YouTube, and Apple - all through the notorious PRISM program which began in 2007 under the Protect America Act. PRISM's existence was leaked by Edward Snowden before he entered into ongoing asylum in Moscow. Microsoft was the first company to join the PRISM program.
The NSA has the ability to pull any sort of data it likes from these companies, but it claims that it does not try to collect it all. The PRISM program goes above and beyond the existing laws that state companies must comply with government requests for data, as it gives the NSA direct access to each company's servers — essentially letting the NSA do as it pleases. -The Verge
After PRISM's existence was leaked by Snowden, the Director of National Intelligence issued a statment which stated that the only people targed by the programs are "outside the United States," and that the program "does not allow" the targeting of citizens within US borders.
In 2006, Wired magazine published evidence from a retired AT&T communications technician, Mark Klein, that revealed a secret room used to "split" internet data at a San Francisco office as part of the NSA's bulk data collection techniques used on millions of Americans.
During the course of that work, he learned from a co-worker that similar cabins were being installed in other cities, including Seattle, San Jose, Los Angeles and San Diego, he said.
The split circuits included traffic from peering links connecting to other internet backbone providers, meaning that AT&T was also diverting traffic routed from its network to or from other domestic and international providers, Klein said. -Wired
"They are collecting everything on everybody," Klein said.
What he says is true. People need to learn not to comply. They need to learn to fight the corrupt so called government authority. The laws do not apply to them and that is obvious, so they don't apply to anyone.
Raise your hand if you did not know this for at least 5 years
In reply to What he says is true by Bag of Magic
whats the difference between FB, Google, Yahoo, MSN, Apple & You Tube??
In reply to What he says is true by Bag of Magic
There is none
the only way you can fight them is for everybody to band together and start doing searches like ''I am going to kill Trump or something''. Make them go crazy.
In reply to whats the difference between… by pc_babe
Lies and Damn Lies?
In reply to whats the difference between… by pc_babe
My response: I ABSOLUTELY AGREE WITH THIS ARTICLE AND HEADLINE. This is why I DO NOT USE FACEBOOK, but just have a identification page for internet searches that contains limited information and a professional picture!!!! People around me who use it have no idea what they are doing and what they are exposing.
These social media companies need to be moved under the authority of the FTC and AMERICA needs an INTERNET BILL OF RIGHTS.
Think about this last statement because it has huge implications on censorship and privacy. See Q-ANON posts for a much deeper dive and understand on what the TRUMP administration is planning.
Going forward, WE THE PEOPLE need to VOTE OUT OF OFFICE every single DEMOCRAT and RINO in the upcoming 2018 midterm elections.
Choose wisely America for the days are filled with EVIL.
In reply to What he says is true by Bag of Magic
Snowden the traitor ... did you vote for Putin?
In reply to What he says is true by Bag of Magic
My telescreen knows me.
Talking people on the telescreen tell me what to do
and I know what to think.
TV people run our government.
I am compliant and vigilant of others.
Anyone who uses their real name and details on FB is an idiot
Better yet just delete FB.
OHhhhhm you can't ,, you can only DE activate.
Once you are in they have all your stuff forever .
Doesn't matter with facial recognition tech, IP address tracking, Monitor & Mouse tracking, cookies etc..
In reply to Anyone who uses their real… by ExPat2018
On the one hand, this is clearly horrible and disturbing.
But on the other hand, all this data is in the hands of government goofs who couldn't find their ass with both hands, and they certainly aren't using all this data to stop any real crimes.
If this data was useful, the FBI would need to setup patsies for most of their terrorism arrests.
I'm not sure how worried I should be if all my private data is being collected by bozo the clown.
Imagine the resistance had the Government or Corporations demanded that people expose their lives. Like ZUCK said, the dumbasses just gave me their information.
If I were POTUS, I would pardon Snowden and appoint him Citizen's Privacy Tzar, with authority to inspect & confiscate data on anything, anywhere, the only person with street credibility.
There is not a doubt in my mind that Facebook was developed by the US intelligence community and that everything else we think we know about Facebook's development is entirely a cover story. I do not believe that Mark Zuckerberg came up with this concept. He was probably funded by the predecessor of In-Q-Tel (one method used by the CIA to fund technologies they like) to push their new technology and execute the cover story (that he invented this system to get girls).
Totally agree, but that could be said for any US based company.
Google, Microsoft, Yahoo, Facebook, Twitter, Snap... take your pick, bets are you using one of them.
Ya Think! FFS.
He is right. If you didn't hear about the speech given by Tommy Robinson on Speaker's Corner in Hyde Park, watch it here: https://youtu.be/LWk-amymTXA