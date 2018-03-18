Erdogan Declares Victory As Turkish Flag Flies Over Afrin; Reports Of Ethnic Cleansing

After a bloody, two month cross-border campaign of Turkish forces to dislodge Kurdish YPG "terrorists" from the Syrian city of Afrin, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared complete victory on Sunday as Turkish and allied FSA flags have been raised for the first time over Afrin's city center.
Kurdish YPG forces (or "People's Protection Units") were widely reported to have withdrawn before pro-Turkish forces entered the city before dawn on Sunday, allowing invading forces to secure the city while facing no resistance. In a televised speech Erdogan claimed to have "saved" the city through the "heroic" actions of his military while also framing the operation which took place entirely on Syrian soil as humanitarian in nature. He said, "This operation has shown the whole world that Turkey sides with the oppressed," as reported by Rudaw.
Kurdish authorities of Afrin canton, for the their part, condemned Russia for allowing Turkey to use airspace to dislodge Kurdish protection units. At a Kurdish press conference, an Afrin canton official leveled the charge that "Russia actively participated in opening airspace for Turkey to 'exterminate our people with all kinds of weapons and sacrificed our people for their interests in Syria, and under international silence, of the coalition, and EU'". The spokesperson added that, "We decided to remove civilians from the city to avoid a more terrible humanitarian catastrophe."
Erdogan also appears to have taunted the retreating Kurdish forces, saying that a "large number" of Kurdish fighters had "fled with their tails between their legs," and added that Turkish special forces have been deployed in the city, with demining operations also underway. "Now the Turkish flag will fly over there! The flag of the Free Syrian Army will fly over there!" said Erdogan.
He gave the address at a ceremony marking the battle to open the Dardanelles during the first world war, and the neo-Ottoman aspirations of which Erdogan has long been accused of peppered the speech throughout, including reference to the Ottoman Turkish defense of Gallipoli during World War I. "We are fighting the same way we did in Canakkale," he said, using the Turkish name for what was the only major historic Ottoman victory of WWI. "They thought that Turkey is not as strong as it was in Canakkale."
In spite of Erdogan's high-minded humanitarian rhetoric which has been consistent throughout Turkey's 'Operation Olive Branch', significant evidence has mounted that pro-Turkish forces are actually engaged in an ethnic cleansing campaign targeting northern Syria's large Kurdish population. In the last three days alone, according to numbers published in The Guardian, over 200,000 civilians have fled the Kurdish-majority city with many dozens killed.
BREAKING: Press conference now by military leadership and local authorities in #Afrin https://t.co/F9WSXWkhdN pic.twitter.com/TxANi6T3DD— Wladimir (@vvanwilgenburg) March 18, 2018
In all throughout two months of primarily Turkish shelling and aerial bombardment of the Afrin area, there have been close to 300 documented civilian deaths, but the number is likely far higher. Prior to this weekend's most intense phase of fighting for control of Afrin, the Syrian opposition site Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) estimated that at least 245 civilians, including 41 children, have been killed, figures which the United Nations called "deeply alarming" - but stopped short of condemning Turkish actions.
During a Sunday press conference, Kurdish spokespersons for Afrin canton called on the UN Security Council to pressure Turkey "to stop cultural and political genocide against our society and to ensure return of 'our people to their places with international guarantee." At the close of the fighting, the Kurdish statement indicates that over 500 civilians were killed, with 1030 civilians injured, and 820 Kurdish fighters killed.
This is what Turkey brought to Afrin. pic.twitter.com/YUqV4CQ6jB— Gissur Simonarson (@GissiSim) March 18, 2018
Over the weekend of intense fighting, Turkish forces struck cars packed with fleeing Kurdish civilians and stood accused of targeting Afrin's lone functioning hospital, according to the BBC. Human Rights Watch (HRW) has also issued reports detailing attacks on civilian homes, buildings, and infrastructure throughout the campaign. And also according to pro-rebel SOHR, over 400 pro-Turkish forces died since January 20.
Meanwhile, Turkey's president had previously openly voiced a goal of radical demographic shift in northwest Syria based on claimed ethnic statistics as his army invades foreign soil. Syrian Kurdish media has consistently accused Turkey of launching the Operation Olive Branch campaign out of a desire to ethnically cleanse the Turkish border region of its historically Kurdish identity.
Kurdish spokesmen have also charged Turkey with employing current and former ISIS terrorists and other jihadists in order to do the Turkish state's dirty work.
ISIS in #Afrîn pic.twitter.com/GSTmEMErt9— Tobias Huch (@TobiasHuch) March 18, 2018
Indeed Erdogan had previously vowed "to give Afrin back to its real owners" while claiming that "55% of Afrin is composed of Arabs with %35 of Kurds coming there later on". This as invading Turkish-backed militias (FSA) have been filmed shouting chants related to the ethnic cleansing of Kurds, according to Middle East analyst Hassan Hassan, as well a desire to force all the region's inhabitants to convert to Sunni Islam.
Currently, it appears an initiative to erase all visible monuments of Kurdish presence and history is already underway: pro-Turkish FSA forces have published a photo which shows them tearing down a statue of a blacksmith named Kawa, an important figure in Kurdish legend. According to Reuters, the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces condemned the removal of the statue as the "first blatant violation of Kurdish people's culture and history since the takeover of Afrin."
Newroz symbol in #Afrin was destroyed by Turkish-backed rebels: Kawa statue (unveiled in March 2017) destroyed just a few days before the Kurdish New Year Celebrations (Newroz) that will take place on 21 March h/t @peshmerge pic.twitter.com/9c96tVuOE0— Wladimir (@vvanwilgenburg) March 18, 2018
On Sunday afternoon, a Kurdish official told The Washington Post that Syrian Kurds have now entered "a new phase" of guerrilla warfare after Turkish troops secured Afrin. A full Kurdish statement was given at a press conference and reads as follows: "we would like to declare that our war against the Turkish occupation and the Takfiri forces called the Free Army has entered a new stage, the transition from direct confrontation war to hit-and-run tactics."
Meanwhile, Washington continues to soft pedal the significance of this weekend's events, saying merely citing "fear the Afrin offensive may divert attention from the anti-IS battle" according to the Post.
The Syrian government has again condemned the Turkish violation of Syrian sovereignty and will continue plead its case before the UN. Some analysts have accused the Kurdish YPG of purposefully allowing pro-Turkish forces to occupy Afrin instead of allowing pro-Syrian government factions to defend the town.
No calls by the british or the French to end Turkish apartheid, racism, human rights violations, or end the breaking of international law. I guess the governments of Europe have one set of rules for Jews, and A different set of rules for muslims! They even lie about it in their fake courts, their fake media and their fake politicians! This includes the majority of the American media and establishment as well. The so called ‘palestinians’ created by the never ending lies of the American and European media, call for the conquest of all Jewish sovereign land, A return to sharia, where all Jews are denied equal rights under the law. It is fully expected that A great slaughter of Jews will occur if the arab muslims ever get the upper hand even for A day, just like the two dozen mass murders of Jews that the Jews have lived through in the past 1400 years that Jews lived under islam. While the kurds just want to be left alone in their own country by the turks. I guess the Europeans and the American left has A different policy towards Jews, but they are the victims and they have the moral high ground in their fake media! In G-d I trust.
“...as Turkish and allied FSA flags have been raised for the first time over Afrin's city center.”
Turkey will be put in its place when the time comes.
How to spot a kike: Wherever there is a story about an ethnicity being mistreated or massacred, the jew will be jumping up and down shouting "oi vey, let's all talk instead about MY plight!"
The only one jumping up and down are retard chimpanzees like yourself that somehow manage to insert Jews in any completely unrelated story for the sake of "blaming the Joos".
Also remember if turkey commits war crimes, cnn, msnbc and even fox news will not report it.
Just last week the EU agreed to release another 3 billion Euros so that Turkey could create more refugees... meanwhile Turkey is threatening Greece and EU countries are continuing to sell armament to Turkey; France rockets, Spain aircraft carrier, Germany submarines and tank engines, Italy attack helicopters and Great Britain jet engines. NATO is weak because of Turkey and yet they continue to support the ideas of radical Islam out of the caliphate for the MIC. When war breaks out with Russia, I wonder how reliable will be Turkey for NATO and the west... No worries though because soon they will target US forces in Syria either directly or indirectly. Where will the Kurds be as they now seem to be adopting the idea that tbe US betrayed them? There is no nation named Turkey. Not even the Turk people of central Asia want anything to do with them... yet EU and USA turn a blind eye as the Turks destabilize the entire region while at the same time continue their rich history of genocide. NATO the greatest joke of this century.
Borders on maps matter little in this century. What does matter is defacto on-the-ground control.
Just look at a "map" of Palestine and then look at maps depicting the reality, or look at a map of India/China and then realize that pockets of defacto control are what matter, not necessarily what's "internationally recognized" or what can be used as geographic propaganda (maps have at a minimum a 500 year history of being used as propaganda tools).
Most Western maps, for example, still depict Crimea as being a part of Ukraine, even though the people there overwhelmingly and voluntarily chose to be a part of Russia (how evil, they must've dun stole it)
It has been a hundred years since the Turks completed the Armenian Genocide. It is now time for phase 2.
Kurds had their role in the Armenian Genocide.
Apparently the word Genocide is used selectively.
Kurds also played a genocide role in Assyrians, Pontians and Greeks.
Don't forget that the Greek invasion of Turkey was pretty bloody - hence the huge reprisal / genocide in response. No one comes out of that episode with clean hands.
Kurds involved deep also.
Reality is they no better.
The Turks genocided everybody in Anatolia after they invaded the area, took them more than 1000 years. The Armenians and Pontic Greeks were just the most recent examples. No reason to think they are done.
The Kurds can blame themselves for this though. They decided to function as American sock puppets and as a result were left outside the Russian "security umbrella" giving the Turks free rein to fuck them. Also, the Kurds are not exactly innocent since there's evidence they participated either directly or indirectly in ethnic cleansing themselves against the Yazidis and Assyrians.
*Genocide of Pontic Greeks, Assyrian Christians and Armenians among others.
Assyrians, Armenians, Pontians, Greeks... and now Kurds. More like 5.0
Turkroaches are worthless demi-humans.
The Turks must be driven out of Europe!
Erdogan has stated that he has no intention of leaving.
Turkey has just got a little bit bigger and Syria a little bit smaller.
The Kurds were already taking Syria territory, not as Syrian citizens but as/for a new Kurdistan for their own. And were doing so with US sponsorship. What Erdogan has accomplished is what Russia and Syria could not. To take the city and drive out the Kurds and blunt the US proxy advance a bit. Can it be held, can he press further into the US/Kurds territory? We will see.
It will be very costly. In time he will be forced to exit Afrin.
Speaking of "ETHNIC CLEANSING"?...
Don't forget what America, Britain and France are doing here on the other end of the same place...
https://www.rt.com/news/421616-eastern-ghouta-exodus-/
America's "EPITAPH" writ LARGE since this happened (http://www.ae911truth.org/)!
Cause when you hide shit like this from your own public that your taxpayers made possible you know your time is short!
this was cut in stone long ago between Russia, Iran and Turkey that Afrin was to go...[?]
Zakarova: Kurds are in big trouble in Afrin January
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3-Gat4HXEi4
Kurds fail, never learn.
The Kurd’s are blaming the Russians for allowing the Turks to enter Afrin airspace.
What morons! The SAA and Russians offered to keep the Turks at bay if Afrin was put under SAA protection and authority, but the Kurd’s said no.
Now the Kurd’s want to blame Russia for their own stupidity.
Yea, it is perplexing. Russia screams about the US trying to carve out chunks of Syria,,, and they're correct,,, BUT then allowing another power to do the same?
Granted, Turkey is closer to Syria than the US and claims problems with the Kurds but is it the same thing? A little hypocrisy on the part of Russia?
So far just a whimper from Damascus. Who knows,,, maybe some sort of deal has been made.
One thing for sure,,, The US needs to get the hell out of the ME/NA and everywhere else. The trillions save could help salvage what's left of the Divided States of Amerika......
"...At a Kurdish press conference, an Afrin canton official leveled the charge that "Russia actively participated in opening airspace for Turkey to 'exterminate our people with all kinds of weapons and sacrificed our people for their interests in Syria, and under international silence, of the coalition, and EU'". The spokesperson added that, "We decided to remove civilians from the city to avoid a more terrible humanitarian catastrophe." "
who said this ? are they removing the kurdish population from Afrin ?
