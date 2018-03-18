Ex-FBI Assistant Director: There Was A "High-Ranking" Plot To Protect Hillary; Brennan Leaked "Weekly"

Former Assistant FBI Director James Kallstrom said that there was a plot among "high-ranking" people throughout government - "not just the FBI," who coordinated in a plot to help Hillary Clinton avoid indictment.
"I think we have ample facts revealed to us during this last year and a half that high-ranking people throughout government, not just the FBI, high-ranking people had a plot to not have Hillary Clinton, you know, indicted," Kallstrom told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo.
"I think it goes right to the top. And it involves that whole strategy - they were gonna win, nobody would have known any of this stuff, and they just unleashed the intelligence community. Look at the unmaskings. We haven't heard anything about that yet. Look at the way they violated the rights of all those American citizens."
Brennan the leaker?
Expounding on the "high-ranking" plot to protect Hillary Clinton and hurt Donald Trump, Kallstrom rattled off a list of involved parties - ending with Obama's CIA director, John Brennan...
Kallstrom: There's no question that he and McCabe and others in the FBI and the Justice Department, and, we're gonna find out the State Department and the National Security Advisor to the President, and the Deputy National Security advisor, and John Brennan.
Brennan notably fired off an aggressive tweet after FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe's Friday night firing, stating "When the full extent of your venality, moral turpitude, and political corruption becomes known, you will take your rightful place as a disgraced demagogue in the dustbin of history. You may scapegoat Andy McCabe, but you will not destroy America...America will triumph over you."
When the full extent of your venality, moral turpitude, and political corruption becomes known, you will take your rightful place as a disgraced demagogue in the dustbin of history. You may scapegoat Andy McCabe, but you will not destroy America...America will triumph over you. https://t.co/uKppoDbduj— John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) March 17, 2018
Kallstrom and Bartiromo discussed Brennan's tweet, noting that the ex-CIA director had projected extreme animosity towards Trump, and was directly involved in leaks to the press.
Kallstrom: My sources tell me that he was leaking almost weekly and daily. He was taking that bunch of phony crap supposedly from Russia, and peddling that through the Congress, all his buddies in the media, he was one of the active people. I've known him a long time.
Bartiromo: You think he's involved?
Kallstrom: Oh I think he's involved, absolutely. And I think it goes right to the top Maria.
In December, Kallstrom spoke with Fox Business News's Stewart Varney, where he said that the FBI's top brass has been conducting a highly politicized witch-hunt, and that a "cabal" of individuals, including McCabe, which set out to undermine Trump.
Discussing the infamous "insurance polcy" text, Kallstrom said
"People tweet each other and they send text messages, but they don't plan. The FBI is not in the business of planning to destroy a President of the United States," adding "I think they were way above their capability. This guy thinks he's the lone ranger, this Peter Strzok."
If that's his thinking, and they were obviously in Andy's office plotting some kind of thing. And I think that some kind of thing is what we're seeing right now. And we've seen for the last, what, ever since he's been elected we've seen this facade and this phony challenge to Trump about collusion and Russia, which nothing could be further from the truth. All the collusion is with the Democrats, and it's very very depressing to be FBI agents. 99 percent are hard working patriotic guys and girls that come to work for the good of the country.
And you've got this cabal of people. You've got this deputy director (McCabe) who should have been out a long time ago for his actions. And then you’ve got Peter Strzok and who knows how many others. -James Kallstrom
