Hedge Fund CIO: "The Arms Race Has Begun"

Excerpted from the latest Weekend Notes by One River Asset Management CIO, Eric Peters
Oh Shiite:
“Saudi Arabia does not want to acquire a nuclear bomb, but without a doubt, if Iran developed a nuclear bomb, we will follow suit as soon as possible,” announced Mohammed bin Salman, Sunni. Not since World War II have so many major world armies been active in one region. The US, Russia, Iran, Turkey, Israel, Saudi Arabia.
“These words are worthless because they come from a simple mind full of illusions who speaks only bitterness and lies,” said Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi, Shiite, responding to the Saudis.
Oil is at $62.
Nerve Agents:
“We will always do what is necessary to defend ourselves, our allies, and our values against an attack of this sort, which is an attack not only on the UK, but upon the international rules-based system, on which all countries, all countries including Russia, depend for their safety and security,” said the UK Foreign Ministry, expelling 23 Russian diplomats.
“The British side is warned that in case of further unfriendly actions against Russia, the Russian side reserves the right to take further retaliatory measures,” the Russian ministry said.
On Your Mark:
“When the Chinese can deploy tactical or regional hypersonic systems (traveling up to 20x the speed of sound; 15k mph), they hold at risk our carrier battle groups, our entire surface fleet. They hold at risk our forward-deployed land-based forces,” said US undersecretary of defense for research and engineering, his nation gradually withdrawing from the world stage.
“China in particular has set itself on a course to become a global power and America’s primary adversary,” he said, as the pistol popped, and the arms race began.
Read more: Pentagon Official: China's Hypersonic Missiles Could Threaten US Navy's "Entire Surface Fleet"
Comments
Bullies hate someone who can punch them in the nose
Bullies always get their comeuppance.
The Useless Snakes will be no exception.
… On Nerve Agents…
Oh, my effing Goat!!!
It took only a couple of days to thoroughly trash Theresa May’s “theory” that Yulia Skripal’s luggage was poisoned in Russia.
Now, May and her Cunt-Squad have come up with a different theory!
According to the Sun, “The Russian spy and his daughter may have been exposed to a deadly nerve agent through his BMW's ventilation, it has been claimed today.”
The UK government reminds me a bunch of monkeys at the zoo – they shit into their hands and hurl it at the glass, just to see what sticks… ;-)
Looney
P.S. BritBob, smell your hand, would you?
In reply to Bullies hate someone who can… by ExPat2018
Nice catch, Looney. I've been waiting for such. Thanx.
In reply to … by Looney
Hedge Fund CIO: "The Arms Race Has Begun" :except that the USSA is big time broke
Reminds me of the USSR of the 90's
In reply to Nice catch, Looney. I've… by Skiptomylou_My…
Though the jew supremacists and their media want your eyes on Russia & Putin they should be here:
Time to Investigate ‘Israelgate’
http://americanfreepress.net/time-to-investigate-israelgate/
In reply to except that the USSA is broke by SickDollar
Arms race 2.0. I am going to go out on a limb and suggest offensive weapons will soon be unstoppable and first strike won't matter. To sum up, MAD is assured for ALL and this is now a boring topic.
In reply to Though the jew supremacists… by NumbersUsa
Definitely looks like 3 monkeys trying to hump a football
In reply to … by Looney
"Sounds like the MIC is back in the driver's seat"
"They never vacated it"
75 years as "the world police" $TRILLION$ $TRILLION$ $TRILLION$
In reply to … by Looney
Of course, no trace of that nerve poison in the BMW's ventilation duct work, eh? Oh wait... that HEPA filter! Come up with another one, May.
In reply to … by Looney
Defense Spending
1. the Pentagon is the largest crime syndicate in the history of Western Civilization
2. US weapons are so expensive that the war is lost before it's fought
3. the US military has been easily defeated in asymmetric warfare
by illiterate peasants
4. cheap unmanned robotics is the future of war
5. China has already defeated the USA at every turn
In reply to Of course, no trace of that… by silverer
"The only winning move is not to play"
More like a Dirt Bag Derby..............
Wouldn’t it be FUCKING easier on the American taxpayer to just accept that you tried but FUCKING lost ????
Because Russia and China are going to wipe you out if you keep on dishing up this SHIT !!!
Just sayin !!
"Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature."
All part of the larger plan.
In reply to Wouldn’t it be FUCKING… by Jack Oliver
That’s the Zio plan - Russia and China’s plan is to go in a NEW direction - away from oil - Monsanto etc !!!
We could all live happily ever after !
In reply to Maintain humanity under 500… by FreeShitter
I prefer the EASTERN plan !
In reply to Maintain humanity under 500… by FreeShitter
the numbers don't matter.
Fukushima was the result of the greed of thousands, not billions.
The Aral sea was killed for better cotton crops.
The list goes on, but the point is, People who want control cannot stand anything they cannot or do not control Nature is seen as something to exploit, not enjoy. This is an excuse for slavery - nothing more.
In reply to Maintain humanity under 500… by FreeShitter
The F35 program but on a global scale.
Except the Chinese stuff will work better than the F35.
In reply to The F35 program but on a… by VWAndy
Ya riiight. lol its China.
In reply to Except the Chinese stuff… by silverer
Who will pay for all this?
You and what's left of your children's future.
In reply to Who will pay for all this? by bluez
China can now throw out the stupid iPhone assembly business and produce high tech electronic weapons systems by the billions on those lines. Thank goodness for an honest push by the US to get this cold war started.
It's on like Donkey Kong
The truth. Now that would be a super weapon! It cuts both ways.
a hammer that cost the american taxpayers $1000 cost the Russian taxpayers $1 dollar. there is no arms race here, the Russians are way ahead, it's going to cost $10 trillion to catch them, by then the Russians would be another 10 years ahead.
the us spend the money on useless wars of aggression that did not win while Russia was protecting its future and its people.
Vlad's accusing the Amurikons of interfering in the Russian Elections claiming he'd have secured 86% and not the 75% he did. Reckons the NSA-CIA-Google-Faceshaft , Twatter and Soros inspired Shell NGO's threw the kitchen sink at him online.
May 31%, Bibi 16% and Merkel 37% must all be smarting and envious of Vlad's pull.
Oh yeah, On Topic - ' I hear the sound of distant drums' . . . . getting closer.
Though the jew supremacists and their media want your eyes on Russia & Putin they should be here:
Time to Investigate ‘Israelgate’
http://americanfreepress.net/time-to-investigate-israelgate/
When everybody has a N.Bomb, everybody will be nice. The N.Bomb ensures peace, or total destruction which noone wants.
no one? you left out Satan and those who say they are Jews but are not and ARE FROM their father the devil..
those are they guys that are pushing for the destruction of humanity..
read..
learn..
In reply to When everybody has a N.Bomb,… by JibjeResearch
This is a distraction from Russian weapons.
MIG develops builds a hypersonic plane (the number is 5km/s, this is 20M), which should reach any point on the earth within 2 hours.
And that was it. China and US are a generation behind. Or 10 years.