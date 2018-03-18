Hedge Fund CIO: "The Arms Race Has Begun"

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 03/18/2018 - 16:58

Excerpted from the latest Weekend Notes by One River Asset Management CIO, Eric Peters

Oh Shiite:

“Saudi Arabia does not want to acquire a nuclear bomb, but without a doubt, if Iran developed a nuclear bomb, we will follow suit as soon as possible,” announced Mohammed bin Salman, Sunni. Not since World War II have so many major world armies been active in one region. The US, Russia, Iran, Turkey, Israel, Saudi Arabia.

“These words are worthless because they come from a simple mind full of illusions who speaks only bitterness and lies,” said Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi, Shiite, responding to the Saudis.

Oil is at $62.

Nerve Agents:

“We will always do what is necessary to defend ourselves, our allies, and our values against an attack of this sort, which is an attack not only on the UK, but upon the international rules-based system, on which all countries, all countries including Russia, depend for their safety and security,” said the UK Foreign Ministry, expelling 23 Russian diplomats.

“The British side is warned that in case of further unfriendly actions against Russia, the Russian side reserves the right to take further retaliatory measures,” the Russian ministry said.

On Your Mark:

“When the Chinese can deploy tactical or regional hypersonic systems (traveling up to 20x the speed of sound; 15k mph), they hold at risk our carrier battle groups, our entire surface fleet. They hold at risk our forward-deployed land-based forces,” said US undersecretary of defense for research and engineering, his nation gradually withdrawing from the world stage.

“China in particular has set itself on a course to become a global power and America’s primary adversary,” he said, as the pistol popped, and the arms race began.

Read more: Pentagon Official: China's Hypersonic Missiles Could Threaten US Navy's "Entire Surface Fleet"

Comments

Vote up!
 12
Vote down!
 1
Looney ExPat2018 Sun, 03/18/2018 - 16:38 Permalink

 

On Nerve Agents…

Oh, my effing Goat!!!

It took only a couple of days to thoroughly trash Theresa May’s “theory” that Yulia Skripal’s luggage was poisoned in Russia.

Now, May and her Cunt-Squad have come up with a different theory!

According to the Sun, “The Russian spy and his daughter may have been exposed to a deadly nerve agent through his BMW's ventilation, it has been claimed today.”

The UK government reminds me a bunch of monkeys at the zoo – they shit into their hands and hurl it at the glass, just to see what sticks…   ;-)

Looney

P.S. BritBob, smell your hand, would you?

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Deep Snorkeler silverer Sun, 03/18/2018 - 17:13 Permalink

Defense Spending

1. the Pentagon is the largest crime syndicate in the history of Western Civilization

2. US weapons are so expensive that the war is lost before it's fought

3. the US military has been easily defeated in asymmetric warfare

by illiterate peasants

4. cheap unmanned robotics is the future of war

5. China has already defeated the USA at every turn

 

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Jack Oliver Sun, 03/18/2018 - 16:39 Permalink

Wouldn’t it be FUCKING easier on the American taxpayer to just accept that you tried but FUCKING lost ???? 

Because Russia and China are going to wipe you out if you keep on dishing up this SHIT !!! 

Just sayin !! 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
Andre FreeShitter Sun, 03/18/2018 - 17:00 Permalink

the numbers don't matter.

Fukushima was the result of the greed of thousands, not billions.

The Aral sea was killed for better cotton crops.

The list goes on, but the point is, People who want control cannot stand anything they cannot or do not control Nature is seen as something to exploit, not enjoy. This is an excuse for slavery - nothing more.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
silverer Sun, 03/18/2018 - 16:44 Permalink

China can now throw out the stupid iPhone assembly business and produce high tech electronic weapons systems by the billions on those lines. Thank goodness for an honest push by the US to get this cold war started.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Davidduke2000 Sun, 03/18/2018 - 16:53 Permalink

a hammer that cost the american taxpayers $1000 cost the Russian taxpayers $1 dollar. there is no arms race here, the Russians are way ahead, it's going to cost $10 trillion to catch them, by then the Russians would be another 10 years ahead. 

the us spend the money on useless wars of aggression that did not win while Russia was protecting its future and its people. 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
WTFUD Sun, 03/18/2018 - 16:58 Permalink

Vlad's accusing the Amurikons of interfering in the Russian Elections claiming he'd have secured 86% and not the 75% he did. Reckons the NSA-CIA-Google-Faceshaft , Twatter and Soros inspired Shell NGO's threw the kitchen sink at him online.

May 31%, Bibi 16% and Merkel 37% must all be smarting and envious of Vlad's pull.

Oh yeah, On Topic - ' I hear the sound of distant drums' . . . . getting closer.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
oncemore1 Sun, 03/18/2018 - 17:21 Permalink

This is a distraction from Russian weapons.

MIG develops builds a hypersonic plane (the number is 5km/s, this is 20M), which should reach any point on the earth within 2 hours.

And that was it. China and US are a generation behind. Or 10 years.