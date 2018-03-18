Here's What McCabe Reportedly Told Mueller

While meeting with special counsel Robert Mueller, fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe said that President Trump asked him "What was it like when your wife lost? ... So tell me, what was it like to lose?" reports Axios.
[I]n three or four interactions, President Trump was disparaging each time of his wife, Dr. Jill McCabe," a failed candidate for Virginia state Senate in 2015. -Axios
One of Trump's lawyers, John Dowd, replied "I am told that the P(resident) never made that statement according to two others who were present."
As we reported yesterday, after having been fired Friday night - just 26 hours short of being eligible for his full pension for his involvement in leaking to the press and lying under oath, Axios reported that McCabe met with Mueller's team and turned over memos detailing interactions with President Trump.
Axios' source reveals that the memos include corroboration by McCabe of Comey's account of his own firing by Trump, as well as an account of at least one in-person meeting with Trump, which however considering McCabe was fired for perjury - among other things - may not carry quite as much weight.
A Bloomberg report from last week suggest Mueller is more or less finished probing whether or not Trump obstructued justice when he reportedly asked former FBI Director James Comey to end the investigation into incoming National Security Advisor Mike Flynn, and then fired Comey - however McCabe's firing will certainly add a new wrinkle to the probe.
Meanwhile, following the House Intelligence Committee finishing their Russia investigation and finding no evidence of collusion, an emboldened White House has become far more vocal over Mueller's investigation.
Trump attorney John Dowd told The Daily Beast "I pray that Acting [in this case] Attorney General Rosenstein will follow the brilliant and courageous example of the FBI Office of Professional Responsibility and Attorney General Jeff Sessions and bring an end to alleged Russia Collusion investigation manufactured by McCabe’s boss James Comey based upon a fraudulent and corrupt Dossier."
In an email to Axios, Dowd added "Just end it on the merits in light of recent revelations," adding "It’s nothing against Bob [Mueller] — I get along with Bob very well. ... Bob knows my view that there’s nothing there. ... On St. Patrick's Day, can't an old Marine make a prayer? No big deal."
Meanwhile, Trump's tweets on the matter have been increasingly antagonistic of the ongoing investigations - in one instance, apparently referring to a report we brought you last night suggesting that McCabe may have jeopardized former FBI Director James Comey after he said he was "authorized" to leak to the press - directly contradicting Comey's statement under oath that "he never leaked information, and never approved a leak."
Wow, watch Comey lie under oath to Senator G when asked “have you ever been an anonymous source...or known someone else to be an anonymous source...?” He said strongly “never, no.” He lied as shown clearly on @foxandfriends.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2018
Trump then shifted to McCabe, saying he "never took notes when he was with me. I don't believe he made memos except to help his own agenda, probably at a later date. Same with lying James Comey. Can we call them Fake Memos?"
Spent very little time with Andrew McCabe, but he never took notes when he was with me. I don’t believe he made memos except to help his own agenda, probably at a later date. Same with lying James Comey. Can we call them Fake Memos?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2018
Trump then set his sights on the Mueller probe - launching his most direct attack on the Special Counsel to date over having "13 hardened Democrats, some big Crooked Hillary supporters, and Zero Republicans?"
Why does the Mueller team have 13 hardened Democrats, some big Crooked Hillary supporters, and Zero Republicans? Another Dem recently added...does anyone think this is fair? And yet, there is NO COLLUSION!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2018
The Mueller probe should never have been started in that there was no collusion and there was no crime. It was based on fraudulent activities and a Fake Dossier paid for by Crooked Hillary and the DNC, and improperly used in FISA COURT for surveillance of my campaign. WITCH HUNT!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2018
Meanwhile, as Axios reports "One crucial variable in all this is Fox News. Trump feeds off the moods of his favorite hosts. If Sean Hannity and Judge Jeanine Pirro turn it up a notch, saying the deep state is out to get him and Mueller is out of control, there’s no telling what Trump will do."
In other words, keep a close eye on Fox News for the advance signal if market is about to crash, which it likely will do if and when Trump announces he is firing Mueller, unleashing hell.
Comments
losers, all losers
Only Mueller and McCabe know what was said ... who is leaking ... again?
In reply to losers, all losers by New_Meat
Taxpayers are paying for Mueller to attempt to nullify the election results of the candidate the taxpayers chose because the elites dont like our choice.
In reply to Only Mueller and McCabe know… by pc_babe
McCabe & Mrs Mueller? What a crappy remake. The original film by Robert Altman in 1971 was waaaay better. Julie Christie was a much better looking whore than the ancient deep state whore Mueller hogging the airways.
In reply to Tax payers are paying for… by overbet
Think about this for a moment: the man now in charge of investigating the President of these United States for “collusion” with Russia and possible “obstruction of justice” himself obstructed a congressional investigation into the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Was Mueller, possibly on orders from President George W. Bush, colluding with the Saudis to cover up their role?
http://www.ronpaulinstitute.org/archives/featured-articles/2017/septemb…
In reply to McCabe & Mrs Mueller? Must… by WernerHeisenberg
Fire everyone in the Senior Executive Service. 80+% were hired by Obama, including Mueller.
In reply to Tax payers are paying for… by overbet
Mewller must have a personal photographer for his best weekly clown shots, paid with public money I suppose.
In reply to losers, all losers by New_Meat
"Axios' source reveals that the memos include corroboration (Edit: A perjurer corroborating another perjurer...it just keeps getting better & better...lol) by McCabe of Comey's account of his own firing by Trump, as well as an account of at least one in-person meeting with Trump, which however considering McCabe was fired for perjury - among other things - may not carry quite as much weight."
Geee, ya think?...lol.
In reply to losers, all losers by New_Meat
Doesn't sound like something Trump would say...totally fabricated. And for what purpose? Mueller and McCabe look like total fools.
In reply to losers, all losers by New_Meat
McCabe's wife sure wasn't a loser. Doubt if she who is physician really wanted another job but by running in Virginia it provided a perfect way to funnel money to them because in that State very unusually, candidates are able to do almost anything with the unspent donated cash in their coffers.
She had received from McCaliffe, something like $650,000 and from Clinton and friends, another $600,000 or so. All I saw her spend was for a couple of tee shirts so she did just fine for herself.
And Andy has a red Porsche and strangely Imran Awan is in the very high end but stolen car business and he sells them out of a retail spot I believe in Virginia. Found out by George Webb. McCabe was very involved in protecting the Awans and if this stuff ever gets into criminal court we will learn more. Right now Webb is filing civil lawsuits and just the discovery process will be interesting to say the least.
In reply to losers, all losers by New_Meat
Do it.
Sessions is the mole.
"Then Trump asked me, 'Hurt,don't it?", and I cried like a little girl" - McBabe
Every day, Mueller looks more and more like a dried-apple witch doll that you can buy at any Saturday morning farmer's market.
Looks like the tree creatures from Lord of the Rings.
In reply to "Then Trump asked me, 'Hurt… by cpnscarlet
Burn 'em All...
Trumptard soap opera.
In reply to Trumptard soap opera. by LordWillingly
"So tell me, what was it like to lose?" - DJT
LMAO!
In reply to Trumptard soap opera. by LordWillingly
I think everyone should just make up shit and send it to Axios, just to see what you can trick them into get published.
Bring it! The Great Awakening! MAGA!
Flee to the "safety" of treasuries.
TLT
Bunch of criminally corrupt busy bodies. And we're paying for it.
Robert Mueller has more stature and respect in Washington, DC, than Trump will EVER have again. I cannot wait to see the alleged Republican jack clowns who "have Trump's back" show up with guns in DC to keep him in office.
You should be careful what you wish for, just like Obama had Crazy Uncle Joe Biden, we have Mike Pence who is (on ANYONE'S rational scale) moar conservative than Trump.
And...still winning ;-)
In reply to Robert Mueller has more… by Heroic Couplet
Trump was mean to me!
It's not fair!
I want my mommy!
I want my pension!
Who's gonna remove Trump from office? Pelosi and what army?
They will keep this bullshit controversy going as long as they can mainly as a cover for US actions in Syria which include ongoing rearming and redeployment ISIS & Al Qaeda terrorists to other fronts in the country. Russia is not perfect but if there is any truth to the saying that power corrupts then the US-UK-Israeli led West is clearly 10 times as evil as anything out of Russia.
Think you may be wrong about Trump's favorite Fox program. Seems to me that people at this point beg to get on that early morning show because it seems it is an opportunity for guests to get to Trump. Mooch was on last week and mentioned that he was hoping Trump was watching because he had something to say to him.
Hannity repeats himself over and over and is wearing thin and Jeanine Piro while good, is now only on for one hour a week.
And I don't really watch television but leave it on while I read and do other things just in case there is an emergency. And normally I leave on Fox Business which is much more interesting as is One America News which actually covers international happenings.
A bit long, but brings things into perspective.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xlRIxkVTyeA
Theres Mueller with the MOLLOCH sign again LOL
Having been terminated for cause and possibly for crimes, McCabe may not be eligible for another fed job.
Mueller played it into a mid term year. Plays into Trumps hands just solidify how the Dems are unhinged and mental.
McCabe and Mr. Mueller.
Since Trump tweeted about McCabe's wife pretty much every time he mentioned him, starting with the first presedential tweet on this matter, it seems hardly a stretch that the president would have also brought it up in person with him.
trump is an unusual POTUS at an unusual time . just fire/proscute the obivous perps. normal people understand/support.
