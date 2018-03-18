Here's What McCabe Reportedly Told Mueller

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 03/18/2018 - 19:40

While meeting with special counsel Robert Mueller, fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe said that President Trump asked him "What was it like when your wife lost? ... So tell me, what was it like to lose?" reports Axios

[I]n three or four interactions, President Trump was disparaging each time of his wife, Dr. Jill McCabe," a failed candidate for Virginia state Senate in 2015. -Axios

One of Trump's lawyers, John Dowd, replied "I am told that the P(resident) never made that statement according to two others who were present."

John Dowd

As we reported yesterday, after having been fired Friday night - just 26 hours short of being eligible for his full pension for his involvement in leaking to the press and lying under oath, Axios reported that McCabe met with Mueller's team and turned over memos detailing interactions with President Trump.

Axios' source reveals that the memos include corroboration by McCabe of Comey's account of his own firing by Trump, as well as an account of at least one in-person meeting with Trump, which however considering McCabe was fired for perjury - among other things - may not carry quite as much weight.

A Bloomberg report from last week suggest Mueller is more or less finished probing whether or not Trump obstructued justice when he reportedly asked former FBI Director James Comey to end the investigation into incoming National Security Advisor Mike Flynn, and then fired Comey - however McCabe's firing will certainly add a new wrinkle to the probe.

Meanwhile, following the House Intelligence Committee finishing their Russia investigation and finding no evidence of collusion, an emboldened White House has become far more vocal over Mueller's investigation. 

Trump attorney John Dowd told The Daily Beast "I pray that Acting [in this case] Attorney General Rosenstein will follow the brilliant and courageous example of the FBI Office of Professional Responsibility and Attorney General Jeff Sessions and bring an end to alleged Russia Collusion investigation manufactured by McCabe’s boss James Comey based upon a fraudulent and corrupt Dossier."

In an email to Axios, Dowd added "Just end it on the merits in light of recent revelations," adding "It’s nothing against Bob [Mueller] — I get along with Bob very well. ... Bob knows my view that there’s nothing there. ... On St. Patrick's Day, can't an old Marine make a prayer? No big deal."

Meanwhile, Trump's tweets on the matter have been increasingly antagonistic of the ongoing investigations - in one instance, apparently referring to a report we brought you last night suggesting that McCabe may have jeopardized former FBI Director James Comey after he said he was "authorized" to leak to the press -  directly contradicting Comey's statement under oath that "he never leaked information, and never approved a leak." 

Trump then shifted to McCabe, saying he "never took notes when he was with me. I don't believe he made memos except to help his own agenda, probably at a later date. Same with lying James Comey. Can we call them Fake Memos?"

Trump then set his sights on the Mueller probe - launching his most direct attack on the Special Counsel to date over having "13 hardened Democrats, some big Crooked Hillary supporters, and Zero Republicans?"

Meanwhile, as Axios reports "One crucial variable in all this is Fox News. Trump feeds off the moods of his favorite hosts. If Sean Hannity and Judge Jeanine Pirro turn it up a notch, saying the deep state is out to get him and Mueller is out of control, there’s no telling what Trump will do."

In other words, keep a close eye on Fox News for the advance signal if market is about to crash, which it likely will do if and when Trump announces he is firing Mueller, unleashing hell.

AlaricBalth WernerHeisenberg Sun, 03/18/2018 - 20:06 Permalink

Think about this for a moment: the man now in charge of investigating the President of these United States for “collusion” with Russia and possible “obstruction of justice” himself obstructed a congressional investigation into the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Was Mueller, possibly on orders from President George W. Bush, colluding with the Saudis to cover up their role?

http://www.ronpaulinstitute.org/archives/featured-articles/2017/septemb…

 

nmewn New_Meat Sun, 03/18/2018 - 19:53 Permalink

"Axios' source reveals that the memos include corroboration (Edit: A perjurer corroborating another perjurer...it just keeps getting better & better...lol) by McCabe of Comey's account of his own firing by Trump, as well as an account of at least one in-person meeting with Trump, which however considering McCabe was fired for perjury - among other things - may not carry quite as much weight."

Geee, ya think?...lol.

FoggyWorld New_Meat Sun, 03/18/2018 - 20:11 Permalink

McCabe's wife sure wasn't a loser.  Doubt if she who is  physician really wanted another job but by running in Virginia it provided a perfect way to funnel money to them because in that State very unusually, candidates are able to do almost anything with the unspent donated cash in their coffers.

She had received from McCaliffe, something like $650,000 and from Clinton and friends, another $600,000 or so.   All I saw her spend was for a couple of tee shirts so she did just fine for herself.

And Andy has a red Porsche and strangely Imran Awan is in the very high end but stolen car business and he sells them out of a retail spot I believe in Virginia. Found out by George Webb.  McCabe was very involved in protecting the Awans and if this stuff ever gets into criminal court we will learn more.  Right now Webb is filing civil lawsuits and just the  discovery process will be interesting to say the least. 

cpnscarlet Sun, 03/18/2018 - 19:45 Permalink

"Then Trump asked me, 'Hurt,don't it?", and I cried like a little girl" - McBabe

Every day, Mueller looks more and more like a dried-apple witch doll that you can buy at any Saturday morning farmer's market.

Heroic Couplet Sun, 03/18/2018 - 19:50 Permalink

Robert Mueller has more stature and respect in Washington, DC, than Trump will EVER have again. I cannot wait to see the alleged Republican jack clowns who "have Trump's back" show up with guns in DC to keep him in office.

FBaggins Sun, 03/18/2018 - 19:53 Permalink

They will keep this bullshit controversy going as long as they can mainly as a cover for US actions in Syria which include ongoing rearming and redeployment ISIS & Al Qaeda terrorists to other fronts in the country. Russia is not perfect but if there is any truth to the saying that power corrupts then the US-UK-Israeli led West is clearly 10 times as evil as anything out of Russia. 

FoggyWorld Sun, 03/18/2018 - 19:56 Permalink

Think you may be wrong about Trump's favorite Fox program.   Seems to me that people at this point beg to get on that early morning show because it seems it is an opportunity for guests to get to Trump.  Mooch was on last week and mentioned that he was hoping Trump was watching because he had something to say to him. 

Hannity repeats himself over and over and is wearing thin and Jeanine Piro while good, is now only on for one hour a week.

And I don't really watch television but leave it on while I read and do other things just in case there is an emergency.  And normally I leave on Fox Business which is much more interesting as is One America News which actually covers international happenings.

johand inmywallet Sun, 03/18/2018 - 20:04 Permalink

Fire Mueller and his team.

Fire Rosenstein, watch Dems heads explode. It would be worth the price of admission. The libtard media would have to change their diapers on the set.

RebRebirth Sun, 03/18/2018 - 20:11 Permalink

