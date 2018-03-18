Here's What McCabe Reportedly Told Mueller

While meeting with special counsel Robert Mueller, fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe said that President Trump asked him "What was it like when your wife lost? ... So tell me, what was it like to lose?" reports Axios.

[I]n three or four interactions, President Trump was disparaging each time of his wife, Dr. Jill McCabe," a failed candidate for Virginia state Senate in 2015. -Axios

One of Trump's lawyers, John Dowd, replied "I am told that the P(resident) never made that statement according to two others who were present."

John Dowd

As we reported yesterday, after having been fired Friday night - just 26 hours short of being eligible for his full pension for his involvement in leaking to the press and lying under oath, Axios reported that McCabe met with Mueller's team and turned over memos detailing interactions with President Trump.

Axios' source reveals that the memos include corroboration by McCabe of Comey's account of his own firing by Trump, as well as an account of at least one in-person meeting with Trump, which however considering McCabe was fired for perjury - among other things - may not carry quite as much weight.

A Bloomberg report from last week suggest Mueller is more or less finished probing whether or not Trump obstructued justice when he reportedly asked former FBI Director James Comey to end the investigation into incoming National Security Advisor Mike Flynn, and then fired Comey - however McCabe's firing will certainly add a new wrinkle to the probe.

Meanwhile, following the House Intelligence Committee finishing their Russia investigation and finding no evidence of collusion, an emboldened White House has become far more vocal over Mueller's investigation.

Trump attorney John Dowd told The Daily Beast "I pray that Acting [in this case] Attorney General Rosenstein will follow the brilliant and courageous example of the FBI Office of Professional Responsibility and Attorney General Jeff Sessions and bring an end to alleged Russia Collusion investigation manufactured by McCabe’s boss James Comey based upon a fraudulent and corrupt Dossier."

In an email to Axios, Dowd added "Just end it on the merits in light of recent revelations," adding "It’s nothing against Bob [Mueller] — I get along with Bob very well. ... Bob knows my view that there’s nothing there. ... On St. Patrick's Day, can't an old Marine make a prayer? No big deal."

Meanwhile, Trump's tweets on the matter have been increasingly antagonistic of the ongoing investigations - in one instance, apparently referring to a report we brought you last night suggesting that McCabe may have jeopardized former FBI Director James Comey after he said he was "authorized" to leak to the press - directly contradicting Comey's statement under oath that "he never leaked information, and never approved a leak."

Wow, watch Comey lie under oath to Senator G when asked “have you ever been an anonymous source...or known someone else to be an anonymous source...?” He said strongly “never, no.” He lied as shown clearly on @foxandfriends. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2018

Trump then shifted to McCabe, saying he "never took notes when he was with me. I don't believe he made memos except to help his own agenda, probably at a later date. Same with lying James Comey. Can we call them Fake Memos?"

Spent very little time with Andrew McCabe, but he never took notes when he was with me. I don’t believe he made memos except to help his own agenda, probably at a later date. Same with lying James Comey. Can we call them Fake Memos? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2018

Trump then set his sights on the Mueller probe - launching his most direct attack on the Special Counsel to date over having "13 hardened Democrats, some big Crooked Hillary supporters, and Zero Republicans?"

Why does the Mueller team have 13 hardened Democrats, some big Crooked Hillary supporters, and Zero Republicans? Another Dem recently added...does anyone think this is fair? And yet, there is NO COLLUSION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2018

The Mueller probe should never have been started in that there was no collusion and there was no crime. It was based on fraudulent activities and a Fake Dossier paid for by Crooked Hillary and the DNC, and improperly used in FISA COURT for surveillance of my campaign. WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2018

Meanwhile, as Axios reports "One crucial variable in all this is Fox News. Trump feeds off the moods of his favorite hosts. If Sean Hannity and Judge Jeanine Pirro turn it up a notch, saying the deep state is out to get him and Mueller is out of control, there’s no telling what Trump will do."

In other words, keep a close eye on Fox News for the advance signal if market is about to crash, which it likely will do if and when Trump announces he is firing Mueller, unleashing hell.