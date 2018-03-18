John Mauldin: Trade Wars Could Trigger "The Next Great Depression"

Last week on Erik Townsend's Macrovoices podcast, Jim Grant, storied credit investor and founder of Grant's Interest Rate Observer, explained the reasoning behind his call that the great secular bond bear market actually began in the aftermath of the UK's Brexit vote during the summer of 2016 - when Treasury yields touched their all-time lows.
Surprisingly, Grant's call isn't rooted in the bold-faced absurdity of Italian junk bonds trading with a zero-handle (although that's certainly part of it). Rather, Grant explained, a historical analysis reveals that bond yields fluctuate in broad-based multi-generation cycles of different lengths. And given the carte blanche allotted to economics PhDs to "put the cart of asset prices before the horse of enterprise", the fundamentals are indeed worrisome.
But in this week's interview, John Mauldin offered a much more sanguine view of the landscape for markets and the global economy.
Beginning with the stock market: The "volocaust" experienced by US markets wasn't unusual, Mauldin explained. It was the 15 straight months without a 2% correction that was unusual, Mauldin said.
John Mauldin
More corrections will almost certainly follow during the coming months. But absent any signs of a recession, these should be treated as buying opportunities by investors.
Now let’s remember something: The last drawdowns that we had – the corrections if you will – were not the unusual part. They weren’t the odd part. The odd part was 15 months in a row without a 2% correction. Never happened, ever, ever. So that was the odd part.
That should have been what we were all looking at and going “this is scary.” It wasn’t a 5% or 6% correction. The type of correction we just went through was something that we normally get at least once every 12 to 18 months. You get a 5% correction every 90 days, every quarter. So that was the normal, if you will. The not normal was no corrections and just almost straight up.
And we’re going to see probably more corrections. We’re going to see more volatility. But I would argue that any correction we see now, absent indications for a potential recession, are buying opportunities. If you’re a trader you, you know, see things – when they get to the top you raise a little cash, and when they go down some it gets into your buying session. You buy some, you go back in.
Indeed, the market is probably only going to move higher, Mauldin said. Though the US economy is on the cusp of notching the second-longest growth period in its history, few people see a recession in the offing - a view shared by, among others, bond guru Jeff Gundlach.
The US market may in fact be getting a little long in the tooth. I think that’s fair to say. I think sometime this next month, or very shortly, we become the second-longest growth period in history. And it has to go for another year after that to be the longest. And it very well could.
If you’re looking for recession indicators, there just aren’t any. Several of my friends who really track this stuff – I mean they’re obsessed – and one of them has 18 recession indicators. And 17 of them are saying No. Another one has 11 recession indicators. By the way, they’re different. I found it fascinating. And the large preponderance of those are saying No.
These are nine months out – one of the interesting things is there’s only one really good longer-term recession indicator. And that’s the inverted yield curve. And we are nowhere close to an inverted yield curve in the US markets. That means when short-term rates go above long-term rates. And short-term rates have got to go up again, and again, and again. And the Fed is telling us they’re going to do that.
But that would still mean that long-term rates would have to drop an awful lot. There’s no
reason to think that we’re going to have a recession, absent something happening in Europe – Europe blowing up because of what’s happening in Italy or other places. Or China having some nasty, unexpected event. Which I don’t expect to happen. I think Xi’s got the world pretty much going the way he wants it.
However, Maudlin sees one possible catalyst that could sink the US economy into the next depression - not just a recession, Maudlin emphasizes, but a prolonged period of contraction similar to the Great Depression.
And that, Maudlin argues, is runaway protectionism that leads to a global trade war.
After all, Maudlin explains, the Great Depression was - despite all that talk about buying on margin and the Black Monday - caused by Herbert Hoover's ill-advised passage of the Smoot-Hawley tariffs.
Trade war, protectionism, if it gets out of hand, that could create a recession. And I am not unconcerned about that. I’ve said for 16–17 years in my writing, the thing that keeps me up the most at night, the thing that really worries me about the future of our economy and our kids and everything, that’s a signal for a depression, not a recession, a depression, is trade wars. Protectionism. Smoot–Hawley.
I mean, you get Herbert Hoover, who didn’t know anything, really, about a lot of the things that he was coming into, not unlike maybe some people would suggest our current president is like – he’s learning on the job. But Herbert Hoover let Smoot–Hawley get through and he signed it. And it was all over for the world. We had a depression. That worries me. In and of itself are these steel tariffs a problem? No. I mean, are some people going to lose their jobs over it because it makes their products too high? Yes.
The steel companies are already at record profits, for gosh sakes. I mean, it’s like, they don’t need any help. But it’s a little bitty market. In the grand scheme of things it’s not that big. And, by the way, under George W., he put steel tariffs in. Steel workers, now, there’s 160,000 of them.
That’s all we’ve got left. And people say, oh, my goodness, all those jobs have left. They’ve gone overseas. And I say, no they haven’t. We are producing more steel today than we have ever produced. It wasn’t the jobs that went to China or Mexico or whatever. It was technology. It’s just silly to think that you can make those jobs come back with tariffs. 80% of the manufacturing jobs that have been lost in the United States have been lost to technology.
The problem, Mauldin explains, is that manufacturing jobs in the US aren't disappearing because of free trade - they're disappearing because of technological advancements. So, the irony of the situation is that, by enforcing protectionism, the steel workers whom President Trump is trying to help will instead suffer - just like they did when George W Bush experimented with steel tariffs nearly 20 years ago.
Listen to the rest of the interview below:
Thank you, John, but you have that backwards. The recession is triggering the tariffs.
Thank you for playing. Now go get a real haircut.
And what makes a depression "Great"? An FDR style progressive doing command economy bullshit "for the people".
In reply to Thank you, John, but you… by BandGap
Mauldin is cheeze whiz. I flew here. I pondered that. I am so open minded and wordly, humble to be honest. What a dick.
In reply to And what makes a depression … by TBT or not TBT
Thanks for that TahoeBilly2012, +1.
Mauldin is yet another economic alchemist, lead into Gold (if they believed in a real currency).
In reply to Mauldin is cheeze whiz. I… by TahoeBilly2012
This guy is getting creepier looking than ever!
In reply to Thanks for that… by ebworthen
A great depression might actually get the kids outside, discovering streams, grass, trees, and engage in sports (maybe even get a little sun) - It would lower the supreme vanity of Americans, and bring them back into humble life. This would be good for the soul. A little starvation builds character.
A little top ramen here...
A little government cheese there...
A 40oz of Old E....
In reply to Thanks for that… by ebworthen
not after many ODs on bath salts, Tidpods and cheap heroins first....
In reply to A great depression might… by shamus001
Yea. Why don't the wall street jews finance the wall project instead of bitching about tariffs?
In reply to Thank you, John, but you… by BandGap
Johnny boy had a better day on YAHOO!
In reply to Thank you, John, but you… by BandGap
Somebody to smack the shit out of this Mauldin guy.
We have been in a trade war for the past 30 years and been getting our asses kicked. Even our so called "allies" are kicking our ass on trade!
Go to any inner city in America and all you see is poverty, drug usage, and empty factories everywhere. Rural America its the same.. That's what globalization and a 30-year trade war have done to America!
In reply to Thank you, John, but you… by BandGap
You can't produce tsunamis of debt AND large amounts of exports at the same time. Our "leaders" (the rentier class) chose debt because that impoverished us and allowed them to buy everything at a discount. What do you see DC doing today?
In reply to We have been in a trade war… by lester1
Mauldin et al:
The ONLY bad tariff is a US tariff. Everyone else plugs along fine under tariffs, but any significant US tariff equals global depression and thermonuclear war. We have to bite the pillow and accept an unfair playing field or we will all die in a nuclear holocaust.
In reply to You can't produce tsunamis… by dirty fingernails
In reply to We have been in a trade war… by lester1
"If you’re looking for recession indicators, there just aren’t any. Several of my friends who really track this stuff – I mean they’re obsessed – and one of them has 18 recession indicators. And 17 of them are saying No. "
Howabout tens of thousands of store closures, half empty sports stadiums across the country, 40 million on food stamps...need I go on?
Toss this rubbish bull shit.
In reply to Thank you, John, but you… by BandGap
Hit the nail on the head with that one! Mauldin's full of $hit
In reply to "If you’re looking for… by karenm
Yeah, definitely not QE.
Prolonged contraction.
Tariffs, raise rates, liquidity squeeze....... looks like 1929 all over again.
Stagflation, little to no job or wage growth, exploding Federal deficit while pissing off the creditors. Smells like victory (gin and cigarettes)
In reply to Tariffs, raise rates,… by bshirley1968
So what do you suggest we do Mauldin? Keep the status quo until China take over the USSA and make everyone work for slave wages? Yeah that will go really well. Stupid fool.
Nuclear winter, F' battery... Car won't start! Depressing!
I don't think Mr. Mauldin understands the American People.
There are still quite a few of us left.
And there are no forces in play to cause "trade wars" to blow the whole place up.
What an idiot. A depression is marked by those out of the workforce, and the Great Depression it was some 22%, and that means we entered a depression over a decade ago, because we been around that for over a decade, but you can only tell by the $21 trillion in national debt.
I have listened to John for many years and really don't find him to be very insightful.
Perhaps you should stop listening to him.
In reply to I just by DavidFL
I am open to a variety of opinions. As always, some opinions are more relevant and valuable than others.
In reply to Perhaps you should stop… by Dr.Strangelove
Well, let’s make depressions great again!
Have you ever in your life ever heard so many snakes spitting out garbage news like you hear today?
"The Next Great Depression" But Everything Is Awesome ! Cue the music !
Xi has the most to lose as the new dictator of China... A billion angry Chinese will quickly turn into a civil war that no social software program can manage to control....
Mr. Mauldin isn't too bright. Does he even live in the US?
The US has been losing the trade war for 40 years.
What does Mr. Mauldin say to this:
If tariffs are bad why does every country in the world have them erected against the US?
And not just tariffs proper, but hidden tariffs too.
In my opinion Mr. Mauldin is just another voice selling out Americans.
https://www.finitespaces.com/2018/02/15/taxes-and-trade-wars/
Gee, fariff's seem to work great for China, the economy that is soon to overtake ours. But if we use tariff's ohhh, that's different apparently and will cause a depression.
'Trade Wars Could Trigger "The Next Great Depression" ', but the eviscerating of the US economy certainly will.
This current Great Depression has been ongoing since 2008. There is still over 20% unemployment if using honest statistics.
So if they put a tariff on Japanese cars, would you buy a Chevy or a Ford? Maybe a few of you would, but most would just pay more for the Toyota or Honda. Central planning usually doesn't work, and tariffs almost never work. Mauldin is right about this, a trade war for a country that imports most of its goods, is a really bad idea.
You’re one dumb cunny
In reply to So if they put a tariff on… by PitBullsRule
sssssssssso was this guy losing sleep for the last thirty years when we were getting out asses kicked in the trade wars?
Just more bullshit then.
Trade Wars are just a Pretext for a real War.
Just keep spending 65% of your yearly budget on defense instead of paying your debt. At least the homeless will be able to find a home on all those battle ships that will be permanently docked.
We don't need tariffs. We need much lower prices. Starting with automobiles.