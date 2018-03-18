Kushner Cos Accused Of Filing False Documents With NYC

Now that Special Counsel Robert Mueller has turned his attention to the business ties of President Trump and his family members, reporters and investigators have been scrutinizing the Trump Organization's business history, as well as that of the Kushner Companies, the real-estate firm once run by Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner.
And in what at first appears to be a bombshell report - but is later revealed to be much more mundane - the Associated Press is reporting that the Kushner Cos. lied about the number of rent stabilized tenants in three buildings it purchased in the rapidly gentrifying neighborhood of Astoria - and more broadly in 34 buildings it owned across NYC.
While none of the fraudulent paperwork bore Jared Kushner's signature, he was in charge of the organization when the alleged abuses were happening. And while Jared was at least nominally in charge of the company during the period in which these false claims were made, the seriousness of the infractions is debatable.
For the three Queens buildings in the borough's Astoria neighborhood, the Kushner Cos. checked a box on construction permit applications in 2015 that indicated the buildings had zero rent-regulated tenants. Tax records filed a few months later showed the company inherited as many as 94 rent-regulated units from the previous owner.
In all, Housing Rights Initiative found the Kushner Cos. filed at least 80 false applications for construction permits in 34 buildings across New York City from 2013 to 2016, all of them indicating there were no rent-regulated tenants. Instead, tax documents show there were more than 300 rent-regulated units. Nearly all the permit applications were signed by a Kushner employee, including sometimes the chief operating officer.
Had the Kushner Cos. disclosed those rent-regulated tenants, it could have triggered stricter oversight of construction crews by the city, including possibly unscheduled "sweeps" on site by inspectors to keep the company from harassing tenants and getting them to leave.
Instead, current and former tenants of the Queens buildings told the AP that they were subjected to extensive construction, with banging, drilling, dust and leaking water that they believe were part of targeted harassment to get them to leave and clear the way for higher-paying renters.
"It was noisy, there were complaints, I got mice," said mailman Rudolph Romano, adding that the Kushner Cos. tried to increase his rent by 60 percent. "They cleaned the place out. I watched the whole building leave."
Tax records show those rent-regulated units that numbered as many as 94 when Kushner took over fell to 25 by 2016.
It's an unfortunately common practice among New York City developers: Buy up units in rapidly gentrifying neighborhoods, then do everything they can to make the living conditions as inhospitable as possible. That can include having construction crews working late into the night, or early in the morning, or doing unnecessary renovations on rent-controlled units that make them almost unlivable. In recent years, the city has started cracking down on developers who do this.
According to one rent-stabilized tenant, a mysterious man showed up at her door one day and offered her $10,000 to leave her home. She refused, and sued the Kushner's instead - winning one year of rent.
Housing advocates have a term for this type of behavior: They call it, "the weaponization of construction."
In Kushner buildings across the city, records show frequent complaints about construction going on early in the morning or late at night against the rules, improper or illegal construction, and work without a permit.
At a six-story walk-up in Manhattan's East Village that was once home to the Beat poet Allen Ginsberg, the Kushner Cos. filed an application to begin construction in late 2013 that, again, listed zero rent-regulated tenants. Tax records a few months later showed seven rent-regulated units.
"All of a sudden, there was drilling, drilling. ... You heard the drilling in the middle of night," said one of the rent-regulated tenants, Mary Ann Siwek, 67, who lives on Social Security payments and odd jobs. "There were rats coming in from the abandoned building next door. The hallways were always filled with lumber and sawdust and plaster."
A knock on the door came a few weeks later, and an offer of at least $10,000 if she agreed to leave the building.
"I know it's pretty horrible, but we can help you get out," Siwek recalls the man saying. "We can offer you money."
Siwek turned down the cash and sued instead. She said she won a year's worth of free rent and a new refrigerator.
New York City Council member Ritchie Torres, who plans to launch an investigation into permit applications, said: "The Kushners appear to be engaging in what I call the weaponization of construction."
Of course, the Kushners weren't the only NYC developers engaged in this type of aggressive and borderline illegal behavior. As the Associated Press admits, a combination of minimal penalties, lax enforcement and the sheer profits that can be made from flouting NYC's rent-stabilization laws make this an enticing strategy for developers - particularly when a few dozen long-time rent-stabilized tenants are getting in the way of an eight-figure payday.
Rent stabilization is a fixture of New York City that can bedevil developers seeking to make money off buildings. To free themselves of its restrictions, landlords usually have to wait until the rent rises above $2,733 a month, something that can take years given the small increases allowed each year.
Submitting false documents to the city's Department of Buildings for construction permits is a misdemeanor, which can carry fines of up to $25,000. But real estate experts say it is often flouted with little to no consequences. Landlords who do so get off with no more than a demand from the city, sometimes a year or more later, to file an "amended" form with the correct numbers.
Housing Rights Initiative found the Kushner Cos. filed dozens of amended forms for the buildings mentioned in the documents, most of them a year to two later.
"There is a lack of tools to go after landlords who harass tenants, and there is a lack of enforcement," said Seth Miller, a real estate lawyer who used to work at a state housing agency overseeing rent regulations. Until officials inspect every construction site, "you're going to have this incentive for landlords to make life uncomfortable for tenants."
New York City's Department of Buildings declined to comment specifically on the Kushner documents but said it is ramping up its monitoring of construction, hiring 72 new inspectors and other staff under laws recently passed by the City Council to crack down on tenant harassment.
"We won't tolerate landlords who use construction to harass tenants — no matter who they are," said spokesman Joseph Soldevere.
Exactly how much money the Kushner Cos. earned from the buildings mentioned in the documents is unclear. Of those 34 buildings, only the three in Queens and a fourth in Brooklyn appear to have been sold. The company also likely made money by reducing the number of rent-regulated tenants and bringing in those who would pay more.
Some tenants, like a mailman who lives in one of the Queens buildings, were able to fight back by hiring a lawyer. Others chose to leave. Aside from forcing the company to file more "amended" permits for its construction work at the buildings, it's unlikely that this report will have any lasting repercussions...
However, Kushner's political opponents will no doubt scramble to paint these lapses as part of a pattern of behavior that includes the infamous omissions he left in his security clearance application.
...And, to be sure, the multiple probes into the family's finances, including the possible abuse of an investor visa program should be of much greater concern to Kushner than his treatment of a few dozen rent-stabilized tenants.
yawn
Rent control is a scam.
it makes a mockery of the notion of property ownership.
if someone owns a building, they have the right to ask for whatever they want to provide that space to a tenant.
what does it even mean to "own" something, otherwise?
In reply to Slumlord jew in NYC?… by DillyDilly
In reply to Rent control is a scam by stacking12321
Controlled opposition much?
In reply to the jew is on his way down by Schlomo Shekelstein
In reply to Oy vey !… by Leakanthrophy
Once you engage business it becomes contractual which becomes the interest of the governing body to regulate that biz.
Sell it outright, no biggie. Create a contract where people owe you rent, now you have a contract and a third partner the govt.
In reply to Rent control is a scam by stacking12321
What does this have to do with Russian Collusion?
In reply to yawn by didthatreallyhappen
End rent controls. Worst idea ever.
Absolutely correct! I've owned several "rent stabilized" apartments, worked for firms that owned dozens of buildings in NYC, and Mom lived in "rent controlled" apartment in Queens, absolutely disgusting and socialistic system.
The tenants and the government control the entire process; life estates for the tenants with the right to pass the apartment to resident family members, mandated repairs, inspections, tenant complaint agency, and control of rent increase rates, if any. The actual property owner is reduced to nothing more than a caretaker. Thus the reason for the co-op and condo conversion craze of the 80s and 90s. Cause and effect.
In reply to End rent controls. Worst… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Compared to the FBI probe this is a parking ticket. However, fine his ass if guilty.
The coup is grasping at straws in a last ditch effort to bring Trump down.
Let us think about it calmly.
HRC is supposedly a crook. People know HRC all over the world.
All her Hollywood supporters are supposedly the same. US movie stars are quite well known worldwide as well.
The bases the US builds, and the CIA which operates, worldwide often harm the interests of the local populace.
What else does the outside world know about the US? Not much, really.
Based on the actions of such prominent US figures would it be right to conclude that all Americans are intent on wreaking havoc on the world?
In reply to Name one honest Jew actually… by prymythirdeye
the Rent Guidelines Board has a comprehensive list of every single building in all five boroughs that are rent-stabilized - doubt Kush would think his company could just ignore this - this is just MSM keeping the yellow flowing
[T]he Kushners weren't the only NYC developers engaged in this type of aggressive and borderline illegal behavior.
So? Hire McCabe back and give him his pension ... allegedly he was not the only corrupt one at the FBI.
And enough of this "borderline illegal" or "he virtually crossed the line". Spade and an implement for digging and stuff.
Lol rent control sucks, crony socialist governments suck,
I'm certain Jared has dyslexia and can't read properly. There is no other option except lying and someone in charge of world affairs surely would never lie!
So wealthy business men, buy up crappy apartments in shitty neighborhoods that are becoming nice, fix them up and raise the rent thus increasing the property value AND enhancing the neighborhoods - but NYC has laws that hinder them from doing this? Sounds Uber progressive to me.
I guess the liberals expect guys like trump to buy these properties for loss, renovate them at their own expense and then invite all the people paying next to nothing rent the get a discount rate.
Yep fucking capitalist swines.
Why doesn't the City of NY take the building over? Answer Because then the buildings would be totally unlivable. See Venezuela for examples. Tell me this hasn't been going on since Geraldine Ferraro's husband was into RE. Poverty pimps and clients sue heartless companies that provide a service. As the song goes "Cry me a River". Representative Rangel knows all about how tough it is to live in rent-controlled-apartments since he rents four of them.
