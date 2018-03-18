McCabe Attorney Praised IG Probe, Until It Led To McCabe's Termination

Authored by Sundance of The Last Refuge
Michael R Bromwich (Twitter HERE) is the attorney of record for fired Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe. Mr. Bromwich responded to the firing of his client with the following statement (Pdf HERE)
March 16, 2018
STATEMENT BY FORMER IG MICHAEL R. BROMWICH
I have been involved in Department of Justice (DOJ) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) disciplinary matters since 1994. I have never before seen the type of rush to judgment – and rush to summary punishment – that we have witnessed in this case. The result of this deplorable rush to judgment is to terminate Mr. McCabe before his long-anticipated retirement and deny him of the full pension and retirement benefits he would have otherwise earned through his 21 years of devoted service to the FBI and this country. This is simply not the way such matters are generally handled in the DOJ or the FBI.
It is deeply disturbing.
This distortion of the process begins at the very top, with the President’s repeated offensive, drive-by Twitter attacks on Mr. McCabe. These attacks began in the summer of 2017 and accelerated after it was disclosed that Mr. McCabe would be a corroborating witness against the President. The attacks have continued to this day, with the President’s press secretary stating Thursday, in response to a question about Mr. McCabe’s fate, “that is a determination that we would leave to Attorney General Sessions, but we do think it is well-documented that he has had some very troubling behavior and by most accounts a bad actor.”
This vile and defamatory statement is fully consistent with the attacks on Mr. McCabe that have come from the White House since last summer. And it was quite clearly designed to put inappropriate pressure on the Attorney General to act accordingly. This intervention by the White House in the DOJ disciplinary process is unprecedented, deeply unfair, and dangerous.
The investigation described in the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) report was cleaved off from the larger investigation of which it was a part, its completion expedited, and the disciplinary process completed in a little over a week. Mr. McCabe and his counsel were given limited access to a draft of the OIG report late last month, did not see the final report and the evidence on which it is based until a week ago, and were receiving relevant exculpatory evidence as recently as two days ago.
We were given only four days to review a voluminous amount of relevant evidence, prepare a response, and make presentations to the Office of the Deputy Attorney General. With so much at stake, this process has fallen far short of what Mr. McCabe deserved.
This concerted effort to accelerate the process in order to beat the ticking clock of his scheduled retirement violates any sense of decency and basic principles of fairness. It should make all federal government employees, who continue to work in an Administration that insults, debases, and abuses them, shudder in the knowledge that they could be next.
Michael R. Bromwich served as the Inspector General for the Department of Justice from 1994 to 1999. He served as counsel to Andrew McCabe in this matter.
It is interesting to note the dates surrounding the preferred narrative as outlined by Andrew McCabe in his statement Friday evening, and this public letter from McCabe’s attorney, Michael Bromwich, also dated Friday March 16th, 2018.
Obviously, against the timing of a 10:00pm (EST) March 16th, 2018, public release from the DOJ Attorney General announcing McCabe’s termination of employment, in order for McCabe and Bromwich to have lengthy prepared statements ready for immediate release – they were well aware of the pending public release of the DOJ notice of termination.
Secondly, notice the timeline, and contacts, as described in the Bromwich letter:
[…] Mr. McCabe and his counsel were given limited access to a draft of the OIG report late last month, did not see the final report and the evidence on which it is based until a week ago.
[…] We were given only four days to review a voluminous amount of relevant evidence, prepare a response, and make presentations to the Office of the Deputy Attorney General.
It would appear toward the end of last month (February), McCabe and his attorney were given the summary outline of the OIG referral submitted to the Office of Professional Responsibility. They had approximately three weeks to file a response.
Then a week ago, they received the finalized a copy of the OPR recommendation delivered to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. They had four more days to respond to the Deputy AG.
Mr. Michael Bromwich is also on record (Op Ed in WaPo) supporting the Office of Inspector General Michael Horowitz, January 14th, 2017, immediately after the OIG investigation was launched:
January 2017 – The announcement by the Justice Department’s inspector general that his office will look into FBI Director James B. Comey’s handling of Hillary Clinton’s emails reopens painful questions about the 2016 election, but it is also welcome news. The country needs this — an objective, independent and thorough investigation of issues that have roiled the country for months and continue to stir heated debate.
The investigation will address allegations that Comey violated established Justice Department and FBI policies and procedures in his July 5, 2016, public announcement concerning the Hillary Clinton email investigation. And it will explore allegations that Comey’s Oct. 28 and Nov. 6 letters to Congress, which jolted the presidential election — and may have changed its outcome — were improper.
The impact of Comey’s actions can never be definitively known. But it is important, for the Justice Department and for the country, to obtain a detailed accounting of what happened and why; to assign blame where it is warranted; and to understand how similar situations can be prevented.
In addition to looking into the actions of the FBI director regarding the email investigation, the probe will look into whether the FBI’s deputy director should have recused himself from the investigation because of his wife’s political involvement;whether a high-ranking Justice Department official or others improperly disclosed non-public information to both the Clinton and Trump campaigns; and whether the timing of the FBI’s election eve Freedom of Information Act disclosures relating to Bill Clinton’s 2001 pardon of Marc Rich was based on inappropriate considerations. (read more)
So attorney Michael Bromwich was for the OIG investigation (January 2017) until his client, Andrew McCabe, was found to have acted inappropriately/unlawfully as a result of the OIG investigation (March 2018) – and now he’s against it... So goes life in the swamp.
Next up… James Comey?
Comments
Neither Comey’s or McCabe’s memos can be trusted.
Both FBI fuckers claim that they typed-up the Memos immediately after their meetings with Trump
Well… Every document contains two timestamps: ”Date/Time Created” and “Date/Time Last Modified” and both timestamps can be easily faked. Here’s how…
1. Reset the computer clock to the Date and Time when the alleged meeting took place.
2. Type-up whatever shit you can pull out your ass.
3. Save the Document.
4. Reset the computer’s clock back to today’s Date and Time.
If a Memo WAS created right after the meeting, it should’ve been either mailed or e-mailed to self or somebody else, so the third-party’s timestamp would confirm it.
BTW… That would confirm the Date/Time and NOT what actually took place during the meeting. I think? ;-)
Looney
He sounds like the Dim/Lib MSM - they immediately flip-flop on anything that turns out to not support their biased narrative.
In reply to … by Looney
There's no need to fire any of the traitors...hang 'em
In reply to He sounds like the Dim/Lib… by wee-weed up
Though the jew supremacists and their media want your eyes on Russia & Putin they should be here:
Time to Investigate ‘Israelgate’
http://americanfreepress.net/time-to-investigate-israelgate/
In reply to Dim-Lib, or Rino, There's no… by Stu Elsample
the swamp creatures have no shame, morals or ethics. I no it is redundant but what the eff. They r absolute shit
In reply to Though the jew supremacists… by NumbersUsa
Bromwich?
Those damn Amish can never make up their minds about right & wrong.
In reply to the swamp creatures have no… by lookslikecraptome
McCabe Attorney Praised IG Probe, Until It Led To McCabe's Termination
My response: As an American citizen, the level of corruption inside the FBI and congress really ANGERS ME. The HUBRIS of these people know no bounds. The TRUTH is the TRUTH no matter where it comes from period.
McCabe and Comey have committed treasonous felony crimes and, with malicious intent, tried to undermine both the 2016 POTUS election and the sovereignty of the USA!! They have also committed sedition beyond any reasonable doubt.
LET JUSTICE TAKE ITS DUE COURSE AS PRESCRIBED BY US LEGAL CODES.
Going forward, WE THE PEOPLE need to VOTE OUT OF OFFICE every single DEMOCRAT and RINO in the upcoming 2018 midterm elections.
Choose wisely America for the days are filled with EVIL.
In reply to Bromwich?… by DillyDilly
...Bromwich?...
My thoughts too. Who is this guy?
In reply to Bromwich?… by DillyDilly
In most other countries when people commit Treason like McCabe and Comey, they worry about being Shot.
Here in the Banana Republic of USA, they worry about collecting their Full Pension at the old age of 50.
The Number #1 Enemy of the people of the United States isn't Russia or China or (Insert Name of Foreign Power); the Number #1 Enemy is the Deep State. They are completely out of control.
In reply to Dim-Lib, or Rino, There's no… by Stu Elsample
Just convene a grand jury and get right at this. Keep the political BS out of it.
In reply to He sounds like the Dim/Lib… by wee-weed up
And where will the juror pool be drawn from? The greater DC area?
It needs to be fenced off and "fumigated"
In reply to Just convene a grand jury… by two hoots
OMG, seriously, this can still be done and not traced?
I did this OVER 20 YEARS AGO and technology still hasn't closed this loop?
No way this can still be done. If so, fucking amazing.
Wait, this is the FBI, the preeminent law enforcement in the world. No way they could not figure this one out, time stamps have to be more validated.
In reply to … by Looney
...time stamps have to be more validated....
If you own the means to "time stamp" then no "time stamp" can mean anything anymore.
Just like altered "memos", "302s" and other "recorded" legally admissible devices. If there's an agency / office / entity designed to be above "reproach", it will inevitably be reproached. It's what the human being does / is designed to do.
just sayin'
In reply to OMG, seriously, this can… by BandGap
"Rush to judgment?" How about "it's about fkg time?"
In reply to … by Looney
They are all full of shit assholes. They have all been played.
In reply to … by Looney
Looney, Microsoft's time stamped dates are sometimes fucked up all by themselves. I have files on my computer that were modified before they were created (according to Microsoft).
In reply to … by Looney
"I'm in favor of independent investigations."
"Unless, of course, my client gets clocked for a violation."
"In which case, I'm not in favor of independent investigations."
Zioglobalist situational ethics.
In reply to "I'm in favor of independent… by bh2
whores gonna whore
In reply to Zioglobalist situational… by BowLogosWow
See folks. The truth always comes out. This dirt bag was all for the IG until it backfired. Also if I know for a fact Andrew is a leaker why in the hell would I give him access to the full report. Sit down and STFU! B$
This is a complete Clown Shitshow top to bottom.
Horowitz is a joke too.
It isn't just the leadership. .... It goes WAY out into the field offices.
You can't pull this stupid shit without full cooperation ON THE SHOP FLOOR! ......AND LOCAL PD TOO
The Los Vegas shooting tells the American people one of two things VERY CLEARLY.
1) The Entire FBI couldn't investigate its way out of the men's room.
OR
2) The FBI was in on the shooting and using We The People for TARGET PRACTICE! ...... AND/OR the FBI is covering up that False Flag Operation.
They are busted.
Live Hard, If Sandy Hoax FBI Sniper Didn't Convince You The FBI Are Criminals......... The Lost Vagrant Hoax Investigation SURE AS SHIT SHOULD! ............. Or You Are Unfixably Stupid. ... Pick Your Seat In The Jury Box, Please, Die Free
~ DC v8.8
Be careful what you wish for in other words, and McCabe lied to his lawyer as well.
He'll bleed him dry and then ditch him.
Later that day..... you got it.
I have to laugh at CNN new logo: War On Intelligence.
In reply to Be careful what you wish for… by Winston Churchill
McCabe will be in Guantanamo. His lawyer may be permitted to visit him there. However, classified as an enemy combatant, his rights will be greatly reduced.
We are currently in a " state of emergency ".
In reply to Be careful what you wish for… by Winston Churchill
Its time for some perp walks.
So the lawyer is just another lying fuking lawyer....is that the story?
in other news teresa may stepping down... got a dose of leukemia.
Fucking lawyers they will be the winners in all this even if they lose.
Karma's a bitch. Now swing from a lamp post, traitor!
Let's see those thousands of text messages that the FBI says it "lost." I suspect those would be quite explosive.
Though the jew supremacists and their media want your eyes on Russia & Putin they should be here:
Time to Investigate ‘Israelgate’
http://americanfreepress.net/time-to-investigate-israelgate/
Time to investigate skinhead crackers who try to blame EVERYTHING on the Jews.
Take a little personal responsibility, redneck.
You and Putin. When you do bad shit you try to blame it on the Jews. Look at who you take common cause with: Putin, Hitler, Stalin. Take your un-American shitheel bigotry and hate, and go live with a bunch of trans snowflakes who blame everyone but themselves.
In reply to Though the jew supremacists… by NumbersUsa
double post
In reply to Though the jew supremacists… by NumbersUsa
Just a matter of time before a 'Deep Throat' from Deep State busts loose and buries all these motherfuckers.
And another thing...McCunt was the top cop?
Barney Fife would have run circles around him, even on McCunts best day!
Obviously he LIED to his attorney.
"I was for it before I was against it." Lurch
Episode 1289 of "The Khazar Files". Michael Bromwich is a litigation lawyer and was an Obama appointee in 2010.
Democrat Swawell just said on MSNBC that McCabe's firing was 100% political and done by Trump to threaten other FBI agents with knowledge of misdeeds to stay silent.
What a load of crap. Whatever credibility this pretty-boy automaton had left, he just pissed it away. Horowitz is as apolitical as you can find in DC. He clearly saw crimes committed by McCabe and referred them to the apolitical OPR. McCabe had friends in the OPR who protected him and his boys from EEC complaints of discrimination against women and minorities. So, if they were willing to refer him to the AG for termination with a recommendation to proceed, he was in DEEP.
The Dem narrative that McCabe is a "victim" is laughable. McCabe soiled himself and the FBI. Shame! Shame! Shame!
Very FAKE news
In reply to Democrat Sawell just said on… by LaugherNYC
And this is all you get for $800 bucks an hour........LMAO
Hey McCabe baby you better find a better mouth piece. That is unless you like getting milked like a jersey cow.