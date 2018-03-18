McCabe Bailout: Dozens GoFundMe Campaigns Launched; Dem Congressman Offers Job For Full Pension

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 03/18/2018 - 10:26

Despite being fired for lying under oath and leaking to the press in a manner that "lacked candor," former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has received an outpouring of support from the left. In addition to Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) offering him a temporary job so he can receive his full retirement benefits, dozens of people have set up GoFundMe accounts, which have already raised tens of thousands of dollars. 

Some have expressed surprise that the same people who have long railed against "the man" are so overwrought that an FBI Official - who was found corrupt in an IG investigation demanded by Democrats that and that was directed by an Obama IG appointee -  was fired by an administration they don't like, that they've put the closest thing to "Agent Smith" on a pedestal and are now giving him money.

So far 39 GoFundMe donation campaigns have been set up for the former Deputy Director who's now left with a reduced pension.

Chicago resident "Ethan," for example, who describes himself as a "volunteer" set up a campaign for $75,000 despite not knowing much about McCabe's pension. 

"If President Trump and AG Sessions fire Andrew McCabe before he retires, it will be an insult to every civil servant in the country," Ethan writes. "I have no idea if this is even close to what Mr. McCabe's pension would be, but we need to start somewhere and show our support!

So far Ethan the campaign has taken in $1,961 of its $75,000 goal.

Meanwhile, McCabe isn't "losing his pension." While the Friday termination will impact him financially to some degree, the most significant impact is that he doesn't get to start taking it for another seven years, and he will likely lose his lifetime medical benefits for he and his wife. 

Considering McCabe's number of years at the agency and estimations of his high-level pay grade, formulas published by the US Office of Personnel Management for law enforcement officers show that his yearly payout could hit in the area of $60,000 each year, if McCabe were to retire after his birthday on Sunday.

If he were to be fired before Sunday, it appears likely McCabe could be docked his pension until he hits another, later age milestone.

Experts disagree -- and caution that predicting payouts is complicated given the complex federal system and each individual's personal career particularities -- but, per federal rules, McCabe may not be able to draw an annuity until a date ranging just shy of his 57th birthday, and as late as his 62nd. That could put the value of his uncollected pension in the realm of a half-million dollars. -CNN

Furthermore, McCabe can earn his full pension if he's employed in any federal position for just another day or so.

 

With those 20 years, he would need to just go to work with the federal government for another day or so in any job he pleases, whether that's as a election security analyst for a Wisconsin congressman or a typist for a day, to get full benefits, said the former official who spoke to The Fix. The job doesn't matter so much as the fact that he's working within the federal government with the same retirement benefits until or after his 50th birthday. (Though this former official stressed that it would probably look more ethical if McCabe worked for at least a pay period rather than just one day.) -WaPo

Ironically, nobody knows just yet the full extent of McCabe's malfeasance which the DOJ's Inspector General and Office of Professional Responsibility recommended firing him over. Once the full OIG report is published, those offering McCabe jobs may need GoFundMe campaigns of their own.

DillyDilly Bastiat Sun, 03/18/2018 - 10:36 Permalink

Anybody out there willing to toss their hat into the ring for the Wisconsin 2nd Congressional District primaries?

 

https://ballotpedia.org/Wisconsin%27s_2nd_Congressional_District_electi…

 

Dane, Green, Iowa, Sauk, and Lafayette counties and parts of Richland and Rock counties.

 

 

 

Mark Pocan (D-Wis.)

1421 Longworth House Office Building

Washington, DC 20515

Phone: 202-225-2906
Fax: 202-225-6942

 

100 State Street, 3rd floor

Beloit, WI 53511

Phone: 608-365-8001

 

10 East Doty Street, Suite 405

Madison, WI 53703

Phone: 608-258-9800
Fax: 608-258-0377

 

 

Seth Moulton (D-Mass.)

1408 Longworth House Office Building
Washington, DC 20515
Phone: (202) 225-8020
Fax: (202) 225-5915

 

21 Front Street
Salem, MA 01970
Phone: (978) 531-1669
Fax: (978) 224-2270

JRobby Ophiuchus Sun, 03/18/2018 - 11:17 Permalink

The cartel takes care of it's own.

They are still assuming they will prevail, get rid of Trump, take back control at mid-terms.

Hoping that the Trump base is listening ????????

The vote rigging works for them in average / low turnout scenarios as they designed it to. There are many forces at work:

Oligachy control of MSM

Letting immigrants in and giving them assistance no questions asked.

Destroying traditional education.

Monopolistic practices ignoring anti-trust.

Letting corporations engage in offshoring without any financial penalties.

The list goes on and on.

el buitre JRobby Sun, 03/18/2018 - 13:40 Permalink

"The cartel takes care of it's own."

 

Wrong!! The Cabal has absolutely no sense of loyalty.  The best example is OBL - after a life time of service to the CIA, as he was dying from kidney failure in Afghanistan in Sep. 2001, they thought him to be the perfect Orwellian Emmanual Goldstein villain, and threw him under the bus.  Within an hour of the Towers falling and the navy auditors in the Pentagram, trying to figure out where Rumsfeld's $2.3 TRILLION went, being blown up, the PM of Israel, who was conveniently in NYC at the time, claimed that OBL was behind the attack.  It worked so well that when he actually met his virgins on or about Dec. 15, 2001, they kept him "alive" with fake videos and actors, until they "killed" him officially and dumped his body in the Indian Ocean, as is the custom for Beduin arabs, and then murdered the Seal Team 6 commandos in an unfortunate combat mistake.  

At the moment McCabe is still a propaganda asset.  When he becomes a liability to the Cabal, his days are numbered.

GUS100CORRINA ThanksChump Sun, 03/18/2018 - 12:00 Permalink

McCabe Bailout: Dozens GoFundMe Campaigns Launched; Dem Congressman Offers Job For Full Pension

My response: As an American citizen, the level of corruption inside the FBI and congress really ANGERS ME. The HUBRIS of these people know no bounds.

They are not entitled to SHIT!!!!! They have committed treasonous felony crimes and, with malicious intent, tried to undermine both the 2016 POTUS election and the sovereignty of the USA!! They have committed sedition beyond any reasonable doubt which, along with treason, carries the DEATH PENALTY.

The only solution I can see is to do a RODEO ROUNDUP and ship these career criminals to GITMO where their cases will adjudicated by a military tribunal where there will NOT BE any LEGAL BULLSHIT from a CORRUPT PROGRESSIVE LIBERAL AMERICAN JUDICIAL SYSTEM.

Going forward, WE THE PEOPLE need to VOTE OUT OF OFFICE every single DEMOCRAT and RINO in the upcoming 2018 midterm elections.

Choose wisely America for the days are filled with EVIL.

DillyDilly toady Sun, 03/18/2018 - 11:04 Permalink

>I need to try this... T dumped me right before I vested

 

Well, now that the precedent has been established, it appears that FLUFFING DONKEYS in Wisconsin & Massachusetts is a new way to get yourself a pension.

Croesus SickDollar Sun, 03/18/2018 - 10:54 Permalink

Sad what some are trying to turn America into. If the Left thinks Communism is any great picnic, I'd invite them to visit Romania. There are plenty who remember what a bastard Ceaucescu was. My own family has firsthand experience with the "Joy of Living on 'Animal Farm'".

I'm not opposed to viewpoints different from my own, if the person giving the opinion knows what the hell they're talking about. The Left's younger supporters, are simply ignorant of history, facts, and common sense...instead relying on the bias of Leftist "educators", and the presumption that they're accurately portraying "the benefits of Communism".

Note to the rest of you:

Reading my post above, I will also add this:

My father's side has routes in this country, stretching back as far as 1626. His family served in almost every war this country was ever involved in, up to Vietnam. I am pro-2A, pro-Common Sense, and fully intend to willfully disobey any attempt to disarm American citizens. Old family stories abound, about "what happened after the Party took over, and the public was helpless against it"...and I can truthfully state that when the question comes down to "Do we fight for the values we hold dear, or blindly obey?", you have nothing to lose by fighting.

DillyDilly Croesus Sun, 03/18/2018 - 11:10 Permalink

@Croesus

 

We all know that the vast majority of college kids are veritable 'functioning idiots'.

 

Communist &/or Socialist rhetoric, hammered into them by tenured leftist professors (who already 'GOT THEIRS'), only means one thing to the new crop.

 

"Hey ~ maybe I won't have to pay back my student loans!"

Croesus DillyDilly Sun, 03/18/2018 - 11:26 Permalink

@ Dilly:

Agreed - and I firmly believe that some of them will come to their senses, in a collapse scenario, simply as a matter of survival.

That Mike Rowe piece the other day, about how people don't value hard work anymore, was absolutely right, and a lot of these "Leftist Cheerleaders" in colleges today, hold their opinions partly for the fact that they've never actually experienced ANY kind of real hardship.

If suddenly "thrown into the deep end of the pool", many of them will have to work hard just to survive, which will inevitably cause many to question their preconceived notions about "All animals are equal...".

Varlam Shalamov's books "Graphite", and "Kolyma Tales" have several short stories about Party people, who invariably dealt with internal struggles, as pro-Communists who suddenly fell from grace, and ended-up working to death in the Gulag.

Boxed Merlot Croesus Sun, 03/18/2018 - 12:04 Permalink

...Party people, who invariably dealt with internal struggles, as pro-Communists who suddenly fell from grace, and ended-up working to death in the Gulag...

Reminds me of a riddle once told just prior to an outburst of "cleansing": "Out of the strong came something sweet, out of the eater came something to eat".

These clowns in DC, NY and state / court houses across the land with all their hubris on both sides of the aisle are playing with fire.

jmo.

two hoots Croesus Sun, 03/18/2018 - 11:27 Permalink

Thanks Obama.   Your fanciful dreams of some inclusive socialist society that you imagined/created in your meandering dope smoking days has left our nation, splintered, irresponsible, and incapable of collective resolve which weakens our security.  You couldn’t change the system, our system, so you chose to damage it, damage us, harm us, poison the system prior to your exit.  Hillary was all about Hillary, that was clear, but you, smooth slick you, had a much deeper, sinister idea.  May historians mark you so.

RumpleShitzkin Croesus Sun, 03/18/2018 - 11:32 Permalink

Pro 2A, my ass.

 

i remember how you fucking waffled all over the place in some of the FL shooting shitshow posts.

If you’re not for exactly how it’s written, you’re bullshit. Can’t budge another inch. Roll back NFA and the other infringements.

Wide open, right on your fucking hip...open carry. Every day. Every where.

 

Croesus RumpleShitzkin Sun, 03/18/2018 - 12:38 Permalink

@ Rumple Shitzkin:

Let's have a civil, intelligent discussion, since we're both firearm enthusiasts. I feel the ONLY purpose of the 2nd Amendment, was to put the citizenry of the nation on equal ground with the military, as a precaution against a tyrranical government.

I collect NFA items, and yes, I think the NFA is bullshit in the extreme, as are most gun laws.

Where you and I differ in thinking:

You think "anybody and everybody" should be able to have whatever, whenever, wherever.

I think "some people lack the maturity, good judgment, and mental capacity" to be gun owners. I live in PA, and have (unfortunately) had to bear witness to gun owners doing stupid things with them (which I mentioned in some of those FL-related posts).

In the case of the incident at the bar, the guy in my group who started the problems, only did so because of the false bravado he had from being drunk, and the knowledge that he had a gun with him.

My gripe against *some* gun owners, has to do with the idea that *some* of them seem to feel that a gun gives them license to act like assholes to other people. When "gun owners do Dumb things with their guns", ALL it does is provide the Anti-gun crowd with MORE anecdotal evidence of "why they feel we need tougher gun laws".

Yes, we have Rights, the bedrock on which America was founded, however:

Having/Exercising OUR Rights, does NOT give us the right to infringe on the Rights of others.

“We hold these Truths to be self-evident, that all Men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness….” (Declaration of Independence)

Viewed from the standpoint of "Interfering with another person's '"Pursuit of Happiness"'", there is not too much difference between the "Libtard who's trying to take guns away", and the gun owner who is confrontational, a la "Hey Libtards, look at my Gun".

Lastly, I have an LTCF and have had one for a very long time. Thankfully, I've never had to use it. I don't believe in advertising, so I choose to keep mine concealed - it's just as readily-available as an openly-carried gun, just as deadly, and I don't make Libtard weenies uncomfortable in public, or have to deal with unwanted police encounters because "someone got scared" and called the cops (which means an FI report gets generated).

It's not my business how you handle your affairs, but my "Pursuit of Happiness" doesn't include unneccesary problems. In my experience, the best path to an easy, worry-free life can be found by staying invisible, and not drawing attention to yourself.

~Peace~