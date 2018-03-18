Meet Hillary Clinton's Other, More Powerful And Shadowy Oppo Research Firm

Executives with London-based Hakluyt & Co. contributed thousands of dollars to 2016 Democratic presidential nominee's campaign...

Fusion GPS has gotten all the headlines. But there was a second, even more powerful and mysterious opposition research and intelligence firm lurking about with significant political and financial links to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her 2016 campaign for president against Donald Trump.

Meet London-based Hakluyt & Co., founded by three former British intelligence operatives in 1995 to provide the kind of otherwise inaccessible research for which select governments and Fortune 500 corporations pay huge sums.

Whereas Fusion GPS was created by three former Wall Street Journal reporters with links to the U.S. intelligence community, Hakluyt — with offices in London, New York, Singapore, Tokyo and Sydney — was founded by an enterprising trio of former British intelligence operatives with deep connections throughout the world’s official and corporate corridors of power and influence.

Hakluyt is described by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism’s Henry Williams as “one of the more secretive firms within the corporate investigations world” and as “a retirement home for ex-MI6 [British foreign intelligence] officers, but it now also recruits from the worlds of management consultancy and banking … ”

The firm’s “style appears to be much more in the mold of the Christopher Steele dossier. Clients pay for pages of well-sourced prose from Hakluyt’s contacts across the globe,” Williams wrote.

Hakluyt isn’t familiar to the American public. But what has become well-known in recent days is the role played by one of the London firm’s most visible figures in drawing the FBI into the world of Trump-Russia collusion allegations, a world largely created by Steele in the infamous dossier bearing his name.

When the drunken junior Trump foreign policy adviser George Papodopoulous boasted in a London bar in May 2016 about Russian intelligence operatives peddling hacked emails that were damaging to Clinton, his most interested listener, according to The New York Times, was Alexander Downer, Australian high commissioner to the U.K.

It was Downer who told the FBI of Papodopoulos’ comments, which became one of the “driving factors that led the FBI to open an investigation in July 2016 into Russia’s attempts to disrupt the election and whether any of President Trump’s associates conspired,” The Times reported.

Downer, a long-time Aussie chum of Bill and Hillary Clinton, had been on Hakluyt’s advisory board since 2008. Officially, he had to resign his Hakluyt role in 2014, but his informal connections continued uninterrupted, the News Corp. Australian Network reported in a January 2016 exclusive:

But it can be revealed Mr. Downer has still been attending client conferences and gatherings of the group, including a client cocktail soirée at the Orangery at Kensington Palace a few months ago.

His attendance at that event is understood to have come days after he also attended a two-day country retreat at the invitation of the group, which has been involved in a number of corporate spy scandals in recent times.

The News Corp. Australian Network quoted an unnamed British diplomatic source explaining that Hakluyt “operates in the shadows, it’s not exactly open and transparent and so any serving, and that’s the difference, serving diplomat with access to sensitive information and insight associating with the group raises a worry in Whitehall.” Whitehall is the British government’s equivalent to the White House.

Downer’s continued involvement with Hakluyt locates the shadowy operation in the world of the Clintons. As previously reported by LifeZette, it was Downer in 2006 who as Australian foreign minister signed a memorandum of understanding with Bill Clinton and the Clinton Foundation.

The memorandum committed $25 million from the Australian government to the foundation for HIV/AIDs programs in China, Papua New Guinea, and Vietnam. A subsequent audit was unable to account for how those funds were spent.

Earlier this year, the FBI asked retired Australian police detective Michael Smith to provide information he uncovered concerning the 2006 deal — suggesting the bureau’s investigation of the Clinton Foundation is focused on the controversial charity’s domestic and international activities.

Downer is also connected to another firm of great importance in the international intelligence world. That would be China’s telecommunications giant Huawei, on whose Australian board he served for several years, beginning in 2011. U.S. intelligence experts have long described Huawei as a tool of Chinese espionage in America.

But Downer is not the only Clinton fan in Hakluyt. Federal contribution records show several of the firm’s U.S. representatives made large contributions to two of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign organizations.

Jonathan Selib of Brooklyn, New York, listed himself as a “consultant” and his employer as Hakluyt when he made four contributions totaling $3,200 to Hillary for America and one contribution worth $2,350 to the Hillary Victory Fund during the Democratic presidential primary. Selib also contributed to the congressional campaigns of Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) and John Lewis of Montana. Selib was formerly chief of staff for Sen. Max Baucus (D-Mont.).

Another Hakluyt executive, Holly Evans, contributed $500 to Hillary for America the day after Selib’s June 27, 2016, donations to the same Clinton campaign entity. Evans listed Rye, New York, as home and described herself as a Hakluyt “executive.” Her résumé includes stints advising Vice President Dick Cheney and working on the National Security Council during the second Bush administration.

The link between Clinton and Hakluyt is ironic considering the former secretary of state’s strong commitment to liberal Democratic environmental causes.

A third Hakluyt executive, Andrew Exum of Washington, D.C., made multiple contributions to several Democratic congressional candidates, including Elisa Slotkin in Michigan and Daniel Helmer of Virginia. Exum served as a U.S. Army infantry officer and as former deputy assistant secretary of defense under then-President Barack Obama. He has also been a contributing editor of Atlantic magazine.

The link between Clinton and Hakluyt is ironic considering the former secretary of state’s strong commitment to liberal Democratic environmental causes. Hakluyt’s record includes being caught planting spies in Greenpeace and other environmental groups on behalf of energy giants British Petroleum (BP) and Shell.

IH8OBAMA Richard Chesler Sun, 03/18/2018 - 21:34

I think all liberals are bat-shit crazy.

"Gore issues new climate warning: Bizarre weather such as “flying rivers” and “rain bombs” are just some of the recent effects of climate change, warned former US vice-president Al Gore at the Global Education and Skills Forum (GESF) in Dubai on Sunday...global weather is becoming “extreme” and “disruptive”, mainly because of global warming, Gore explained."

http://www.climatedepot.com/2018/03/18/gore-doubles-down-global-warming…

thisandthat IH8OBAMA Sun, 03/18/2018 - 22:28

So dramatic... I'll note it down so I'll remember to worry about it:

If Celts' fear of sky falling on their heads is of any indication, none of that crap would happen at least over the next few thousands years, anyway; 2000+ years and counting, we're still waiting for that impending extreme weather event...

Little Al (((Goy))) should suffer an extreme weather event of his own, like sudden drowning by means of a flying shitstorm rain bomb flash flooding or something appropriate like that...

fishpoem True Blue Sun, 03/18/2018 - 22:44

One missing - and pivotal - thread in the analysis of America's globalist folly: the Israel lobby in the US. Believe or not, there once was an effort in Congress to force the AIPAC cabal to register as foreign agents. That got squashed, of course. Now we essentially have become Israel's vassal state. They snap their fingers and we hand over billions.

The prime beneficiary of chaos in the Middle East is Israel. They point out a target, and American attacks. What have we gained? Zero. And the Israelis? Lots.

But this is THE Third Rail that no American politician dare touch.

MrAToZ mobius8curve Sun, 03/18/2018 - 23:26

"I can say with confidence there has never been a man or a woman more qualified than Hillary Clinton to serve as president of the United States of America."

                                                                                            Benito Obama

Telemakhos thisandthat Sun, 03/18/2018 - 22:48

Richard Hakluyt was the publisher for Sir Walter Raleigh and was connected with Walsingham and the Cecils, Elizabeth’s (the First, that is) spymasters. Hakluyt was the propaganda arm of Elizabethan England’s intelligence community and was instrumental in publishing anti-Spanish, pro-Protestant French and pro-English propaganda, both in England through his own means and on the Continent through Theodor de Bry. Hakluyt is one of the key people behind the British colonization of America. 

ClickNLook Silverfoot Sun, 03/18/2018 - 21:13

Pretty much everyone as it seems.

 

The main job and it seems the only job for any congressman is campaign fundraising, which is pretty much soliciting and collecting bribes from corporations and other influence interested parties.

This is what finally killed the Republic: the Citizens United Ruling, which put in disadvantage the individual voters and legalized special interests being on the top of policy making.

ClickNLook Sun, 03/18/2018 - 21:13

DEM are much better in election fraud than GOP and any other party.

Special elections went to DEMs.

Nov 2018 might too.

 

And these election fraud investigations (illegals, dead voters, flipped votes, surprise change of the voting district on Election Day for opposing voters, throwing away absentees votes and other tricks) go nowhere even after the fraud is confirmed like in Georgia and Pensilvania.

swmnguy ClickNLook Sun, 03/18/2018 - 22:22

Democrats committed fraud in Georgia and Pennsylvania, and it's confirmed?  Do tell.

I haven't heard any cases--at all--of illegals or dead people voting recently.  Flipped votes only seem to happen in the areas with all-electronic voting machines, and that's a thoroughly bipartisan trick, depending on which party controls the district.  The messages to registered partisans of the other party giving the wrong date for Election Day are an old one, well-used by all parties, along with "missing" registrations and throwing away absentee ballots.  

Greg Palast did a very good job actually documenting such practices, as did the Green Party in Ohio in 2004.  Except they caught Republicans doing that, for the most part.

It's as American as Apple Pie.  And as bi-partisan.

Vote up!
spoonful Sun, 03/18/2018 - 21:14

I thought it was going to say "Meet the Other Hillary Clinton" - meaning the body double at the psyop 9/11 event in 2016 when she fainted due to "pneumonia," then miraculously appeared out of Chelsea's apartment appearing 20 years younger, thirty pounds lighter, with no secret service and a nice, contagious hug for the little girl who broke through security lines

swmnguy DaBard51 Sun, 03/18/2018 - 22:28

Interesting stuff, indeed.  This certainly exists in the US, too.  Not necessarily this company, but others like it, staffed and controlled by very similar people.  Corporate security and private intelligence is a part of the merged power of corporate and State interests, and it's very scary when you brush up against it and think about the ramifications.

jbv629 Sun, 03/18/2018 - 22:03

"Whitehall is the British government’s equivalent to the White House." Really? I don't think so. Whitehall is mainly bureaucratic offices, i.e. government in general. More akin to Washington DC.

TheObsoleteMan Sun, 03/18/2018 - 22:59

I wouldn't worry about Hillary too much, I think she will be dead before too much longer. All the tell tale signs are there for anyone to see that is paying attention. She was very sick before the election, but losing it is eating her alive. She will be lucky to see Christmas.