Rand Paul: Why I'll Fight Haspel, Pompeo Nominations

Authored by Rand Paul via The American Conservative,
Since President Trump took office, our country finally seems to be heading in the right direction. In just the past year, the American people have seen enormous tax cuts, more judges appointed who take the Constitution seriously, relief from the massive regulatory state, and an economy rapidly gaining strength and offering greater opportunities for those seeking to turn their dreams into reality.
But when it comes to our place on the world stage, we are at a crossroads. We can continue to build on our recent successes by reaffirming America’s role as a trusted, powerful nation guided by principle. Or we can throw it all away by allowing neocon interventionists to infiltrate our leadership and make America the purveyor of destruction.
For decades, we have failed to bring about real peace thanks to a foreign policy guided by the idea that war and intervention are the answers. “Blow up and rebuild” has been the battle cry of those determined to keep us perpetually in conflict.
It was the battle cry of Hillary Clinton, who supported military intervention in Iraq, Syria, and Libya. I supported President Trump during his campaign because he advocated for less military intervention. He opposed the Iraq War. He acknowledged that nation-building doesn’t work. He understood the damage previous foreign policy missteps have caused, including helping to strengthen ISIS.
I want to continue making America great again. That won’t happen if we give power-hungry neocons the reins to our nation’s foreign policy.
People already distrust the CIA. So why on earth has this administration picked someone to run the Agency who was instrumental in running a place where people were tortured and then covered it up afterwards?
Multiple undisputed accounts have detailed how Gina Haspel not only ran a CIA “black site” in Thailand but also destroyed video evidence of torture.
The retraction of one anecdote from a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter doesn’t absolve her of wrongdoing and certainly doesn’t negate the rest of the facts, which remain the same. Those actions alone should preclude her from ever running the CIA.
Unfortunately, Haspel is just one of many potential neoconservatives being considered to serve in our country’s top leadership roles.
The current CIA director and the president’s pick to become the next secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, has defended torture in the past.
Further, he’s been a stalwart defender of the National Security Agency’s (NSA) unconstitutional spying programs and has even written in support of expanding the information government can collect.
I could not support appointing him as CIA director in 2017, and for those same reasons, I will oppose his nomination to be our chief diplomat now.
Just as troublesome are recent news reports that John Bolton is being considered for a senior administration position. Just recently, Bolton advocated for a preemptive strike against North Korea. If he had his way, our nation would be embroiled in dozens of armed conflicts in every corner of the world.
I want to be clear. This issue is much bigger than a simple disagreement over policy - and far more consequential. These are dangerous appointments.
Allowing the failed foreign policies of the past to have a place in this administration, and sanctioning the infiltration of our government by those who eagerly await the next opportunity for war, not only says we don’t learn from our mistakes, it will result in a world with far more enemies than opportunities for stability and peace.
If we are to avoid a future that is war-torn and mired in endless conflicts, we must do better than appointing these flawed nominees. I find them unacceptable, and I won’t support them. I hope the president will reconsider, too.
Comments
I Always stand with Rand...This is the most honest....."Do right for the people" guy.
Him and his dad are way too good for this country...
They care with all their hearts and think about you and I first...
How about we just get a consensus of what TORTURE is?
We are throwing this word around like it was "racist" or something.
We have millions of people in America TODAY that would testify that simply the election of Trump, or hearing him speak is unbearable torture. Others are running in fear from Trump's name written in chalk on the sidewalk.
I would submit that anything that is used on OUR troops as part of training exercizes, is NOT "torture" as has been the understanding for the last thousand years.
Now I fully understand they we are now "evolved" thanks mostly to the unending repetition and indoctrination of the progressives, but STILL, we should at least ATTEMPT to honor our words and their meanings a little, don't you think?
Many here have already had to accept the label of "racist". Is it too much to ask that we also at least timidly carry the banner of "torturer"?
In reply to I Always stand with Rand... by takeaction
Get with the program, citizen. Terrorism, torture, and wars of aggression are American values.
In reply to How about we just get a… by Oldwood
Shemp, maybe YOU should catch up. Those are HUMAN traits. YEs, maybe even YOU if found in the right circumstance. Most here speak from theory, of some belief in utopian values that have never existed on this earth beyond fairy tales.
In reply to Get with the program,… by Shemp 4 Victory
Whew, I never expected you to be THAT full of shit.
What an utter bullshit statement. Limited exercises? Used on all or just some of our troops?
And how does a limited exercise make it OK to use it limitless, on a person??
Do you personally volunteer to endure all those "non-torture treatments" once a week, for the rest of your life - because hey, it's not torture after all???
In reply to Shemp, maybe YOU should… by Oldwood
(((they))) couldn't do all of this bloodthirsty warmongering if we had honest money
end the fed
In reply to Whew, I never expected you… by malek
My Lai Massacre probably started the ball rolling.
In reply to Get with the program,… by Shemp 4 Victory
I think Trump is playing congress. These two nominees and the insane Bolton haven't got a prayer. But Trump was pressured to nominate these low-IQ neocons to show brotherhood with the crazy faction of the Republican party (McCain et al). So he takes their super-crazies. On cue, Rand Paul denigrates them and gives congress a way out. If either of these nutters or John Bolton enter the administration, then you know you been had.
In reply to My Lai Massacre probably… by Twatter
A lot of killings of German prisoners by US troops in WW2- you just don't hear about it because it destroys the "GI as Good Goy" narrative.
In reply to My Lai Massacre probably… by Twatter
Fight 'em like you did your next door neighbor, Rand?
In reply to Get with the program,… by Shemp 4 Victory
That comment is so unfair and cruel and I wish I had thought of it.
In reply to Fight 'em like you did your… by pc_babe
I logged in just to reply to your asinine comment.
The 'neighbor' attacked him from the rear, blindsided, then fell on him, breaking his ribs.
Luckily, for the neighbor, there is a legal system to deal with him, or I would not be surprised if Rand blew his shit away.
Yes, I down voted you...idiot.
In reply to Fight 'em like you did your… by pc_babe
Rand Paul is a snake oil salesman playing the libertarian market, he's "product" like robocop
They should make Rand Paul wallpaper, cuz that's all he is, wallpaper
In reply to I Always stand with Rand... by takeaction
Unfortunately, its a Zero Sum game from here on out ..... I would be happy if these 2 cut throats are on my side
In reply to I Always stand with Rand... by takeaction
So you are planning to Reap the Whirlwind?
In reply to Unfortunately, its a Zero… by Disgruntled Goat
unfortunately both the criminal and the witch will pass the senate because democrats will vote for them and for war anytime.
In reply to I Always stand with Rand... by takeaction
I find it odd that the Dims are so anti-gun here, but seem to think it's great to sell weapons to other countries, and to run military training camps for foreigners. Talk about cognitive dissonance.
In reply to unfortunately both the… by Davidduke2000
One of the few with a moral compass. Unlike Trumpenstein who gladly tell's the people what they want to hear then turns around and does what the Zionist bankster scum and MIC tell him.
How do you know what Rand would do were he ever really to get power? There are lots of signs he is not what you think he is. Most importantly, his abject boot-licking to the Zionist Mafia that runs the US, including AIPAC and NutAndYahoo. What exactly is the difference between these groups and the neo-cons and war-mongers Rand supposedly opposes?
EDIT: Rand LOVES Israel and does not believe international law should put the slightest pressure on them. On the other hand, Iran should not be able to pursue research and technology, because Israel doesn't like it. And much equally sickening boot-licking by the Zionist Fraud, Rand Paul. https://www.breakingisraelnews.com/48475/presidential-election-cheat-sh… As an aside, when the genocidal neo-Nazi (in the worse sense of the word) NutAndYahoo came to the US Congress, at the invitation, of among others, Rand Paul, Rand gave NutAndYahoo no less than 50 standing ovations! I am sure nobody else in the world would get so much applause from Rand, not even his dad!
In reply to One of the few with a moral… by Betrayed
More virtue signaling without meaning or consequence.
When are we going to understand that most of the rules created by government at this stage, are designed to restrain OUR rights, not theirs. This psuh to redefine torture will extend into all our lives. Do you think that this "snowflake revolution" where "feelings" rule paramount over everything else, how it is becoming a CRIME to offend?
McCain knows what torture is, and he's against it in any definition or form, because he folded, failed under the strain, as likely most of us would. People actually DIE fighting for their beliefs, but we are far less concerned about that than someone being waterboarded and sleep deprived for theirs. What's up with that?
In reply to … by NiggaPleeze
My theory, Trump needs the CIA to watch his back.
Or at the very least, not to off him in the open limousine ...
In reply to My theory, Trump needs the… by Sensei CP3
Or to ensure his family members stay away from nail guns.
If Trump trusts the CIA, I think he will trust I have a bridge to sell him IN the Trump Tower.
In reply to Or at the very least, not to… by Giant Meteor
the cia killed Kennedy and would not hesitate to kill trump.
In reply to My theory, Trump needs the… by Sensei CP3
If nothing else, Rand is carefully positioning himself for the future. If it goes south for the Republicans and he gains enough widespread support as an alternative, that is.
This is one of those times where it seems Rand Paul is just a foil.
Whether you agree with Rand Paul and his father's positions, and I acknowledge I don't have all the facts regarding their positions, I believe them both to be two of this country's greatest patriots.
Patriots, really?
When I think of patriots, I do not think of politicians, or anyone extolling their "beliefs" unless they suffer direct expense from that. I do not see any Paul suffering much from his expression of thoughts.
Nope, they seem to be doing just fine.
Patriots are those who risk everything for their country, their lives, reputations and fortunes. We don't see much of that in America.
Hell, most here in America will risk NOTHING they value to advance their principles one inch. They will bitch about their loss of privacy while typing it ON THE INTERNET. Damn the injustice of it all. We are supposed to be able to enjoy ALL the privileges of our modern age, and bear none of the costs. FREE, not freedom is our battle cry.
In reply to Whether you agree with Rand… by Jamesf1010
Uh, yeah, Oldwoody, it's not 1958 anymore. The war is over. The boys came home. Ask the mrs to help rub out your tension - tight shoulders I'm sure.
In reply to Patriots, really?… by Oldwood
I met Rand years ago before he became involved in politics. You're not going to find a more passionate and principled man! Hasbeen and Pimple need to be kicked out of DC!... I'm sick of those pukes, c'mon Donnie - do your goddamn job like you said you would or else I will have to consider you a pussy. At this point, Melania seems to have bigger balls...
Rand Paul 2020/2024
I am sure the trumptards will get triggered and slam him for this because how dare he not support people pumpkin picked...then these same trumptards will slam these people when pumpkin will inevitably flip on them and fire them.
Nominations?!!!...
They should both be skinned alive disemboweled and cut into pig steaks from head to toe to be showcased in a "freak" museum!...
"Rinse and Repeat" for every CIA director and their org chart since 1990!
At least there is still some of U.S. in this Country that know treason when they see it!!!
The following aired Wed March 14, Hour 3. Transcription by yours Truly.
Dr. Steve Pieczenik:
“I understand what Trump is doing. Trump will be getting rid of McMasters soon, The National Security Advisor. And, we inturn in the Military & Intelligence World would appreciate if he picked Lt. General Nakasoni who’s head of Cyber Command and was a student & deputy to General Keith Alexander. And what would happen isn’t that we would have more Military. We would have more effective technological advancement at the National Security Level.”
“At the same time we have a new DCI. She’s a woman. I understand she’s very highly regarded. I don’t know her personally. Gina Haspel. She has a history of being involved under Clinton in Rendition, integration & torture. I’m not for that. I was against it. As you well know. However, having said that. I, I will not stop her nomination on that basis because. If you go after her. Then you have to go after boss Jose Rodriguez. Who was the head of the Counter Terrorism Office. And if you go after him. Then you have to go after John Breanan. And, if you go after John Breanan. Then you have to go after Obama. And, Bush Junior.”
Alex Jones:
“Sure it’s selective to burn a middle level person when they were following orders.”
Dr. Steve Pieczenik:
“Correct.”
“And, and basically she was given a legal waiver on that I was told that it was legally allowed at that particular point in time. From a point of view of effectiveness & morality. I don’t agree with it. I, I would hope she would explain it to the Senate Committee. And, explain why it was done. And, why she will not continue to that....Ah, Torture & rendition is not effective. Ironically, rendition came in under Clinton. Bill Clinton & he never said anything about it.”
“And, the Torture & Integration came in by the biggest draft dodger I’ve ever met. That was Cheany & Bush Junior.”
“So you have all these cowards that come fourth and become a manifest of macho man at a time we don’t need it and not very effective. But our Moral stain will be clean if we keep on doing and avoid the things we did in the past.”
BULLSHIT!
There is absolutely NO Statute of Limitations in War Crimes. The exact reason why it’s absolute, complete, open in your FACES Tyrannical Lawlessness now is because the original orchestrators of Torture where never prosecuted.
Shortly there after The Bill of Rights & Constitution where put through the paper shredder of massive Criminal Illegal Surveillance of the American People.
It’s the mechanism of how Crime Syndicate’s function specifically the Criminal Globalist Administions that have been able to Tyrannically Govern with Impunity decade after decade.
Present Administration’s never Investigate previous ones out of fear that future Administrations may investigate the current one.
Thus, making them Criminal Accessories to previous Administrations War Crimes, Crimes Against Humanity & Crimes Against The American People.
War Criminal Obama’s “moving forward” on War Criminal Bush Administration Torture, Lying The American People into War, the begining of mass Surveillance of The American room 641A at Criminal AT&T are but just some examples of the Tyrannical Lawlessness we see before us.
This. Right is right and wrong is wrong and most of us know the difference. It's pretty telling how many Trumpies are trying to make Haspel less distasteful while pretending we didn't end up with W's 3rd term.
In reply to The following aired Wed… by Chupacabra-322
What Republican party does Rand Paul think he belongs to?
We need more guys like Rand Paul in Washington.
"multiple undisputed accounts" -- Is that supposed to be evidence or even an argument?
And the "multiple undisputed accounts" are coming from sources like the nytimes? (the first reference if you follow the link)
The fact that someone does not dispute someone else's "account" of something makes it true?
What part of "the media lies" do you not understand?
Standing with ‘curly’ Rand is a farce. He can’t even defend himself while mowing his lawn FCOL. He is out in left field trying to defend torture. Waterboarding ain’t torture. It is extreme coercion. Leaves no marks. Recipient is still alive after the encounter.