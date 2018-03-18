Russia's Reaction To The Insults Of The West Is Political Suicide

Authored by Peter Koenig via The Saker blog,
The onslaught of western Russia bashing in the past days, since the alleged poison attack by a Soviet-era nerve agent, Novichok (the inventor of which, by the way, lives in the US), on a Russian double agent, Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, has been just horrifying. Especially by the UK.
Starting with PM May, who outright accused Russia of using chemical weapons (CW) on UK grounds, without delivering any evidence. Strangely, there is no indication where Skripal and his daughter are, in which hospital the pair is being treated, no poison analysis is being published, they cannot be visited; there is absolutely no evidence of the substance they allegedly have been poisoned with – do Sergei and Yulia actually exist?
As a consequence, Theresa May expels 23 Russian diplomats, who have to leave the UK within a week. Then came Boris Johnson, the Foreign Minister clown, also an abject liar. He said, no he yelled, at his fellow parliamentarians that it was “Overwhelmingly likely, that Putin personally ordered the spy attack.” This accusation out of nothing against the Russian President is way more than a deep breach in diplomatic behavior, it is a shameful insult. – And no evidence is provided. Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, in fact, said that Johnson’s personal attack on President Putin was “unforgivable”.
Not to miss out on the bashing theatre, UK Defense Secretary, Gavin Williamson, got even more insolent, Russia “should go away and shut up”. In response to all this demonizing Russia for an alleged crime, for which absolutely no proof has been provided, Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said that the undiplomatic comments meant that the British authorities are nervous and have “something to hide,”. Lavrov also strongly objected, wanted to initiate a joint UK-Russia investigation into the case – is he dreaming? – and responded to a question of diplomatic retaliation, yes, that Russia will also expel UK diplomates ‘soon’.
There is no doubt that the UK acted as Washington’s poodle. In the course of this anti-Russia tirade, Trump twittered that he fully supported UK’s position. Indeed, the European puppets, Macron, Merkel, May and their chief, The Donald, signed a joint statement blaming Russia for the nerve gas attack on the former double agent, “There is no plausible alternative explanation than that Russia was to blame for the attack”. Bingo, that says it all. The presstitute picks it up and airs it to the seven corners of this globe – and the western sheeple are brainwashed once again: The Russian did it.
Well we know that. But the real point I want to make is that Russia always reacts to such nonsensical and outright false accusations; Russia always responds, rejects of course the accusations but usually with lengthy explanations, and with suggestions on how to come to the truth – as if the UK and the west would give a shit about the truth – why are they doing that? Why are you Russia, even responding?
That is foolish sign of weakness. As if Russia was still believing in the goodness of the west, as if it just needed to be awakened. What Russia is doing, every time, not just in this Skripal case, but in every senseless and ruthless attack, accusations about cyber hacking, invading Ukraine, annexing Crimea, and not to speak about the never-ending saga of Russia-Gate, Russian meddling and hacking into the 2016 US Presidential elections, favoring Trump over Hillary. Everybody with a half brain knows it’s a load of crap. Even the FBI and CIA said that there was no evidence. So, why even respond? Why even trying to undo the lies, convince the liars that they, Russia, are not culpable?
Every time the west notices Russia’s wanting to be a “good neighbor” – about which the west really couldn’t care less, Russia makes herself more vulnerable, more prone to be accused and attacked and more slandered.
Why does Russia not just break away from the west? Instead of trying to ‘belong’ to the west? Accept that you are not wanted in the west, that the west only wants to plunder your resources, your vast landmass, they want to provoke you into a war where there are no winners, a war that may destroy entire Mother Earth, but they, the ZionAnglo handlers of Washington, dream that their elite will survive to eventually take over beautiful grand Russia. That’s what they want. The Bashing is a means towards the end. The more people are with them, the easier it is to launch an atrocious war.
The Skripal case is typical. The intensity with which this UK lie-propaganda has been launched is exemplary. It has brought all of halfwit Europe – and there is a lot of them – under the spell of Russia hating. Nobody can believe that May Merkel, Macron are such blatant liars… that is beyond what they have been brought up with. A lifelong of lies pushed down their throats, squeezed into their brains. Even if something tells them – this is not quite correct, the force of comfort, not leaving their comfort zone- not questioning their own lives – is so strong that they rather cry for War, War against Russia, War against the eternal enemy of mankind. – I sadly remember in my youth in neutral Switzerland, the enemy always, but always came from the East. He was hiding behind the “Iron Curtain”.
The West is fabricating a new Iron Curtain. But while doing that, they don’t realize they are putting a noose around their own neck. Russia doesn’t need the west, but the west will soon be unable to survive without the East, the future is in the east – and Russia is an integral part of the East, of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), that encompasses half the world’s population and controls a third of the world’s economic output.
Mr. Putin, you don’t need to respond to insults from the west, because that’s what they are, abusive insults. The abject slander that Johnson boy threw at you is nothing but a miserable insult; you don’t need to respond to this behavior. You draw your consequences.
Dear President Putin, Dear Mr. Lavrov, Let them! Let them holler. Let them rot in their insanity. – Respond to the UK no longer with words but with deeds, with drastic deeds. Close their embassy. Give all embassy staff a week to vacate your country, then you abolish and eviscerate the embassy the same way the US abolished your consulates in Washington and San Francisco – a bit more than a year ago. Surely you have not forgotten. Then you give all Brits generously a month to pack up and leave your beautiful country (it can be done – that’s about what Washington is forcing its vassals around the globe to do with North Korean foreign laborers); block all trade with the UK (or with the entire West for that matter), block all western assets in Russia, because that’s the first thing the western plunderers will do, blocking Russian assets abroad. Stealing is in their blood.
Mr. Putin, You don’t need to respond to their lowly abusive attacks, slanders, lies. You and Russia are way above the level of this lowly western pack. Shut your relation to the west. You have China, the SCO, the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), Russia is part of the OBI – President Xi’s One Belt Initiative – the multi-trillion development thrive, emanating from China, connecting continents – Asia, Africa, Europe, South America – with infrastructure, trade, creating hundreds of millions of decent jobs, developing and promoting science and culture and providing hundreds of millions of people with a decent life.
What would the west do, if suddenly they had no enemy, because the enemy has decided to ignore them and take a nap? China will join you.
Everything else, responding, justifying, explaining, denying the most flagrant lies, trying to make them believe in the truth is not only a frustrating waste of time, it’s committing political suicide. You will never win. The west doesn't give a hoot about the truth – they have proven that for the last two thousand years or more. And in all that time, not an iota of conscience has entered the west’s collective mind. The west cannot be trusted. Period.
Comments
The musloids are mass raping your white teen girls and all you can do is join the #MeToo movement against Russia.
Europe is so done.
Western Europe is close to being done for but not Eastern Europe.
In reply to The musloids are mass raping… by ACP
"Western Europe is close to being done for but not Eastern Europe."
This will end in a nuclear war. Then everyone is done.
In reply to Western Europe is done for… by COSMOS
I've never found the truth to be "pointless", personally. Uncomfortable? Yes. Unpopular? In most cases. But not pointless. The truth has a way of very slowly accumulating support to itself.
Is Putin an autocrat? Pretty much. Is he a snuggly, warm person with whom many people feel emotional attachment? No. But can I wag my finger at him and call him a liar? Not anywhere near as easily as I can the vast number of Western politicians.
In reply to "Western Europe is close to… by AGuy
Distraction from the mess the west is in.
In reply to I've never found the truth… by NoDebt
Putin is all too happy to see West tirelessly attack and insult Russia as this kind of antagonism solidifiers Russian people unity and support for the Czar Vladimir. He does not need to lift a finger, just report the news from abroad. All economic and social problems are now secondary in Russia with this vicious anti-Russia campaign in the West and its weekly russophobic hysteria.
In reply to I've never found the truth… by NoDebt
If you would listen to Putin who does give long interviews regularly you see that he understands that all of the money and energy being directed toward war is retarding the growth he and his people want to see in Russia.
That country has paid dues we can't get our minds around between the soviet overthrow of the government and WW2, never mind Stalin's years of the gulag. There is a free Russian movie with English titles on Youtube and it's called The Chekist. Strongly think it's worth your time to watch it.
In reply to Putin is all too happy to… by Belrev
The governments of these "big player" countries put on kabuki theater, because behind closed doors and through back channels, they are working together to enslave the peoples. That's why Russia keeps responding. That's why Little Rocket Man will say crazy, crazy things, but never bring up the (((tribe))).
Little Rocket Man is my wife's new nickname for my dangus!
<honks horn 2x>
In reply to I've never found the truth… by NoDebt
"Europe is so done."
It's like that egg in the pan "This is your brain on drugs". Except now it's "This is your liberty on government".
In reply to The musloids are mass raping… by ACP
This whole spy thing is degenerating. Just like engineering in the west, the guys in western intelligence are amateurs that grew up watching Hollywood movies.
this russian did everything including global warming is straight up embarrasing
a fvkin blind man could see through this shit..
the powers and the media have blown a 50 amp fuse and are now bat shit total retarded rabid cray cray..
i have never seen a time in my life when thngs were this dangerous
In reply to This whole spy thing is… by COSMOS
How old are you?
In reply to this russian did everything… by TheBigCluB
62 and I rate this worse than the Cuban missle crisis..
In reply to How old are you? by I hate cunton
9-11 is what tptb are really afraid of... if it ever gets to the point that the last moron on the street cant deny who really did it..then the only option left is fire all cannons.
In reply to How old are you? by I hate cunton
Truth can be very very Patient.
but, but .... fight club.
more like circlejerk club - it's a lot of fear, false bravado, echo chamber, ad hominems, negative enery, lack of good logical analysis and info
don't get me wrong, there's some great commenters, but it's getting more and more time consuming trying to find them. Frankly, it's taking so much time, I'm getting behind on my soap operas. Danny just told his sister he was cheating on Susy with a rubber chicken!
<honks horn 2x>
In reply to but, but .... fight club. by BingoBoggins
How do you say "the elephant keeps walking as the dogs keeps barking" in Russian?
dogs bark but caravan moves on
In reply to How do you say "the elephant… by metaStable
The usa and the rest of the insane psychopaths will burn the earth to a sinder before letting Russia Iran and the east go.
I'm expecting a false flag by the UK to disrupt delivery of LNG from Russia.
Headlines will read "Putin, with his new power has decided to cause millions to freeze to death in the UK."
Funny though as evil as Putin is painted out to be, he continued supplying Ukraine even when they weren't paying for their oil and gas.
But this endless made up stuff is bound to finally get to one of the more patient leaders on this planet.
In reply to I'm expecting a false flag… by grizfish
ZeroHedge's pinko-commie lean has reached a point where many of its articles exactly resemble the propaganda seen within all communist countries.
If you are talking about RT, they do a better job of being objective than just about any media in the US these days.
And Russia by the way is no longer a pinko-communist country.
In reply to ZeroHedge's pinko-commie… by SH_Resurrected
Yeah... right... and neither is Cuba, because they, too, hold elections.
In reply to If you are talking about RT,… by FoggyWorld
Unfortunately the only Commies (Marxists)I am aware of are in Western Universities. SJW's
Governments of the West are Fascist Oligarchy's with the US at the helm.
In reply to ZeroHedge's pinko-commie… by SH_Resurrected
Your ignorant opinion is a valueless waste of space.
In reply to ZeroHedge's pinko-commie… by SH_Resurrected
Sounds to me as if the Conservative Party is desperate to deflect conversation from their real problem - the fact that they can't settle up Brexit. Not sure many of them want to go through it any way so let's make Russia, Russia, Russia the unending topic of the day.
Next winter may be very cold over there because that big bad country supplies the Brits with their heat.
I heard Skripal was buddy's with Christopher Steel. From the infamous steel dossier. Maybe some Seth Rich kind of loose ends needed to be tied up.
lol, never took the saker as a purveyor of childish propaganda, he always seemed to be uni level propaganda.
Dogs bark yet the caravan rolls on —— Vladimir Putin