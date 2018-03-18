US CENTCOM Chief Comes Clean: General's Three Stunning Admissions In The Mid-East

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 03/18/2018 - 22:15

Via Haaretz.com,

Assad has won, Iran deal should stand and Saudis use American weapons without accountability in Yemen: head of U.S. military’s Central Command's stunning Congressional testimony

The top U.S. general in the Middle East testified before Congress this week and dropped several bombshells: from signaled support for the Iran nuclear deal, admitting the U.S. does not know what Saudi Arabia does with its bombs in Yemen and that Assad has won the Syrian Civil War.

U.S. Army General Joseph Votel said the Iran agreement, which President Donald Trump has threatened to withdraw from, has played an important role in addressing Iran's nuclear program.

"The JCPOA addresses one of the principle threats that we deal with from Iran, so if the JCPOA goes away, then we will have to have another way to deal with their nuclear weapons program," said U.S. Army General Joseph Votel.

JCPOA, or Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, is the formal name of the accord reached with Iran in July 2015 in Vienna.

Trump has threatened to withdraw the United States from the accord between Tehran and six world powers unless Congress and European allies help "fix" it with a follow-up pact. Trump does not like the deal's limited duration, among other things.

Votel is head of the U.S. military’s Central Command, which is responsible for the Middle East and Central Asia, including Iran. He was speaking to a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the same day that Trump fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson after a series of public rifts over policy, including Iran.

Tillerson had joined Defense Secretary Jim Mattis in pressing a skeptical Trump to stick with the agreement with Iran.

"There would be some concern (in the region), I think, about how we intended to address that particular threat if it was not being addressed through the JCPOA. ... Right now, I think it is in our interest" to stay in the deal, Votel said.

When a lawmaker asked whether he agreed with Mattis and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford's position on the deal,Votel said: "Yes, I share their position."

Mattis said late last year that the United States should consider staying in the Iran nuclear deal unless it was proven Tehran was not complying or that the agreement was not in the U.S. national interest.

A collapse of the Iran nuclear deal would be a “great loss,” the United Nations atomic watchdog's chief warned Trump recently, giving a wide-ranging defense of the accord.

Iran has stayed within the deal’s restrictions since Trump took office but has fired diplomatic warning shots at Washington in recent weeks. It said on Monday that it could rapidly enrich uranium to a higher degree of purity if the deal collapsed.

Syria

Votel also discussed the situation in Syria at the hearing.

During the Syrian army's offensive in eastern Ghouta, more than 1,100 civilians have died. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces, backed by Russia and Iran, say they are targeting "terrorist" groups shelling the capital.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley warned on Monday that Washington "remains prepared to act if we must," if the U.N. Security Council failed to act on Syria.

Votel said the best way to deter Russia, which backs Assad, was through political and diplomatic channels.

"Certainly if there are other things that are considered, you know, we will do what we are told. ... (But) I don't recommend that at this particular point," Votel said, in an apparent to reference to military options.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham asked whether it was too strong to say that with Russia and Iran's help, Assad had "won" the civil war in Syria.

"I do not think that is too strong of a statement," Votel said.

Graham also asked if the United States' policy on Syria was still to seek the removal of Assad from power.

"I don't know that that's our particular policy at this particular point. Our focus remains on the defeat of ISIS," Votel said, using an acronym for Islamic State. 

Saudi Arabia

In a stunning exchange with Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, Votel admitted that Centcom doesn't know when U.S. fuel and munitions are used in Yemen. 

“General Votel, does CENTCOM track the purpose of the missions it is refueling? In other words, where a U.S.-refueled aircraft is going, what targets it strikes, and the result of the mission?” Warren asked.

“Senator, we do not,” Votel replied.

The Senator followed up, citing reports that U.S. munitions have been used against civilians in Yemen, she asked, “General Votel, when you receive reports like this from credible media organizations or outside observers, is CENTCOM able to tell if U.S. fuel or U.S. munitions were used in that strike?”

“No, senator, I don’t believe we are,” he replied.

Showing surprise at the general's response, Warren concluded, “We need to be clear about this: Saudi Arabia’s the one receiving American weapons and American support. And that means we bear some responsibility here. And that means we need to hold our partners and our allies accountable for how those resources are used,” she said.

Comments

Giant Meteor Mazzy Sun, 03/18/2018 - 23:08 Permalink

It was worth repeating. Absolutely correct. The power is in the conflict itself, not in the resolution of the conflict .. and if a particular conflict wanes, a new one can be quickly manufactured ...

This is why when US sock puppets declare war on something, you can be sure it will be a war without end .. the gift that keeps on taking from the mass of humanity, whilst benefiting greatly a relative few who manipulate and trade in it ..

khnum Sun, 03/18/2018 - 22:19 Permalink

Better go join the Russian army sir because your career just ended.... holy shit a top brass telling the truth to a degree

WorkingClassMan Sun, 03/18/2018 - 22:22 Permalink

Looks like Lisssthpin' Lindsay Graham Cracker doesn't know what to do now that the general set him straight.  He and his war buzzard buddies might have to go back to the drawing board on Syria and Iran.  But, we should rest easy--he and his buddy Bitch McCONnel and John "I survived Vietnam because I sold my buddies out" McLame are going to resume their hard work in sparking war--either in Syria, Lebanon, Iran or even Ukraine--it doesn't matter.  MIC gotta be paid!

Conscious Reviver Sun, 03/18/2018 - 22:28 Permalink

People say Trump turned Middle East policy over to his generals. Well based on the article that's not true. 

The generals say Assad won, Iran deal should stay and KSA needs to be held accountable for what they are doing with our supplied weapons and munitions.

Zinos say remove Assad, Iran deal has to go and KSA can do what it wants.

So Trumpo the Crypto is ignoring the generals and low and behold doing what Bibi and the Zinos tell him to do.

Zinos gotta get out of America.

BitchesBetterR… Sun, 03/18/2018 - 22:40 Permalink

Quite frankly, I don't know how much that so called "admission" changes what is currently happening "on the ground", keeping in mind that USA has already parked "bases" near Syria while training rebels & sabotaging the area, the USA keeps bullying Iran, and most of all, "Trump sold a whole lot of weapons to the Saudis" recently, so words mean shit!!!

once more:  PAY ATTENTION TO WHAT THEY DO, INSTEAD OF WHAT THEY SAY 

Giant Meteor BitchesBetterR… Sun, 03/18/2018 - 22:45 Permalink

The Senator followed up, citing reports that U.S. munitions have been used against civilians in Yemen, she asked, “General Votel, when you receive reports like this from credible media organizations or outside observers, is CENTCOM able to tell if U.S. fuel or U.S. munitions were used in that strike?”

“No, senator, I don’t believe we are,”

Uh huh

bigkahuna Sun, 03/18/2018 - 22:45 Permalink

He should have kept General Flynn. General Flynn knew all about this "mine field" and could have guided Trump successfully through it.

Now we are hitting every trap no matter which way we turn.

Carma can be reallllllly nasty sometimes.

Son of Captain Nemo Sun, 03/18/2018 - 22:45 Permalink

Allow me to give the general's cliff notes "read between the lines" version...

If we start a war with any one of these serious players given what we've done to them in the lives we've taken, maimed and murdered... Or the countless damage of land and infrastructure through our aerial assaults and weapons delivery to our proxies... Let alone the war crimes me and my chain of command have committed on each of these countries the last 16 years based on this lie (http://www.ae911truth.org/) THAT I'VE KNOWN WAS A LIE SINCE WE DID IT WHICH MEANS TREASON.... In a conventional combat  context?...

WE WILL GET OUR FUCKING ASSES HANDED TO U.S.!...  AND "I" KNOW IT!!!

currency Sun, 03/18/2018 - 22:50 Permalink

The War is Syria was and is all about Pipe Lines from Gulf and Saudi Arabia for Energy transport to Europe, Oil Reserves in Syria, little is commented Syria may be sitting on a very large Oil reserve on land and has a large Oil and Gas potential off the coast of Syria, which the Russians have been awarded. 

As respects to the Golan, sure Israel is concerned about the border and they should but, what nobody is talking about there is a potential large Oil reserve in the Golan area, a US Company, well connected former politician and etc. have shares in, has been drilling on the Israel side.

Saudi Arabia - don't trust them - they can be friends with Russia or the West. Yemen situation is not going to be resolved anytime soon.

 