US CENTCOM Chief Comes Clean: General's Three Stunning Admissions In The Mid-East

Assad has won, Iran deal should stand and Saudis use American weapons without accountability in Yemen: head of U.S. military’s Central Command's stunning Congressional testimony
The top U.S. general in the Middle East testified before Congress this week and dropped several bombshells: from signaled support for the Iran nuclear deal, admitting the U.S. does not know what Saudi Arabia does with its bombs in Yemen and that Assad has won the Syrian Civil War.
U.S. Army General Joseph Votel said the Iran agreement, which President Donald Trump has threatened to withdraw from, has played an important role in addressing Iran's nuclear program.
"The JCPOA addresses one of the principle threats that we deal with from Iran, so if the JCPOA goes away, then we will have to have another way to deal with their nuclear weapons program," said U.S. Army General Joseph Votel.
JCPOA, or Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, is the formal name of the accord reached with Iran in July 2015 in Vienna.
Trump has threatened to withdraw the United States from the accord between Tehran and six world powers unless Congress and European allies help "fix" it with a follow-up pact. Trump does not like the deal's limited duration, among other things.
Votel is head of the U.S. military’s Central Command, which is responsible for the Middle East and Central Asia, including Iran. He was speaking to a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the same day that Trump fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson after a series of public rifts over policy, including Iran.
Tillerson had joined Defense Secretary Jim Mattis in pressing a skeptical Trump to stick with the agreement with Iran.
"There would be some concern (in the region), I think, about how we intended to address that particular threat if it was not being addressed through the JCPOA. ... Right now, I think it is in our interest" to stay in the deal, Votel said.
When a lawmaker asked whether he agreed with Mattis and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford's position on the deal,Votel said: "Yes, I share their position."
Mattis said late last year that the United States should consider staying in the Iran nuclear deal unless it was proven Tehran was not complying or that the agreement was not in the U.S. national interest.
A collapse of the Iran nuclear deal would be a “great loss,” the United Nations atomic watchdog's chief warned Trump recently, giving a wide-ranging defense of the accord.
Iran has stayed within the deal’s restrictions since Trump took office but has fired diplomatic warning shots at Washington in recent weeks. It said on Monday that it could rapidly enrich uranium to a higher degree of purity if the deal collapsed.
Syria
Votel also discussed the situation in Syria at the hearing.
During the Syrian army's offensive in eastern Ghouta, more than 1,100 civilians have died. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces, backed by Russia and Iran, say they are targeting "terrorist" groups shelling the capital.
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley warned on Monday that Washington "remains prepared to act if we must," if the U.N. Security Council failed to act on Syria.
Votel said the best way to deter Russia, which backs Assad, was through political and diplomatic channels.
"Certainly if there are other things that are considered, you know, we will do what we are told. ... (But) I don't recommend that at this particular point," Votel said, in an apparent to reference to military options.
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham asked whether it was too strong to say that with Russia and Iran's help, Assad had "won" the civil war in Syria.
"I do not think that is too strong of a statement," Votel said.
Graham also asked if the United States' policy on Syria was still to seek the removal of Assad from power.
"I don't know that that's our particular policy at this particular point. Our focus remains on the defeat of ISIS," Votel said, using an acronym for Islamic State.
In a stunning exchange with Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, Votel admitted that Centcom doesn't know when U.S. fuel and munitions are used in Yemen.
“General Votel, does CENTCOM track the purpose of the missions it is refueling? In other words, where a U.S.-refueled aircraft is going, what targets it strikes, and the result of the mission?” Warren asked.
“Senator, we do not,” Votel replied.
The Senator followed up, citing reports that U.S. munitions have been used against civilians in Yemen, she asked, “General Votel, when you receive reports like this from credible media organizations or outside observers, is CENTCOM able to tell if U.S. fuel or U.S. munitions were used in that strike?”
“No, senator, I don’t believe we are,” he replied.
Showing surprise at the general's response, Warren concluded, “We need to be clear about this: Saudi Arabia’s the one receiving American weapons and American support. And that means we bear some responsibility here. And that means we need to hold our partners and our allies accountable for how those resources are used,” she said.
Comments
Destroying Syria had nothing to do with Democracy or human rights.
It had everything to do with energy and appeasing both the Israelis and Saudis.
Someone has a video of this guy fucking a minor.
In reply to . by Slippery Slope
Trump: "You're fired!" In 3... 2... 1...
In reply to Someone has a video of this… by D503
The 4th Admission: Israhell is the problem and commits crimes vs humanity.
WARNING: Graphic Images
In reply to Trump: "You're fired!" In… by wee-weed up
My comment yesterday about the General was, I believe, very wrong :( .
The General fully understands what military action against Russia will bring, I now believe that Votel is, unlike Graham and crew, thinking of the lives of the men/women under his command.
In reply to The 4th Admission: Israhell… by pier
In reply to My comment yesterday about… by 07564111
Today Putin won the election. Couple weeks ago Putin displays Russia’s new superior armaments. So the generals are all having second thoughts.
In reply to My comment yesterday about… by 07564111
Iran and Syria are not Iraq.
Russia will never let this go. And so I believe you are correct. Buttons will be pressed before Syria and Iran fall.
In reply to My comment yesterday about… by 07564111
Good luck explain that to orange dotard!
In reply to The 4th Admission: Israhell… by pier
In reply to Trump: "You're fired!" In… by wee-weed up
I am again stunned. This is the second time I have had such respect for a USA military leader.
This is huge for General Vogel to do this. Congress knows.
I think America is lucky to have men like this.
In reply to Someone has a video of this… by D503
It also has to do with an underground gas pipeline to Europe.
That is why Russia is there...
In reply to . by Slippery Slope
It also has to do with an underground gas pipeline to Europe from RU tankers.
That is why Russia is there...
In reply to . by Slippery Slope
Okay, just don't do it again.
Isnt That a fukkin g surprise! USA hasn't won a fukkin g war since WWII
Not true-Grenada. We took the Medical School with minimal casualties.
In reply to Isnt That a fukkin g… by CarthaginemDel…
Panama too.
In reply to Not true-Grenada. We took… by HerrDoktor
Why "win" when all the $$$ is wrapped up in the expansion, escalation, extension, and exacerbation of conflicts?
In reply to Isnt That a fukkin g… by CarthaginemDel…
< profit is the goal of America’s wars.
< military victory is the goal of America’s wars.
In reply to Why "win" when all the $$$… by Mazzy
same as US logic on curing diseases, why cure when you can "maintain" them with medicine forever(more money)
In reply to Why "win" when all the $$$… by Mazzy
Why "win" when all the $$$ is wrapped up in the expansion, escalation, extension, and exacerbation of conflicts?
In reply to Isnt That a fukkin g… by CarthaginemDel…
It was worth repeating. Absolutely correct. The power is in the conflict itself, not in the resolution of the conflict .. and if a particular conflict wanes, a new one can be quickly manufactured ...
This is why when US sock puppets declare war on something, you can be sure it will be a war without end .. the gift that keeps on taking from the mass of humanity, whilst benefiting greatly a relative few who manipulate and trade in it ..
In reply to Why "win" when all the $$$… by Mazzy
There is evidence that the Third Reich simply went undercover. Everyone’s heard of Operation Paperclip.
In reply to Isnt That a fukkin g… by CarthaginemDel…
In reply to Isnt That a fukkin g… by CarthaginemDel…
The USA didn't win WW2, the jews won WW2.
In reply to Isnt That a fukkin g… by CarthaginemDel…
Better go join the Russian army sir because your career just ended.... holy shit a top brass telling the truth to a degree
Honesty.
It will not be tolerated in Washington, D.C.
This man will be punished.
In reply to Better go join the Russian… by khnum
I believe that this is the beginning of the ship of animosity toward Russia and Iran making a very slooooow about face.
The USA are the future allies of Russia. We share a common enemy. China and Saudi Arabia.
In reply to Better go join the Russian… by khnum
It's a start
Trump is gonna yank forces out of Syria.
Maybe so.
But the See Eye Ae, won’t.
In reply to … by Duc888
Trump defunded CIA ops in Syria 4 months ago. Then he bombed CIA opium production ops in Trashcanistan, slowly drying up their money supply.
In reply to Maybe so… by Lost in translation
I hope you are right, but I fear you are wrong. Unless he suddenly changes directions, the actions on the ground say the opposite.
In reply to … by Duc888
It takes time to turn the supertanker..........
In reply to I hope you are right, but I… by dirty fingernails
Your a fool if you believe that, Bibi won't let him.
In reply to … by Duc888
Looks like Lisssthpin' Lindsay Graham Cracker doesn't know what to do now that the general set him straight. He and his war buzzard buddies might have to go back to the drawing board on Syria and Iran. But, we should rest easy--he and his buddy Bitch McCONnel and John "I survived Vietnam because I sold my buddies out" McLame are going to resume their hard work in sparking war--either in Syria, Lebanon, Iran or even Ukraine--it doesn't matter. MIC gotta be paid!
Perhaps this means no more proxy wars and the MIC has established pretext to engage Russia/China directly.
In reply to Looks like Lisssthpin'… by WorkingClassMan
No Shit Sherlock !
In reply to Looks like Lisssthpin'… by WorkingClassMan
War Buzzard = brainwashed Evangelicals who espouse false rapture doctrine (which is a pro-jewish propaganda invention).
In reply to Looks like Lisssthpin'… by WorkingClassMan
Two of three of them will resume the hard work...One of them, I forget which one, will be dead and forgotten before too long.
In reply to Looks like Lisssthpin'… by WorkingClassMan
Assad has won
Iran Deal Shouldn't Stand
Everyone uses US Weapons in Yemen without accountability
there fixed it for ya
People say Trump turned Middle East policy over to his generals. Well based on the article that's not true.
The generals say Assad won, Iran deal should stay and KSA needs to be held accountable for what they are doing with our supplied weapons and munitions.
Zinos say remove Assad, Iran deal has to go and KSA can do what it wants.
So Trumpo the Crypto is ignoring the generals and low and behold doing what Bibi and the Zinos tell him to do.
Zinos gotta get out of America.
Quite frankly, I don't know how much that so called "admission" changes what is currently happening "on the ground", keeping in mind that USA has already parked "bases" near Syria while training rebels & sabotaging the area, the USA keeps bullying Iran, and most of all, "Trump sold a whole lot of weapons to the Saudis" recently, so words mean shit!!!
The Senator followed up, citing reports that U.S. munitions have been used against civilians in Yemen, she asked, “General Votel, when you receive reports like this from credible media organizations or outside observers, is CENTCOM able to tell if U.S. fuel or U.S. munitions were used in that strike?”
“No, senator, I don’t believe we are,”
Uh huh
In reply to Quite frankly, I don't know… by BitchesBetterR…
9/11 was an inside job. Obama didn't kill osama bin laden.
Fake Fake Fake....news narrative.
The Turks are screwed if the US leaves Syria.
He should have kept General Flynn. General Flynn knew all about this "mine field" and could have guided Trump successfully through it.
Now we are hitting every trap no matter which way we turn.
Carma can be reallllllly nasty sometimes.
In time Flynn will be pardoned and given another position.
In reply to He should have kept General… by bigkahuna
Allow me to give the general's cliff notes "read between the lines" version...
If we start a war with any one of these serious players given what we've done to them in the lives we've taken, maimed and murdered... Or the countless damage of land and infrastructure through our aerial assaults and weapons delivery to our proxies... Let alone the war crimes me and my chain of command have committed on each of these countries the last 16 years based on this lie (http://www.ae911truth.org/) THAT I'VE KNOWN WAS A LIE SINCE WE DID IT WHICH MEANS TREASON.... In a conventional combat context?...
WE WILL GET OUR FUCKING ASSES HANDED TO U.S.!... AND "I" KNOW IT!!!
The War is Syria was and is all about Pipe Lines from Gulf and Saudi Arabia for Energy transport to Europe, Oil Reserves in Syria, little is commented Syria may be sitting on a very large Oil reserve on land and has a large Oil and Gas potential off the coast of Syria, which the Russians have been awarded.
As respects to the Golan, sure Israel is concerned about the border and they should but, what nobody is talking about there is a potential large Oil reserve in the Golan area, a US Company, well connected former politician and etc. have shares in, has been drilling on the Israel side.
Saudi Arabia - don't trust them - they can be friends with Russia or the West. Yemen situation is not going to be resolved anytime soon.