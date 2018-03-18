US Ends Formal Economic Talks With China Ahead Of Trade Wars

This coming Friday is when the Trump administration's previously announced 25% tariffs on imported steel and 10% for aluminum officially take effect, and while Canada, Mexico and Australia have been excluded from the protectionist measure, planned retaliation by China has triggered concerns over a global trade war. And confirming that trade - and broader economic and commercial - ties with China are set for a sharp deterioration, on Sunday the Trump administration ended a decade-old formal economic dialogue with China amid US concerns the country is becoming increasingly protectionist and moving backward on its promise to open its markets to foreign competition.
Speaking in Buenos Aires ahead of the Group of 20 finance ministers meeting, David Malpass, Treasury’s undersecretary for international affairs, said that "the administration is disappointed with China and because there wasn’t a path back toward a market orientation, I discontinued the China economic dialogue."
The halt of the main economic channel between the U.S. and China - known as the Comprehensive Economic Dialogue - ends conversations started under one of his predecessors, Hank Paulson, during the George W. Bush administration. Paulson singled out an economic track for the Treasury Department to lead, becoming the point-person on all such matters between the nations.
Still, the severance of ties sounds somewhat more extreme that the underlying reality: quoted by Bloomberg, Malpass said that rather than holding formal discussions, Secretary Steven Mnuchin has frequent private talks with senior-level officials in China to bring back focus to free-market capitalism, he said.
Call it graduated diplomatic escalations meant to find China's trigger point.
“One of the things we are doing is trying to keep open lines of communication with them even as we express concern” about the growing influence of China’s state-owned enterprises.
He also said that China’s movement toward market liberalization has "stalled or reversed" adding that "it’s become more clear that’s the case. We now see China’s political process moving away from a term limit."
Referencing the recent "perpetualization" of Xi Jinping, Malpass also highlighted a risk for the world from China’s autocratic rule, saying that the "risk of autocrats being in power too long now exists" and highlighted China's zombie companies, pointing out that "China is producing steel, aluminum with subsidized finance" which of course is just another form of protectionism.
In a surprisingly accurate take for a government official, Malpass cautioned that "with low bond yields and the availability of capital in both the public and private sphere there is a quiet but very broad leveraging up that we have to recognize as a vulnerability."
This is precisely what the IMF warned about last December in "The Walking Debt: Resolving China’s Zombies."
As Bloomberg adds, the first Comprehensive Economic Dialogue during the Trump administration fell apart in July 2017. The two super-powers were unable to produce a joint statement after Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross scolded China over its trade imbalance with the U.S. in his opening remarks. Both sides canceled a planned closing news conference.
“After 10 years of discussions, certainly the U.S. has grown frustrated with the lack of progress” that resulted from the Comprehensive Economic Dialogue, said Timothy Adams, president of the Washington-based Institute of International Finance and a former Treasury undersecretary in the George W. Bush administration.
“I don’t fault them for their frustration, they’re looking for different ways of bringing about change of Chinese behavior,” he said in an interview earlier this month.
Anticipating the collapse of formal relations, President Xi Jinping recently sent his top economic adviser, Liu He, to meet with Mnuchin. In that meeting, Liu is said to have asked Mnuchin for a point-person to provide a list of specific demands from China, a sign that Treasury’s shuttering of the formal dialogue process may be hampering the process. Liu pointed out that different U.S. administrations have wanted various things, the person said, with Bush focused on monetary policy and Obama emphasizing investment.
Meanwhile, in the latest indication of bilateral relations, Malpass said the U.S. wants to work with other nations to come up with a united response to what America sees as China’s foot dragging on economic changes, ranging from reforming state-owned enterprises to curbing the ruling party’s role in the economy.
“Above all, their markets are not reciprocal in the sense that there’s not an ability for other countries to work in China the way that China works in elsewhere,” Malpass said later Sunday in a Bloomberg TV interview.
As Bloomberg further notes, the new rhetoric contrasts with the more collaborative approach of both the George W. Bush and Obama administrations, who courted China as an economic partner even as the U.S. asserted its military power in Asia. However, in light of Trump's recent trade war rhetoric, the shift is hardly a surprise.
As discussed last week, as part of the next round of targeted trade wars, Trump is considering clamping down on Chinese investments in the U.S. and imposing tariffs on a broad range of its imports to punish Beijing for its alleged theft of intellectual property. A number between $30 and $60 billion (and perhaps even higher) in tariffs on Chinese imports has been floated.
Also last week we laid out a Goldman report analyzing which Chinese imports are most likely to be hit by the upcoming round of China-focused tariffs.
All this takes place ahead of the year's first G-20 meeting of central bankers and finance ministers in Buenos Aires. Talks start Monday and conclude with the release of a statement on Tuesday. They convene at a time when the global economy is in surprisingly strong health, yet concerns are growing that its upswing may boil over, and predictably, the topic of the moment is President Trump’s trade war plans, and as a result many governments are lobbying to be exempted. That could make for an uncomfortable couple of days for U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin as he tries to play down trade frictions. Scandal-plagued Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso will not be attending.
According to Bloomberg, one of Mnuchin’s primary aims at the G-20 this week is to gain greater visibility into loans China has made to developing countries. The Trump administration is concerned that the U.S.’s top strategic rival is attempting to extend its influence with the loans while moving away from opening its markets to American goods.
"On the positive side, the world is recognizing that and beginning to work together. Recognizing that having such a big economy in the world move away from markets has not been good for us, for the world,” Malpass concluded ominously.
Yes, "formal dialogue" is a dangerous thing and we must end that immediately! Who would have ever proposed such an insane idea of having discussions with your global trade partners or competitors.
Apparently all we want these days is
WAR, WAR, and moar WAR!!!
I mean, that's what we do . . .
This will not end well.
Can you guys read? Dialogue is a conversation that goes back and forth. China only goes forth.
It would be big harm to China if it was 10 years earlier. Now, they are a big consumption market by itself.
You thought it would?...lol.
War rallies the citizens and keeps them busy attacking strangers instead of their own zoo keepers.
So war with Korea, Iran, Russia and now China?
Wake the hell up Tylers!!
We are already in a trade war and have been getting our asses kicked for decades!!
Tyler is awake, I love all these trade articles.
Expecting a circle jerk may leave you feeling.. dissatisfied?
Trade deficit closed by 2020?! How to meme that into being... is the question.
Mr. President, give us a competition! Let’s make a game of it ^^
(paging Mississippi guy, my state can kick your state’s ass, but let’s make a go of it, I will even root for you ;)
My response: This is NOT A TRADE WAR!! America is establishing new rules for FAIR and RECIPROCAL trade. That is all there is to it.
Fair to who? The consumer? The business owner? The shareholder? The worker? The taxpayer? Fair to who?
The economy as a whole.
The deficit was created by American business owners like Apple: 95% profit goes to them too.
Fair and reciprocal trading has to include a change in the ownership of the world's reserve currency; that unfair advantage the US enjoys and regularly employs to tip the scales in its favour. So China is absolutely within its rights to tip the scales in its own favour until US officials agree that all variables are to be taken into account.
So long as one nation prints the world reserve currency, trade is not fair. Period.
Most profound comment, on here ^
You really want to continue being the beneficiary of the debt money eh?
USD global hegemony is dying. Period. You think we can do nothing and escape consequences? You’d rather the US return to slaughtering humans in distant parts of the world in order to maintain your cheap imported shit paradise? Don’t worry, the banksters are on your side. Y’all can keep eachother company.
All these "well educated" dolts think we're still not yet in a trade war. Lol
wtf would you call these massive trade deficits for the past 30 fucking years??
Xi is his own man but sometimes he's away with the fairies...
China – Argentina – the Falklands
In tune with President Macri's words, Xi Jinping thanked Argentina "the support they have given us for our claim of a single China as we support theirs for the Falkland Islands." (Telam 17 May 2017).
Falklands - Argentina's Imaginary Territory (1 pg):- https://www.academia.edu/35715281/Falklands_Argentinas_Imaginary_Territory
Oops!
what? you're saying las malvinas have been
chinese territory since ancient times?
The filthy zionist headmasters in suits running rampant across the west.
Theyre white.
Slap these sobs hard, real hard.
This is not going to go well. China has 90% of all rare earth elements, materials that are in huge demand, especially in military applications. That fact will surely come into play.
no.....china has 90% of rare-earth production.
rare earths aren't rare, they're just expensive
to get at. lotsa strip mining for small amounts
of stuff. plenty of rare earths in the usa, but
environmental regulations prevent economic
use. china has no similar rules, and can lower
the price at any time to put competitors out
of business.
We are told that China, unlike the fly-by-night USA, does its economic planning in long-term mode, so if they elect to use their rare-Earth deposits for purposes of short-term profit, they will just be selling the ancestral heritage of their land for a pittance of short-term gain.
Let me rephrase that then so you understand what I'm getting at:
The USA has 1.17% of world RESERVES of rare earth elements.
https://www.statista.com/statistics/277268/rare-earth-reserves-by-count…
And I hate to correct you, but they are called RARE earth elements for a reason. That's why "they are expensive".
What stops one of the exempted countries buying chinese steel, and rebranding it.
It's going to be real cheap to buy.
It's happening with oil why not steel.
We had a tariff buster on cream to Japan, add a bit of culture freeze it fast and technically it's cheese. Just ask the Chinese to make a unique product and you sell it.
Isn’t that akin to what American furniture companies do with the Chinese-made particleboard by adding stain to that simulated-wood product, then assembling the rest of the Made-in China components to make a whole furniture suite, with a 5-year maximum longevity rate, that costs less than one piece of Made-in-America hardwood furniture, passed down from one individual to another over decades—over centuries in some cases?
I guess not since you are talking about a chemical process of some kind that morphs one dairy product into another, whereas I am talking about a surface alteration.
This has nothing to do with oil start trading in Yuan/gold next week.
Anything to Shrink Government is a Good Thing.
Why is it a 'trade war' when the US talks about raising some tariffs, while it's 'fair trade' when other countries maintain very high tariffs and NTBs (non-tariff barriers) to our exports and we are silent?
What is it about double standards in trade practices that reporters don't understand? What's with all this absurd 'trade war' talk?
If we take a few steps toward equalizing border treatment for traded goods and services -- just equalizing treatment -- Trump is 'protectionist' and the US is starting trade wars. Bizarre.
I say it's about time. Thank you President Trump.
Except it's never going to be equivalent. The US is completely incapable of being globally competitive in manufacturing unless and until the cost of living in this country decreases drastically. Guess what: the shit is still going to be manufactured overseas; we're just going to pay more. Unless you can show me a plan to push wages up, any policy decisions that raise prices are beyond stupid.
Besides, who wants manufacturing jobs to come back? Anybody who wants or needs a factory job has made bad life choices... nobody does those jobs if they have a decent option. I'm rooting for automation because it might free large numbers of people from wage slavery. An economy and infrastructure that is 100% dependent on hundreds of millions of jobs nobody would do if they had a choice is flat-out a terrible system.
Can't compete with low wages and no environmental standards in China??...
Fucking do tariffs to level the playing field !!!
And then... what? You think it's going to start a manufacturing renaissance? Realistically speaking, nobody is going to build any new factories because they know a simple truth: the US consumer is going to raise eight kinds of hell once prices spike, and the next administration is going to kill the tariffs no matter what side of the aisle they sit on. They'll probably use it to get elected. Most people on ZH are passionate about politics so they forget that the vast majority of Americans are NOT. They vote with their wallets. As for myself I don't vote, but I'm opposed to any measures that require me to increase my work hours. Fuck that bullshit. Especially when it's going to come to nothing anyway.
As I said above, more factory jobs is the last thing we should be shooting for anyway. If you have to work in a factory, your life sucks and you need to fix it.
"we're just going to pay more"
Yes we are and it is a stupid policy. But no one is going to raise wages because we pay more for imported goods!
"Anybody who wants or needs a factory job has made bad life choices."
Wrong. Millions of baby boomers have/are retiring fat because of careers in manufacturing.
"An economy and infrastructure that is 100% dependent on hundreds of millions of jobs nobody would do if they had a choice is flat-out a terrible system."
"Hundreds of millions?"
Wow! That covers everyone in the US. Might you be prone to exaggeration!?
It requires hundreds of millions. It's just that a lot of those jobs aren't being done domestically. How many Chinese people are making the products you buy? And would any of those people in China be doing those jobs if they had a better option? An industrial economy absolutely requires a select few to control the means of production and the remainder to be dispossessed. Because most of an industrial economy's jobs is shit absolutely nobody wants to do.
As for those retiring boomers... they spent most of their waking hours for most of their lives doing shit they hated. That is not winning. None of them would have been on that factory floor if they'd had a better choice.
‘Listen you motherfuckers, we’re going to tax you 25%’
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=_jKrnSvRgq0&feature=youtu.be
If the nay-ners could just set their salt aside for a minute, maybe they could at least acknowledge that the President is one funny dude ^^
IN other news Samsung buys Apple
War war war......its the only tool in the monkey toolbox.
Fuck you 'tards and commie loving trolls.
USA is the richest nation in the world. China cannot compete with the great USA. China is a third, no fourth, rate power.
Don't lose sleep over any threats to the US homeland by the clown Xi. He is a tyrant and a thug.
People in China have NO freedom, unlike the free American people. They have thugs for a police, their government spies on them, they are taxed to death, they have a government that does not care about its people, they have most of their wealth owned by just less than 1% of their population, they have bad health care and they have a problem with opiods and drugs that has ruined their society. Xi is a billionaire who threatens the freedom of press, and has possibly killed leakers and journalists in car blasts. They abuse and kill their minorities.
Thank GOD I live here in the land of the FREE.
Merica is run by thugs too. The government spies on everyone, and journalists. The IRS chases you to the ends of the Earth. The government doesn't give a shit about its people. Most wealth is owned by the 1%, gee what the fuck are you on about?
The difference is that in China the authoritarianism a little bit more overt and the country doesn't need to go to fucking war and kill people beyond its own borders to feel good about itself.
Nurse Ratchet will be along with your meds shortly.
Its all going to be just fine......
fuck china.
What happens when "U.S. .GOV" no longer controls the oil and gas with it's flagging worthless currency due to it's own worst choices... And has this (https://www.rt.com/business/421618-central-banks-manipulating-suppressi…) FOR MAKING THE MOST IMPORTANT LOANS POSSIBLE all on "paper"
Oooh....yeah....I mean like that's really going to hurt China....!
To win against China, we need to win in ASEAN, EEU, EU, Africa, and CELAC; thus, finding a way to beat China's BRI.
This BRI plan was motioned in 2011, began 2013, and now taking hold.
We failed to plan, most likely planned to fail.
Bankers be getting projectile diarrhea.