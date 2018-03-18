What Google's Ban For Crypto Ads Really Means

Submitted by Nicholas Colas of DataTrek Research
The recent news that Google will not allow advertising of cryptocurrencies is a good reason to revisit the fundamental drivers that predict bitcoin price trends. Google searches and bitcoin wallet growth continue to slow in 2018, which is all you need to know about the near term direction of the asset. But while Google’s move may slow future adoption rates, plenty of other banned items (drugs, hacking software, counterfeit goods, etc.) still manage to flourish. An imperfect set of comps, to be sure, but still relevant to the discussion.
There are only 4 things Google doesn’t allow you to advertise on its search engine platform:
- Counterfeit goods.
- Dangerous products or services, like recreational drugs, weapons, ammunition, explosives and fireworks, and tobacco products.
- Anything that enables dishonest behavior, such as hacking software, services to artificially inflate web or ad traffic, fake documents or academic cheating.
- Inappropriate content, like hate speech or ads that use profane language
- Source: https://support.google.com/adwordspolicy/answer/6008942?hl=en
As of June of this year, you can add one more: anything about cryptocurrencies like bitcoin. The prohibition is actually quite broad: “Cryptocurrencies and related content (including but not limited to initial coin offerings, cryptocurrency exchanges, cryptocurrency wallets, and cryptocurrency trading advice).” Frankly it is hard to blame Google, or Facebook (which put a similar ban into place recently), for the move given the level of fraud and deception in the space. The phrase “Goat rodeo” comes to mind except goats are, at least, cute.
Bitcoin’s price has been hit on the news, and for good reason: its value correlates well with the growth in the number of wallets that store the crypto online. Less advertising for bitcoin-related services may slow new wallet growth, which has already declined from its peak last year. A few numbers:
- Bitcoin wallet growth in Q4 (the peak quarter for its price): an average of 7.7%/month
- January 2018 wallet growth: 3.5%
- February 2018 wallet growth: 2.9%
- March 2018 run rate: 2.5%
- Source: https://blockchain.info/charts/my-wallet-n-users
Google search trends for “bitcoin” – our preferred leading indicator for wallet growth – shows a similar decline in 2018. Our logic here is that those interested in buying bitcoin start with a Google search, and then open a wallet and eventually purchase. The latest data from Google Trends:
- Worldwide searches for “bitcoin” are down 67% from the start of January to today.
- From the all-time peaks of online search interest last December, Google searches for “bitcoin” are down 90%.
- Changes in search interest for bitcoin in just the United States mirrors global volumes.
- Global search interest is now similar to early October 2017, when bitcoin’s price was around $4,400. Bitcoin’s current price is $8,100, or roughly double the prior levels.
- You can see the Google Trend data for yourself here: https://trends.google.com/trends/explore?date=today%203-m&q=bitcoin
The bottom line is that bitcoin is no different from any other emerging technology: it requires incremental adoption from new users in order to grow in value. That’s why we focus so much on wallet growth. Those are the new users, and right now growth here is less than half what it was when bitcoin was rising at a furious pace.
To close out on a (strangely) positive note, consider again the list of things Google doesn’t allow to advertise. None are particularly appealing – drugs, tobacco, hacking software, counterfeit goods, etc. – but they are all multi billion dollar industries. Google’s ban has done little to dent their ongoing success.
No doubt the ad ban will slow adoption, and the data we present here shows why that is important. But just because Google forbids advertising doesn’t condemn an industry to failure. People always find a way.
* * *
Meanwhile, in a separate take, Forbes' contributor Panos Mourdoukoutas believes that the Google (and now Twitter) ad ban is actually bullish for crypto.
Google’s ban comes roughly two months after Facebook came up with its own plan to ban cryptocurrency advertising in its own website, sending cryptocurrency prices lower back then.
But banning cryptocurrency advertising on the part of Facebook, Google and other websites is actually cause to be bullish, not bearish, over the long term. At least for major cryptocurrencies for major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple and Litecoin.
There are a number of reasons for that. One of them is that these currencies do not need advertisement. They are already known among investors.
Another reason is that the ban will help weed out scam coins from the market, and therefore, install confidence among investors in legitimate coins. “While this isn’t the best news, it could be a good thing for cryptocurrency,” says Craig Cole of CryptoMaps.info. “The ban will help solidify the market and weed out scam coins and illegitimate actors looking to get rich quick, providing stability. This ban doesn’t mean that cryptocurrency is going away. I believe it will ultimately strengthen it.”
Weeding out scam coins, in turn, will eventually limit the overall supply of coins, and therefore, help the prices of major cryptocurrencies rally.
Not everyone shares these points. Shidan Gouran, President and COO of Global BlockChain is one of them. “This ban provides some short-term protection to consumers against unscrupulous cryptocurrency advertisers, but there is absolutely no doubt that this will harm the cryptocurrency sector as a whole - which means it will be met with much resistance across the board,” says Gouran.
Comments
Nothing wrong with looking to Google as a moral judge. Uh, /s.
Wait until the Google bans searches and ads for firearms and the Constitution. Coming any fascist day now....
In reply to Nothing wrong with looking… by Midas
It means that Bitcoin is going to the MOON!!!! No matter how badly the jealous, anti-science, loser, nocoiners want it to crash and burn.
BUY BITCOIN!!!! Losers.
In reply to Wait until the Google bans… by johngaltfla
Google will decide what you should buy and what you shouldn't. They alone will filter content and ads. They decide!
But they aren't a monopoly. Not at all.
In reply to It means that Bitcoin is… by Coinista
"Frankly it is hard to blame Google, or Facebook (which put a similar ban into place recently), for the move given the level of fraud and deception in the space."
Really? Huh. As someone who was alive and paying attention during Internet 1.0, the amount of "fraud and deception" I witnessed back on Wall Street and Sand Hill Road in those halcyon days makes whatever misfeasance and malfeasance that has occurred in the crypto space look like a rounding error.
No, it's pretty obvious to anyone what the real agenda here is. Jews control Wall street and the banking system, so the fraud there will always go unpunished. But the Jews got caught napping while the cryptocurrency revolution slowly put itself in position to destroy Jewish financial supremacy. Now the kikes are desperately mobilizing their friends in the (((media))) and (((internet industry))) to suppress cryptos for long enough that they can either buy it out at fire-sale pricing, or crush it for good.
They are called miserable filthy greedy lying kikes for a reason, after all.
In reply to Google will decide what you… by JRobby
This is a Brazen Heist internally generated message:
I've been using DuckDuckGo for many years, been off Fakebook for many more years, and dumped Microsoft Windows even more years before that.
Fuck the spook infested techno-surveillance control-freak show!
In reply to "Frankly it is hard to blame… by Buckaroo Banzai
DuckDuckGo is owned by the Jew (((Gabriel Weinberg))), and aggressively tracks, records, and sells your personal search data. His previous venture was a social networking site called The Names Database, which was about as nefarious as the name makes it sound.
https://i.imgur.com/j13o0Hx.png
There are other, better, non-kiked alternatives to Jewgle.
In reply to I've been using DuckDuckGo… by Brazen Heist
I'm open to suggestions...!
In reply to DuckDuckGo is owned by the… by Buckaroo Banzai
https://searx.me/
In reply to I'm open to suggestions by Brazen Heist
Thanks BB...i'll look into it.
In reply to https://searx.me/ by Buckaroo Banzai
Try startpage. They basically proxy your request to google. Google results without all the jewey trackers and bullshit.
In reply to I'm open to suggestions by Brazen Heist
Big difference between Google and facebook/Twitter. Alphabet is an investment bank. It's is like Warren Buffett owning mastercard and telling people they can't pay their Geico insurance with amex.
In reply to Try startpage. They… by sleigher
Thank God (((Google))) and (((FaceBook))) are looking our for us... Whew...
I Just Saw a Google/Facebook Ad for A Wells Fargo Retirement Account... Clicked On It... and
Then Joined Right Up... I am snug as a bug in a rug... What Could Go Wrong ?
In reply to Big difference between… by Hotapplebottoms
startpage.com
In reply to I'm open to suggestions by Brazen Heist
The Jew! OMG NO!
In reply to DuckDuckGo is owned by the… by Buckaroo Banzai
Hear that kids!!!! In case you are still using windows (Laugh Track Deafening !!!!!)
In reply to I've been using DuckDuckGo… by Brazen Heist
Hey bucko. Yeah u no bout sandhill road. I am impressed. I mean that. Cheers. Did no VC and angel investors named O'Reilly and Lawrence though.
If these stats are true this looks kinda bleak.
In reply to "Frankly it is hard to blame… by Buckaroo Banzai
and who control this thing, could you tell us?
In reply to Google will decide what you… by JRobby
Fuck off goolag that's what it means! The bolsheviks are working overtime to overthrow the Constitution.
In reply to Google will decide what you… by JRobby
JR, I would believe you but I trust the CIA more to tell me what Google will let me buy. After all, they are their largest contractor...
In reply to Google will decide what you… by JRobby
By far!
In reply to JR, I would believe you but… by johngaltfla
Attempted to log into my Google Voice account through a VPN.
Google sends a warning email which I miss responding to for 8 hours.
All of my Google Voice accounts are suspended.
Contacted Google.
Google responds with "wait 48 hours or more".
Apparently, Big Brother doesn't like it when he can't track your every move.
In reply to It means that Bitcoin is… by Coinista
Ditto Twitter.
They want my phone number to get out of Twitter jail.
They can fuck off.
In reply to Attempted to log into my… by whatswhat1@yahoo.com
Can you enliven that with a few more Hillary / Obama touches.
In reply to It means that Bitcoin is… by Coinista
I can't imagine how much money you are losing by stubbornly "HODLing". Lol
In reply to It means that Bitcoin is… by Coinista
HODL2ZERO.
In reply to It means that Bitcoin is… by Coinista
There will be no further discussion of the Constitution. There isn't any in middle or high school anymore as we don't want today's young people to know anything about history, flags, borders, culture and language.
This is why we steered the educational system in the USA into the ditch in the mid 1970's. We just need these boomers to die off. So we can finalize collectivism and global government.
The great thing of the plot is the way we infiltrated entertainment and political movements in the 1970's and instructed our media properties to label them as communists.
In reply to Wait until the Google bans… by johngaltfla
Would Google advertise for Bernie Madoff?
These crypto Ponzi schemes are no different.
In reply to Nothing wrong with looking… by Midas
I'm always confused. If I use a Ponzi currency (FRN) to purchase into a ponzi, do I get Ponzi squared
In reply to Would Google advertise for… by lester1
More you suppress it, more it will flourish
The tighter you clench your social media anus, Tarkin, the more alt-coins will slip through your sphincter.
In reply to More you suppress it, more… by Liquid_Silver
I rather doubt that.
In reply to More you suppress it, more… by Liquid_Silver
Ponzi schemes don’t operate that way.
They need moar greater fools!
Giffin goods do... buy Silver.
In reply to More you suppress it, more… by Liquid_Silver
Like the Bond market right..
In reply to Ponzi scheme don’t operate… by Silver Shield
Trust me, when they do come for you, they'll also want your Bitcoin.
Whatever Google is, be the opposite.
The loss of all credibility is not going to stop them from trying to play everyone folks. Same thing as the way Trump was kept in the news as the bad guy. How many people voted for him not because they believed him but because he was hated by the poople in msm? He never paid a dime for massive amounts of press coverage. Be honest ya voted for him because he pissed off the lefties.
Bust Google up.
Please Donny T.
Meanwhile, in a separate take, Forbes' contributor Panos Mourdoukoutas believes that the Google (and now Twitter) ad ban is actually bullish for crypto.
Ah yes; Panos; that great forecaster.
Beat YouTube Censorship:
https://steemit.com/politics/@barrysoetoro/beat-youtube-censorship-regu…
Here is a good idea, instead of allowing Google decide which ads to block, how about blocking all "Google Ads" with programs like "ublock" and Adblock and many other handy similar ad blocking apps out there! They want to open the door on this kind of idiocy, how about everyone that is sick of GOOGLE demonetizing YouTube and now slamming disgusting amounts of selective advertisements down our throats let's just ban all advertising, thank you very much. SPREAD THE WORD AND LET US TEACH GOOGLE A THOROUGH LESSON IN common courtesy!!
It means that the banks [who are already investing heavy sums of money by way of investment at the CBOE, and GS buying exchanges]
want to drive the prices down [so that they can buy them themselves at a lower price ~ & when they own enough coins, be able to more easily manipulate the prices], and meanwhile ~ KILL off about 90% of the more than 1500 ALT COINS, and any newcomer ICO that even thinks about bring forth a coin..
EXACT SAME THING as bank consolidation (in 2008), when Lehman, Bear Stearns, & Merrill Lynch all went bye bye, Citi went down to a dollar, BofA went down to 2 bucks...
Then, lo and behold, Goldman Sachs survived & flourished, and soon thereafter became a DOW component.
It means that the US gubbermint infested techno-surveillance apparatus is being told to tone down the appeal of crypto to the masses.
DING!!! DING!!! DING!!!
+1 BH
In reply to It means that the US… by Brazen Heist
What a dumb-shit analysis. The only conclusion justified by the data is that both Google and Bitcoin are declining in popularity. Everybody who was the least bit curious about Bitcoin already looked into it when it was in the manic phase of its bubbalicious rise, and most of them decided that it was not worth the trouble. Nobody is going to care about Bitcoin now that it's trading at 1/3rd of its peak value. And as for Google, well, the FANGS have been steadily losing cachet for years now. It is only stock buybacks and QE that has kept them alive.
Good. Nothing that uses ads has any credibility.
Besides internet ads are fraud anyhow, only bots see them.
Twitter is banning Bitcoin adds.
It seems .gov --- I mean, GOOG/TWTR/FB, et al, have a problem with with this space not being all their own. Legally transacting is belong to them...
By all means mortgage your house and max out your credit cards to buy some more Bitcoin at these unbelievably low prices. What could go wrong??...
Instead of banning ads, maybe, they should provide consumer warnings in the same way they deliver job-scam warnings.
Before scam-job testimonials became so searchable, I forced myself to be polite in scam-job interview after scam-job interview, going through all of that hoop jumping while knowing I was just being jerked around one more time.
Highlights of my scam-job interview history include the insurance agent interview, where I drove for an hour, waited for an hour, filled out copious paperwork with every piece of information I have.
Then from the crowded waiting room, I was called into a posh office by a loud, booming voice, saying “send in the girl in the suit.”
During the lengthy interview, in which I was shown both the opaque pyramid-scheme pay structure and fake proof that this guy knew (NOT) a former United States VP, I knew the job description that I read was a scam.
I declined this fake and deceptively advertised “job,” later seeing this guy on the local news, not in a puff piece, but in an exposée, detailing his possibly criminal activities.
Or how about this jewel: I applied for an “office manager” job, driving to the most upscale section of town to another big office complex. I waited for an hour, filling out all of the usual paperwork that these job scammers demand.
I was finally escorted into a barren office, with nothing but a stack of fliers on the massive, faux-walnut bookshelves. Throughout the interview, which included everything from an explanation of how this guy reached the pinnacle of sales in one of the biggest standard carriers to a full-scale sermon, I was polite, asking questions about the advertised scam job.
At the end, he explained to me how he had a product that even “average people” could sell, handing me a flier with a picture of a scantily-clad female in a fat-wrap device.
I noticed the disappointment on his face when I entered the room. I was not a good sales prospect for this product. I think he posted a job ad, trying to sell a product that his wife was peddling, but maybe, he was looking for people to sell her product since he invited me to his home. And maybe not....
Or, how about multiple job ads for similarly advertised office-staff positions that turned out to be the opposite of job opportunities. These were nice family people—nice family scammers—trying to sell a book of business, sometimes even trying to sell buildings. They gathered resumes on job sites as a lead list.
I have many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many more job-scam interview experiences, in addition to all of the mom-protection-racket interviews for jobs “voted best for moms.”
And the ones where they “have 17 childbearing-aged women in here”—in their diverse, non-sexist, “woman-owned,” all-mom workplace—“and HAVE to have someone who fits in.”
There were the waste-of-time interviews, where momma managers brushed off the non-culture-fit riff raff by saying “YOU just don’t know what it is like to raise two boys,” meaning I would not understand their back-watching, all-mom absenteeism gang, although I had all of the licensing requirements that their staff lacked, in addition to a bachelor’s degree and work experience doing exactly what the mom gang was doing.
I would still prefer to avoid such interviews, even when it seems reasonable that work-related issues would trump social characteristics. When it won’t. If these moms even felt obligated to be polite in non-culture-fit interviews, it would help, but most of them don’t.
The Fake Feminist era of family-friendly workplaces has given working moms the message that they are far above basic politeness standards. They are above even the fake appearance of a non-discriminatory workplace, in addition to being above firing for extreme amounts of absenteeism: whole mornings, every afternoon, many whole days and many whole weeks of crony absenteeism (for kids) beyond their PTO and pregnancy leaves.
Whether it helps me to avoid an outright job scam (with some of those involving scammers demanding money for leads, etc) or just to avoid the tiresome and fruitless chore of smiling and nodding in politeness in impolite and futile crony-mom job interviews, I just Google the company name, reading the many detailed descriptions that often echo bad experiences I have had.
It seems like the same weeding out approach could be used by crypto buyers, with a lot of cautionary reviews floating to the top of Google search. Consumer protection is important, but buyer beware has always been a shopper’s necessity.
In previous eras, the labyrinth of job scammers and crony jobs might have been less of a thicket, especially the social-engineering-aided womb-privileged mom gangs, with “somethin’ comin’ in,” as one interviewer put it.
In addition to their cliquish advantages, mom applicants have unearned income from spouses, ex spouses or layers of monthly welfare and refundable child tax credits up to $6,431 that make the low wages and part-time hours in many of these jobs acceptable and necessary for the single moms, staying below the earned-income limits for the programs.
This is another reason why I prefer to research the jobs, reading a bunch of reviews, to find out whether the employer hires mostly part-time working moms. I am sure that crypto purchasers read a bunch of reviews before making a move to invest, rather than just jumping into the pool of coin peddlers, believing everything they say.
In reply to By all means mortgage your… by lester1