At $21 Trillion, The National Debt Is Growing 36% Faster Than The US Economy

Authored by Simon Black via SovereignMan.com,
Well, it happened again.
On Friday afternoon, the national debt of the United States hit another major milestone, soaring past $21 trillion for the first time ever.
Clearly that is an enormous number… it’s actually larger than the size of the entire US economy, which is pretty incredible.
But what’s always been the more important story about America’s pile of debt is how rapidly it’s growing.
For example, in the span of a SINGLE DAY, from Thursday to Friday, the national debt grew by $73 BILLION. In a day.
To put that number in context, $73 billion is larger than the size of most major companies like General Motors, Ford, and Southwest Airlines.
And in the month of February alone, the national debt grew by an astounding $215 billion.
$215 billion is larger than the GDP of New Zealand. Greece. Oregon. More than twice the size of the GDP of New Mexico. Just in a single month.
Most disturbingly, the national debt has grown by more than $1 TRILLION… just in the last SIX MONTHS.
I’m scratching my head right now wondering– where did they spend all that money? Was there a major economic crisis, wave of bank failures, or severe depression that required massive fiscal stimulus?
Nope. It was just business as usual.
Even better, the economy was supposedly doing totally awesome over the last six months.
And yet, even with all that positivity, the government still managed to rack up an extra trillion dollars in debt.
Amazing.
One important point to make is that debt growth is VASTLY outpacing GDP growth. And this is critical to understand.
Last year, for example, the US economy grew by 2.5% in ‘real’ terms, i.e. stripping out inflation.
Even if you include inflation in the calculation, the size of the US economy increased by 4.4%. Yet the national debt grew by 6%.
Now that might not seem like a big difference. But it is. On a proportional basis, the national debt expanded 36% faster than the US economy (even if you include inflation).
Over the course of several years, that effect compounds into something that’s quite nasty.
At the end of 2008, for example, the size of the US economy was $14.5 trillion. A decade later, the size of the economy is $19.7 trillion, 36% greater.
Yet over the past ten years, the national debt has grown from $9.4 trillion to over $21 trillion– a growth rate of 123%!
It’s really, really hard to pretend that this is good news.
But that doesn’t stop people from trying.
We’re constantly being told the same old nonsense that “the debt doesn’t matter” because we owe it to ourselves.
And, sure, it’s true that the US government owes a lot of this money to various institutions across America. Like Social Security. Or the US banking system. Or the Federal Reserve.
I find it difficult to see the good news here… as if it would somehow be beneficial to default on (and hence bankrupt) Social Security. Or the US banking system. Or the Federal Reserve.
Doing so would cause the most drastic financial cataclysm ever before seen in the United States.
So… yeah, the debt does matter.
Yet these major milestones are simply yawned off now, as if trillions of dollars in new debt is just par for the course. And that’s pretty sad.
Most people are in one of three camps when it comes to the debt.
#1: They ignore it altogether, and stick their heads in the sand (or up somewhere else).
#2: They acknowledge the debt, but tell themselves fairy tales that it doesn’t matter… or that the government is going to somehow ‘fix’ it. (which is ridiculous given that the government is the one causing the problem to begin with.)
#3: They view the situation rationally and understand that, maybe, just maybe, at some point in the future, there might possibly be some consequence to arise from the largest debt pile that has ever been accumulated in the history of the world… and they make sensible preparations just in case.
Which group are you in?
Just keep printing Fiat!!! Moar and Moar
BBMP,,, Black Budget Military Projects,,,
More FED chemotherapy...
The US federal debt has increased more than GDP nearly every year since 2008
http://thesoundingline.com/the-us-federal-debt-has-increased-more-than-…
Trump, the King of Debt
1. "I'm the king of debt. I'm great with debt.
Nobody knows debt better than me.
I've made a fortune using debt."
2. "funding the military is the top priority ($700 billion)."
3. a serially bankrupt business mogul is what America got
War, welfare, interest payments, pensions and entitlement payments.
It's nearly all going to assorted blood-sucking parasites.
Medicare/Medicaid sucks up everything... It's a blackhole:
usdebtclock.org
Eh no they dont suck up everything, rather money was sucked out of its funds past few decades by big defense budgets. But lets stop calling it defense and be honest its OFFENSE budget.
Day is coming when wheelbarrows will be all the rage as people need them to haul the dollars needed to buy a loaf of bread.
Things should pick when interest rates rise some moar. The hockey stick curve. Goin exponential. Interest siphons off liquidity in the economy and printing has to pick up momentum to exceed the suction of interest.
Sorry but the medicine killed the patient!
In hypocritical fashion, the racist xenophobes CHOOSE to not mention their ass gaper, President Stretch Face.
Fuck your antiquated ideas.
The world anticipates your miserable death.
We know God will not receive your ilk.
No electricity to print. Except on Wednesday...said the United States of Venezuela
The Federal Reserve money printing presses are financing the Rothschild-controlled stock market. Stop the printing and the stock market crashes.
Only complete fools are buying US Treasuries at these pathetically low interest rates!
" ... where did they spend all that money?..."
Wrong question
Where did they get al that money.
Well how else are you going to pay for million dollar HHS grants to study why lesbians are fat or $4,000 toilet seats for the USAF?
Fact: that single-day jump in Debt of $73 B is bigger than the annual defense budget for RussiaRussiaRussia.
Point that out to Con-gress and Neo-cons.
But look at how many genders we have now !!!!
Surely that must count for something!
Not to worry .... The White Middle Class will pay for it all ..... just keep on shipping in those mud people !
Quit calling me Shirley
I'm Sam now
Put the blame squarely where it belongs. Corrupt politicians and the Federal Reserve .
Yes McCain, Graham and Bush I am talking about you and your war machine! And Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan.
Waiting for rating agencies downgrade...'Two-more' to go...
Crickets...
lol,,, Actually the blame belongs to us, as we allow them to get away with their lawlessness.
By not screaming our heads off,,, marching on Washington... everything will continue to deteriorate until you're nothing more than a prisoner in your own country.
Voting once or twice every few years doesn't exactly scare them much as they are the ones that pick your choices.
Rigged from the get go.
Yea,,, MAGA..........
Agree but they were entrusted by the people and that is what democracy means
Growth is good.
Grow all things.
The exponential function demands it. Debt is money! 1984 is now.
Finally! Someone who understands basic arithmetic. I shall hoist one to you tonight my good man.
Print....it's going straight to China
Funny money goes to China, but at least ya get sumptin for it. The trillions that go to MIC, whatcha got to show for that? China buys hard money with the fake money.
You place a Purchase Order to the MIC for tanks. The miners, steelworkers, rail workers and machinists all get a salary, and pay taxes on it. And at the end of the day, you have some tanks.
You give free stuff to a million recipients of the Welfare State, and what do you have to show for it? That million grows into a million and a half people with neither the intention or ability to contribute to society.
Both are bad, but one is worse than the other.
1. The MIC will end up vaporizing the planet and all life.
2. Welfare will bankrupt the nation.
I'll take #2 please.
Welfare recipients buy food, clothing, household items and consumer goods. This enables farms and factories to stay in business. They do not go overseas and kill millions of people with brown skin and create an army of people who want America dead.
I would rather see the money go to poor people than the MIC. It also helps avoid civil unrest.
Speaking of China, thre Petro Yuan futures start next week on the 26th.
Not USD friendly by any measure.
"We owe it to ourselves" really means "grandkids and great-grandkids are supporting their grandparents' lifestyle."
This is intergenerational warfare.
IT'S GENERATIONAL THEFT. When I was a kid, I used to see bumper stickers on RV's that read: "We are Spending our Children's Inheritance". Adjusted for inflation, these bumper stickers should now read: We are Spending our Great Grandchildren's Inheritance". I can only hope that they are proud of the destruction that they have bestowed upon their posterity.
The kids simply have to REPUDIATE THIS ODIOUS DEBT!
Odious Debt, conjured out of thin air by (((Moneychangers))).
They're so good at Usury, that they didn't even let you participate by mining it on your computer.
Tyler I can't thank you enough for posting an article like this.
I've often commented on the intersection of financial growth and central bank devaluation.
I think we've reached the financial " singularity".
Where did it go? that's a D.U.M.B. question
Yet Kudlow wants us to buy dollars and sell gold. Lol
Yet (((Kudlow))) wants us to buy dollars and sell gold. Low.
FIFY
hint...maybe gold is a bargain here..?
I was thinking more like bullets, seeds, fertilizer, tools, food, etc. are bargains right now.
Anything that make you more self-sufficient and secure in an economic downturn or worse.
Silver is cheap. 80:1 ratio, lookin good investment. Wait until they start changin the fiber optic over the ocean to silver wire for data. Then you'll see some high speed internet.
To state the obvious, the Federal government should stop borrowing and create their own money. The Fed is a parasite. But, I am curious as to where the money has really gone. From what I have read, the war department cannot account for coincidentally about $21 trillion. How is that possible? It is not possible. They just do not want to tell us where they are spending it ... for our own good (or not).
Check Netanyahoo's account.
MIC, All those Intel Agencies,,, Black ops,,, ISIS,,, Al CIADA,,, Ukraine Nazi's,,, Militarizing Law Enforcement,,, graft, bribes and outright theft.
Ahem... I believe it’s pronounced unpossible.
The system is working as it was set up to work.
Take your painkiller pill and go back to la-la-land.
Fuck!
Aint usury a motherfucker?
