And The World's Biggest Postwar Arms Importer Is...

Nearly half of all U.S. arms exports over the past five years have gone to countries in the Middle East with Saudi Arabia in particular splurging on a host of sophisticated western weapon systems. With most states embroiled in conflict between 2013 and 2016, the region saw its arms imports double over the past 10 years and it accounted for 32 percent of all global arms imports from 2013 to 2017.
However, as Statista's Niall McCarthy notes, even though Saudi Arabia spent the most on importing military equipment in 2017, the long-term picture looks quite different...
In fact, as the infographic above shows, India actually spent the most on arms imports over the past five years according to new data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (Sipri).
India's arms imports went up 24 percent between 2008-12 and 2013-17. Its spending has been fueled by tensions with Pakistan on one side and China on the other. Even though India does have a domestic arms industry which has produced the Tejas fighter jet and Dhruv helicopter, it has lagged behind both China and Russia in the development of capable weapon systems.
Between 2013-17, 62 percent of India's arms imports came from Russia. The U.S. has also become a major Indian arms supplier in recent years with contracts signed for the supply of Boeing P-8 Poseidon anti-submarine aircraft, C-17 transport aircraft and AH-64E Apache attack helicopters.
Sipri uses "trend-indicator values" (TIV) in its database and these are based on the known unit production costs of weapons, representing the transfer of military resources rather than the financial value of the transfer.
Based on that methodology, India's reliance on importing weapons instead of manufacturing them domestically is nothing new. Since 1950, the value of Indian arms imports is far ahead of all other countries, dwarfing that of Saudi Arabia.
Wanna bet who is the biggest exporter to the countries in this list?
In proportional terms (ratio weapons/population) it would be Israel.
In reply to Wanna bet who is the biggest… by scaleindependent
How in the heck are we importing so much when we already manufacture so much? HK - Glock Taurus? Well if nothing else, most of the imported arms are probably surplus rifles and whatnot. The deep state better be on notice. Those rifles are going to joe six pack. We can defend ourselves and we show no signs of abandoning our own defense. In fact - it would seem quite the contrary.
Why the double ** by Germany?
**Including East and West Germany??
Seriously???
Is this 1987 or something?
For real, that footnote is beyond idiotic.
In reply to Why the double ** by Germany… by H-O-W
Is anyone out there still describing India as an under-developed or third world country? Don’t let those tens of millions of street beggars fool you! India’s doing alright
Shiva will kick some ass, soon.
Govinda jaya jaya
Gopala jaya jaya
Radha-ramanahari
Govind jaya jaya . . . . Kula Shaker
well, the Germans are buying theirs from the US and so are being robbed, hence the high numbers, like, it's probably just a few jet fighter parts they'll need to order based on a contract they're stitched into.
Why would Germany need to import anything whatsoever from anybody ? ... other than raw materials.
Same goes for Japan and South Korea for that matter.
Don't anybody light a match here !
Per capita, Israel is #1. Spending their own money... not so much.
One wonders how one gets this information from countries supposedly uncooperative with the US and a threat to democracy globally. (Sarc)
If the numbers are true and not simply guesses, then there be some “splaining to do”.