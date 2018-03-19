Aramco Kills Massive Offshore IPO, Will Only Offer Shares Domestically

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 03/19/2018 - 16:14

The question that many oil traders were asking for the past two years - and certainly all of Wall Street's investment banks - was answered moments ago when the WSJ reported  that as some had predicted, Saudi Arabia has decided to scale back its ambitions for a public offering for oil giant Aramco, either on the NYSE or elsewhere, and instead is moving ahead with a listing next year solely on the Saudi stock exchange while taking more time to decide if an international venue is worth it.

The news, which means Wall Street banks will make several hundred million less in IPO proceeds this year by not taking public the Saudi company which by some estimates was worth $2 trillion and had hoped to raise up to $100 billion, followed a Bloomberg report from last Friday according to which "Aramco said to get cool response on IPO from U.S. investors."

While the original Bloomberg story was mysteriously taken down, what it reported was spot on: there was simply not enough demand for what would have been the world's biggest IPO - at least, not at the $2 trillion price tag demanded by the Saudis.

At the informal dinners and meetings in New York, Houston and Washington, investors pushed back at several aspects of the deal, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private meetings. Among the issues raised were the $2 trillion valuation Saudi Arabia wants for the world’s largest oil producer, the scale of dividends Aramco’s prepared to pay and the impact of the shale boom on oil prices over the next few years.

Aramco said in a statement it wouldn’t "confirm or deny whether such meetings took place." The company added its policy is not to provide running commentary on the course of the IPO.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who’s made the IPO a key part of his ambitions to ready the economy for the post-oil age, is preparing to visit the U.S. for a trip that will include a White House meeting with Donald Trump on March 20. Trump has said that he’s keen for the listing to come to New York, which is vying with London and Hong Kong to win the international portion of the share sale. Prince Mohammed is set to travel to Houston, America’s oil capital, as part of his U.S. trip.

Meanwhile, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman landed in Washington on Monday to begin a two-week cross-country trip to try and lure more foreign investment to the kingdom.

Compounding the difficulty of floating the shares in the US, Saudi officials had also reportedly been wary that offering shares in the US could pose legal risks. Last week, we reported that the IPO had been delayed until at least 2019 - and could even be shelved indefinitely. The Kingdom had reportedly selected New York, London and Hong Kong as the three "finalist" venues for the offering.

The offering was meant to be the centerpiece of MbS's "Vision 2030" initiative, meant to diversify the Saudi economy away from its dependence on oil exports and guest workers.

Some Saudi officials who spoke with WSJ questioned the rationale of a Saudi-only listing...

"If you are doing Tadawul only, then you are changing the original message and pitching it as a way to give Saudis a chance to own a slice in their state bank. That’s totally different from what [the Prince] said first about the IPO," the official said.

As WSJ pointed out, top Saudi officials had started making the nationalist case for listing on the Tadawul in recent weeks, with the country's oil minister saying it would be a "catalytic" event for the country's nascent markets.

"The only thing we know today is that the Tadawul will be the key listing location," said Saudi oil minister Khalid al-Falih to CNN this month. "An Aramco listing on the Tadawul will be catalytic for that capital market."

Still, some worry that the Tadawul isn't developed enough to handle the massive trading volume that floating shares of Aramco - widely believed to be among the world's most valuable companies - would require. The market capitalization of all stocks trading on the Tadawul is nearly $480 billion, compared with Aramco's valuation of between $1.3 billion and $2 billion. Furthermore, Tadawul hasn’t yet been added to benchmark indexes such as the MSCI and the FTSE Russell, meaning that, by listing domestically, the shares will miss out on the (incredibly powerful) boost that accompanies passive flows.

Even a Tadawul listing could present problems for Aramco and the exchange itself, as it is a small venue and it is unclear whether the internal controls and technology could support large-scale trading that would come with listing a company as big as Aramco. The domestic listing is unlikely to happen by October, a deadline Saudi officials set last year. Officials and people close to the process say April 2019 is likely the soonest a local IPO could go ahead.

For what it's worth, Aramco said in a statement that it's still reviewing "international options."

Tags
Business Finance
Home Improvement Products & Services Retailers - NEC
Investment Support Tools
Integrated Oil & Gas

Comments

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Croesus DeadFred Mon, 03/19/2018 - 16:21 Permalink

OT:

In reply to this thread-

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-03-18/russias-reaction-insults-west…

It's really amazingly funny coming from ENGLAND...to hear them yammering about the unproven "Russian gas attack" recently, when one stops and considers SOME of the bullshit England has done elsewhere...such as China, India, and let's not forget about those infected blankets that were given to the Indians here...or the burning of Washington during the War of 1812.

No wonder the Brits and the Jews get along so well...they both constantly victimize others, but cry "Foul" when it happens to them...they also like starting wars, and then getting others to do the fighting, and BOTH groups just need to shut the fuck up, when it comes to morality.

Just needed to get that out of my system.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
NoDebt Croesus Mon, 03/19/2018 - 16:31 Permalink

The incredible shrinking IPO. 

They can't meet ANY country's market standards of disclosure and transparency so they CAN'T DO IT ANYWHERE ELSE.  Shocking, right? 

This IPO is dirty as a $2 whore.  Caveat Emptor BIGLY on this one.

 

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Hail Spode JRobby Mon, 03/19/2018 - 17:18 Permalink

You got it JRobby. Why should the big boys invest that kind of money in  a place where property rights are so farcical? Suppose he sells you $100,000,000 in stock and if it goes up to $200,000,000 the new King decides you made to much, and has you strung upside down and beaten until you decide to give him your profits?

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
tbd108 Croesus Mon, 03/19/2018 - 17:00 Permalink

In regard to the burning of Washington ... Being Irish means the low-life scum from England is unlikely to get much of a break from me ... but anyway ... it turns out that "Washington" went up to Toronto 3 weeks before and burned the Canadian statehouse and the British were just returning the favor. Of course this fact is not mentioned in American history books.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Antifaschistische Brazen Heist Mon, 03/19/2018 - 17:06 Permalink

nailed it...but it still do no good unless China completes a military occupation as the US has done.  It's going to get interesting boys. China doesn't get wrapped around the axle with all the humanitarian or "human rights" BS.  They're more than willing to deal with a corrupt leader who will screw their own country any day for fat payoff and lavish lifestyle in Monte Carlo or London. (note: Africa)

Meanwhile in America, we'll argue for 20 years about whether or not to build a new dam if it may interrupt the breeding of an ugly lizard.....

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
enf83 Mon, 03/19/2018 - 16:22 Permalink

In the news

 

Man Rapes Donkey To Coma In Zimbabwe: http://enternations.com/thread/371/man-donkey-coma-zimbabwe

Couple Commits Suicide After Their Parents Tried To Separate them:http://enternations.com/thread/548/couple-commits-after-parents-separate

Man dies while trying to steal from a transformer:http://enternations.com/thread/549/man-dies-trying-steal-transformer

 

Airport staff member get punished for being too handsome: http://enternations.com/thread/528/airport-staff-member-punished-handsome

Girlfriend saves her lover’s life by cutting his throat: http://enternations.com/thread/522/girlfriend-saves-lover-cutting-throat

Woman dies after husband uses mortar bomb as sex toy:http://enternations.com/thread/499/woman-dies-after-husband-mortar

Father Joins Son To Rape His Young Daughter:http://enternations.com/thread/445/father-joins-son-young-daughter

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Dragon HAwk Mon, 03/19/2018 - 16:23 Permalink

Ah them Grapes were probably Sour Anyway.. more likely  the Banks realized they didn't have the Buyers,  errr Suckers needed and wouldn't make any money.  Something about hanging Investors from Chandeliers in expensive Hotels and torturing them  probably Helped.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
adr Mon, 03/19/2018 - 16:26 Permalink

Oil was bid up to $64 in part to help the value of the upcoming Aramco IPO in Jew York.

If it isn't happening, does oil go back to $26?

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
BitchesBetterR… Mon, 03/19/2018 - 16:27 Permalink

I'm inclined to believe this sudden shift by the Saudis is caused by serious threats coming from Washington to somewhat upset the Chinese appetite for a huge portion of Aramco's holdings, well knowing the Petro-Yuan is set to be launched in two weeks.....

 

 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Lokiban Mon, 03/19/2018 - 16:29 Permalink

Can you smell the desperation of Saudia Arabia? They experience the era of oil is coming at an end.
What else beside the massive quantities of oil do they have to offer? O that's right, massive quantities of sand but too bad that in this world it is worth next to nothing.