Austin Rocked By Fourth Explosion In Less Than Two Weeks, Two Seriously Injured

Police in southwest Austin responded Sunday night to the fourth explosion in less than two weeks, hours after authorities issued a direct appeal for whoever has been planting a series of bombs to stop. Two men in their 20's were hospitalized with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries according to Austin Travis County EMS. Authorities cleared a backpack in the area right after the incident.
Investigators including the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (BATF) responded to the scene, as over 500 federal agents have been dispatched to assist in the investigation.
At the scene of a reported explosion in southwest Travis County. We know two men were hurt. Police are keeping us streets away from the scene, which is on Dawn Song Drive. pic.twitter.com/55jN27XKrn— Pattrik Perez KVUE (@PattrikPerez) March 19, 2018
Austin Police Chief Brian Manley urged residents to remain in their homes "until we've had a chance to deem this neighborhood safe," which will be "at minimum until daylight."
Residents are warned not to touch or go near anything that looks like a package.
Initial Statement from Chief Manley regarding explosion https://t.co/CCydXhmQ8e— Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 19, 2018
Eliza May said she was watching a TV show in her home when she heard an explosion that sounded like a transformer blew up in her backyard. “It sounded like when the transformers go out, but it was five times magnified that,” said Ms. May, who lives about 200 feet from where the explosion was said to have occurred.
Another neighbor, Lori Goodgame, said the explosion caused her house to shake. Her first thought was that lightning had hit her home. “There was a huge boom,” Ms. Goodgame said. -NYT
The explosion came hours after a Sunday news conference in which police publicly implored the bomber or bombers to contact authorities so they might learn more about the "message" behind the attacks.
“These events in Austin have garnered worldwide attention, and we assure you that we are listening,” Chief Manley said to the bomber or bombers. “We want to understand what brought you to this point, and we want to listen to you.”
So far, the bombings have killed two black men and wounded a 75-year-old Hispanic woman. While law enforcement hasn't concluded that the crimes are racially motivated, they haven't ruled it out.
Nelson E. Linder, the president of the Austin branch of the N.A.A.C.P., said on Sunday evening that he did not know the race of the two men injured in the latest explosion. “It’s important for the whole city to understand this is a danger, and I think tonight kind of confirms that,” Mr. Linder said. “I think that’s what this means tonight, that this whole city is at risk.” -NYT
A $100,000 reward has been issued for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for the bombings, while the governor's office is offering $15,000 to bring the total to $115,000.
#HappeningNow #FBI, @Austin_Police and @ATFHou announce reward increased to $100,000 for info leading to arrest & conviction of person(s) responsible for #packagebombmurders. pic.twitter.com/xJMfatFtzP— FBI SanAntonio (@FBISanAntonio) March 18, 2018
Prior to Sunday's incident, three previous bombs in Eastern and Northeastern Austin left two dead and a third seriously wounded; one on March 2 and two more occurring on March 12. The victims opened unsuspecting packages that were left on their doorsteps which were equipped with sophisticated homemade devices.
None of the packages were mailed, rather, they were reportedly placed right next to the victims' doors. In two of the bombings, the package exploded right after the victims picked them up, while the third went off after it had been carried inside and opened.
“Every bomber that makes these leaves a signature,” said ATF special agent Fred Milanowski, who is in charge of the Houston division. “Obviously, once they find something successful for them, they don’t want to deviate from that because they don’t want something to blow up on them.”
Milanowski added that a certain degree of skill was required to have assembled, moved and deposited the devices without an accidental explosion - while declining to reveal exactly what materials were used to make them.
“It wouldn’t be a typical household that would have all these components, but I would say that all the components are commercially available,” he said.
Since the March 12 double-bombings, Austin police officers have responded to 735 calls from anxious residents reporting hundreds of suspicious packages. Officials are urging residents to call 911 if they come across a package they were not expecting, or which was not delivered by a major services such as the USPS, FedEx or UPS.
“The scope goes beyond just Austin,” a law enforcement official who spoke on condition of anonymity told the New York Times. “We’re looking for anyone that could have been involved in making bombs in the past in Texas, and really anywhere in the United States.”
Comments
I guess they need stronger bomb control laws and make the city a bomb-free zone.
And, I blame the NAACP, ACLU, Democrat party and Southern Law Poverty Center for encouraging these bombings.
Atavistic Ted
In reply to I guess they need stronger… by Truth Eater
"all the components are commercially available"
Ban commercially available components.
In reply to Atavistic Ted by pc_babe
I'm not willing to give up my pressure cooker! You'll have to pry it out of my cold dead hands!
In reply to "all the components are… by NoDebt
Probably a democrat voter. Austin is full of libtards.
And they can't be trusted with guns or bombs.
The majority of mass shootings were done by registered democrats.
We need "common sense" democrat laws.
In reply to I'm not willing to give up… by css1971
deep state reaction to coming / running indictments. this is no mk ultra kazinsky.. this is a podesta clinton comey crime syndicate plot to change the narrative.
i expect to see right wing flyers fluttering down from the next few explosions...just to make sure we don't miss the point...being racists and all
In reply to ANother lib with a bomb by HockeyFool
500 federal agents and no perps apprehended. Why do we need them?
In reply to deep state reaction to… by wildbad
dont be surprised for something to get banned/tighter regulated. whatever 'they' are paranoid about today
In reply to 500 federal agents and no… by Hobbleknee
Anybody got a 20 on Clock-Boy?
In reply to dont be surprised for… by cheka
They are trying to frame Trump, and they want to get it right this time.
In reply to 500 federal agents and no… by Hobbleknee
Long donut shops.
In reply to 500 federal agents and no… by Hobbleknee
@HockeyFool - south by southwest is running now...city if FULL of commies and they even had sadhik khan, the mayor of Londonistan as the keynote (bomber) speaker
In reply to ANother lib with a bomb by HockeyFool
"We need "common sense" democrat laws."
Department of Agriculture laws and regulations for dangerous livestock should be sufficient if properly applied.
In reply to ANother lib with a bomb by HockeyFool
If this was just a simple act of murder and mayhem... I mean, that's a thing, but not a thing we are overly uncomfortable with... I mean cops do it, the Clinton Charitable Foundation does it, Obama had his drone program and Trump his tomahawks, even the occasional female is forced to off some man, or what passes currently for a man, who oversteps his bounds and forgets to show proper obeisance at the feet of Gaia, and we all know what a fine, cultural tradition this is in our inner cities, but...
If this was an act of racism... now that is serious, better check that out, and now...
In reply to I'm not willing to give up… by css1971
Nice.
In reply to If this was just a simple… by Lordflin
Short Amazon.
Aside; wonder how many damaged goods are being returned as cautious home owners push packages off the edge of their porches with the pool net just to make sure ?
In reply to If this was just a simple… by Lordflin
consider the cost ramifications to have to hand deliver each package
In reply to Short Amazon… by curbjob
These bump stock cardboard boxes are increasing the lethality of these assault weapon bombs.
We need to ban them.
We need laws reducing the radius of blasts.
In reply to I'm not willing to give up… by css1971
They're coming for your crockpot though.
In reply to I'm not willing to give up… by css1971
they better stay off...
In reply to They're coming for your… by Bogdog
We just need to ban all cardboard boxes...
In reply to I guess they need stronger… by Truth Eater
I recommend backpacks be required to be clear plastic in construction, it should not be a problem if you have nothing to hide.
In reply to We just need to ban all… by SmallerGovNow2
I like your ideal.
I also think it should be extended to clothing. We would not want someone to hide a dangerous object on their person......and I live in a city with a huge university. I will personally ensure that all coeds are visually inspected.
In reply to I recommend backpacks be… by Dilluminati
I call on the SPLC to condemn these bombings!
In reply to I guess they need stronger… by Truth Eater
Sooner or later these guys slip up and blow themselves up.
In reply to I call on the SPLC to… by css1971
motive -- all of the alt right hate truth on the internet
In reply to Sooner or later these guys… by silverer
Austin's police need to focus! The city is blowing up and they're all out walking their dogs.
In reply to I guess they need stronger… by Truth Eater
They all need to be destroyed.
In reply to I guess they need stronger… by Truth Eater
Besides stronger bomb control laws;
1. large bomb free zone signs
2. create a ten-person commission headed by the tag team duo of Scot Peterson/Scott Israel to head the committee.
3. edit police transcripts to indicate that the bomber pledged allegiance to the NRA.
In reply to I guess they need stronger… by Truth Eater
and death to israel
In reply to Besides stronger bomb… by pogeybait
We also need more student walkouts to demand something be done to make us safe.
In reply to Besides stronger bomb… by pogeybait
This has to be some black on black nigger shit. Trump/soros/etc don't need an excuse to bring the Fed's to texas. Build the wall.
In reply to I guess they need stronger… by Truth Eater
This all comes down to poor parenting. If the parents had taught this asshole right from wrong and if the father had been strict enough in enforcing civilized behavior this probably wouldn't have happened. And the cops trying to talk to this guy as if he were a normal human is counter productive. Call him a monster and an asshole and anything else he deserves.
In reply to I guess they need stronger… by Truth Eater
tripwire used....sounds like a pro.
Sounds like the internet.
In reply to tripwire used....sounds like… by freeasabee1
Issued a plea...lol.. obviously the guy(s) dont negoiate w/ terrorists.
In reply to Sounds like the internet. by Arnold
The first place they raided in their hunt was a doughnut shop.
In reply to Issued a plea...lol… by 1 Alabama
Any chance of blowing up Alex Jonesteins home?
I doubt it, Eden. But you might be on her radar ... she doesn't like smug wannabe Canadian royalty
In reply to Any chance of blowing up… by ExPat2018
WTF? Can't this guy find where McCabe, Comey and Mueller live?
"Without Remorse"
Pretty good Clancy novel.
In reply to WTF? Can't this guy find… by ZENDOG
these terrists never EVER attack the correct targets. why is that?
In reply to "Without Remorse"… by Arnold
He's playing right into the hands of emptyness, somebody w/nothing can not resist picking up something for free, even if its just a bomb.
In reply to WTF? Can't this guy find… by ZENDOG
"Residents are warned not to touch or go near anything that looks like a package."
My wife has been doing that with my package for years.
This will just give her another excuse. "It might blow up !".
"hours after authorities issued a direct appeal for whoever has been planting a series of bombs to stop". Can anybody tell me if authorities have ever done this to any other bombing? Most of the time they go after that bomber with a vengeance. Are they saying this so that if it stops then they can slow down the investigation and then say that they can't find the bomber. This is racial motivated and they know it. They want this stopped because eventually it will get to the point that they will have to name this a terrorists and they don't like naming any white man or woman doing this terrorists.
huh?
In reply to "hours after authorities… by Buck Johnson
Double 'huh?'
In reply to huh? by Lorca's Novena
Must be the Coward Traitors in the FBI wanting to protect their Pensions and Retirement.
Disband the FBI, fire the top 100 today and transfer the rest to ICE.
In reply to "hours after authorities… by Buck Johnson
Jesus Christ, did you stop sucking dick just long enough to toss that word salad?
What part of this has you convinced the terrorist is white? The fact that bomb making is harder than pulling a trigger?
Only white people are smart enough right?
Only white people bomb things repeatedly.
Here's an idea, it's another false flag meant to terrorize people into running back to the safety of the state.
In reply to "hours after authorities… by Buck Johnson
African logic is a wonder to behold.
In reply to "hours after authorities… by Buck Johnson