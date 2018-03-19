Banks Are Finally Raising Deposit Rates 2 Years After First Fed Hike

For more than a year now, big banks have been shafting their customers by refusing to raise interest rates on deposits and products like CDs - opting instead to use the added income to pad their bottom lines after nearly a decade of rock-bottom rates.
This has been great for shareholders, who will indirectly reap the benefits of cheap financing costs and rising profits. Until recently, JP Morgan Chase & Co. had raised its average deposit rate by a paltry 0.21 percentage points, despite the fact that interest rates have risen by 1.25% since the cycle began. A sixth rate hike is widely expected when the Fed meets later this week.
But until deposit rates catch up with the interest rates being charged by banks and credit card companies, consumers will continue to be squeezed as rising interest rates will make the record aggregate debt pile borne by US households even harder to service.
In a glimmer of hope for consumers who have entrusted their savings to one of the country's largest banks (JP Morgan or Bank of America, for example), banks are beginning to raise their deposit rates ever so slightly, according to the Wall Street Journal. Case in point, the average rate on a one-year certificate of deposit climbed to 0.49% last week, according to Bankrate.com - its highest level in more than seven years.
The problem is - as we pointed out last summer - the biggest banks won't feel compelled to raise interest rates markedly until they face pressure from the public to do so. Already, deposit rates have been raised for businesses and affluent individuals.
But for the rest, near-zero returns have remained the norm.
Banks over the past year have already raised the interest paid on deposits held by businesses and affluent individuals who demand it. But their tentative foray into higher CD rates is more about trying to get ahead of average customers’ demands.
It’s a tricky calculation. Banks don’t want to pay more than they have to, but they also don’t want to keep deposit rates so low that customers eventually leave.
"This is the biggest story that investors and bankers are going to talk about for the next two years," said Gerard Cassidy, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, "after a period of eight or nine years of not even worrying about it."
So why have banks have been so
hesitant complacent to raise rates for the average consumer? Well, after a decade of near-zero returns, the average person simply isn't paying attention. A large chunk of the millennial generation has faced rock-bottom rates for most or all of their adult lives. It will take a long time, WSJ speculates, for consumers to adjust.
M&T Bank Corp. is experimenting with higher rates on some one-year CDs after a previous pitch on five-year CDs didn’t gain much traction. But Chief Financial Officer Darren King said in his experience, customers only start to notice when the fed-funds rate rises to about 3%. (The fed-funds target, now at 1.25% to 1.5%, is widely expected to be raised by a quarter percentage point on Wednesday.)
However, some online lenders and smaller banks see low deposit rates as an opportunity to steal customers from their larger competitors.
Ryan Easton, an IT consultant in Louisville, Ky., was tired of waiting for higher rates and recently switched from a local lender to Ally Financial Inc., an online bank offering more attractive rates. Mr. Easton, 30 years old, was hesitant at first and hasn’t been able to persuade his parents to follow suit.
But now Mr. Easton jokes that the only thing he misses about going to a bank branch is the lollipops. “With the interest-rate difference,” he said, “I could probably order my own.”
Overall net-interest income for US banks rose 8.5% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, according to FDIC data, a quicker clip than the 7.6% increase in the year-ago quarter. Meanwhile, growth in banks’ deposit expenses has been unusually slow.
Though the prospect of higher consumer prices (not to mention more burdensome debt payments) could soon break this cycle.
This rate-raising cycle is different from the last one, from 2004 to 2006. Accustomed to a decade of ultralow rates, customers so far seem apathetic about chasing rates, even though technological advances have made it easier to move money.
Gary Zimmerman, founder of MaxMyInterest, which matches bank customers with higher-yield bank accounts, said his clients tend to be uninterested in CDs. “If they want to lock up their money, they’ll do it in a way where they can get a higher return,” such as real estate, Mr. Zimmerman said.
Higher consumer prices could eventually sway some customers to search for better deposit rates, said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com. When the Fed raised short-term rates in December 2015, the annual inflation rate as measured by the consumer-price index was 0.7%. In February annual inflation stood at 2.2%.
Of course, many of these problems will be short lived. Because once the 10-year crosses the 3% threshold and volatility rears its ugly head, investors will retreat to the "safety" of cash and the Fed will face pressure to follow this up with another round of QE, and/or possibly NIRP, forcing consumers and corporations to pay for the privilege of lending to banks.
Comments
of course they would raise rates because money is fleeing the banks either for gold, silver and some prefer risky stuff like bitcoin and other risky junk bonds.
No Deposit...No Return...
In reply to of course they would raise… by Davidduke2000
When you can create credit from thin air, and earn interest on those loans, deposits mean little...
https://Olduvai.ca
In reply to No Deposit...No Return... by Déjà view
1% taxable?? no thanks, I would rather keep liquid in safety deposits boxes. when banks restrict withdrawals, they have no controls over safety deposits boxes.
In reply to No Deposit...No Return... by Déjà view
Or the banks need deposits due to NPL.
Cap One Financial is offering a great rate.
Just like the S&Ls before that crisis.
In reply to of course they would raise… by Davidduke2000
My banker just offered 1.45% on a deposit after years @ .5% or less.
In reply to Or the banks need deposits… by any_mouse
locally (new england) we have some small bank acquisitions needing cash and offering CDs at 1.6 or 1.7 for a year or 2 w/step up
In reply to My banker just offered 1.45%… by Oldwood
bankrate.com
The days of searching newspapers and making phone calls are over.
I have five banks linked for ach transfers.
If a bank looks at me sideways, they're under the bus in 5 minutes.
In reply to My banker just offered 1.45%… by Oldwood
So now I earn .0501% on my 50K Certificate of Deposit?
I just ordered one box of checks from my bank. $ 43
WTF ? !
These gangsters get you any way they can get away with
In reply to So now I earn .0501% on my… by Yen Cross
The Irony is hardly palatable.
Join a Credit Union. [FREE Checking, and you actually own part of the bank]
In reply to I just ordered one box of… by HardAssets
Checks????
People still use those things?
Envelopes, stamps, return addresses, paper?
Really? You have time for that type of horse play?
In reply to I just ordered one box of… by HardAssets
Ah yes... The gold old days of 15, 16, 18% on a CD and $850 gold.
Hey, at least the rickety system back then was somewhat honest about ratios.
What's coming - I don't even have words for.
In reply to So now I earn .0501% on my… by Yen Cross
First brand new car I ever bought, 1987. The interest rate was like 15-16%.
My payment was like $253.00 per month[60 months] on a car that was like $14K
In reply to Ah yes... The gold old… by Consuelo
We should have protested more vocally against bailing them out by baby bush
with fire.
In reply to We should have protested… by ClickNLook
My grandmother years ago used to live off the interest in her savings account. My dad told me she used to get around 7%. I’ve never seen anything close to that in my adult life, I wouldn’t know how to act.
when I was a little piglet this old guy, Volcker, had to squeeze Jimmy Cartah' out of the economy and he had non-callable 15% treasuries. Take a look at the long-term bond interest rate curve over the past 30 years
In reply to My grandmother years ago… by Ray Donovan
The US financial system will never recover from the "extraordinary measures" taken in response to the 2007/2008 financial crisis. These were short-sighted, politically-motivated measures enacted by people who will be riding off into the sunset by the time that the rest of us have to deal with the long-term consequences. Where is Ben Bernanke now? Where is Hank Paulson? Where is Blythe Mathers?
The truth is that the perpetrators of the most successful pyramid scheme in human history got away. They're living happily somewhere out of sight and out of mind. They instituted a fix that would give them time to escape. And escape they did. Now we are all left to face the horror that was delayed.
I was listening to a recent interview with Catherine Austin Fitts. She said a good case can be made that the banksters & Deep State have stolen $50 Trillion since 2007-2008.
Yes, that’s correct - with a capital T.
In reply to The US financial system will… by navy62802
18%...
Or,
Settle for a paltry 5.25% passbook savings account - the kind Dad & Mom used to take 12 year-old Jr. down to the local Wells Fargo as a character-building exercise in learning the value of savings...
By the way, what year are we in again...?
Little did we know - it was all a fraud back then. It’s been a fraud since they pulled their bankster coup in 1913.
We need a new Andrew Jackson, but there hasn’t been a real man & President like him in our lifetimes.
In reply to 18%… by Consuelo
Vern, I really want one of those FED RESERVE FUCKER OR BANKSTER FUCKER jobs. This is where you rake all that wonderful fresh printed ponzi money right off the press! I love the smell of printed fresh money in the morning Vern
Nothing for you interest wise in a savings account, but charge something on a credit card and you've got interest to be paid at least at 18%. Is there something wrong with that? It looks that way.
If you’re late, they can kick that baby up to 30%
But they are ‘too Big to fail’
In reply to Nothing for you interest… by Headphone
Bethpage Federal Credit Union here on Long Island, NY came out with a Money Market account a few months ago paying 1.25% minimum deposit of $500. Received an email today announcing a rate increase to 1.50%. Certainly better than a Savings Account or CD.
People have to switch banks to get them to move on it.
I actually switched to Satan (GS Bank). They pay 1.5% on savings. No shit. Those cocksuckers park my money at the Fed and pay me the O/N FFR.
And they are puzzled that millions of us are going elsewhere (never to return).
[Only keep in a bank what you are prepared to lose...]
"You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy." - Obi-Wan Kenobi