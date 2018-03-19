Big Brother Arrives: China Bans People With "Bad Social Credit" From Planes, Trains

Two years ago, we reported that various cities throughout China are currently piloting a "social-credit system" that will assign a "personal citizen score" to every single person based on behavior such as spending habits, turnstile violations and filial piety.
Hangzhou’s local government is piloting a “social credit” system the Communist Party has said it wants to roll out nationwide by 2020, a digital reboot of the methods of social control the regime uses to avert threats to its legitimacy.
More than three dozen local governments across China are beginning to compile digital records of social and financial behavior to rate creditworthiness. A person can incur black marks for infractions such as fare cheating, jaywalking and violating family-planning rules. The effort echoes the dang’an, a system of dossiers the Communist party keeps on urban workers’ behavior.
In time, Beijing expects to draw on bigger, combined data pools, including a person’s internet activity, according to interviews with some architects of the system and a review of government documents.
Input data for the social credit system comes from a variety of government sources.
We warned at the time that this 'score' could be used to blacklist citizens from loans, jobs, or travel, for example.
Algorithms would use a range of data to calculate a citizen’s rating, which could then be used to determine all manner of activities, such as who gets loans, or faster treatment at government offices or access to luxury hotels.
So, imagine our shock, following China's massive censorship efforts over the last few weeks surrounding Xi's successful push to become emperor for life, when China said this week it will begin applying its so-called social credit system to flights and trains and stop people who have committed misdeeds from taking such transport for up to a year.
As Reuters reports, people who would be put on the restricted lists included those found to have committed acts like spreading false information about terrorism and causing trouble on flights, as well as those who used expired tickets or smoked on trains, according to two statements issued on the National Development and Reform Commission’s website on Friday.
China has flagged plans to roll out a system that will allow government bodies to share information on its citizens’ trustworthiness and issue penalties based on a so-called social credit score.
However, there are signs that the use of social credit scoring on domestic transport could have started years ago.
In early 2017, the country’s Supreme People’s Court said during a press conference that 6.15 million Chinese citizens had been banned from taking flights for social misdeeds.
President Xi Jinping's plan, based on the principle 'once untrustworthy, always restricted', will come into effect on 1 May...
The system is designed to automatically provide "green lanes" for faster access to government services for "well-behaved" citizens while levying travel bans and other punishments on those who get out of line.
Comments
coming to america.....
the mark of the beast
Oh, Bes, just fuck off will you? Interpretation is for those with some measure of political thought.
In reply to amer by Bes
Agree. Religitards always religitards. Actually they are enablers by ignorance of this distopyian society because they see a mistic interpretation in what is indeed upgraded to the latest technology advancements human cattle farming, as it always was in the history.
In reply to Oh, Bes, just fuck off will… by spdrdr
When the Dems turn into the Communist Party for real this should be their platform. Cunty millenials will jump right on board....
In reply to Agree. Religitards always… by Luc X. Ifer
Please do NOT attempt to apply western cultural norms to the Chinese, they don't apply... As someone that lives in a tourist area of Thailand that get's roughly 20,000,000 visitors a year, this announcement falls on welcome ears... Aside from the European flash-packers and economic refugees from the USA and Britain, we get a high number of Chinese tourists and they are the bane of the tourist industry... They shit and piss in public, they are loud and rude, they walk in the middle of roads blocking traffic and steal anything not nailed down... Hell, business' openly display signs that say NO CHINESE ALLOWED... This travel ban cannot come fast enough for some...
In reply to When the Dems turn into the… by IridiumRebel
In Houston, the #1 reason people do not want to ride "public transit" (light rail particularly) is because of the human problem on the planes...fare evading homeless and substance abusers ALWAYS on the train creating a very tense climate for ladies who are alone.
Okay...we don't have a name for it...but we want people with low "social scores" banned from our trains too. Please come to Houston and help us implement.
(with a mild degree of sarcasm and truth)
In reply to Please do NOT attempt to… by Keyser
Except in the case of Democrats, the family-planning monitoring will include social points for womb productivity that secure even more than the array of current, pay-per-birth monthly welfare and tax-code welfare, whereas the Chinese might still be concerned with the issue of over-population. Big Brother’s gaze is creepy, though. The graphics are good, but they have the look of Japanese prints, rather than Chinese artwork.
In reply to When the Dems turn into the… by IridiumRebel
Chinkland has a lot of people and many are credulous - just like here. The smart ones will use TOR and OpenPGP.
In reply to When the Dems turn into the… by IridiumRebel
Well, this supersedes political thought.
In reply to Oh, Bes, just fuck off will… by spdrdr
Trudeau is a big admirer of China. Canada is catching up quickly.
In reply to amer by Bes
They're FUCKING COMMUNISTS, for fuck sake. Armed with "social media" data this time. What the fuck did you expect from them?
In reply to amer by Bes
If you could find four people on the internet who said I was a piece of shit, I would probably be banned from riding in a train or airplane, too.
I GUARANTEE you could find four such people just on ZH. It's not like I don't piss people off here. Sure, I say some stuff many people agree with but I don't do so without pissing off at least as many other people who disagree with me.
Take Bes, for example. I just totally poked a stick in his eye in another thread tonight because he is a fucking idiot and deserved it. Do you think he wouldn't give me a negative social comment to the government, if given a chance? Of course he would. Fuc, I would, too, if it were that simple to fuck up somebody's day.
Now multiply that by the number of people I have ever pissed off here on "Fight Club" and I might never be allowed to leave my own house under these rules.
In reply to They're FUCKING COMMUNISTS,… by NoDebt
haha!
snitches get stitches
bitchez
--------
"Fuc, I would, too, if it were that simple to fuck up somebody's day."
which is exactly how the oligarchs divide and conquer
In reply to If you could find four… by NoDebt
Well now, Bes, just say sorry to my hero NoDebt.
In reply to haha!… by Bes
I think Asians are naturally conformist , its a part of their evolution line . There is a reason why they all look similar . The guy who 'looks' different gets excluded . Their physiology is quite different , small .
On a side view , I wonder if Japanese men are malfunctioning because they look at Western porno and have a narcissistic crash .
In reply to If you could find four… by NoDebt
Smart people find other smart people.
It's not a "nerd" thing.
In reply to They're FUCKING COMMUNISTS,… by NoDebt
Nice true statement....
In reply to Smart people find other… by Yen Cross
Hmmm, surely they are trying to figure out a way to kill all political dissenters via apps? Maybe when autonomous cars come around? Oh! fill up an autonomous bus, and the state can drive it off a cliff!
In reply to They're FUCKING COMMUNISTS,… by NoDebt
Holy shit there was an episode of Black Mirror that foreshadowed this exact thing. Terrifying.
In reply to amer by Bes
I have been reading about this for several years, mostly on Infowars. Black Mirror is mimicking what has been out there for some time.
In reply to Holy shit there was an… by vulcanraven
Coming soon (very soon) to your Western World...
And Trudeau is a big admirer of China ...
Secretly, this is already happening in the US.
Not very secret.
In reply to Secretly, this is already… by silver140
The system has already been deployed in the US. What do you think TSA Precheck and Global Entry are all about. Background checks and interviews, i.e., US equilviant to the Chineese "Social Credit Score".
Dont be so naive.
Oh fuck off. So some illiterate asshole can grope you and your GF? That is all bullshit.
In reply to The system has already been… by DavidFL
An article not found on MSM media sites:
https://www.rt.com/usa/421756-americans-fear-surveillance-deep-state/
In reply to The system has already been… by DavidFL
A friend who travels internationally several times a year for medical missionary work applied to TSA and paid his $100. He didn't get it. They told him he'd been arrested for marijuana in 1974, which proved he wasn't trustworthy.
In reply to The system has already been… by DavidFL
Last time I flew I found a PreTSA mark on my bording pass.
I guess I am marked as a good little drone in their database so I had the use of the special line.
I liked it.
In reply to A friend who travels… by Pernicious Gol…
China is moot/ That little prick from Saudi worries me.
What he's responsible for, comes from, much higher up.
“Once untrustworthy, always restricted.”
Isn’t That then Pot calling the kettle black.?
China being so populous, with such a diversity of thought and opinion, I have serious doubts that they can make this work without the entire country becoming unable to function.
In reply to “Once untrustworthy, always… by Chupacabra-322
Wouldn't it be a shame if their most productive, entrepreneurial people were also 'untrustworthy'?
Well, choices, choices.....they can choose to stifle their own creativity, let's see if we can fight our own corruption and debt enslavement.
Best of luck to value-creating misfits and assholes all over God's green Earth.
In reply to “Once untrustworthy, always… by Chupacabra-322
Damn. I wouldn't be allowed on a bike.
The liberals are salivating at this idea.
First of all, this is all speculation on the part of the author. Of course, if you threaten to blow up or kill government officials in China, there are consequences. This includes access to mass transportation. In Florida, nothing is done until you go into a school and gun down students.
In America, you are put on the No Fly List. This has been around at least a decade.
And if administered fairly, any guesses on who would have the lowest scores among all Chinese?
America does the same thing. It's called your credit rating. No different. China is just following what America has been doing for the past 40 years.
A credit score is very different. Don't be so fucking dramatic, red skin.
In reply to America does the same thing… by Chief Joesph
I will be in China in a couple of weeks and see if it is reality or Bullshit.
I smoked pot in an airplane bathroom, have been givin speeding tickets, and I regularly repost links to suspect sites like Infowars and to radical Utube channels. So basically I would have to have my crack inspected to be allowed to leave home? Fucking commies.
Another sign they are losing control.
Worldwide.
That book I got last week? "Hope of the Wicked" by Ted Flynn, he ends each chapter with this: "The name of the game is control."
In reply to Another sign they are losing… by wisehiney
Still got my bicycle, so suck it.
They have an AI drive car with your name on it ;)
In reply to Still got my bicycle, so… by Vlad the Inhaler
This is awesome. I wish we did this in the USA. Punishment for screwing other people over or acting irresponsibly in a way that impacts others. It will never happen here though, because CEOs would be the first ones punished.
Fuck chemicals! Firing squads are humane.
In reply to This is awesome. I wish we… by ElTerco
Done worry . Masonic States have their own crafty way of tracking people . The usually use number codes related to objects like planes or Astrology .
I have had a couple of passports with very suspicious numbers sequences repeated so at a glance you see a combination , and my drivers license has an encode re occuring signal for cops to recognise .
Our system is controlled by a secret society who also control the media so these sorts of things never see the light of day . Brothers who squeal can count their days numbered .
Free Thinkers are persecuted .
Old news.
The Chinese wish they had guns