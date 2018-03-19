Cable Spikes Above 1.40 On "Brexit Breakthough"

Speaking in Brussels on Monday, the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, commented that Britain and the EU have agreed terms for a 21-month transition after Brexit (easing fears that of a cliff-edge exit next year), noting that the deal was a "decisive step."
As The FT reports, the deal represents one of the the most valuable economic guarantees secured by the UK since Brexit talks began.
“We were able to agree this morning…on a large part of what will make up an international agreement for the ordered withdrawal of the UK... We’ve reached an agreement on the transition period,” said Mr Barnier.
Under the time limited period, the UK will have to abide by all existing EU rules but will lose its say in the decision-making process.
As Bloomberg reports, UK Brexit secretary David Davis' tone is bullish:
On the transition agreement: “It’s December 20, and yes it’s 21 months, which is near enough to the two years we asked for.”
Cable immediately spiked back above 1.40 on the headlines...
Mr Barnier said he was confident the EU could agree on an “ambitious” framework for future UK-EU foreign and security policy during the transition period.
“The intention is to move as fast as possible as soon as on all aspects of the future relationship”, said Mr Barnier.
Additionally, on Ireland, the UK has agreed to include a “legal” backstop that would keep Northern Ireland in key parts of the single market and the EU’s customs union. Davis commented:
“While there’s no agreement on the right operational approach, we know what we need to do and we are going to get on with it,” he says.
But, we note that Citi warns that longer-term, Ireland still remains an obvious problem but is not a barrier to today's progress. The ‘backstop’ agreement for the Irish border is effectively the last resort if all else fails – this looks to be fairly imbalanced in favour of the EU, and the UK and Ireland will hope that it doesn't come to that. As usual, the can has been kicked down the road on this topic, but it is not totally relevant for today's implementation deal in any case.
Finally, as one may tell from our skeptical take on the comments above, even The BBC doesn't believe in Brexit Breakthrough...
Comments
Barnier - "The 21 month transition will allow us time to hammer out the details on the 14 year post transition transition"
Close down the borders on day 1.
End freedom of movement.
In reply to Barnier - "The 21 month… by spanish inquisition
britain is done. put a fork on it. this is all bs to give them some red meat to bark against russians. they couldnt handle two fronts: junker and putin ... so there is a phone call to clean their stack to deal full-time with the russian case which really means OVERTIME .... dont expect to see anything else in BBC
what really matters is that if the goldmans of the world are leaving you are done. good luck with your deals with barnier.
In reply to Close down the borders day 1. by TheSilentMajority
Another meaningless announcement to appease the Brexiteers and allow them more cover to blow up the deal and delay implementation.
In reply to Barnier - "The 21 month… by spanish inquisition
take my hand you little puppet
This "Brexit" farce has become comical. Nothing ever happens. The people think they have done their part by voting and now only have to wait. Problem is the government never intends to follow through.
They'll muddle this around a bit more and probably have to have another vote.....just to be sure. By that time they will have secured the votes to repeal Brexit or the new vote will require at least 3 more years of negotiations.
Massive circle jerking that could really go on forever, when in fact it is just not that complicated. There is no currency issue and that alone makes it simple to break away. ...as was always intended....when/if it became "necessary".
I guarantee you 95% of the British populace has no idea what all the negotiating is all about, and I don't care to waste my time researching what would amount to meaningless red tape intended to purposely drag this out.
Complete bullshit.
In reply to take my hand you little… by Linus2011
democracy is the will of the people.
that is where it ends.
if voting mattered it would end.
a few bones to keep the dogs at bay....
In reply to This "Brexit" farce has… by bshirley1968
I don't think so at all. Do you have any idea how much detail and information is required to do the thing correctly, so trade continues to flow and payments continue to be made, all the while ensuring rights and privileges of people on both sides. Government never moves quickly, but it does move.
In reply to This "Brexit" farce has… by bshirley1968
Talk, talk, talk,talk.......Too many government fucks, paid way too much money, doing nothing but sucking the taxpayer teat. The UK is a dead man walking.
Kinda like the U.S.
" Under the time limited period, the UK will have to abide by all existing EU rules but will lose its say in the decision-making process. "
That is a good deal if i have ever seen one.
The EU will even make the deal sweeter for the UK by allowing them to pay membership fees (on top of the ransom fee) for those months.
The UK can just not refuse this deal anymore, it is to good.
In reply to " Under the time limited… by SpanishGoop
I believe it means they have no say in new rules because they are not compelled to abide by the new rules.
In reply to " Under the time limited… by SpanishGoop
As M. Armstrong has pointed out time and time again, Britian's gdp has been trending DOWN since joining the eu.
Make a clean break! BMW needs Britian more than than Britian needs the eu. Get your head out of your ass, GB! Shitcan May, and hire somebody who cares about Britian!
egad they never stop talking. never seen so many long winded drama queens.