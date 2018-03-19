'Death Cross' Strikes European Stocks As Dead-Cat-Bounce Dies

The hope-strewn rebound in European stocks, following February's fracas, is dying once again and may be about to get another technical leg lower as both the Euro Stoxx 600 and DAX suffer a 'Death Cross'...
The last time the 50-day moving average crossed below the 200-day moving average - the so-called 'Death Cross' trigger - was in Sept 2015 (which preceded a 17% tumble in European stocks tumble)...
Germany's DAX is just as ugly as trade war concerns add to worries...
Comments
The inflation adjusted gdp growth of every country in the world since 2000:
http://thesoundingline.com/ranking-worlds-economic-growth-21st-century-…
The Eurozone is the worst
Is there a Euro Halal Hedge Fund? You know, invest in future islamic growth?
Except for central Europe including Austria - plan is to get as much out of EU piggy bank before it closes its doors forever and France and Sweden descend into civil war cleansing.
Death cross on a Monday..let the good times roll bitchez.
bring it on
After all the "whatever it takes" bullshit from Draghi, the DAX deserves to be 50% lower. The DOW too.
We will reach all time highs within weeks mother f***ers... All you winey zh bitchies will cry like a. Baby soon... Hahahaha
maybe this time it will stick........and i dont mean that in the context of "save"
Is that death cross like Jesus's cross because his was very deadly
Just a thought, it being Easter and so on but how many market crashes have ever occured in March?
Storms in Autumn, definately and October a bad month for markets.
Mario ran out of quick cash eh?