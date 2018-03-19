'Death Cross' Strikes European Stocks As Dead-Cat-Bounce Dies

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 03/19/2018 - 09:26

The hope-strewn rebound in European stocks, following February's fracas, is dying once again and may be about to get another technical leg lower as both the Euro Stoxx 600 and DAX suffer a 'Death Cross'...

The last time the 50-day moving average crossed below the 200-day moving average - the so-called 'Death Cross' trigger - was in Sept 2015 (which preceded a 17% tumble in European stocks tumble)...

 

Germany's DAX is just as ugly as trade war concerns add to worries...

Easyp Mon, 03/19/2018 - 09:57 Permalink

Just a thought, it being Easter and so on but how many market crashes have ever occured in March?

Storms in Autumn, definately and October a bad month for markets.