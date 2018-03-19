The Demise Of The Dollar: The Rush To Gold Is Here

Authored by Alex Deluce via GoldTelegraph.com,
The US dollar has been dominant as the global reserve currency for a century. It was backed by gold, and the phrase, “good as gold,” had a literal meaning. Each dollar bill was worth its equivalent in physical gold. This made the dollar the world’s most respected and accepted currency.
These days, the dollar is joined by the euro and the yen as accepted currencies. No longer dominant, the dollar is losing its global position. Can it survive?
Early in the 20th century, the US was the most powerful nation on earth, and the dollar reflected that power. Our gold reserves were larger than those of any other country, thus setting the standard worldwide. The US dollar was, indeed, good as gold.
By the late 1940’s, the Federal Reserve started to print money that wasn’t back by gold. Rising inflation only encouraged the government to print more money without the gold reserves to back it. Gold prices rose to such new heights, all US currency stopped being back by any gold. The powerful US dollar began to turn into monopoly money. Gold price tripled as the dollar continued to lose value.
That’s how the Petrodollar was born, a political move more than a smart currency move. With the US importing more oil than anyone else from Saudi Arabia, then Secretary of State Kissinger arranged to have the price of oil based on the US dollar. All countries were to pay for oil with dollars.
By 2017, Russian replaced Saudi Arabia as the world’s major oil producer, with China importing more oil than anyone else. The characters in the oil game have changed. And the new players want to back the price of oil with the Yuan. The Chinese and Russians have been buying physical gold for several years and intend to use it to back the Yuan. The days of the dollar supremacy may be at an end as the power and price of gold continue to rise.
Other countries are now faced with a choice: whether to keep and to add to their gold reserves or hold on to the dollar, which is backed with $123 trillion in debt.
China and Russia aren’t the only countries increasing their gold reserves. The Hungarian National Bank (“MNB”) has 3 tons of gold, valued at $130 million, stored in London. It has decided to return this gold to Hungary. Other countries are following Hungary’s example as they restore and replenish their gold reserves. Germany’s Bundesbank has recalled $28 billion of their gold reserves formerly stored in New York and Paris.
Is the US getting nervous? US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin made an almost unprecedented and very public visit to Fort Knox, where $200 billion worth of gold is stored. “It’s still here,” Mnuchin joked. Or was he simply relieved? Gold has is becoming more important globally than ever. We may see another “gold rush,” and that does not bode well for the US dollar.
In 1914, the price of #gold was $20 per ounce and had maintained that approximate value for decades. To give some perspective on value, in 1914 the average house cost $3,500, or 175 ounces of gold.#StoreOfValue ✓ pic.twitter.com/BUlaKjMqCP— Gold Telegraph (@GoldTelegraph_) March 16, 2018
Comments
look at Zimbabwe and Venezuela...fiat is dead...gold is now their "money"...do I need the /sarc tag?
In reply to . by FireBrander
It's Already Happening ...
Nelson Mandela Gold Artifacts Sell to Crypto Firm for US$10 Million
Arbitrade, a Canadian coin and cryptocurrency exchange, has used bitcoin to purchase a set of three solid gold artifacts associated with Nelson Mandela.
https://investingnews.com/daily/resource-investing/precious-metals-inve…
In reply to Firebrander, u r an ass. by HRClinton
'Money for nothing...'
In reply to r by BaBaBouy
And in the mean time, Russia keeps on buying more gold: https://www.rt.com/business/421680-russia-gold-reserves-record/
Do you see any central bank (notably Russia and China) who are critical on the Petrodollar system buying crypto's as well?
The collapse of the USD will IMHO come from another nation, or a block of nation, during a (trade)war, and not from a bunch of Pump&Dump computer nerds peddling their fictitious 'currency.'
In reply to 'Money for nothing...' by Consuelo
I own gold, so not a gold trasher. But that house data point is interesting.. If we multiply 175 ounces by $1350, we get $236,250 , which will buy an average house in much of the USA. Also, that house has central heating and multiple indoor bathrooms that a 1914 house did not have. So gold is appropriately priced, based on this metric. It's collapse insurance, but not a way to get rich.
In reply to And in the mean time: https:… by Klassenfeind
I am with you 100%, its insurance against inflation. Same with Bitcoin and other cryptos. Now with China trading oil in Yuan and Russia being major supplier this will shake the world order.
In reply to df by Davy Crockett
"Fort Knox, where $200 billion worth of gold is stored"
The $200 billion in gold amounts to the value of the peanuts squirrels have hidden in September of 2017.
In reply to I am with you 100%, its… by JimmyJones
Just checked the gold price chart. No rush so far as I can see.
What is up with these assholes always saying tomorrow it's to the moon????
I am starting to think they are nothing but shills...................
In reply to Fort Knox, where $200… by whatswhat1@yahoo.com
PetroGold (gold payment for oil purchase) is back on again with China's PetroYuan-Gold exchange:
Could the Petro Yuan overtake the Petro Dollar
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tv0u-mEK7Gg
Russa has already converted to gold payment for oil/gas delivery.
Problem is global daily gold mine supply is 1/20 the value of global daily oil production.
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
@YogaPants
The reason it's not going to the moon is because PM's not supposed to. PM's are supposed to hold their value, not make someone rich overnight.
The problem is that many people here on ZH (and KWN, and TF Metals etc.) are greedy and fantasize about making a killing in gold, silver or even BTC.
They believe all the 'get-rich-quick' scams and sales talks from the very people who make (fiat!) commissions on selling them gold and silver, and/or believe the Pump&Dump bullshitters who are peddling crypto's.
In reply to PetroGold (gold payment for… by Pinto Currency
Gold futures via massive paper dumps have manipulated the price of gold lower since 2011. Not sure what chart you're looking at.
In reply to The reason it's not going up… by Klassenfeind
In reply to Gold futures via massive… by Bay of Pigs
YogaPants
You are not looking at the gold price.
You are looking at a fictional gold debt instrument price having no gold behind it.
The metal is going to become extremely stressed as the market moves around the paper fraud markets (primarily in London).
In reply to The reason it's not going up… by Klassenfeind
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
and a "rush" measured in global buying volume obviously does not equate to Western paper gold price increases.
the "London fix" is still on... for now
In reply to The reason it's not going up… by Klassenfeind
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
In reply to The reason it's not going up… by Klassenfeind
Anyone who sells PM's on tight margin is anything but a shill. They are dealing in honest money. They may be a broken clock but at least they are pumping fraudulent crypto's or ponzi derivatives.
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
houses are generally larger today, but the construction materials are cheap as shit.
In reply to df by Davy Crockett
you ever been in a 100 yr old home? i would not call them "solid".
In reply to houses are generally larger… by DillyDilly
Selling my parent's house now. Built in 1929. Dad bought it in 1948 for $10K, added 3 br and a bath 2nd floor in 1959 for $8500. Asking $240K. Not Better Homes and Gardens but it's SOLID AS A ROCK.
In reply to you ever been in a 100 yr… by Rockatanski
I own one from 1888 and it's still straight as an arrow. Beams were all hand cut, and twice the thickness as modern construction.
In reply to you ever been in a 100 yr… by Rockatanski
I got spoiled because for 12 years I owned a 400 year old country house (in Italy) made out of stone. The outside walls were more than 2 feet thick and the oak beams were solid as a rock... Terra cotta floors... Only a wrecking ball could take that thing down.
I was very sad to leave. Sold it for a pretty penny tho! :-)
In reply to I own one from 1888 and it's… by GlassHouse101
My house was built in the 20-30's era (brick and cinder block foundation ). Sq ft =~1200 3bdrm 2 ba. If you stand in my den and yell at the top of your lungs, I defy anyone to tell me what was yelled while standing in the far bedroom. Lathe/plaster walls...need I say more?
In reply to houses are generally larger… by DillyDilly
I agree with you. How many years have we been reading about the demise of the dollar and how great gold is? This article authored by “Gold Telegraph” a gold investing company. Don’t get me wrong. I like PMs but this is not exactly an unbiased article.
In reply to df by Davy Crockett
Patience grasshopper.
In reply to I'm with you. How many years… by Took Red Pill
During the depression that house price dropped to $100 or 5 oz of gold.
In reply to df by Davy Crockett
LOL.
You don’t think $20 an ounce is a manipulated price.
Pull your head out. This scam has been going on for awhile.
In reply to df by Davy Crockett
How many man hours went into building that home in 1914 vrs today? All the efficiencies from 100 years of innovation are eaten up by inflation.
In reply to df by Davy Crockett
I don't know about the US, with their enthusiasm for building out of wood, but a house built in Europe in 1914 is still standing (wars and redevelopment excepted). Will the same be said of modern housing in 100 years?
I grew up in a farmhouse built before the united states was discovered - it's still going strong. I wonder how the average McMansion will fare in another 600 years? Do we factor that in to the inflation figure?
In reply to How many man hours went into… by wet_nurse
Only in the most regulated industries. Regulation produces only shortages.
Price of TV's, bewb jobs and Lasik are down. Homes, MRIs, gasonline...not so much.
In reply to How many man hours went into… by wet_nurse
Gold price is based on how much the fiat "dollar" has depreciated in value...or in another word, inflated. Hot air doesn't weigh much!
In reply to df by Davy Crockett
So if a 2x4 cost 50 cents in 1914, then it should be $33.75 today.
In reply to df by Davy Crockett
2 X 4 probably cost 5 cents in 1914.
In reply to So if a 2x4 cost 50 cents in… by Sages wife
50cents? So 700 2x4s.....hmmmm...not much building going on with those prices. Try .05 per 2x4.
In reply to So if a 2x4 cost 50 cents in… by Sages wife
The insane 'leaders' of my country (Canada) have left us little choice having sold our total gold reserve stock...we are all in the US debt, et, I mean dollar.
https://Olduvai.ca
In reply to r by BaBaBouy
It as mandatory to become a member of the IMF (American/Banker) requirement to hold $US. Treasuries and not GOLD to back Canadian Currency.......again Sucked in just like NATO, what it now represents and functions as an aggressor rather than it's original design. It will take us into WAR for the Oil Pipelines thru the Ukraine after the Legal Government was overthrown by the AMERICAN INTERESTS ....CIA etc. What was done to the AVRO Arrow and our oil sands from American Media and their Movie Stars describing ecological destruction while keeping our oil cheap and land locked.......
sorry, turning into a rant....
In reply to The insane 'leaders' of my… by skbull44
"Nelson Mandela Gold Artifacts Sell to Crypto Firm for US$10 Million."
One wonders what the dead terrorist's Masonic ring and jewels , Knight of Malta awards, and Communist membership card will bring?
In reply to r by BaBaBouy
As a crypto trader myself that's the only thing that shit is good for. Trade E- bullshit for real metal. Fuck all the stupid projects. Speculation baby! Hype it.
In reply to r by BaBaBouy
"Better git some"
In reply to r by BaBaBouy
He has a point. Problem with PMs is the verification problem.
In reply to Firebrander, u r an ass. by HRClinton
Gold is a store of wealth; not money in times of economic calamity.
An ounce sugar is more valuable, and in demand, than a speck of gold in Venezuela.
In reply to Firebrander, u r an ass. by HRClinton
Well, ammo will be the currency...
In reply to Gold is a store of wealth;… by FireBrander
You Can Buy Anything With Cold Hard GOLD ~
In reply to Well, ammo will be the… by Scrot
The people you find shooting with you at others will be worth even more than the ammo; sadly though I got way more ammo than friends.
In reply to Well, ammo will be the… by Scrot
Git some.
In reply to The people you find shooting… by uhh
Unfortunately all my friends are fat old fucks like you. You couldn't even run enough to keep up with me now. Who's got my back? lol
In reply to Git some. by UmbilicalMosqu…
If I have something for trade I am going to want gold or silver not ammo. I might take pure copper ingots too.
In reply to Well, ammo will be the… by Scrot