The Demise Of The Dollar: The Rush To Gold Is Here

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 03/19/2018 - 11:27

Authored by Alex Deluce via GoldTelegraph.com,

The US dollar has been dominant as the global reserve currency for a century. It was backed by gold, and the phrase, “good as gold,” had a literal meaning. Each dollar bill was worth its equivalent in physical gold. This made the dollar the world’s most respected and accepted currency.

These days, the dollar is joined by the euro and the yen as accepted currencies. No longer dominant, the dollar is losing its global position. Can it survive?

Early in the 20th century, the US was the most powerful nation on earth, and the dollar reflected that power. Our gold reserves were larger than those of any other country, thus setting the standard worldwide. The US dollar was, indeed, good as gold.

By the late 1940’s, the Federal Reserve started to print money that wasn’t back by gold. Rising inflation only encouraged the government to print more money without the gold reserves to back it. Gold prices rose to such new heights, all US currency stopped being back by any gold. The powerful US dollar began to turn into monopoly money. Gold price tripled as the dollar continued to lose value.

That’s how the Petrodollar was born, a political move more than a smart currency move. With the US importing more oil than anyone else from Saudi Arabia, then Secretary of State Kissinger arranged to have the price of oil based on the US dollar. All countries were to pay for oil with dollars. 

By 2017, Russian replaced Saudi Arabia as the world’s major oil producer, with China importing more oil than anyone else. The characters in the oil game have changed. And the new players want to back the price of oil with the Yuan. The Chinese and Russians have been buying physical gold for several years and intend to use it to back the Yuan. The days of the dollar supremacy may be at an end as the power and price of gold continue to rise.

Other countries are now faced with a choice: whether to keep and to add to their gold reserves or hold on to the dollar, which is backed with $123 trillion in debt.

China and Russia aren’t the only countries increasing their gold reserves. The Hungarian National Bank (“MNB”) has 3 tons of gold, valued at $130 million, stored in London. It has decided to return this gold to Hungary. Other countries are following Hungary’s example as they restore and replenish their gold reserves. Germany’s Bundesbank has recalled $28 billion of their gold reserves formerly stored in New York and Paris.

Is the US getting nervous? US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin made an almost unprecedented and very public visit to Fort Knox, where $200 billion worth of gold is stored. “It’s still here,” Mnuchin joked. Or was he simply relieved? Gold has is becoming more important globally than ever. We may see another “gold rush,” and that does not bode well for the US dollar.

Klassenfeind Consuelo Mon, 03/19/2018 - 11:39 Permalink

And in the mean time, Russia keeps on buying more gold: https://www.rt.com/business/421680-russia-gold-reserves-record/

Do you see any central bank (notably Russia and China) who are critical on the Petrodollar system buying crypto's as well?

The collapse of the USD will IMHO come from another nation, or a block of nation, during a (trade)war, and not from a bunch of Pump&Dump computer nerds peddling their fictitious 'currency.'

Davy Crockett Klassenfeind Mon, 03/19/2018 - 11:40 Permalink

In 1914, the price of #gold was $20 per ounce and had maintained that approximate value for decades. To give some perspective on value, in 1914 the average house cost $3,500, or 175 ounces of gold

I own gold, so not a gold trasher.  But that house data point is interesting..  If we multiply 175 ounces by $1350, we get $236,250 , which will buy an average house in much of the USA.  Also, that house has central heating and multiple indoor bathrooms that a 1914 house did not have.  So gold is appropriately priced, based on this metric.  It's collapse insurance, but not a way to get rich.

Klassenfeind Pinto Currency Mon, 03/19/2018 - 12:22 Permalink

@YogaPants

The reason it's not going to the moon is because PM's not supposed to. PM's are supposed to hold their value, not make someone rich overnight.

The problem is that many people here on ZH (and KWN, and TF Metals etc.) are greedy and fantasize about making a killing in gold, silver or even BTC.

They believe all the 'get-rich-quick' scams and sales talks from the very people who make (fiat!) commissions on selling them gold and silver, and/or believe the Pump&Dump bullshitters who are peddling crypto's.

Took Red Pill Davy Crockett Mon, 03/19/2018 - 11:55 Permalink

I agree with you. How many years have we been reading about the demise of the dollar and how great gold is? This article authored by “Gold Telegraph” a gold investing company. Don’t get me wrong. I like PMs but this is not exactly an unbiased article.

OverTheHedge wet_nurse Mon, 03/19/2018 - 12:34 Permalink

I don't know about the US, with their enthusiasm for building out of wood, but a house built in Europe in 1914 is still standing (wars and redevelopment excepted). Will the same be said of modern housing in 100 years?

I grew up in a farmhouse built before the united states was discovered - it's still going strong. I wonder how the average McMansion will fare in another 600 years? Do we factor that in to the inflation figure?

litemine skbull44 Mon, 03/19/2018 - 12:11 Permalink

It as mandatory to become a member of the IMF (American/Banker) requirement to hold $US. Treasuries and not GOLD to back Canadian Currency.......again Sucked in just like NATO, what it now represents and functions as an aggressor rather than it's original design. It will take us into WAR for the Oil Pipelines thru the Ukraine after the Legal Government was overthrown by the AMERICAN INTERESTS ....CIA etc. What was done to the AVRO Arrow and our oil sands from American Media and their Movie Stars describing ecological destruction while keeping our oil cheap and land locked.......

sorry, turning into a rant.... 