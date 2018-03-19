"...The Ends Don't Justify The Means!"

Authored by James Howard Kunstler via Kunstler.com,
Various readers, fans, blog commenters, Facebook trolls, and auditors twanged on me all last week about my continuing interest in the RussiaRussiaRussia hysteria, though there is no particular consensus of complaint among them — except for a general “shut up, already” motif. For the record, I’m far more interested in the hysteria itself than the Russia-meddled-in the-election case, which I consider to be hardly any case at all beyond 13 Russian Facebook trolls.
The hysteria, on the other hand, ought to be a matter of grave concern, because it appears more and more to have been engineered by America’s own intel community, its handmaidens in the Dept of Justice, and the twilight’s last gleamings of the Obama White House, and now it has shoved this country in the direction of war at a time when civilian authority over the US military looks sketchy at best. This country faces manifold other problems that are certain to reduce the national standard of living and disrupt the operations of an excessively complex and dishonest economy, and the last thing America needs is a national war-dance over trumped-up grievances with Russia.
The RussiaRussiaRussia narrative has unspooled since Christmas and is blowing back badly through the FBI, now with the firing (for cause) of Deputy Director Andrew McCabe hours short of his official retirement (and inches from the golden ring of his pension). He was axed on the recommendation of his own colleagues in the FBI’s Office of Professional Responsibility, and they may have been influenced by the as-yet-unreleased report of the FBI Inspector General, Michael Horowitz, due out shortly.
The record of misbehavior and “collusion” between the highest ranks of the FBI, the Democratic Party, the Clinton campaign, several top political law firms, and a shady cast of international blackmail-peddlars is a six-lane Beltway-scale evidence trail compared to the muddy mule track of Trump “collusion” with Russia.
It will be amazing if a big wad of criminal cases are not dealt out of it, even as The New York Times sticks its fingers in its ears and goes, “La-la-la-la-la….”
It now appears that Mr. McCabe’s statements post-firing tend to incriminate his former boss, FBI Director James Comey — who is about to embark, embarrassingly perhaps, on a tour for his self-exculpating book, A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership.
A great aura of sanctimony surrounds the FBI these days. Even the news pundits seem to have forgotten the long, twisted reign of J. Edgar Hoover (1924 – 1972), a dangerous rogue who excelled at political blackmail. And why, these days, would any sane American take pronouncements from the CIA and NSA at face value? What seems to have gone on in the RussiaRussiaRussia matter is that various parts of the executive branch in the last months under Mr. Obama gave each other tacit permission, wink-wink, to do anything necessary to stuff HRC into the White House and, failing that, to derail her opponent, the Golden Golem of Greatness.
The obvious lesson in all this huggermugger is that the ends don’t justify the means.
I suspect there are basically two routes through this mess.
-
One is that the misdeeds of FBI officers, Department of Justice lawyers, and Intel agency executives get adjudicated by normal means, namely, grand juries and courts. That would have the salutary effect of cleansing government agencies and shoring up what’s left of their credibility at a time when faith in institutions hangs in the balance.
-
The second route would be for the authorities to ignore any formal response to an evermore self-evident trail of crimes, and to allow all that political energy to be funneled into manufactured hysteria and eventually a phony provocation of war with Russia.
Personally, I’d rather see the US government clean house than blow up the world over an engineered hallucination.
Comments
A nation run by donkeys and elephants.
Have donkeys and elephants ever copulated in nature? I'm guessing it wasn't a success story.
"Bi-partisan" in this case means double the anal pain.
too many fags running things
In reply to A nation run by donkeys and… by Brazen Heist
Way too many.
In reply to too many fags running things by dark pools of soros
Queer.
In reply to Way too many. by Aireannpure
Trumpflagration Consternation
1. his appetites must be satisfied in all sorts of ways
2. he is afflicted with the worst instincts
3. the TV tells him what to do, he is played by it
4. class warfare is being stoked secretly
5. reality is being modified in your home
In reply to too many fags running things by dark pools of soros
The lack of law your side seems so keen on fomenting will see you and your kind in a very precarious position.
In reply to Trumpflagration… by Deep Snorkeler
Hillary is still not president.
Suck on that, snowflake.
In reply to Trumpflagration… by Deep Snorkeler
Too many fucking Idiots running things in Washington.
In reply to too many fags running things by dark pools of soros
You forgot to put that in 3 sets of parenthesis.
In reply to too many fags running things by dark pools of soros
More like a nation that's run by monkey's throwing shit and cats crapping in your shoes.
In reply to A nation run by donkeys and… by Brazen Heist
Russia does a lot of meddling. Did Putin's Cold War ever end?
Russia tells Britain give back the Falklands before telling US what to do.
RUSSIA has told Britain it should "clean its conscience" and give back the Falkland Islands before it criticises them over their involvement in Ukraine. Moscow's ambassador to the UN, Vitaly Churkin made the shocking remarks when responding to his British counterpart Matthew Rycroft at a UN security council meeting in New York. (Daily Express 4 Feb 2017)
How can Argentina claim the Falklands when she has never legally owned them?
Falklands- Never Belonged to Argentina (1 pg):
https://www.academia.edu/31111843/Falklands_Never_Belonged_to_Argentina
Argentina's? Only in the minds of the indoctrinated.
i think the falklands should be nuked just to get rid of brit bob.
In reply to Russia does a lot of… by BritBob
Ain't THAT the truth!
In reply to i think the falklands should… by besnook
Better take out Gilbratar also, just to be sure.
In reply to i think the falklands should… by besnook
You and besnook are why I read zerohedge! Creative solutions to real world problems.
In reply to Better take out Gilbratar… by serotonindumptruck
no matter who owns them no one cares
In reply to Russia does a lot of… by BritBob
Brit Bob
The Queen DriedupOldCunt is offering you a job as ''Groom of the Stool'' for your dedication to the United Kuntdom.
Take it. asswipe
You are a pro
In reply to Russia does a lot of… by BritBob
BritBob would you die for the Shitlands if Argentina claimed them?
Come one now, answer me...this matters!
In reply to Russia does a lot of… by BritBob
How far has Britain and the Royal Navy has fallen?
The U.K. has built the two new Queen Elizabeth-Class aircraft carriers. "In 2018 the Committee of Public Accounts determined that build cost of the two carriers was £6.212 billion…"* But, they haven't had any fixed wing aircraft capable of operating from any aircraft carrier since 2010! Well, I've been informed that they may have two flyable 1930's Fairey Swordfish fabric-covered, biplane torpedo airplanes tucked away in museums somewhere. Maybe they'll equip each aircraft carrier with one each. No one would believe this if it was in the plot of a novel.
*Wikipedia
In reply to Russia does a lot of… by BritBob
remember they finally got clinton for lying ot the fbi and obstruction for not admitting to blow jobs in the oral office. the same fate awaits trump. it's not right but it is usa politics. it's embarrassing.
Treason has been done by the Obama Crime Cartel and their allies in the DOJ, FBI, CIA, and NSA. Bastards need a fast trial and a faster hanging.
Rule of law is kaput, skip the trial, nail the hanging.
In reply to Treason has been done by the… by GunnyG
~~~~~~~()()() The Deep State Onion Of Evil ()()()~~~~~~~
This rotten Deep State onion has a lot of putrid layers all stuck together. ....... Try and peal off a layer and a dozen other layers come sloughing off with it.
Is US President Donald Trump wearing latex gloves? ...
You friends and fans of the man better hope and pray he sleeps in a chemical resistant neoprene wetsuit. ... Just rubber gloves might not get the job done. This much toxic rot can eat right through Space Shuttle tiles and Teflon.
Just the fumes alone wafting off of The Cesspool can be fatal if you don't breath very shallow when strolling around the edges.
The Russians Just Won't Go Away. ......
Not that you can ever expect them to. .. Just too many natural resources over there in the tundra, money to be made, vodka parties to attend and oligarch yachts to lounge around on. ..
Besides I like the no nonsense Russians. .. (Full disclosure - I know a couple of Ivans, an Igor, two Natashas and a Keska.). .. Russians are great but they don't seem to appreciate my brand of humor very much. (What's up with THAT shite, Comrades? .. You still use that 'comrades' term, right, Ivan? .. No? .. Sometimes? .. If you're drunk enough? ...Ok,I swear I AM writing this down.) But they haven't nerve gassed me yet so maybe they take my comedy home at night and giggle in the Louie while taking a shower and rinsing off that mangy bear they all hide under their snazzy leather jackets.
One thing I always get from the Ruskies every time I mention Vladimir Putin is a great big grin and then they slap me on the back and knock the wind right out of my not so diminutive carcass.
As I stumble back up onto my feet they usually bellow, "Creature you are good Dune guy appreciate better man in Russia!" ..... Whatever that's suppose to mean. .... I am afraid to ask because they might like the question and then we will all have to drink and slap to that too.
Ok, so face it, the Russians are on the American scene (Political, business and commerce, scientific and they like to rent us their women and attend open mic night at a lot of obscure US comedy venues....and drink.....alot.) and they are planning to stay so we might want to get used to seeing them around. .. They are hard to miss and even harder to kill. (I mean, so I'm told, I have no reason or intention to even try and kill one. I can see that idea and game plan not working out well at all) ... I like Russians. I like having them around. .. I even like what they do to our elections. ........ Great howling comedy material at election time if nothing else.
Hey, Killary, Comey and Mueller; Get over it already! ..... Or Igor will be coming over to get your opinion of their man Vlad and I suggest you toast to Vlad's long life, good health and statesmanship or Igor might not appreciate your true candor as much as we Chump Monkeys© do.
Oh, the other thing I like about Putin is; He simply has his political enemies tossed into prison when he catches them with their paws in the big cookie jar until they've learned their lessons. .. And he takes the cookie home himself. .... Very clever and effective. ...Trump should try that approach maybe. .. I'm good to go with that if it gets the baby blood-drinking witches and bitches arrested.
The Russians know who the bad dudes are and they surveillance the hell out of them instead of the man-in-the-street Chump Monkey Corp like the FBI do.
Hey Don, Don't Forget About The NSA!.. If You Water Board Rogers He Might Be Able To Remember Where Those Tarmac Tapes Are
Waterboarding is legal, fun and useful! ... So we are told. ... Good for the goose, good for the gander. .. Just never try and waterboard a bear or a Russian for information. ... Don't ask me how if figured that out. You couldn't handle the cringe visuals and pucker factor before dinner.
I knew the Don would regret not "Locking Her UP!" and seizing her shit. ... That's a campaign promise he's going to wish he had followed through on earlier.
A Hazmat Suit Will Be Required To Even Approach These Cesspool Dweller FBI Cretins. ...They Are Like A Cross Between Poison Toads And Spitting King Cobras Driving Rear Engine Racing Porches And Jet-Powered Stretch Weasel Cigar-Broad Limos
Live Hard, Suit Up, Mr. President, .....This Could Get A Little Messy, Die Free
~ DC v8.8
Mueller is now a loose cannon and irrelevant. Fire his ass or have our retarded congress do it.
trump better fire all the high level justice department heads and fire Mueller, appoint a special prosecutor to investigate miss leslie graham, john mccain link to the fake dossier including hillary clinton and the clinton foundation and the FBI.
Let the chips fall where they may.
From a purely legal perspective, what PM May and BJ have done is completely "defamed" both Mr Putin and the nation of Russia. No matter they are UK politicians. They have both called Putin a MURDERER without proof or evidence of any kind....is there some international protocol preventing Putin from taking Boris to Court?