Facebook Chief Security Officer Leaving After Clashing Over "Spread Of Disinformation"

Update 2: Minutes after Stamos' tweet statubg he was still "fully engaged" at Facebook, Reuters 'sources' reported that he will leave the firm effective in August, and has already has responsibilities for countering government-sponsored disinformation taken away from him.
- FACEBOOK INC CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER ALEX STAMOS TO LEAVE EFFECTIVE IN AUGUST
- FACEBOOK HAS ALREADY TAKEN AWAY STAMOS' RESPONSIBILITIES TO COUNTER GOVERNMENT-SPONSORED DISINFORMATION
In short: a mess.
* * *
Update 1: It appears The New York Times may have taken some liberty with the facts, as Stamos just tweeted to confirm he had not actually departed Facebook but is working on election security...
Despite the rumors, I'm still fully engaged with my work at Facebook. It's true that my role did change. I'm currently spending more time exploring emerging security risks and working on election security.— Alex Stamos (@alexstamos) March 19, 2018
So to sum up - a fake-news-battling Facebooker denies fake-news spread about fake-news-spreading Facebook by the NYT.
* * *
Less than six months after exclaiming his concerns about algorithmic censorship on social media, and fears about becoming a 'ministry of truth', Alex Stamos - Facebook's chief information security officer - is leaving the tech giant following "internal disagreements" over how the company should handle disinformation spread over its platform, according to the New York Times.
His departure was reportedly planned long before the Cambridge Analytica scandal erupted over the weekend.
Stamos famously unleashed a scathing tweet storm late last year warning the FBI and intrusive Democratic lawmakers (who are again banging the regulation drum) that "censorship is easy", but separating Russian bots from legitimate posters would be much, much harder, and essentially would require Facebook or the government to become a "Ministry of Truth" - referring to a government ministry from George Orwell's 1984 responsible for rewriting history.
"It’s very difficult to spot fake news and propaganda using just computer programs," Stamos said in a series of Twitter posts on Saturday.
“Nobody of substance at the big companies thinks of algorithms as neutral,” Stamos wrote, adding that the media is simplifying the matter.
“Nobody is not aware of the risks.”
"So if you don't worry about becoming the Ministry of Truth with ML systems trained on your personal biases, then it's easy!"
Stamos, according to the NYT, had reportedly clashed with other senior executives over how the company should handle disclosures of "Russian interference" on its platform. Stamos called for more transparency and disclosure.
His repeated conflicts led to his day-to-day responsibilities being reassigned late last year in preparation for his departure - which wasn't expected to happen until August.
After his day-to-day responsibilities were reassigned to others in December, Mr. Stamos said he would leave the company. He was persuaded to stay through August to oversee the transition of his duties because executives thought his departure would look bad, the current and former employees said. He has been overseeing the transfer of his security team to Facebook’s product and infrastructure divisions. His group, which once had 120 people, now has three, the current and former employees said.
Stamos is the first senior employee to leave the company since the controversy surrounding the purported $100,000 in fraudulent ad spending by a "Russian troll farm" was first publicly confirmed in September.
Last month Facebook VP of advertising Rob Goldman weighed in on the Russian meddling narrative in a string of tweets responding to special counsel Robert Mueller's indictment of 13 Russian nationals running a "bot farm" which, according to Mueller (via Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein), was unsuccessful at influencing the 2016 election.
Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein: "No allegation in the indictment of any effect on the outcome of the election." https://t.co/eSwD0ToL67 pic.twitter.com/SrOTipSoxu— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) February 16, 2018
Notably, Goldman points out that the majority of advertising purchased by Russians on Facebook occurred after the election - and was in fact designed to sow discord and divide Americans.
The majority of the Russian ad spend happened AFTER the election. We shared that fact, but very few outlets have covered it because it doesn’t align with the main media narrative of Tump and the election. https://t.co/2dL8Kh0hof— Rob Goldman (@robjective) February 17, 2018
The main goal of the Russian propaganda and misinformation effort is to divide America by using our institutions, like free speech and social media, against us. It has stoked fear and hatred amongst Americans. It is working incredibly well. We are quite divided as a nation.— Rob Goldman (@robjective) February 17, 2018
The Russian campaign is ongoing. Just last week saw news that Russian spies attempted to sell a fake video of Trump with a hooker to the NSA. US officials cut off the deal because they were wary of being entangled in a Russian plot to create discord. https://t.co/jO9GwWy2qH— Rob Goldman (@robjective) February 17, 2018
President Trump fired off Goldman's comment in a Saturday morning tweet:
The Fake News Media never fails. Hard to ignore this fact from the Vice President of Facebook Ads, Rob Goldman! https://t.co/XGC7ynZwYJ— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2018
If we are to accept Mueller's findings that Russian disinformation campaign was focused on elevating an outside candidate to win the White House, no matter who it was (Mueller notes they supported both Sanders and Trump, while using "any opportunity to criticize Hillary and the rest"), then the logical conclusion is that while there was no collusion with the Trump campaign, the ultimate goal would be to weaken America by creating a divide in the long-standing establishment power structure.
To that end, this 1985 interview with ex-KGB agent Yuri Bezmenov, who defected to the West in 1970, is a must-watch. in it, Bezmenov very clearly outlines that the KGB's primary goal is not covert intelligence; it's a long-term campaign of ideological subversion, or "active measures."
The entire interview is over two hours long, and both condensed and extended versions can be found below. In summary,the KGB, for decades, hass had a goal of altering the average American's perception of reality in order to confuse and divide the US population, while reducing our men of fighting age to feminized soy boys.
There are four basic stages:
1) Demoralization: This will take 15-20 years (which would bring us to around 2000-2005), which is enough time to educate a generation of students and indoctrinate them into a Marxist-Leninist ideology as "useful idiots." The result of this stage of subversion is that the "useful idiots" will be "contaminated" through ideological and irreversible brainwashing. According to Bezmenov, the demoralized person is unable to assess fact-based information. You can shower him with documents, facts and other solid evidence, and he will refuse to believe it until kicked in his "fat bottom" by troops."
Bezmenov said (in 1985), that the demoralization campaign had been active for 25 years.
2) Destablization: Once the population has been programmed and "contaminated," the subverter does not care about your ideas, the patterns of your consumption, whether you eat junk food and get fat and flabby. It doesn’t matter anymore. This time, and it only takes from two to five years to destabilize a nation, what matters is essentials, economy, foreign relations, defense systems.
3) Crisis: Once destabilization has occurred, "It may take only six weeks to bring a country to the verge of crisis. You see it in Central America now."
4) Normalization: "And after crisis, with a violent change in power, structure, and economy, you have the period of so-called normalization will last indefinitely. Normalization is a cynical expression borrowed from Soviet propaganda"
***
If Bezmenov was correct about the KGB's "recipe" for subverting the United States, one need look no further than a generation of pussy-hat wearing, hypersensitive, multi-gendered, ultra politically-correct Social Justice Warrior mentality that's infiltrated the West - most recently characterized by Justin Trudeau's recent "peoplekind" admonishment of a young and inquisitive student.
Justin Trudeau tells a woman she should say peoplekind, not mankind. But was he mansplaining? pic.twitter.com/nyMG9RHo5x— RTÉ News (@rtenews) February 7, 2018
The tools of subversion are identity politics and the destruction of culture, often conducted under the guise of "equality" and humanitarianism. Has the forced integration of scores of migrants across Europe strengthened or weakened nations with open-border policies? Are Poland and Hungary stronger or weaker for resisting said invasion?
Indeed, it can be said that Europe has been demoralized through social-justice identity politics, which has paved the way for the active and ongoing destabilization of Europe's long-knit social and economic fabric.
Next will be Crisis brought on by the powder-keg created by "cultural enrichment" and no-go zones, after which Europe will surely be forced to normalize under a brave new regime in which the ongoing threat of civil war will keep Europe weak for decades.
One has to consider who destabilized North Africa despite Ghadaffi offering to hold migrants at bay for a mere £4bn-per-year. Who then welcomed migrants which were the byproduct of said destabilization? And what will be the end result when we roll the clock forward five, ten, fifteen years?
One could make the argument that we are now shifting from demoralization and destabilization, to crisis.
Watch Bezmenov's interview below:
Short version:
Long version:
* * *
Facebook shares, which entered correction territory during Monday's session, were down 1% after hours, back at the lows of the day...
Comments
Face What? Privacy comes at a premium, so keep your kids off that social media crap.
So there is hope. One man quits over the leftist retardation. Let us pray more will come.
In reply to Face What? Privacy comes… by Yen Cross
Hope Facebook stock tumbles 80%. Fuck Zuckerberg
In reply to So there is hope. by FullHedge1
Good for him...just a shame he didn't shoot Suckerbug, or that Sandberg bitch.
In reply to Hope Facebook stock tumbles… by Jumanji1959
FBI
FB Inc
They're both fucked at the top.
In reply to Good for him...just a shame… by Croesus
Look at all the Trumptards bitch, all the while supporting this site ("Zambridge Hedge")
In reply to FBI… by Team_Huli
Yeah, the FBI and CIA are using zerohedge to track user activity and spread disinformation. Dumbass.
In reply to Look at all the Trumptards… by Zero_Ledge
The split in the American politic is from traitorous homegrown and imported phenom (Frankfort School cultural Marxists), not some "Russians" running up their numbers in some click-bait scam.
In reply to Yeah, the FBI and CIA are… by Totin
Sowing discord doesn't really help Trump much does it? Sure does help the Deep State though.
In reply to The split in the American… by Ignatius
Facejook is part of the Deep State.
In reply to Sowing discord doesn't… by JimmyJones
"FaceKike."
In reply to Facejook is part of the Deep… by pier
▲▲▲ pier ▲▲▲ CHRONIC SPAMMER ▲▲▲ VIRUS ALERT ▲▲▲
This Whackjob with Multiple Log-on's (aka "stizazz" and "lloll" "beepbop" "Braveforce" "PRIVETHEDGE" "SLOPZ38" "Schlomo Scheklestein" "Jumanji1959"-- hopefully banned) is a CHRONIC SPAMMER whose "disguised links" ("The DEEP STATE", above) will take you to his Spam- and Trojan-laden webpage, fondly known by ZHers as "The Whacked Out Biblicism SPAM page" where you will be the happy recipient of numerous virus from this very disturbed and obsessed individual, spamming here for more than five years.
•dailywesterner
•celebrity-leaks (porn)
•biblicism
•"I made $7000 last week ..... this is what I do"
END SPAM!
Copy and send this text to abuse@zerohedge.com
Please remove all postings and ban log-on from user "PIER" who chronically SPAM posts short-URL links to his virus- and trojan-filled website. This is the same individual posting chronically as "STIZAZZ" "PRIVETHEDGE" and "LLOLL" "SLOPZ38" "BRAVEFORCE" "BEEPBOP" "SCHLOMO SCHEKLESTEIN" "JUMANJI", among dozens of other banned log-ons [that's YOU "dailywesterner" and "biblicisminstitute" and "celebrity-leaks" (porn) and "I made $7000 last week...."]. Thank you.
In reply to "FaceKike." by lakecity55
Hopefully Fakebook's eventual fall will be very Tiger-esque
In reply to Sowing discord doesn't… by JimmyJones
Always comes down to who is watching the watchers...
https://Olduvai.ca
In reply to FBI… by Team_Huli
Joo World Order is not for everyone, ok guys?
In reply to Always comes down to who is… by skbull44
Facebook Chief Security Officer Leaving After Clashing Over "Spread Of Disinformation"
My response: Just two points to make regarding the TOPIC of Social Media.
1. Every single Social Media company needs to come under control and jurisdiction of the FTC, not the FCC!!
2. INTERNET BILL OF RIGHTS!!!
LACK OF PRIVACY and CENSORSHIP are real threats if the above two actions are not completed.
These social media and technology companies are OUT OF CONTROL like wild bulls in a china shop and need to be corralled.
Going forward, WE THE PEOPLE need to VOTE OUT OF OFFICE every single DEMOCRAT and RINO in the upcoming 2018 midterm elections.
Choose wisely America for the days are filled with EVIL.
In reply to Always comes down to who is… by skbull44
115%
In reply to Hope Facebook stock tumbles… by Jumanji1959
Only 80 % ?
Don't be jooing ME !!
In reply to Hope Facebook stock tumbles… by Jumanji1959
It's so easy to find an operative replacement, tho'. Pic a Dem, any Dem. They have absolutely no love for liberty.
In reply to So there is hope. by FullHedge1
Rofl The look of contempt there , while listening to a out of focus snowflake describe how the code must be gender neutral while saving the enviroment
In reply to Face What? Privacy comes… by Yen Cross
That is what the guy who quit was pointing out. He was right. They shouldn't pretend that the algorithms are neutral. Instinctively, we all know they aren’t, anyway, on any site, whatever its political bias. What we do not know is how algorithms work or why they are not inherently neutral. Nor do we know why it is hard to construct objective algorithms. They should just explain exactly what makes that so hard, technically, trying to explain it in a non-jargon-laden way without all those overlapping tech acronyms, letting the people decide whether or not they want a Ministry of Truth. Stamos should not have been voted off of the island.
In reply to Rofl The look of contempt… by CrabbyR
Facefucked
In reply to Face What? Privacy comes… by Yen Cross
Any one with a brain should stop using FB and bury these cocksucking pervs.
In 8 out of 10 cases, baby-pic-posting mom-gang workers could care less about their political neutrality. That is a conservative estimate.
In reply to Any one with a brain should… by VAL THOR
Mass global spy program, collecting all the data, listening in on every word, reading everything, tracking every step, watching every move. Get out if you have any brains left, it was a setup from the beginning! They play the slow game.
They don't let you go when you try to go would be a clue. CIA started, Zuckerberg stolen from Winklevosses and Co. Let us hope that this guy took something with him on his way out. Let's call it an mutual/life insurance, or a health insurance program.
In reply to Mass global spy program,… by Labworks
You left out refining facial recognition software and establishing a mugshot database of every fool dumb enough to use the 'service.'
More importantly:
WTF does Facebook have to do with 'election security'?
Are they partnering with DieBold now? (Aside from the apparent US .gov connection between the two, which we aren't supposed to notice.)
C'mon Yellowstone, blow this taco stand already.
In reply to Mass global spy program,… by Labworks
My experience with the Face makes me think that they are censoring me. Every time I try and comment on a story, I'm bounced and the story disappears until I refresh my page and scroll to the story or any story and I get bounced. This happens of MSM news sites only, so far.
Never understood why Facebook is so popular. I genuinely don't give a sheet about other people's kids or whatever other narcissistic bs is being pushed on their "friends".
Ppl think they are important.
Look at my breakfast, please like so I can feel good about myself
In reply to Never understood why… by lookatmyclevername
Ya, not like the comments here, which are always insightful and to the point, and never posted just for upvotes.
In reply to Ppl think they are important… by Labworks
Lel I see what you did there
In reply to Ya, not like the comments… by Row Well Number 41
I think if people really felt they were important they wouldn't post such drivel for self validation. Probably most on FB are lonely and are so insecure they need a firewall for normal interactions. Then someone " unfriends" them and they go into a depression, leading some to even commit suicide.
Time to wake up people. Those " friends" you have on FB are not really your friends. Friends don't disappear during a power outage. At least mine don't.
Miffed
In reply to Ppl think they are important… by Labworks
Facebook is now as relavent as MySpace.
My doggies dump on neighbors lawn is far more important and relevant than FB shit.
In reply to Facebook is now as relavent… by Archive_file
I'll tell you all a true story. This one time a long while back when I was still on Fakebook, I was having a private discussion about the middle east with someone. When I typed in a sentence about Israel supporting ISIS in Syria, Fakebook blocked my message from being delivered, even though it was supposedly private.
That was my wake up call. There are no "private" messages in FB, just as there are no "privacy" controls. There are algos with programmed agendas and there is mass data hoovering. The biggest honeypot of all time.
Thus the origin story of the company which everyone ignores! What, does everyone think that Clusterzuck is some kind of genius that writes code in his sleep? He could not code or fight his way out of a wet paper bag, among other things. Most useless piece of crap on the planet pending.
In reply to I'll tell you all a true… by Brazen Heist
Hmmm, how in the world do they manage to control all of that information through code?
So, it is not humans, but algorithms, policing the posts? I read that they hired humans to do it after the company was critiqued for having so few American employees.
They must set up the algorithms to reject certain content, using keywords or something as part of their code? I have no idea. I can do a little HTML, but I cannot imagine how they could use code to control the flow of communication to that degree.
I do not agree with your opinion of Israel, but I don’t think they should be trying to censor dialog unless it is threatening to an individual.
But it is not my site or yours. They have an international clientele, including countries, like Germany, that censor speech—straight-up. They probably have to treat them like customers, catering to them and observing their laws.
I also think it is wrong to single out one person or one organization, pretending that it is the source of all evil, when other sites censor, ban and remove posts, too.
The job-displacing bots are the sanitation crew at the Ministry of Truth. Wouldn’t you know it.
In reply to I'll tell you all a true… by Brazen Heist
The printing press controls all.
In reply to Hmmm, how in the world do… by Endgame Napoleon
They have a database of trigger keywords, which must pick up words in real time. Its quite Orwellian.
I was later proven correct with my assessment of Israel supporting ISIS....Israel shares a border with ISIS next to Golan. Not once have ISIS tried to attack Israel, and Israel provides them with arms, intel and medical treatment. Which adds to indications of Mossad-ISIS cooperation against Syria.
In reply to Hmmm, how in the world do… by Endgame Napoleon
folks, there's so much more.
https://archive.4plebs.org/pol/thread/163902843/#163943824
110postdrop
Fuk Jew Boy Sukitberry....I hope Facebook crashes and burns
The death of Socialist media
In reply to Fuk Jew Boy Sukitberry....I… by JoseyWalesTheOutlaw
i had enough presence of mind early on to know,nobody ever gave a shit about my life via FB
Therefor,i had free reign to be free about expressing my opinions
bonus..as a free thinker,i NEVER fell for any "mind control follow the sheep crap"
btw....good luck,Marky Boy,thinking you REALLY know how i operate my life
Congratulations, you got one over on the bots. There is hope for humans after all; the bot-supremacy movement will not engulf all of our rights.
In reply to i had enough presence of… by RawPawg
Seriously, I couldn't care less.
Facebook is going to censor itself right out of business.
Can't have it both ways Zuckerfuck...
How long do you think people are going to put up with being shadow banned and put on 'time out' before they tell you and your company to go fuck yourselves?
Look on the bright side - you won't have to worry about any more of them dangerous Russians spreading their lies and influencing our elections. In order for that to be possible you would have to provide a platform that's influential.
The governent may be pressuring FB to give them information on Russian posters, even though there are probably other marketers with political agendas from other foreign countries with less-than-innocent intentions all over FB and every other platform. Just like with the German governent and their type of censorship, the FB people may not have a choice. Who knows? When dealing with governments, they probably have a bunch of lawyers telling them what their options are, so maybe, that is why they could not do what Stamos wanted. But he is right about what they should ideally do: just be honest about it.
In reply to Facebook is going to censor… by mstyle
”Stamos called from more transparency and disclosure.”
Ah. There’s his problem.
The guy seems to want communication in calm, logical terms with a goal of openness toward the betterment of social media.
“Kill him”. - TPTB
LOL! The left is eating itself!