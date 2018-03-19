The FBI's Blood Feud: "This Is Going To Get A Lot Uglier Before It's Over"

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 03/19/2018 - 17:25

The FBI's pro-Hillary, anti-Trump campaign has backfired dramatically, as one-by-one Trump seems to be draining the real swamp, most recently exemplified by what The Wall Street Journal Editorial Board, calls The McCabe March Madness...

For a microcosm of the current madness of American politics, look no further than the weekend meltdown after Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe late Friday.

Mr. Sessions acted on a recommendation by the FBI’s own Office of Professional Responsibility, but Democrats and the media ignored that and called the firing part of Donald Trump’s plot to undermine the FBI and steal American democracy.

Mr. Trump then seemingly tried to confirm the accusations with a Twitter fusillade hailing Mr. McCabe’s firing and escalating without cause to attack special counsel Robert Mueller. Which triggered another round of claims that Mr. Trump’s days in office are numbered, or should be.

As Mr. Trump and his antagonists drive each other insane, it’s hard to keep your eye on what matters.

Start with the obligation of FBI agents to tell the truth. Mr. Sessions’s statement was a straightforward explanation that he fired Mr. McCabe for a serious violation of duty.

The Justice Department’s Inspector General has been examining the department’s handling of the investigation of Hillary Clinton’s private email server - a probe demanded by Democrats on grounds that former FBI Director James Comey’s 2016 intervention cost her the election. The IG uncovered “allegations of misconduct” by Mr. McCabe, Mr. Sessions’s statement said, which it forwarded to the FBI’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) that is composed of career officials.

Mr. Sessions added that both the IG and OPR reports “concluded that Mr. McCabe had made an unauthorized disclosure to the news media and lacked candor—including under oath—on multiple conclusions. The FBI expects every employee to adhere to the highest standards of honesty, integrity, and accountability. As the OPR proposal stated, ‘all FBI employees know that lacking candor under oath results in dismissal and that our integrity is our brand.’”

Ergo, Mr. McCabe had to be fired.

The IG’s report remains secret, and we hope it will become public shortly. But if Mr. Sessions’s summary is accurate, failing to fire Mr. McCabe would have been a terrible signal to the bureau’s agents.

Every agent at some point or another in a career is likely to testify in court. If a deputy director can get away with fudging answers, then every agent will assume he can too. The reference to “under oath” is also significant, since the FBI often charges people with the felony of making false statements without being under oath. The IG and OPR must have felt Mr. McCabe’s lack of candor was serious enough to warrant making him swear to tell the truth.

In response to his firing, Mr. McCabe said that “I answered questions truthfully and as accurately as I could amidst the chaos that surrounded me. And when I thought my answers were misunderstood, I contacted investigators to correct them.” He added that “to be accused of lacking candor when at worst I was distracted in the midst of chaotic events, is incredibly disappointing and unfair.”

The rest of his statement was devoted to blaming the OPR recommendation on Mr. Trump “and this Administration’s ongoing war on the FBI and the efforts of the Special Counsel investigation.” But Mr. McCabe knows that OPR lawyers aren’t Trump partisans and its director was appointed by Mr. Mueller when he was running the FBI in 2004.

All of which should have been cause for Mr. Trump to let the dismissal speak for itself, but the President is too self-involved for such restraint. Instead he tweeted on Saturday, “Andrew McCabe FIRED, a great day for the hard working men and women of the FBI - A great day for Democracy.”

He later blasted Mr. Comey, among others. And, for bad measure, his lawyer John Dowd suggested that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein should stop Mr. Mueller’s probe. Mr. Trump then attacked Mr. Mueller for hiring Democratic prosecutors.

Naturally, Mr. McCabe and his partisans let it be known that he had shared with Mr. Mueller memos that he had written after his meetings with Mr. Trump. Oh, and John Brennan, Barack Obama’s CIA director, tweeted in response to Mr. Trump’s tweet that, “When the full extent of your venality, moral turpitude, and political corruption becomes known, you will take your rightful place as a disgraced demagogue in the dustbin of history.”

Our politics really is debased when a former intelligence chief intimates that a President will be destroyed based on some information yet to be disclosed. Would he mind sharing what he knows on the record rather than leaking it to his press-corps pals? We’ve never believed in conspiracies about the “deep state,” but the not-so-subtle threats from Messrs. Brennan, Comey and McCabe will persuade many Trump voters that they and others are out to destroy the President no matter the truth.

The country should be waiting for the facts of the multiple investigations to come out and then make a political judgment. Instead the brawl over the 2016 election has become a blood feud in which the facts seem irrelevant.

This is going to get a lot uglier before it’s over.

Tags
Politics

Comments

Vote up!
 26
Vote down!
 1
IntercoursetheEU Bank_sters Mon, 03/19/2018 - 17:38 Permalink

Bring it! And btw who is writing this crap? Pr. Trump also praised the rank and file FBI agents who are just as pissed at leadership as we are. 

Almost everyone who visits this site knows that the word 'investigation' grants an undeserved dignity to this nonsense. The "Mockingbird" framing days are over. American Press was already a non-entity before Trump arrived. 

Vote up!
 40
Vote down!
 1
SWRichmond IntercoursetheEU Mon, 03/19/2018 - 17:46 Permalink

Mr. McCabe and his partisans let it be known that he had shared with Mr. Mueller memos that he had written after his meetings with Mr. Trump.

 

I will tell you one thing which absolutely has to stop: it is the practice of FBI agents writing up their 302 "notes" after the fact, and then having the courts treat them like gospel.  They never recorded Hillary's interview, they wrote up their notes afterwards, which could say any goddamned thing they wanted them to.  "ooooh, I'm a trustworthy FBI agent and I have scary notes about you I am going to give to Mueller".  Those things could say anything at all.  It's the twenty first century for Christs' sake.

McCabe: shove your note up your ass, I don't care what they say.

Vote up!
 46
Vote down!
 0
greenskeeper carl IntercoursetheEU Mon, 03/19/2018 - 17:51 Permalink

Good, I hope it gets uglier. I hope these criminals wind up in chains. I, for one, am glad that the FBI is undermining itself and trashing it's own credibility. One big thing that turned me off to mainstream conservatism is the blind trust too many place in institutions like the FBI, and are far too comfortable with the amount of unaccountable power they and other agencies have over the American people. Anything that undermines that trust is fine with me. If the FBI doesn't like it, they can fucking prove they deserve trust and credibility by perp walking every one of these deep state fascists in chains onlive TV. And after that, maybe they can just stick to investigating actual crimes rather than meddling in politics and spying on American citizens. Until they do that, they deserve to get drug through the mud. I find it pretty hard to believe that there weren't plenty of people within the FBI that knew exactly what was going on, and their silence is deafening.

Vote up!
 10
Vote down!
 0
lakecity55 Earth Ling Mon, 03/19/2018 - 18:24 Permalink

I think we're all tired of the "...most of them are really dedicated" type phrases, because clearly they are not.

Compared to when I was a younger man, today, if an FBI agent had a reason to want to ask me anything, I would simply reply "Sir, You may be an honest man, but I cannot take that chance due to what I've seen. Here is my lawyer's phone number. I'll set up a meeting. Good day."

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
BabaLooey gregga777 Mon, 03/19/2018 - 19:22 Permalink

STANDARD ...OPERATING...RETORT....( to those indicted/charged/in the cross hairs)

by MANY Fucking Bullshit Idiots....

"Hey. we're not the ones on trial here" - the fucking Feebs use this like a crutch....

TRANSLATION - we can lie our asses off/make up shit - and do it without any penalty"

The fucks...bury them in a ditch

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
gregga777 greenskeeper carl Mon, 03/19/2018 - 18:56 Permalink

I find it pretty hard to believe that there weren't plenty of people within the FBI that knew exactly what was going on, and their silence is deafening.

There are 35,000 Weasels all hoping to cash in on the $ billions in reward money that Hitlery's KKK (Klinton Krime Klan) Greed Incorporated has promised for taking down President Trump by any means necessary. None of them want to risk losing out on that reward money and getting Arkancided to boot. 

 

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
lakecity55 sabaj49 Mon, 03/19/2018 - 18:27 Permalink

I suspect the number one goal of the Marxists is to protect their Imam, Bath House Barry.

I'm afraid Hillary may soon find Herself expendable.

 

"CBS can report tonight that former SoS Hillary Clinton was rushed to hospital in NY after what a Source said was a 'massive brain hemorrhage'...."

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
MoreFreedom Bank_sters Mon, 03/19/2018 - 19:16 Permalink

Mueller shows he's really a Democrat wearing GOP clothing; otherwise, he would have chosen agents who weren't all Democrat partisans (especially Weissmann) for his team.   Or perhaps the Clinton's found dirt to blackmail him from their illegally obtaining FBI files back when Bill was president.  I'd bet his dishonesty, includes his claiming to be a Republican his whole life, that is unless he's a big statist GOP conservative that doesn't believe in limited government - but then, that's not really conservative or what the GOP claims to support.   

If he was honest, he'd put an end to his investigation to prosecute people who worked for Trump, for things other than alleged collusion with Russia.  Instead, he's become the commissar that will find the crime to prosecute the political opposition.

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
DillyDilly Eeesh Mon, 03/19/2018 - 18:11 Permalink

Yeah ~ well, so fucking far all we have is this never ending Russia crap and...

 

But when asked about his previous statements about appointing a special prosecutor to go after Clinton, Trump changed course.

 

“I don't want to hurt them, I don't want to hurt them. They’re, they’re good people,” he said.

 

 

 

So here's how it is 18 months later...

 

EITHER GROW A FUCKING PAIR... FIRE SESSIONS... OR DO SOMETHING... The people who elected you are fucking tired of this shit...

 

If you are compromised in some way that nobody understands, then that's YOUR FAULT...

 

DO SOMETHING, or by November you'll have a Democrat House who will impeach your ass... IMPEACHMENT on what grounds? you may ask...

 

IMPEACHMENT because you were too much of a pussy to do anything & still think the Clintons are GOOD PEOPLE (unless you prove it otherwise)

 

I've got better fucking things to do than play 16D chess...

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 0
SDShack Gardentoolnumber5 Mon, 03/19/2018 - 18:18 Permalink

Yep, and the DNC is hemorrhaging money. They have to keep the fake Russia probe going to feed red meat to the libtard base to coerce campaign money to try to be competitive this fall. If the DNC fails, this probably gets wrapped up soon after the new year. If the DNC takes back one or both houses, then it gets interesting as to how far they want to push this. I suspect that if Mueller brings bogus charges against Trump, then impeachment will commence. If that happens, I suspect Trump will go Mutual Assured Destruction and take down everyone on all sides. I think this is why they will just push this so far and then let it die. It's mostly about keeping the money flowing by ginning up both sides to fight. No one really wants any enforcement of the law because that means everyone hangs. The swamp is about self-preservation at all costs.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
New_Meat Deep Snorkeler Mon, 03/19/2018 - 18:12 Permalink

Yo, deep, is your schnorkel deep enough?  Deep State maybe?  How is the air induction valve treatin' u?  We know that SJWs don't think facts matter'n'shit, but PMs matter on valves.  Let's go:

  1. Yep
  2. We'll see
  3. Yep
  4. who is that?
  5. Yep, Musk and Zuck and gang are working on that.  Apple already has that set up in PRC.  Zuck gets to 'splain this to the congresscritters, that will be entertaining.

As usual, the overheated comments that you make are vapid but use many words.

- Ned