Goldman Throws Up On Tesla, Warns Deliveries Will Decline, Miss Guidance

There was a time when Goldman was quite happy to write fawning research reports of Tesla in hopes of getting named lead manager for its next equity or convertible offering (as described two years ago in "How Is This Not Criminal: Goldman Underwrites $2 Billion Tesla Stock Offering Hours After Upgrading Stock To A Buy").
Those days are long gone, however, and this morning we got some more clues why last week Tesla's two top finance executive unexpectedly departed the company. As it turns out, in his grand vision to colonize the solar system, Elon Musk forgot to care about his car company and as a result Goldman now writes that the bank, which has a Sell rating on TSLA stock, expect Tesla to announce its 1Q18 deliveries soon after the quarter ends, likely around April 3, "and per registration data and estimates we follow, the QTD pace is currently down yoy and sequentially."
As a result, we set our Model S forecast to 11,000 and Model X forecast to 11,000, for a combined 22k, down from 24k previously. This would represent a yoy and sequential decrease of 12% and 23%, respectively. We believe this is likely the result of a seasonally softer 1Q, but also as 4Q17 production was negatively impacted by the shift of manufacturing labor to the Model 3 production and as the company sold down its inventory in 2H17. Regarding the Model 3, VIN registration data implies a production rate of approx. 1k/week being achieved at times in 1Q18, but extrapolating to deliveries we see only 7,000 Model 3s reaching customers in the quarter.
Here are the details:
Model S and Model X deliveries tracking down yoy and sequentially
Per our monthly tracking, which takes data from InsideEVs.com, GreenCarReports.com, as well as the individual country registration bureaus in Europe, January deliveries were down 30% yoy, but February deliveries are tracking up 23% (we use an approximation based on the past few months for countries that have not reported; Exhibit 1).
Overall, this drives QTD deliveries to approximately 8,750 vehicles, which is down roughly 100 vehicles yoy and close to 3,350 vehicles behind 4Q17’s first two months (Exhibit 2) – a quarter where the company delivered 28,425 Model S and X.
Using a 1Q quarterly shaping for Tesla deliveries, which is generally weighted more to the third month of the quarter with 1.7x the amount of vehicles delivered in the quarter’s first two months (vs. the overall quarterly average of 1.4x), we see potential for Tesla to achieve 24,000 deliveries, or down 4% yoy (Exhibit 3). Additionally, the company is tracking down 28% from its first two monthly delivery levels in 4Q17, so we also see potential for Tesla to achieve a lower estimate by applying the sequential growth to 4Q17’s total deliveries – which implies approximately 20,000 vehicle deliveries in 1Q18 (Exhibit 4).
We take the average of the two methodologies to inform our quarterly estimate of approximately 22,000 for 1Q18. Overall, we believe this points to Tesla tracking slightly below its 2018 guidance (approx. 100k Model S/X deliveries).
Worse, Goldman warns that Elon Musk may have to cut his Model 3 guidance once again, as the already delayed production ramp appears to be tracking below the target to exit 1Q18 at 2,500/week.
We believe that investors with whom we spoke have been tracking the ramp of the Model 3 through its reported VIN numbers (i.e., sequential vehicle identification numbers) as a proxy for the company’s production rate. Based on the ratio of registered VINs to the company’s 3Q17 and 4Q17 Model 3 production cadence, we believe that Model 3 VINs (highest VIN was 13,843 as of this report) imply QTD 1Q18 production is currently at approx. 7,000. Assuming that the last few weeks in March have a similar 1k/week production rate, we see total 1Q18 Model 3 production registering at approx. 9,500 vehicles. That production rate would fall below guidance of exiting the quarter at a 2,500/week run-rate – though the company likely tests its ability to increase its line-speed at the end of this month given a similar extrapolation at the conclusion of 4Q17.
As for deliveries, current datapoints collected by Goldman suggest only approx. 4,400 Model 3 vehicles were delivered in January and February.
As such, we continue to estimate 1Q18 Model 3 deliveries of approx. 7,000, far below FactSet consensus expectations of 13,800 units. We maintain that the Model 3 ramp will be below company expectations (albeit improved from Model S/X ramps), and note that incremental production issues may continue to appear as the company looks to ramp mass manufacturing along the chassis, body, and final assembly lines.
Still, Goldman goes on to note that the Model 3 ramp being slightly below target at the end of 1Q18 may not be unexpected to investors given current news flow (i.e., VIN number tracking, Tesla confirmed temporary shutdown of the Model 3 line in February), and bullish investors are looking through the update to early July and the 5k/week Model 3 production target.
Based on our conversations, bulls are looking for the company to provide guidance that it can achieve 2,500/week based on run-rate from the few test days that likely occur at the end of the quarter – and they believe should shares likely still see pressure as a result, that TSLA’s valuation could remain buoyant given a continued line of sight to 5k/week. That said, we see the potential for the combination of the slower ramp in volumes and early concerns of vehicle quality / user interface software issues as key areas of focus for deposit holders. In that vein, we see potential for Model 3 depositors to cancel their orders. Should this occur, we believe shares could see significant pressure in 2018. Beyond this, continued margin erosion in the S/X – ahead of competition coming in 2H18/2019, and continued slow progression of the Model 3 launch into 2019 could drive shares lower toward our price target.
Putting it all together, Goldman retains its Sell rating with a $205 price target, and revises its forecast as follows:
We make slight tweaks to our model, though our 6-month price target remains unchanged at $205. For 1Q18, we decrease our forecast for deliveries from 31,000 to 29,000 per our updated estimates above (Model S/X revised down in aggregate, Model 3 unchanged). However, we leave 2019 and beyond volume estimates unchanged. This decreases our 1Q18 EPS estimate to a loss of $4.08 from a loss of $3.85 and our EBITDA estimate to a loss of $118mn (from $78mn), due to the lower amount of Model S/X deliveries. Overall, our 2018 EPS estimate decreases to a loss of $9.23 from a loss of $9.00, while our 2019/2020 estimates remain unchanged at $-2.66/+$3.33. Our 2018 EBITDA estimate becomes $980mn (down from $1,020mn), and well below Street consensus of $1.6bn.
Comments
Coal-powered pimped-up Saturns.
Is "Tesla" Serbian for "Ponzi?"
In reply to Ghhu by TheSilentMajority
why is this a surprise? "pump and dump" is an old banking racket. tesla was/is charity for the rich.
TSLA worth more than BMW or VW? f*cking moronic muricans!
In reply to Is "Tesla" Serbian for … by An Shrubbery
What's a Tesla again?
In reply to crap car by Linus2011
Musk and Kim Jong Un have something in common – both are fascinated with rocketry.
I wonder when Musk will start building his own Nukes… ;-)
Looney
In reply to What's a Tesla again? by ZENDOG
tesla is Chinese for sucker.
In reply to What's a Tesla again? by ZENDOG
Goldman was the underwriter.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-tesla-offering-idUSKBN1AN13I
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-05-18/how-not-criminal-goldman-unde…
In reply to tesla is Chinese for sucker. by charlewar
Put a time machine in one and make a movie.
In reply to Goldman was the underwriter… by Arnold
if you run the chinese characters for the
sounds te si le 特死了 (pronounced "tuh suh luh")
the googles translates it as "He's dead."
In reply to tesla is Chinese for sucker. by charlewar
Tesla's intrinsic value:
http://thesoundingline.com/jim-chanos-tesla-equity-is-worthless/
In reply to What's a Tesla again? by ZENDOG
What's a Tesla again?
It's similar to a boat. It costs a lot of money.
In reply to What's a Tesla again? by ZENDOG
Tesla is just like Bitcoin. Both are Ponzi schemes!
In reply to Ghhu by TheSilentMajority
Tesla will soon go belly up. Only a fucking libturd would buy shit like this.
Give me a '66 Impala SS, triple black convertible, automatic and black and white dice hanging off the mirror!
Vrooooom!
69 Chevelle, straight six engine, no power steering, no air conditioning, AM radio.
In reply to Tesla will soon go belly up… by VAL THOR
GS must have locked in their profits on Tesla stock to make a pronouncement like this.
I could never own one of these in the harsh climate here. I can't see how these batteries would perform well in the cold over the long term without having to replace.
Keep the car in your carbon heated garage as much as possible.
In reply to I could never own one of… by Smerf
When the floors rotted out from the salt, our old beaters became Flintstones mobiles.
Dropping out a battery pac on the highway might be a recall problem.
In reply to I could never own one of… by Smerf
Batteries die after 4 years and cost almost as much as the car did new to replace.
Garbage.
In reply to I could never own one of… by Smerf
The fraud of tesla continues to unravel like a cheap suit. Enron's Ken Lay would marvel at Musk's balls in defrauding the suckers.
my buddy (way smarter than me) has a Tesla (the only thing dumb he's done).
but he is smart, and he is tracking and logging battery statistics and he's arguing with Tesla now that his battery life is degrading faster than Tesla claimed. We'll see where that goes.
In reply to The fraud of tesla continues… by charlewar
A couple months ago I was in a robot programming class with a Tesla employee. He pays $2,900/month for a 1 bedroom studio apartment.
I bet I could hot bunk a hundred Mexicans through there.
In reply to A couple months ago I was in… by An Shrubbery
How can a company be "green" when it has a cash furnace burning this red?
Burn baby burn
Disco inferno
In reply to How can a company be "green"… by Iconoclast421
Shhhh. Elon is hawking the colonization of the moon and mars now.
With Trump's Space Trooper Army to guard them
In reply to Shhhh. Elon is hawking the… by otschelnik
Trumptards get partial erection because they have been trained by Pavlov himself to hate Elon Musk.
Musk knows how to game the system. I don't hate the playa' I hate the game.
In reply to Trumptards get partial… by LordWillingly
First of all permit me to congratulate you on your 2 weeks and 4th day here at ZH.
Second, the premise of an electrical car, from the point of view of efficiency - is a fraud. It is not any more ecologically efficient since coal,gas,nuclear energy fuels it from a polluting point miles away. From a thermodynamic point of view, comparing its yield to the oxidation of a hydracarbon in an internal combustion engine, its far more inferior. Batteries have their own problems, they have low capacity and are bulky and heavy.
But what I really object to: our government subsidizing ideologically (anti-oil) based boondogles with crony capitalists (like Musk) and feigning progressivity, ecology, and other frauds.
In reply to Trumptards get partial… by LordWillingly
"Goldman Throws Up On Tesla"
Elon Musk invents a solar powered hurl cleaner.
Are there gubbamint subsidies for hurl cleaners?
In reply to "Goldman Throws Up On Tesla"… by silverer
So is Musky taking the Mars trip himself, or is he just selling tickets to moron libtards?
Streisand, Amy Schumer, & Samuel L. Jackson are all on the list because Trump is President.
This was the 2nd option for Jackson & Streisand, because, basically, not even reverse Apartheid Souff Africa wanted Jackson over there, and nobody in Canada had ever even heard of Streisand. Israel is still an option for her, but it seems like Mars may be more appealing.
Schumer, we'll, it all came down to the FREE ham sandwich dilemma... She realized that, because of daddy, the would probably get a lot of free government cheese & Underwood Deviled ham for life because of the pension. Plus, well, when has Amy Schumer ever turned down a pastry or a ham sandwich, especially when it was free?
In reply to So is Musky taking the Mars… by wmbz
Ouch! This could mean we will soon see a "Minsky moment", no, I mean "Musky moment" occur where Tesla all falls apart
Our Kung Ju is stronger than your Kung Ju
Is the tax payer still throwing a federal subsidy of $7500-$11000 to Tesla for every car produced??
Musk has soiled the great name of Nick Tesla with his fucking shit.
Tesla is a private research front for the MIC, no pesky FOIA requests to deal with. They spent the last 30+ years developing the systems, software and integration side of next gen toys. Now, they need portable juice and lots of it. In 1945 a tank needed oil more than electronics, weapons today are the opposite. It does bring a smile to my face to know that all the celebrity and zealous greenies are secretly supporting the next generation of global war weapon systems.
Last thought, . If the US was constantly sending equipment into space but wouldn't tell anyone what it was or what it did people would go nuts. If Tesla and other "private" companies go up there every other day people cheer and want to sign up for a ride
Tyler one of us needs to get our shit together regarding posting comments. I will defer to the group which one.
Translation: I didn't double post that