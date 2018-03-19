Government Shutdown Odds Hit 25% As GOP Unveils $1.2 Trillion Spending Bill

After passing its fifth continuing resolution since inauguration day early last month, Democratic and Republican lawmakers promised that this would be the last time - and that, when it came time to approve the next spending bill in late March, leaders had agreed to push for an omnibus package that would cover federal spending through the end of the fiscal year in September.
Of course, rumblings about an omnibus bill had proceeded the last few short-term deals. But it appears that, this time, lawmakers are taking their promises seriously. To wit, Bloomberg reported that a $1.2 trillion omnibus spending bill would be presented at a Republican conference meeting set for 5:45 pm ET on Monday, according to a Republican aide.
To be sure, the aide cautioned that the release time could be delayed until tomorrow due to last-minute haggling - but anybody who has been paying attention to the Trump administration's legislative trials and travails would've assumed that, anyway.
Negotiations over the bill have been fraught with disagreements, and several key issues remain unresolved. While both Republicans and Democrats want to avoid another shutdown, one Congressional aide told Bloomberg that, as of today, there's a 25% chance a shutdown will happen at midnight Friday.
Last week, Bloomberg reported that haggling over the omnibus bill had hit an impasse, meaning that final votes would likely be hastily held late Friday, March 23 - meaning the push to avert what would be the second Trump era federal government shutdown might go right down to the wire. That's a marked contrast with the negotiations for the fifth continuing resolution, which saw a bill passed with ample time to spare.
According to BBG, Trump’s demand for border-wall funding is among the disputes that have held up negotiations. The White House has floated the idea of a deal on immigration, short-term protection from deportation for young immigrants in exchange for money to begin building the southern border wall, according to people familiar with the discussions.
Though once again, Republicans leaders balked at including an immigration compromise in the spending bill, essentially arguing that the bill would be difficult enough to pass without yet another controversial provision.
"We have a lot of urgent things to do like keep the government up and running so I wouldn’t think we need to complicate it unnecessarily," John Cornyn, the second-ranking Senate Republican said.
Trump has also demanded that the bill revoke federal funding for "sanctuary cities," while some lawmakers have pushed for other measures, like folding in the bipatisan bill to strengthen federal background checks for gun buys and a federal appropriation to build a new tunnel between New York City and New Jersey.
Trump this week also demanded that the bill stop federal funds for “sanctuary cities” that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration enforcers. John Culberson, a Texas Republican and the lead House negotiator on the issue, said the language isn’t necessary because the Justice Department already has the authority to stop law enforcement grants to those cities.
Some lawmakers are discussing adding modest bipartisan proposals to the measure that are in response to last month’s shooting at a Parkland, Florida, high school that left 17 people dead. Senator Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican, said the proposals include improving reporting to a federal gun background check system, authorizing school-safety grants and alerting law enforcement when someone who is prohibited from buying a firearm attempts to do so.
House Appropriations Chairman Rodney Frelinghuysen of New Jersey told reporters, "We’re working hard" to agree on a spending measure.
Frelinghuysen is at odds with Trump over $900 million in the bill to start building the Gateway tunnel between the lawmaker’s home state of New Jersey and New York. Trump is trying to kill federal funding for the project, contending the two states must pay more.
Furthermore, restoring cost-sharing ACA subsidies that were cancelled by Trump last fall and banning subsidies for insurers that cover abortion are two of the issues being debated by Republicans and Democrats, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Democrats and Republicans have fought over whether to restore subsidies aimed at shoring up the Affordable Care Act and bar subsidies for insurers who cover abortion services.
Deficit hawks (ie Rand Paul) have criticized what would be a boost to federal funding beyond limits established by Congress.
Conservatives, including Mr. Paul, have balked at the bill’s boost in funding above limits that Congress established in 2011 to try to rein in federal spending. The budget deal passed in February lifted overall spending levels above those limits for both military and domestic spending by almost $300 billion over two years, in addition to nearly $90 billion in disaster aid for states and territories hit by last year’s destructive storms and $140 billion in emergency military funds.
After months of negotiations, Democrats and Republicans still haven't been able to reach an immigration deal - though some of the time pressure was relieved when a federal judge ruled that the protections must remain in place until several lawsuits are resolved.
A Democratic gambit whereby Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi agreed to end a government shutdown in January after receiving assurances that Senate leader Mitch McConnell would initiate an open-ended debate on an immigration bill has been an abysmal failure. Two months later, no agreement has been reached.
If it passes, the bill would cover nearly one-third of the fiscal year, and set the stage for the president to pass a full-year budget for the 2018-2019 fiscal year, which begins in October.
Comments
Who's going to buy the bonds to pay for this bloated budget ??
And where's Trump's wall funding??
Or Trump could say fuck it and deploy the Army's 20,000 man 4th Infantry Division out of Texas along our southern border temporarily until the wall gets funded and built.
Your children's future (what's left) will be sacrificed for whatever is spent.
In reply to Who's going to buy the bonds… by lester1
Yeee ... Haaaaaa ... Spend Spend Spend ... It's ONLY Unbacked Paper (No Paper) Debt Fiats Money....
You Want The Real STUFF >>> Nelson Mandela Gold Artifacts Sell to Crypto Firm for US$10 Million
Arbitrade, a Canadian coin and cryptocurrency exchange, has used bitcoin to purchase a set of three solid gold artifacts associated with Nelson Mandela.
https://investingnews.com/daily/resource-investing/precious-metals-inve…
In reply to Your children's future (what… by FreeShitter
Perhaps that 20,000 man 4th infantry could build the wall? Bring the troops home and use that manpower on home soil.
The new military could rebuild all the country. An enlistee would learn a trade or become an engineer.
And the homeless (that are willing) could be put to work, also. If not willing, then deported (even if a US citizen) to
Mexico, Canada, europe or the middle east (as a refugee).
In reply to y by BaBaBouy
Nancy Pelosi must’ve been in a hurry this morning – she is wearing her face inside out. ;-)
Looney
In reply to Who's going to buy the bonds… by lester1
>deploy the Army's 20,000 man 4th Infantry Division out of Texas
Long overdue...
In reply to Who's going to buy the bonds… by lester1
The Army has land mines that can be placed along the border instead of building a wall.
In reply to >deploy the Army's 20,000… by cheech_wizard
Deploy 20,000 Claymores...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/M18_Claymore_mine
And the DC Deep State will NEVER shut down (unless, you know, nukes...)
Then the state and county Deep States will rise.
In reply to The Army has land mines that… by Herodotus
Fed to Raise interest rates again....and risk crashing the $30 trillion US stock market..
.....and it will happen as they keep raising int rates.
Not to mention the approx 40 Trillion US Bond Market.....Rates rise and Bonds fall !!!!!!
ALL to try to protect the once mighty dollar ?? Or defend against inflation ?? lol.
A strong dollar does not help us to compete overseas either !!!!!
Higher rates only mean bigger payments on the US debt and bigger deficits.
Gov / Fed has already destroyed the dollar with decades of massive debt and mindless war for 16 years running,
not to mention the mismanaged spending re military / industrial sector...ie ..problems like F35, new ships,
illegal immigrant costs, a dysfunctional Congress, corruption, etc.
In reply to >deploy the Army's 20,000… by cheech_wizard
America's 'Wall of Freedom (aka Berlin Wall)' is a nice touch, but[t] what about the old tried and true Maginot line in CAN`ada!
In reply to Who's going to buy the bonds… by lester1
Im making over $7k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life. This is what I do, ====http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to America's 'Wall of Freedom … by earleflorida
What's the big deal about the wall funding? The Mexicans are paying for it right? Right?
In reply to Who's going to buy the bonds… by lester1
Yes they pay for it by loosing the ability to sneak in. LOL
In reply to What's the big deal about… by Reality_checkers
Primary Dealers: A primary dealer is a bank that works with the FED to purchase government securities. A bank identified as a primary dealer is required to bid on US treasuries. In this way US treasury auctions are designed to never fail. Primary dealers must always fill in if there are no other bidders.
In reply to Who's going to buy the bonds… by lester1
YEs that's right, according to the Mainstream Media / (((Deep State))) Script, we are supposed to care about debt / deficits again, despite not hearing a fucking peep about it over the last 8 years as Obama doubled everything.
Awwww, orange snowflake all butthurt? So you'd be happy if everybody played make believe forever, so long as that fat, douchebag, man-child's enormous, yet extremely fragile, ego isn't bruised?
I do agree that the media's coverage is a double standard, but that isn't anything new. Apparently you haven't paid attention before Obama. Typical. Obama's continuation of Cheney's administration was the end of the world but somehow it was all good before Jan 20, 2009.
In reply to YEs that's right, according… by Peak Finance
Im making over $7k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life. This is what I do, ====http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to Awwww, orange snowflake all… by dirty fingernails
We are headed for the Shithole in this Country, unless drastic measures are taken. Trump seems too much the pussy to do it.
I vote for Vigilante Justice.
Dude, depends on where you live. I would say we are a shithole now.
In reply to We are headed for the… by ZENDOG
I live in a nice cozy 400K avg neighborhood, as SOON as I leave it, its a shithole especially the grocery store where people look like mutants from another planet.
In reply to We are headed for the… by ZENDOG
I wonder if that's the best place to be when the free shit spigot shuts off...?
In reply to I live in a nice cozy 400K… by FreeShitter
So your local grocery store is a Walmart? Explains a lot...
In reply to I live in a nice cozy 400K… by FreeShitter
Moved from Twin Cities to Hudson, Wisconsin, on the border:
"I see White people!" They're everywhere, it's just so weird ...
In reply to I live in a nice cozy 400K… by FreeShitter
Headed for a shithole? I'd argue we're already there and have been for some time.
In reply to We are headed for the… by ZENDOG
Pure BS. Gooberment will never shut down, all smoke and mirrors.
Only when DC is nuked, which will happen, then maybe a 1 day shutdown.
The thirst for taxpayers milk in unquenchable.
Then the key is to stop paying taxes. THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, as you may or may not know, is a corporation REGIStered (king) in the CITY OF LONDON. You as a CITIZEN and TAXPAYER as defined in the corporations statutes, including the 14th amendment, accept what the corporation puts on you and the property they take from you. You have privileges.
The People, on the other hand, have unalienable rights, and owe nothing to the things they created unless a fair contract has been entered into deeming what is owed for items/services received.
Anything that begins as a fraud, ends as a fraud.
In reply to Pure BS. Gooberment will… by VAL THOR
Fuck it, PRINT!
PRINT! PRINT! PRINT! PRINT!
BONDS?
FUCK IT! BORROW!
BORROW! BORROW! BORROW!
BORROW PRINTED MONEY TO BUY BACK STOCKS!
PUMP AND DUMP BEEYATCHES! TO DA MOON!
GOLDEN PARACHUTE, I KEEP MY GAINS, YOU PAY FOR MY LOSSES YOU STUPID MOTHERFUCKERS!
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA...
SUCK IT!
I AM THE EGG MAN!
YOU ARE THE WALRUS!
KOO KOO KACHOO!
DON'T HATE THE PLAYA, HATE THE GAME, YOU POOR SUCKAS
My cuntry, 'tis of thee
Sweet land of usury
Of thee I sing
Land of my banker's pride
Land where my fathers died
From every mountainside
Let sedition ring
trump draining the swamp by tacking on another 1 trillion.
yall been duped.
Good thing Republicans are for balanced budgets and less government! /s
Don't forget to vote! It's super cereal!
In reply to Good thing Republicans are… by quesnay
"We have a lot of urgent things to do like keep the government up and running so I wouldn’t think we need to complicate it unnecessarily,"
The root of the problem captured in one sentence...
hooray for bloated budgets and tax cuts. Of course, we expected this from a man whose only serious business ventures involved borrowing, going bust and fucking over his banks and bondholders.
MAGA! Make America Grovel Again!
Don't forget, we have to cut any programs that help people and eliminate anything that reduces profit. It isn't like the CEOs or congress critters live where the industrial waste will be dumped.
Looting at ludicrous speed!
In reply to hooray for bloated budgets… by Expat
a trillion here, a trillion there...pretty soon we are talking about real money...
More US-BS Bla Bla Bla and the $pending bill passes and the Defence Department gets there $700B and thats all that counts!
What a great gig it must be getting paid to regurgitating the same shit year after year and rarely been right. Two real shutdowns since 1980.
Government shutdowns never really happen since furloughed government "workers" basically get a paid vacation when they come back.
Question to non-government employees and self-employed: what government services have you used lately?
$1.2T, eh? Does that count the two $500B cash infusions the DoD will need before July?
King Orange of Debt
My country, 'tis of thee
Sweet land of Usury
Of thee I sing...
Pretty good..
In reply to My country, 'tis of thee… by An Shrubbery
just print the fuck up until the system breaks apart.....