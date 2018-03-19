It's Time To Protect Yourself (And Your Friends) From Facebook

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 03/19/2018 - 21:20

Excerpted from Mashable's Damon Beres...

Remember the Marlboro Man? He was a sexy vision of the American west, created by a cigarette corporation to sell a fatal product. People knew this and used that product anyway, at great detriment to themselves and those around them who quietly inhaled toxic secondhand smoke, day into long night.

An agreement between states and tobacco companies banished the rugged cowboy at the end of the 1990s, but the symbol is useful even 20 years later as we contend with a less deadly but no less frightening corporate force.

Social networks that many of us signed up for in simpler times — a proverbial first smoke — have become gargantuan archives of our personal data. Now, that data is collected and leveraged by bad actors in an attempt to manipulate you and your friends.

The time for ignorance is over. We need social responsibility to counterbalance a bad product. The public learned in alarming detail this weekend how a Trump-aligned firm called Cambridge Analytica managed to collect data on 50 million people using Facebook. All, as the Guardian put it, to "predict and influence choices at the ballot box." Individuals who opted into Cambridge Analytica's service — which was disguised as a personality quiz on Facebook — made their friends vulnerable to this manipulation, as well.

There were better days on the social network. When you signed up for Facebook, it's likely because it was an alluring way for you to connect with old friends and share pictures. You hadn't ever imagined "Russian trolls" or "fake news" or, lord knows, "Cambridge Analytica."

...

Zuckerberg may have been assaulted from all sides, but we - his users - took more of a licking than he did.

That's because Facebook's past two years have been all about ethical and technological crises that hurt users most of all. A favorite editor of mine hated that word, "users," because it made it sound as though we were talking about something other than people. I can agree with that, but also see now that "users" is the word of moment: Facebook's problems extend forever out of the idea that we are all different clumps of data generation. Human life is incidental.

...

But just remember: There's no precedent for a social network of this size.

We can't guess what catastrophe it sets off next. Will a policy change someday mean it's open season on your data, even if that data has limited protections in the here and now?

Continue reading here...

Tags
Technology Internet
Entertainment Culture

Comments

Vote up!
 15
Vote down!
 0
NoDebt TeamDepends Mon, 03/19/2018 - 21:30 Permalink

"Remember the Marlboro Man? He was a sexy vision of the American west, created by a cigarette corporation to sell a fatal product. People knew this and used that product anyway, at great detriment to themselves and those around them who quietly inhaled toxic secondhand smoke, day into long night."

I smoke.  But I don't use Facebook because it's WAY TOO FUCKING DANGEROUS.

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
WestVillageIdiot IntercoursetheEU Mon, 03/19/2018 - 22:10 Permalink

This article is a real piece of shit. If you click on the link, and continue to read, you see that the baboon author is using his little pulpit to somehow paint the 2016 American election and Brexit as tainted elections. The social media giants got Trump elected and Brexit selected. What a crock of shit.

Hillary Clinton got Trump elected
The lunatic fascist left got Trump elected
Massive rallies of eager supporters got Trump elected
The hatred of flyover country got Trump elected
Podesta's e-mails that outlined rampant criminality got Trump elected
The sociopath globalists got Trump elected

Ditto for Brexit

Blaming blah, blah, blah Analytica is just more propaganda, and bullshit. But that is all the cultist lefties have left.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
EOTS2 TeamDepends Mon, 03/19/2018 - 22:26 Permalink

Nope, you're right.

But it has been studied and shown to influence people who are on the fence or undecided (out of ignorance) on a given issue, or candidate. And apparently that influence is often very significant and worth a lot of dough to some.

Zuck strikes me as the kind of person that's made many eval deals with the devil over the years. If there is one, he's going straight to hell when the time comes. 

Can'ttake it with you either, Zucker.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
pigpen SamAdams Mon, 03/19/2018 - 21:34 Permalink

Sam Adams, every citizen needs to immediately download brave browser or another adblocker immediately and render the digtal advertising model worthless.

Brave blocks advertising malware and tracking on any device and operating system by DEFAULT.

He who controls the browser controls the money. If goobook monopolies will sell my data and track and censor me then I will have to destroy their business model one mind at a time.

What is value of advertising worth if an ad can't be served, seen or tracked.? Since our government has abdicated regulating the goobook, then it is up to citizens to unite. We can bring down the digital ad monopolies over night.

Cheers,

Pigpen

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
cheech_wizard Mon, 03/19/2018 - 21:30 Permalink

If you want to prevent censorship you must change your old habits, delete your FB account here: https://m.facebook.com/account/delete

There are alternatives to Google and others, please see list below.

Garbage sites                      MAGA Great Sites

Twitter        <===>                Gab <===> https://gab.ai
Reddit         <===>              Voat <===> https://voat.co/
Imgur          <===>             Kek.gg <===> https://kek.gg/
Chrome        <===>            Brave <===> https://brave.com/
YouTube      <===>              Bitchute <===> https://www.bitchute.com/
Google        <===>                Startpage <===> https://www.startpage.com/eng/?
Wikipedia     <===>              Infogalactic <===> http://www.conservapedia.com/Infogalactic
GoFundMe    <===>             Maker <===> Support https://www.makersupport.com/

 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
navy62802 Mon, 03/19/2018 - 21:33 Permalink

I loved the idea of Facebook when it was limited to a few colleges. Then it grew to a few more colleges. Then it became public. Then my personal information became shared across the globe. Then I quit it.

I've followed its evolution for years. Now it's being used like some gestapo tracking tool to monitor your friends, your family, how you think, how you vote. Is that not disturbing to anyone?

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Pure Evil navy62802 Mon, 03/19/2018 - 22:24 Permalink

Please, that's been going on for..........ever.

They've been compiling data, demographics, on everything you do from what you read to what you watch, to what you purchase, to how you vote, think, where you vacation, whether your a drug addict or alcoholic, smoker, masturbator, or down right sexual degenerate.

They know more about you than you know how many knuckle hairs you have. Between the government collecting data on you since the day you were born to the day you die. You now have corporations collecting, buying and selling data about you.

Maybe in the old days the collection procedures were cruder than today's finer techniques but they could still generalize your behavior and place you in specific categories based upon your habits.

The only thing Fuckbook did was allow you to rat yourself out while they sat back collected the data and let their algorithms analyse you. It just seems that today's generation has given up freely their right to privacy.

And, if you think ZH is not collecting data on you then your blindly ignorant.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Consuelo Mon, 03/19/2018 - 21:34 Permalink

Drawing a distinction between the Marlboro Man and Facebook policies...?

The first few sentences speak more about the state of the American male than they do about the dangers of Facebook.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Avichi Mon, 03/19/2018 - 21:36 Permalink

FOR PAST 6 YEAR , MY MISSION IS TO MAKE THIS MOTHER FUCKER JOOO SUCKERBERG   BANKRUPT AND ALONG WITH HIS COHORTS - Here what YOU DO AMERICA..WE THE PEOPLE

HURT THEM WHERE IT HURT IN THEIR POCKET BOOKS AND IN THEIR GLOBALIST AGENDA- BANKRUPT THEM- SHORT THEIR STOCKS AND DELETE YOUR ACCOUNT PERMANENTLY, ALSO TELL YOUR FRIENDS IN CHINA AND INDIA WHERE THERE ARE 4 BILLION PEOPLE STILL UNAWARE OF THIS BASTARD MOTHER FUCKER MARK SUCKERBERG. THEY STILL THINK HE IS THE GREATEST PERSON IN THE EARTH.

 

LEARN HOW TO DELETE YOUR ACCOUNT (BELOW IS ONE OF THE WAY..MAY WORK)...AND THEN GO FOR A LONG WALK IN A PARK WITH YOUR FAMILY/FRIENDS/PARTNER.

https://www.mydigitallife.net/how-to-remove-and-delete-facebook-account…

 

Here is the direct way to DELETE ACCOUNT PERMENTLY

 

https://m.facebook.com/login.php?next=https%3A%2F%2Fm.facebook.com%2Fac…

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
moneybots Mon, 03/19/2018 - 21:40 Permalink

What does "Google Assistant" do with your data?

 

How about SIRI or Alexa? Your smart refrigerator? Your Nest thermostat? Your smart phone connected surveillance cameras?

The list goes on and on.