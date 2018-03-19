Make Margin Calls Great Again: FB -8%, VIX Near 20, Dow -300

Facebook is down 8% - its biggest single-day drop since Sept 2012... Breaking below its 200DMA... And along with the rest of the FANG stocks is crashing the market... FANG... Nasdaq futures are down 3%... The S&P 500 has broken back below its 50DMA... And Dow below its 100DMA... Tags Business Finance
Comments
Why Yes,I never quit Stacking
So the USSA traded manufacturing products for manufacturing 0's and 1's. This will not have a happy ending. Hmmm, did Trump get another correct?
In reply to Why Yes,I never quit Stacking by RawPawg
ZH just called the daily bottom.
In reply to So the USSA traded… by Ghost of PartysOver
Im making over $7k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life. This is what I do, ====http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to ZH just called the daily… by NugginFuts
Facebook Sees 24% Drop In Average Time Spent On Site | Zero Hedge
In reply to Im making over $7k a month… by slopz38
Wait for 2:30pm.
In reply to Im making over $7k a month… by slopz38
There was just some jackass on Fox Business telling everyone to BTFD in Farcebook. That was when it was only down 6.00%.
He better head over to the emergency room before he bleeds to death from all the falling knives.
FB is $171 a share even after getting hammered today.
The fair value of this stock is closer to $15-20. Maybe lower.
In reply to There was just some… by Yen Cross
Definitely lower
In reply to FB is $171 a share even… by Bay of Pigs
MySpace 2.0 - it's like Pets.com with an NSA twist!
In reply to Definitely lower by Seasmoke
On a long enough timeline, everything goes to zero.
In reply to FB is $171 a share even… by Bay of Pigs
Call them the FART stocks ... Facebook Apple Reality Tumble.
Stupid gold bugs incoming to trash talk the mighty stock market... It will be at all time highs next week fuckers
You shouldn't sniff glue and blog at the same time.
In reply to Stupid gold bugs incoming to… by chennaiguy
You are probably correct for now.
But one day in the near future the world awakens in true reality.
You can't defy gravity forever by manipulating the laws of physics and common sense.
At least not here on earth :)
This awakening will unfortunately be a very, very rude one.
In reply to Stupid gold bugs incoming to… by chennaiguy
tomorrow +500 on DOW, relax people. The Federal Reserve has got your back. Plunge protection team?
'tomorrow +500 on DOW, relax people'.
Sure, no worries until it isn't.
In reply to tomorrow +500 on DOW, relax… by mtndds
but, but, but interest rate hike on wednesday!
In reply to tomorrow +500 on DOW, relax… by mtndds
What is the intrinsic value of Facebook? I'm not on it but it strikes me as the most banal of all social media platforms. Maybe I'm missing something.
Facebook has a huge value.....to the NSA, its spyware on a Global scale, absolutely priceless..
In reply to What is the intrinsic value… by BrigstockBoy
The black hole of digital advertising ..
Very lucrative apparently ..
In reply to What is the intrinsic value… by BrigstockBoy
I have a close friend who works for Facebook although I think he's come to regret his move. Needless to say, they have him locked up via long term comp so he sticks with the cult for the Benjamins. He's extremely well paid.
He's involved in Facebook's Anthology program that matches up publishers with brands to produce content (ads) for the platform. Minimum spend was $2 million although it's been reportedly reduced to $1 million. The program, though, is considered to have lost its luster because Zuckerberg pissed all over publishers. And, it seems to me, that brands have questioned how valuable Facebook's 'proprietary' data is.
In reply to The black hole of digital… by Giant Meteor
How do you tell people how you're feeling? Or show pictures of your breakfast?
In reply to What is the intrinsic value… by BrigstockBoy
NASDAQ is falling like a knive and no one wants to jump in front of it right now. Tech bubble 2.0
Trump should nationalize Fakebook...
lol.
In reply to Trump should nationalize… by carbonmutant
Trumptards are melting.
The BOTS just came on line.
In reply to Trumptards are melting. by PeeWeedUp
Assignment day morning can be cruel
Jim, should I sell Facebook, no,no,no Facebook is fine, don't be silly
down island
"Make Margin Calls Great Again"
GREAT headline, Tyler! You've been on a roll lately with your headlines.
And thanks for the doom charts too. More, please.
Where’s Janet Powell...
Long St. Patrick’s Weekend ???
Drunk bastard, we never had these problems when The Tribe was in charge of Fed
instead of big poppa pump, he's big poppa dump
In reply to Where’s Janet Powell… by Seasmoke
Stack shiny stuff. That’s my uneducated financial advice for today and every day. Oh, and lead too.
I was margin called one time in my years trading. I will say that it was a new experience and it wrecked my fucking day.
Google should ban facebook ads to protect investors.
FB just needs to announce that they're buying Trader Joe's. Problem solved.