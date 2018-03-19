Make Margin Calls Great Again: FB -8%, VIX Near 20, Dow -300

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 03/19/2018 - 12:08

Facebook is down 8% - its biggest single-day drop since Sept 2012...

 

Breaking below its 200DMA...

 

And along with the rest of the FANG stocks is crashing the market...

FANG...

Nasdaq futures are down 3%...

 

The S&P 500 has broken back below its 50DMA...

 

And Dow below its 100DMA...

Tags
Business Finance

Comments

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 0
Yen Cross Mon, 03/19/2018 - 12:12 Permalink

  There was just some jackass on Fox Business telling everyone to BTFD in Farcebook. That was when it was only down 6.00%.

  He better head over to the emergency room before he bleeds to death from all the falling knives.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
BrigstockBoy Giant Meteor Mon, 03/19/2018 - 13:03 Permalink

I have a close friend who works for Facebook although I think he's come to regret his move. Needless to say, they have him locked up via long term comp so he sticks with the cult for the Benjamins. He's extremely well paid.

He's involved in Facebook's Anthology program that matches up publishers with brands to produce content (ads) for the platform. Minimum spend was $2 million although it's been reportedly reduced to $1 million. The program, though, is considered to have lost its luster because Zuckerberg pissed all over publishers. And, it seems to me, that brands have questioned how valuable Facebook's 'proprietary' data is.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
itstippy Mon, 03/19/2018 - 12:35 Permalink

"Make Margin Calls Great Again"

GREAT headline, Tyler!  You've been on a roll lately with your headlines.  

And thanks for the doom charts too.  More, please.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Seasmoke Mon, 03/19/2018 - 12:45 Permalink

Where’s Janet Powell...

Long St. Patrick’s Weekend  ???

Drunk bastard, we never had these problems when The Tribe was in charge of Fed  

 

 