Market Breaks As Tech Tumbles After G-20 Comments

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 03/19/2018 - 11:04

Update: As Nasdaq accelerated lower, the market - as it tends to do - broke...

  • NASDAQ PSX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN   

  • NASDAQ BX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN

Market un-breaks and Nasdaq resumes slide...

*  *  *

An absence of dip-buyers has prompted a 6.5% plunge in Facebook...

and the biggest drop in FANG stocks since Feb 8th as Bloomberg reports the G-20's "digital tax" issue will impact Google, Amazon, and others...

Bloomberg reports that digital taxation would impact companies such as Amazon, Google, Apple and others, an official at the G-20 meetings in Buenos Aires who is familiar with the discussions says, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

As one would imagine, U.S. strongly opposes any measures specifically targeting digital companies or impeding growth in the digital sector, a U.S. Treasury Department official said last week, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

FANG is fubar but then there is NFLX +65% YTD!!

 

And Nasdaq is getting crushed...

adr Mon, 03/19/2018 - 11:41 Permalink

Please just tank. I want to see -75% YTD on NFLX.

By the way, Under Armour is toast. Might not make it another year.

Dick's Sporting Goods has launched its Second Skin line in stores and replaced half of Under Armour's pad with it. UA used to have four complete pads in a Dick's store, now they are down to 3/4ths of one pad and no longer have any banners or signage that can be seen when you walk in.

Dick's has cut UA baseball inventory to almost nothing and the hunting apparel is gone. The golf bags lived for one season and the Jordan Spieth shoe is non existent.