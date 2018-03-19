Market Breaks As Tech Tumbles After G-20 Comments

Update: As Nasdaq accelerated lower, the market - as it tends to do - broke...

NASDAQ PSX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN

NASDAQ BX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN

Market un-breaks and Nasdaq resumes slide...

An absence of dip-buyers has prompted a 6.5% plunge in Facebook...

and the biggest drop in FANG stocks since Feb 8th as Bloomberg reports the G-20's "digital tax" issue will impact Google, Amazon, and others...

Bloomberg reports that digital taxation would impact companies such as Amazon, Google, Apple and others, an official at the G-20 meetings in Buenos Aires who is familiar with the discussions says, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

As one would imagine, U.S. strongly opposes any measures specifically targeting digital companies or impeding growth in the digital sector, a U.S. Treasury Department official said last week, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

FANG is fubar but then there is NFLX +65% YTD!!

And Nasdaq is getting crushed...