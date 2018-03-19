Market Breaks As Tech Tumbles After G-20 Comments

Update: As Nasdaq accelerated lower, the market - as it tends to do - broke...
NASDAQ PSX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN
NASDAQ BX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN
Market un-breaks and Nasdaq resumes slide...
* * *
An absence of dip-buyers has prompted a 6.5% plunge in Facebook...
and the biggest drop in FANG stocks since Feb 8th as Bloomberg reports the G-20's "digital tax" issue will impact Google, Amazon, and others...
Bloomberg reports that digital taxation would impact companies such as Amazon, Google, Apple and others, an official at the G-20 meetings in Buenos Aires who is familiar with the discussions says, speaking on the condition of anonymity.
As one would imagine, U.S. strongly opposes any measures specifically targeting digital companies or impeding growth in the digital sector, a U.S. Treasury Department official said last week, speaking on the condition of anonymity.
FANG is fubar but then there is NFLX +65% YTD!!
And Nasdaq is getting crushed...
Comments
Relax, plunge protection team will bring the market to green by the close.
Market breaks? wake me when we gap open down 10% on the S&P
In reply to Relax, plunge protection… by mtndds
queue up pavlov's dogs
In reply to Market breaks? wake me when… by American Psycho
With McCabe take down, and other Deep Staters on the ropes. maybe "they" allow, or cause a massive sell off now to divert attention
And saber rattling on Russia etal, will intensify.
In reply to Relax, plunge protection… by mtndds
In reply to With McCabe take down, and… by Whatta
The tribe in the Eccles Bldg are monitoring the situation closely...Hmmm, how many mortgage backed securities can we purchase today to correct the situation?
https://www.newyorkfed.org/markets/soma/sysopen_accholdings.html
8 Billion last week
In reply to The tribe in the Eccles Bldg… by notfeelinthebern
https://seekingalpha.com/article/4157400-next-recession-decades-away?go…
nothing to see but that can waaay down the road.
Market breaks.....I hate those gutless cowards. Take your whipping like men!
Please just tank. I want to see -75% YTD on NFLX.
By the way, Under Armour is toast. Might not make it another year.
Dick's Sporting Goods has launched its Second Skin line in stores and replaced half of Under Armour's pad with it. UA used to have four complete pads in a Dick's store, now they are down to 3/4ths of one pad and no longer have any banners or signage that can be seen when you walk in.
Dick's has cut UA baseball inventory to almost nothing and the hunting apparel is gone. The golf bags lived for one season and the Jordan Spieth shoe is non existent.
BUT CRYPTO IS ON THE RISE!
I'm looking for a chart or data on the times Nasdaq has declared self help on the downside versus the upside. Even google couldn't help me
FB/GOOG/TWTR/AAPL/AMZN layoffs wafting through the breeze, or it ain't real...