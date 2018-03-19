Obama's Former Campaign Director Makes Bombshell Claim: Facebook Was "On Our Side"

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 03/19/2018 - 21:45

The recent controversy and escalating scandal over Facebook's decision to ban Trump-linked political data firm Cambridge Analytica over the use of data harvested through a personality app under the guise of academic research has opened a veritable Pandora's box of scandal for the Silicon Valley social media giant. 

Carol Davidsen, who served as Obama's director of integration and media analytics during his 2012 campaign (in her LinkedIn profile she says she was responsible for "The Optimizer" & "Narwhal" big data analytics platforms), claims - with evidence, that Facebook found out about a massive data-mining operation they were conducting to "suck out the whole social graph" in order to target potential voters. After Facebook found out, they knowingly allowed them to continue doing it because they were supportive of the campaign. 

"[M]ore than 1 million Obama backers who signed up for the [Facebook-based app] gave the campaign permission to look at their Facebook friend lists. In an instant, the campaign had a way to see the hidden young voters. Roughly 85% of those without a listed phone number could be found in the uploaded friend lists. What’s more, Facebook offered an ideal way to reach them," reads an article Davidsen posted as a prelude to her postings. 

In a series of Sunday night tweets, Davidsen explained how the Obama campaign was able to use Facebook data to "append to our email lists."

When Facebook found out about the data mining for political purposes - the same thing they just banned Cambridge Analytica for doing, they "didn't stop us."

Facebook even "came to office in the days following election recruiting & were very candid that they allowed us to do things they wouldn't have allowed someone else to do because they were on our side."  

So - it seems that Facebook has selective standards when it comes to their data collection policy. 

Cambridge Analytica bought data harvested using a personality app called "thisisyourdigitallife," created by two psychology professors. When CA was asked to stop and delete all of the harvested data, they did - however Facebook banned Cambridge Analytics and their parent company SCL after an anonymous source which Facebook won't disclose reported that not all of the data had been deleted. 

So the 2012 Obama campaign was scraping data from Facebook, got caught, and was specifically told they were allowed to do things "they wouldn't have allowed someone else to do because they were on our side."

Davidsen then tweeted "I am also 100% positive that Facebook activity recruits and staffs people that are on the other side."

Funny she should say that!

Turns out one of the two founding directors of Global Science Research (GSR), which sold the data to Cambridge Analyticsis employed by Facebook!

Joseph Chancellor was one of two founding directors of Global Science Research (GSR), the company that harvested Facebook data using a personality app under the guise of academic research and later shared the data with Cambridge Analytica.

He was hired to work at Facebook as a quantitative social psychologist around November 2015, roughly two months after leaving GSR, which had by then acquired data on millions of Facebook users.

Chancellor is still working as a researcher at Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters in California, where psychologists frequently conduct research and experiments using the company’s vast trove of data on more than 2 billion users. -The Guardian.

And as the broader public has merely scratched the surface of the tangled webs politicized social media platforms weave, Facebook's Chief Security Officer has already decided to get the hell out of dodge. One can only imagine what some real digging would unveil.

Comments

Keyser Bes Mon, 03/19/2018 - 21:53

That is some admission... She is either stupid or has a huge amount of hubris... I vote for both... 

Sorry Bes, you can try to divert attention from leftist collusion, but your petticoat is showing... 

RAT005 SethPoor Mon, 03/19/2018 - 21:59

What was the lady's motivation to make such an announcement?

Maybe she's doing a little home project and needs to borrow the Clinton's nailgun.

Edit: Answer to my question....this speech is from June 7, 2015.  She didn't know what was coming down the pipe....

Zer0head RAT005 Mon, 03/19/2018 - 22:03

good question

and the Obama team and Zucks sister used to brag about their data mining capabilities

but WTF is she doing bailing out Trump unless she's got an anchor attached to her ankle.

And what of that bearded beta dude who says he was the brains of this operation shouldn't he be extradited from the UK back to the US for high treason?

 

Jumanji1959 RAT005 Mon, 03/19/2018 - 22:10

Obama was an abomination that has set back the United States by 100 years.   Hillary Clinton thought she had the United States Presidential election won.  THE FBI was indeed in her pantsuit back pocket yet she still lost.  God really played her and her her minions . That's funny when you think she lost and had tons of money, MSM, voter fraud, immigrants, dead voters, advisors, DWS, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA  support and money, FBI, CIA, NSA, DOJ, CLINTON FOUNDATION cash.....etc.

NoDebt Bes Mon, 03/19/2018 - 21:53

Yes, Bes, that's correct.  Facebook is a whore that sells their data to the highest bidder (and sometimes has it stolen).  Are you really that surprised?  Do you think Obama/Hillary didn't have access to the same data?

 

 

J S Bach Mon, 03/19/2018 - 21:47

Never even seen a FaceBook page.  If you have one... just dump it cold turkey.  You might suffer the delirium tremens of withdrawal for a few days, but it will pass... and Mark Zuckerberg will be a little poorer.

moneybots Mon, 03/19/2018 - 21:49

Obama's Former Campaign Director Makes Bombshell Claim: Facebook Was "On Our Side"

 

Any more, i don't find that to be a bombshell. It has been rather blatantly obvious to me for some time, that Facebook is a Leftist Agenda operation.

Avichi Mon, 03/19/2018 - 21:51

FOR PAST 6 YEAR , MY MISSION IS TO MAKE THIS MOTHER FUCKER JOOO SUCKERBERG   BANKRUPT AND ALONG WITH HIS COHORTS - Here what YOU DO AMERICA..WE THE PEOPLE

HURT THEM WHERE IT HURT IN THEIR POCKET BOOKS AND IN THEIR GLOBALIST AGENDA- BANKRUPT THEM- SHORT THEIR STOCKS AND DELETE YOUR ACCOUNT PERMANENTLY, ALSO TELL YOUR FRIENDS IN CHINA AND INDIA WHERE THERE ARE 4 BILLION PEOPLE STILL UNAWARE OF THIS BASTARD MOTHER FUCKER MARK SUCKERBERG. THEY STILL THINK HE IS THE GREATEST PERSON IN THE EARTH.

 

LEARN HOW TO DELETE YOUR ACCOUNT (BELOW IS ONE OF THE WAY..MAY WORK)...AND THEN GO FOR A LONG WALK IN A PARK WITH YOUR FAMILY/FRIENDS/PARTNER.

https://www.mydigitallife.net/how-to-remove-and-delete-facebook-account…

 

Here is the direct way to DELETE ACCOUNT PERMENTLY

 

https://m.facebook.com/login.php?next=https%3A%2F%2Fm.facebook.com%2Fac…

I Write Code Mon, 03/19/2018 - 21:52

I am shocked, shocked, I tell you, that anyone on the Obama team would say something truthful.

So maybe she's lying?

Or else, someone check this isn't her evil twin.

Yen Cross Mon, 03/19/2018 - 21:58

 First they send out the underlings.

 Is this the church of Scientology?

  Are we starting a cult?

    It's the Laws of supply and demand, and nothing moar.

BGO Mon, 03/19/2018 - 21:58

Maybe we've reached an inflection point. Will be interesting to see just how many social media platforms were "in the bag" for Obango. The usual criminals will no doubt claim FB was the lone election saboteur. Time to start smoking out some Lizards. 