Oh No! We Are Running Out Of People

Barring a recession, it appears the US is running out of people...
We aren't. The chart is misleading.
The Wall Street Journal asks Is America Running Out of Unemployed People to Fill Jobs?
For every job opening in America, there’s now barely more than one unemployed person available to take it. In mid-2015, there were 2.3 million more unemployed people than open jobs. By January, the gap had narrowed to 372,000.
Pool of Potential Workers
There is a huge pool of workers as shown by the following Advisor Perspectives chart on the Labor Force Participation Rate.
In every age group except 55 and over, fewer people are working on a percentage basis than in 2000.
Many of them are not counted as "unemployed" even though they want a job. Why?
Wanting a job is not enough to be counted. Nor is looking for a job on Monster or other places. Before the BLS counts you as unemployed, you actually have to apply for a job, send out a resume. or have an interview.
Admittedly, many of those who are not working are unskilled. However, fast food places and most retail trade jobs do not require skills other than to show up for work on time and be polite to customers.
Aging Workforce
The biggest differences in that chart are in age groups 55-64 and 35-44.
Age group 35-44 constituted 27% of the labor force in 2000 but only 21% in 2017.
In contrast, age group 55-64 constituted 10% of the workforce in 2000 but 17% in 2007.
People are working longer and longer.
Most have to because they did not save enough for retirement. Also, companies like older workers who are on Medicare or have no dependents.
Overexpansion
Thanks to cheap Fed-sponsored financing, companies over-expanded.
Retail companies need employees even though they are getting their clocks cleaned by Amazon.
Such overexpansion accounts for much of the job needs.
Job Gain Recession?
If we have a recession, even a mild one, in which there are not significant job losses, the crush on earnings rates to be massive.
The lead chart suggests a different outcome.
We are nine years into an expansion, with the economy slowing, and the Fed intent on getting in three more hikes this year.
Take your pick. Either way, the market is hugely overpriced.
On average there is less than four months from the peak in employment until the start of the next recession:
Time to build the robots, assuming people will be available to fill the robot factories.
Or, revive Obama's plan to import 'properly vetted' Syrian immigrants to either fill the jobs or build the robots. See how well it's working for the EU. We could be like them if we tried a little harder.
Or, start importing illegal Mexican labor again and keep them cheap by making them live in fear of deportation. That was very popular before Trump won.
The robots will buy the stocks (oh wait, they already are).
With Obamacare people are free now to choose what they want to do, right Mrs. Pelosi? I guess it includes not doing anything at all. Where is people's sense of self worth
Massive propaganda story to justify and promote massive increase in work visa program for which the people from overseas become permanent residents.
Part of the LEGAL immigration scheme that all americans support because its "LEGAL".
So many of those I run into, at the few places I'll do business, have no place dealing with the public. They are doing their companies a dis-service and should have NEVER BEEN HIRED!
It's the restaurant economy. Come to Minneapolis once. Nothing but new dining extravaganza's opening everywhere. They require lots of employees or wage slaves, depending on how you look at it.
The over 65s were up 4% and the group below up 7% which is 11% before you millenials grab for the calculator on your mobile device. These people show up to work, every day. That is the difference.
And where is the wage growth?
the quality of the people has sure gone down. it has gotten where i don't want anyone touching my car, my food, my person, anything. i try to do everything myself.
The current narrative pits millennials against entitlements for boomers.
When in fact boomers are still carrying the load.