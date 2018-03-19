Parkland Authorities Had Recommended Committing Florida Shooter To Psychiatric Facility

In yet another failure by officials which could have prevented last month's Florida school massacre, Parkland school officials and a sheriff's deputy recommended in September 2016 that suspect Nikolas Cruz be involuntarily committed to a psychiatric facility for a mental evaluation, according to documents obtained by the Associated Press.
Under the law, having been committed would have made it more difficult, if not impossible for Cruz to have legally obtained firearms.
The documents, which are part of Cruz’s criminal case in the shooting, show that he had written the word “kill” in a notebook, told a classmate that he wanted to buy a gun and use it, and had cut his arm supposedly in anger because he had broken up with a girlfriend. He also told another student he had drunk gasoline and was throwing up. Calls had even been made to the FBI about the possibility of Cruz using a gun at school. -AP
A psychological assessment service initiated by Cruz's mother, Henderson Behavioral Health (HBH), show high school resource officer and Sheriff's deputy Scot Peterson along with two high school counselers recommending that Cruz be committed for mental evaluation under Florida's Baker Act - which allows for the involuntary commitment of a person for at least three days.
Peterson resigned after his failure to enter the building as shots rang out.
#BREAKING: Broward County Sheriff's Office releases security video showing Deputy Scot Peterson's actions during the February 14 shooting. pic.twitter.com/gs9kAbfgRq— Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) March 15, 2018
Florida law would have allowed Peterson to initiate Cruz's commitment under the Baker Act.
Cruz, 19, faces the death penalty for the February 14 muder of 17 students and teachers, and the wounding of 17 others alleged in a 34-count indictment. Cruz's public defender Melisa McNeill says he would seek a life sentence in exchange for a guilty plea if convicted.
The documents from HBH reveal that Cruz's mother Lynda had fresh concerns about Nikolas's mental state after he punched holes in the wall. After staff from the behavioral clininc came to interview Cruz and the family, Cruz admitted to punching holes but said he did so over breaking up with his girlfriend. He also admitted to cutting his arm with a pencil sharpener.
After a Sept. 28, 2016 interview, the documents say Cruz “reports that he cut his arms 3-4 weeks ago and states that this is the only time he has ever cut. (Cruz) states that he cut because he was lonely, states that he had broken up with his girlfriend and reports that his grades had fallen. (Cruz) states that he is better now, reports that he is no longer lonely and states that his grades have gone back up.”
He also told the clinician he owned only a pellet gun and was not capable of doing “serious harm” to anyone. -AP
Authorities had ample warning about Cruz...
In February, Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) Friday that the FBI never contacted Google - which owns YouTube, after it was reported that suspect Nikolas Cruz, under his own name, said "I'm going to be a professional school shooter" in a YouTube video comment last September.
When the uploader of the video, Ben Bennight, contacted the FBI shortly after Cruz left the comment, officials spoke with him for 20 minutes, after which there was no follow up until the same agent or agents came to his home on Wednesday.
In a press conference late last week, Special Agent Robert Lansky who is in charge of the Miami FBI division said that the FBI received the tip, however they were "unable to further identify" the person who made the comment, despite conducting "database reviews" and "checks."
"No other information was included with that comment, which would indicate a time, location or the true identity of the person who made the comment," Lasky said. "The FBI conducted database reviews, checks, but was unable to further identify the person who actually made the comment."
Had they simply followed up, the FBI would have also discovered from Florida's state social services agency that Cruz intended to buy a gun, or that he had been cutting his arms on snapchat.
FBI investigators could have then called the Broward County Sheriff's department and found out about the 23 timesdeputies responded to Cruz's home over a seven year period for emergencies including a "mentally ill person, " "child/elderly abuse", "domestic disturbance," and "missing person."
The last call received by Broward County Sheriff's office on November 30, was a warning a caller who warned that Cruz is collecting guns and knives. Concerned he will kill himself one day and believes he could be a school shooter in the making."
To top things off, a young woman close to Cruz warned the FBI she was concerned he would "get into a school and just shoot the place up," according to a leaked transcript of her call to the bureau's tip line one month before the massacre.
You know, its just so much, said the caller. I know he's going to explode. The woman said she was making the call because she wanted a clear conscience if he takes off and, and just starts shooting places up, according to the transcripts which were reviewed by the Wall Street Journal.
Two different people specifically told authorities from two different agencies that Cruz might shoot up a school, and the school resource officer who fled the shooting failed to have him committed to a psychiatric unit.
Furthermore, had Cruz been properly arrested and prosecuted for holding a gun to his brother and mother's head, threatening them - he would have likely been charged with a felony, and also been unable to legally obtain weapons.
And sadly, student "puppets" from Parkland have been trotted out on national television to discuss gun control, not mental health, after what was perhaps the world's most preventable school shooting.
WOW, starting to look like the NRA is blameless, as usual.
Lots of crazy people.
Law enforcement are not paid to serve and protect you. They are paid by The State to serve and protect The State.
You must defend yourself.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-03-14/will-societal-collapse-cross-…
In reply to WOW, starting to look like… by Joebloinvestor
IT is the GOVERNMENT' S fault.
BAN the Government.
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
The head of justice in every state is the atty gen.
Obama released his birth certificate AFTER he was in office.
50 atty generals (RED AND BLUE STATES) never saw the necessary proof of citizenship to certify the candidate.
That is a crime that the people continue to do nothing about. They are waiting to kill people for their cow, sugar and corn. That they can stomach?
Shut the hell up. You will never do anything. Get in line and goose step until we are the ONLY country. Don't complain. Do what i say.
In reply to IT is the GOVERNMENT' S… by E5
The police Protects and Serves the government, not us. If anybody thinks that, when needed, they are coming to save them, well… they’re out of their mind! ;-)
Looney
In reply to The head of justice in every… by E5
stop hiding the videos
In reply to … by Looney
...and the Las Vegas Vids also!
In reply to stop hiding the videos by cheka
Down votes for asking to see the CCTV (i.e., evidence)?
I predict we never will see any meaningful video from either event.
In reply to ...and the Las Vegas Vids… by boattrash
In FL, involuntary committment falls under the " Baker Act " where a hearing is held after 72 hours to determine release or "continued treatment" (whacked with Haldol then interviewed to see "how you feel about thigs")
If subject does not have good insurance, they release. (depending on how much funding the county provides to keep subject inside)
In reply to Down votes for asking to see… by Ignatius
Still no explanation of where the money came from to fund his arms/knives/ammo/armor collection. The kid was working at Goodwill or somewhere like that, and possibly not full time. Either dad was giving him money for guns, FBI type were funding him some covert way, or he was buying for others and collecting a commission.
In reply to In FL, involuntary… by JRobby
he was living with a military intel guy
and was carrying a type of rifle the teacher 'had never seen before'. i'm thinking it was one of those idf no stock mini rifles - a bullpup. it would fit inside of his backpack that he was reported to have carried
https://www.google.com/search?client=firefox-b-1&biw=1366&bih=635&tbm=i…
In reply to Still no explanation of… by RAT005
Also, if you are Baker Acted in Florida, never sign anything that they put in front of you. If you don't sign your consent they have to release you after 72 hours, if you sign, they can hold you as long as they want.
In reply to In FL, involuntary… by JRobby
The FBI must have a whole floor in the Hoover Building devoted to all the surveillance footage and CCTV cameras they have confiscated from False Flag DHS Drill event sites. ....
Just 911 alone must fill up a couple of good size rooms.
Maybe they have a Second Hand Electronics Mart in the basement along side the FBI Pawn Shop were they make a little cash selling left-over bomb making materials, unregistered guns, slightly damaged wind-up patsies, used children and baby parts.
Live Hard, I'm Sure The Really Juicy CCTV Footage Is Kept In The Chief FBI Weasel's Personal Wall Safe, Die Free
~ DC v8.8
In reply to stop hiding the videos by cheka
Don't worry...we have top men working on it right now.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yoy4_h7Pb3M
Top. Men...
In reply to The FBI must have a whole… by DuneCreature
Still waiting for the Mandalay Bay CCTV...............
........................waiting....................
In reply to The FBI must have a whole… by DuneCreature
Yes, where are the videos of Cruz at the school? Are there NOT any?
In reply to stop hiding the videos by cheka
that sheriff from nyc said they may NEVER release videos
In reply to Yes, where are the videos of… by XWeatherman
They are lying to us - again.
Even Inspector fuckin Gadget would see thru this.
.
Our life is one giant cosmic lie...
In reply to IT is the GOVERNMENT' S… by E5
In reply to They are fuckin lying to us … by BLOTTO
If the scientific community would be willing to lie about Stephen Hawking still being alive after suffering from ALS for 54 years, you know they are lying about everything! Be warned.
In reply to They are fuckin lying to us … by BLOTTO
No one in government will be held accountable. This fucked up country lets gov employees and electeds walk every time. Sooooo many failures in the elected officials and gov workers in this case. Yet no one will get anything close to even a slap on the wrist. They just keep getting paid way too much money and get way too many benefits.
But hey, raise taxes cause we need more free shit for the freeshitters.
In reply to IT is the GOVERNMENT' S… by E5
Instead of investigating the shooter, we should investigate why each victim was left defenseless.
What laws passed kept these victims defenseless? Who passed these laws and why? Should their Constitutional Rights have been violated in such a manner?
Who actually benefited from these defenseless victims?
Did they falsely believe that the gun free zone would protect them? Where did that idea come from?
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
Had Cruz been Baker Act-ed, the government could no longer have used him in the planned false flag attack.
In reply to WOW, starting to look like… by Joebloinvestor
Why would the NRA have blame? The NRA isn't law enforcement.
Law enforcement failed to act on almost 40 incidents. Something something school to prison pipeline.
In reply to WOW, starting to look like… by Joebloinvestor
If you don't think the NRA catches shit every time a gun is used, I suggest you pull your head out of the sand.
In reply to Why would the NRA have blame… by Bad Goy
The NRA is to blame because they are primarily composed of white men who own guns. That group is a serious impediment to total Jewish control in the US and is the most likely group to resist the loving plan the Jewish people, God's Chosen bolshevik mass murderers, have for the world! We need to be good goyim and get behind the destruction of the bill of rights and of our white race lest we be anti-semites and racists!
In reply to Why would the NRA have blame… by Bad Goy
Oh, not only is that logic infallible, but it would be racist not to accept it. I've been cured of my wrongthink and am now fully progressive. Thanks. We should both feel better now.
In reply to The NRA is to blame because… by CompassionateC…
Exactly the reason that many people will conceal and cache their weapons and ammo rather than comply with any gun "control" laws. We know (((who))) is the main force behind the movement for "common sense gun control." The phrase "common sense gun control" is nothing more than code talk for total confiscation of privately owned firearms to be achieved one step at a time. Nudge, nudge Cass Sunstein.
In reply to The NRA is to blame because… by CompassionateC…
The way it is in America the cops are not allowed to do anything until an act is committed. You can tell them your wife is going to kill you but until she does they got nothing.
"Innocent until proven guilty."
In reply to Why would the NRA have blame… by Bad Goy
And the Deep State IS to blame- shocker!
In reply to WOW, starting to look like… by Joebloinvestor
looks like a toy gun
Turn in your guns, you don't need them because the authorities will protect you.
It is the GOVERNMENT's fault.
Ban the Government.
What difference does it make if most of the country doesn't know it? The media narrative will never expose mental illness as a factor in these events.
Good to see another golden age-style Hedge avatar up.
I recall one guy a few years back used a cunt as his avatar. Didn't last long, but full credit for effort. Same to you.
In reply to What difference does it make… by Scrot
See Something.
Say Something.
Sit around while the FBI (and Friend of Hillary Sheriff) do nothing.
....then get blamed for murder repeatedly.
"Parkland Authorities Had Recommended Hiding Jewish Florida Shooter In Psychiatric Facility"
Fixed it for you Zerohedge. You're welcome.
You deserve to be committed you complete idiot!
In reply to "Parkland Authorities Had… by Urahara
The guy hates Jews because "they want to take over the World". He said this repeatedly on social media and to friends prior to the shooting.
Why did you post your obviously ignorant and misleading comment? Were you hoping for lots of upvotes from the ZeroHedge Jew-bashing crowd so you would feel smart and approved of? Are you a troll paid by Soros to discredit ZeroHedge by posting insane, completely false crap in the comments section?
Even the ZeroHedge Jew-bashing crowd knows this menatally unhinged misfit isn't Jewish and doesn't self-identify as Jewish. He's a violent, unstable, raving lunatic; not a powerful, coldly calculating, money-grubbing Jewish financier.
In reply to "Parkland Authorities Had… by Urahara
Back and forth, one crisis report to the next to keep the peeps guessing and on meds. ...... LOTS and lots of meds are in our future (They'd like to think)
Just say 'fuck you' to the shrinks. .... They 'll figure out the meaning.
This is called 'The Whip Saw PSYOP' tactic.
School Mass Shootings, Domestic Terrorist Threats, Anthrax Letters And Random Package Bombings...... OH MY!
We are going to have to start using shorthand and acronyms for this shit because I'm getting tired of typing all of that Comshcrap (Complicated Shitshow Crap) out.
How about, Schmaootings, Domtereats, Anaxters and Ranpaobings? ... Or will that just confuse everyone even more?
I'm sure AI AL has some very short code for those op names and a table array of terror op options.
We could just call it all Dot Gov AI Gen Terrorism I suppose.
Live Hard, AI AL Knows Fear And Chaos Are Very Useful Tools For Herding Sheeple Into The Pens, Die Free
~ DC v8.8
(1) make threats
(2) get reported
(3) ignore reports
(4) repeal 2nd amendment
Amazing leadership!
The price of our "nice" snowflake society.
So what? Ban guns and gut the bill of rights anyways! You have the government here to protect you and don't need guns. That government will NEVER become tyrannical either because it's run by the Jewish people who are the nicest and most honest people ever to exist. They are God's Chosen Christ-killers and have an unshakable love for the white race and if you disagree then you're a racist and a NAZI worse than one of the greatest, if not the greatest men to ever live, Adolf Hitler!
Yep, it's those 2nd amendment, NRA supporters fault.
They make the best patsies.
And yet, no video from inside the school. And what happened to the teacher that saw the shooter dressed up in full SWAT gear? And the student that talked to the Cruz when the shooting was going on? 6 minutes to get out of an Uber, assemble an AR from his backpack?, dress up in full SWAT gear, shoot up the school on multiple floors, undress from the SWAT gear and blend in with the students to make his escape. And dont forget about the public defender telling her client to plead guilty within what?...24-48 hours thus preempting a full documented investigation necessary as a defense against the charges. FUCKING BULLSHIT
The only sure things in life are death, taxes, and gubmint fuckin' up.
IN GUBMINT WE TRUST. - Barry
Hind sight is so great.
Florida has a mandatory 10 years in prison for use of a gun in the commission of a crime. That's a mandatory sentence - a judge may not reduce it. Holding a gun to his mother's and brother's heads and threatening them was aggravated assault - a felony. IF the laws already in place for a LONG TIME had simply been followed by the authorities, Cruz would have been in prison, and unable to shoot students at Parkland.
Not a single additional law was required to prevent this tragedy - law enforcement and the judicial system doing the jobs they're paid to do would have prevented it.