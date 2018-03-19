Paul Craig Roberts: War Is On The Horizon

Authored by Paul Craig Roberts,
Have Washington and its British vassal set a stage for testing whether Russia has the stomach for war?
How else do we interpret the announcement by General Sergey Rudskoy, chief of the Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff, that
“we have reliable information at our disposal that US instructors have trained a number of militant groups in the vicinity of the town of At-Tanf, to stage provocations involving chemical warfare agents in southern Syria. They are preparing a series of chemical munitions explosions. This fact will be used to blame the government forces. The components to produce chemical munitions have been already delivered to the southern de-escalation zone under the guise of humanitarian convoys of a number of NGOs.
The provocations will be used as a pretext by the United States and its allies to launch strikes on military and government infrastructure in Syria.”
Don’t expect to hear anything about this in the totally discredited Western presstitute media, which is a propaganda ministry for war.
The Russian government must be kicking itself that it again failed to finish the job in Syria and instead permitted Washington to expand its Syrian presence, arm and train its mercenaries, provide chemical weapons, and assemble its fleet to attack Syrian forces in order to prevent their reconquest of Syrian territory.
The question before us is:
If the information that General Rudskoy cited is correct, what will Russia do?
Will Russia use its missile defences and air superiority to shoot down the US missiles and aircraft, or will Russia accept the attack and again denounce the illegality of Washington’s action and protest to the UN?
If Russia accepts the attack, Washington will push harder. Sooner or later Russia will be unable to accept another push, and war will break out.
If war breaks out, will it be a limited conventional war or will Washington use the excuse to launch nuclear ICBMs against Russia? These questions must be going through the minds of Russia’s leadership. Russia faces the grave danger that Washington’s Fifth Column inside Russia, the Atlanticist Integrationists, those Russians in the political and business leadership who believe Russia must be, at all costs, integrated into the Western world, will lock the government in indecision and expose Russia to a nuclear first strike.
So far Russia has continued to defeat itself by playing according to the rules of diplomacy and international law despite the obvious fact that Washington has no respect for either. During the past week, Washington’s British vassal, a country of no military or political significance, demonstrated total contempt for Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin. In other words, the insult to Russia came from a mere vassal state of Washington’s empire. An alleged poisoning by an alleged Russian nerve gas, the very existence of which is doubted by US and UK experts, of an inconsequential former spy and his daughter has been blamed, without a shred of evidence, on Russia by the British prime minister, defense minister, and foreign minister.
The British prime minister violated law and agreements to which Britain is partner by giving Russia 24 hours to respond to an accusation for which no evidence was provided. Law and the agreements require that the country making an accusation share the evidence with the accused country, which has 10 days to assess the evidence and reply. The British government refused to abide by the agreement to which it is partner. Moreover, the British foreign minister Boris Johnson personally accused Russia’s President Putin of ordering the attempted murder of the inconsequential spy. For more information on the former spy and his lack of consequence and the absurdity of the orchestrated event, see recent postings on my website.
Not content with the unprecedented insult to Russia and its President, the British defense minister of a country that has no capability whatsoever of defending itself against Russia, even with its liege lord’s help, said in response to Russia’s rejection of the unsupported-by-any-evidence charge that “Russia should shut up and go away.”
This was too much for the Russian Ministry of Defense. General Igor Konashenkov replied:
“The rhetoric of an uncouth shrew demonstrated by the Head of the British Ministry of Defense makes his utter intellectual impotence perfectly evident. All this confirms not only the nullity of all accusations towards Russia we have been hearing from London for the last several years but also that the ‘accusers’ themselves are nonentities.
“The ‘Great’ Britain has long turned not only into a cozy nest for defectors from all over the world but also into a hub for all sorts of fake news-producing agencies: from the British ‘Syrian Observatory for Human Rights’ to the created by a British intelligence officer pseudo-Syrian ‘White Helmets’.
“As to boorish words of the British Defense Minister regarding Russia, it seems that in the absence of the real results of professional activity, rudeness is the only weapon remaining in the arsenal of the Her Majesty’s Military.”
Note the total dismissal of ‘Great’ Britain by the Russian Ministry of Defence as a military and political power. From the Russian military’s standpoint Washington’s British vassal state is a total nonentity. This suggests that the Russian military is focused on Washington and is unlikely to tolerate Washington’s agents in Russian government and business circles if they attempt to leave Russia exposed by indecision.
Perhaps the Russians will decide it is past time for them to demonstrate their superior military capabilities, and they will take out not only the US missiles and airplanes but also the fleets from which the attack is launched while putting their nuclear forces on high alert. What then would Washington do? Can a government composed of bullies drunk on hubris come to a sensible decision, or would people so arrogant as to think themselves “exceptional” and “indispensable” condemn the world, including the plants, animals, birds, and all creatures who have no idea of the murderous lunatics that rule the Western world, to death?
There is no greater threat to life on earth than Washington. Constraining Washington’s determination to destroy life on earth is the greatest challenge humanity has faced. If we fail, we all die, every one of us and all creatures.
Despite Russia’s military superiority, the humanity of the Russian government places it at a disadvantage as there is no concern for humanity in Washington.
Comments
No it’s not 🤦🏻♂️
War is Always on the Horizon: Paul Craig Roberts
In reply to No it’s not 🤦🏻♂️ by John McCancerhead
Global peace isn't on the horizon. It's already here.
War fatalities are less than half their post-WWII average, and falling. See this chart: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_ongoing_armed_conflicts#/media/Fi…
The 2017 number is 130,000 continuing the significant downtrend.
Entire continents are at peace tonight. Latin America. Asia ex Afghanistan. AFRICA for fuck's sake.
WAKE UP. No one wants to see this but it is fact. And why? Because the neolibcon, Clinton/McCain forces have lost control, for the moment. China doesn't need anyone blowing up their infrastructure investments. It's a Pax Sinoica with Russian muscle.
Various forces in cahoots with Israel, Saudi Arabia, France, the UK and other evil regimes want to re-start wars at any cost.
It's up to us, the populist, Independent, deplorables, to stop them.
Billions of kids, shopkeepers and schoolteachers are free to go about their business, this very night.
Pray that it continues, that the world notices, and that war becomes shameful in a new and powerful way.
It is very close.
In reply to War is always on the Horizon by IntercoursetheEU
There is definitely a push for a limited conventional showdown arms with the Russians in an off European theatre like the middle east. The top brass figures the Russians will not use tactical nuclear weapons in that scenario and that they can bloody the Russians and make Putin unpopular at home for dragging Russia into such an encounter. Israel is definitely part of the plan since it needs Syria fragmented for ersatz Israel and to justify holding on to the Golan Heights forever as well as adding more territory for security purposes.
The Pentagon will force this via false flags such are bogus chemical attacks etc. They are increasing the conventional assets in the region and will try to overwhelm the Russians conventionally. The motto will be Assad is war criminal doing gas attacks we will completely destroy his armed forces and hint hint Russia try to stop us if you can.
In reply to Global peace isn't on the… by Jim in MN
If Britian is such a nonissue for russia then why do they care so much?
I think Russia got really sloppy and screwed this one up.
In reply to There is definitely a push… by COSMOS
Certainly a scenario but try to assign some probabilities. Given the world cup is coming up and so were Russian elections and that Russia has the most to lose from taking out a guy who was no longer a threat to them why do it in such a blatant way. Also look at the hysteria the Brits are drumming up, if they had a solid case they would of been showing all the hard evidence for sure. All you see from the west is hot air. Pretty much same thing as with the airliner that was shot down in Ukraine. Could this have been engineered by a cabal centered and controlling Kiev. Very likely just follow the smoking gun of the Dutch plane, its just meant to make Russia look bad and bring world sanctions against them.
In reply to If Britian is such a… by PrezTrump
JIM: Peace reigned in Europe from 1871- 1914 ... then a New Thirty Years was instigated by the Brits...
Would love to see peace in the world as you say... but tensions are mounting and armies on the move... and new weapons systems being activated...
Hard to expect peace to last... though we wish it would quite dearly
In reply to Global peace isn't on the… by Jim in MN
Looks like war has already been happening in Sweden for the last two years:
Hungarian TV interview with member of Swedish Diaspora (Published on Mar 17, 2018)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s7mWSj2re_M
In reply to War is always on the Horizon by IntercoursetheEU
In reply to Looks like war has already… by zzz111
"The Russian government must be kicking itself that it again failed to finish the job in Syria and instead permitted Washington to expand its Syrian presence, arm and train its mercenaries, provide chemical weapons, and assemble its fleet to attack Syrian forces in order to prevent their reconquest of Syrian territory."
The Russians (and most Slavs) still haven't learned. Two words, Kremlin: Perfidious Albion. Those sneaky, devious, underhanded Anglo Elite (and by heritage, American Elite).
A "must read"... Perfidious Albion: An Introduction to the Secret History of the British Empire
http://www.newdawnmagazine.com/articles/perfidious-albion-an-introducti…
In reply to No it’s not 🤦🏻♂️ by John McCancerhead
Have you ever had a wargasm? It's better than cheese pizza.
I hear Hillary loves watching the Ghadaffi torture and execution video on loop as her and McCabe eat cheese pizza until their heart desires. Who do we have to stop them? I tell you who, fucking nobody, that's who.
In reply to Have you ever had a wargasm?… by Dindu Nuffins
I see a Vietnam type of protest in America.
In reply to I hear Hillary loves… by trulz4lulz
Protest? We won't have time to protest.
In reply to I see a Vietnam type of… by JibjeResearch
In reply to Protest? We won't have time… by trulz4lulz
I doubt it. The only chance of that happening is if the Draft is brought back. No draft, no protest.
In reply to I see a Vietnam type of… by JibjeResearch
Why would any sane person want war with Russia?
The Top Threats the People of the United States face are as follows:
1. The Deep State (you know, the little scumbags who are trying to overthrow a legitimately elected President)
2. The Handful of NYC Jews (who control the News Media)
3. The Handful of LA Jews (who control Hollywood)
4. George Soros (Antifa etc)
These 4 groups are about 10000Xs more the Threat to the Freedom and Liberty of the America people than Russia is.
In reply to I doubt it. The only chance… by Laughing.Man
Dr Dave Janda on YouTube "Trump's Storm: Asset Seizures & Tribunals For The Globalists".
In reply to I hear Hillary loves… by trulz4lulz
These supposed "secret tribunals" are nothing but hearsay and garbage unless/until the people SEE that the psychopaths are being made to face justice. DEEDS, NOT WORDS. NO MORE FLUFF.
"Not only must justice be done; it must be SEEN to be done."
In reply to Dr Dave Janda on YouTube … by bunkers
Is that you John Podesta?
In reply to Have you ever had a wargasm?… by Dindu Nuffins
Good has been at war with evil ever since both were invented.
Each create each other and whatever is dominate at the time is the breeding ground for the other. We had some of the greatest times of good in the history of the world.
That should tell you what comes next.
In reply to Good has been at war with… by conraddobler
https://youtu.be/aH5HhdUZCVI
'I'm flat everything euro. I just covered all my trades.
Just wanted to see where the levels were.
There's going to be another spike UP.
I'll trade the Chf.
Or MXN, OR ZAR. lol
China has told her troops to prepare for war. The Russians are ready. The question should be, are we- the average Americans people, ready to look-on our US MIC taking on two fronts and possibly three fronts, Iran.
1. We have no support in Afghanistan.
2. We depend on the Kurds in northern Iraq/N.E. Syria.
3. ASEAN don't want a war in South China Sea.
4. Africa and CELAC?
5. Will Eastern Europe supports NATO?
6. Do we have enough resources for a prolong war?
Those Generals of our better watch the video on "The Art of War." The Chinese wrote the book on it 2500 years ago.
We used to always be at war with EurAsia
Now we're at war against libtards and the deep state
In reply to China has told her troops to… by JibjeResearch
Depending on what gets launched, WW3 will last between 20-30minutes. This isn't 1943, missiles will rule in the coming war, that and whoever can knock out their adversaries satellites, which I'm pretty sure the S-500 are designed to do, probably already locked on to all the ones they want to shoot down right now.
In reply to China has told her troops to… by JibjeResearch
And, exploding nuks in the atmosphere is better than on the ground, longer suffering.
Yep ... war ...
I was born during a civil war. I am always against wars.
But Americans might want to experience it.
In reply to Depending on what gets… by trulz4lulz
Nearly all Murikistanians I know damn near worship war, hell if war had a dick, you'd never have to hear a North American Land Whale speak again, because they'd be constantly suckling the cock of war.
In reply to And, exploding nuks in the… by JibjeResearch
War, for the young and enthusiastic, is sleeping in a mud puddle in the pissing rain or being desperately thirsty and wishing you were.
It's just not like the video games. You don't get to respawn.
In reply to And, exploding nuks in the… by JibjeResearch
In reply to War, for the young and… by Is-Be
The idiots that post on here about wanting a civil war should take heed of your post.
In reply to War, for the young and… by Is-Be
IMO, Xi told the PLA that soldiers should always be prepared for war. I don't believe he was telling them that war is imminent for China.
In reply to China has told her troops to… by JibjeResearch
Ignore all that. It's depopulation plain and simple.
In reply to China has told her troops to… by JibjeResearch
They'll be full prepared. They'll read the Cliff Notes the day before the war starts.
In reply to China has told her troops to… by JibjeResearch
More to the point. Do we have the resources to recover?
No new oil discoveries for the last 4 years.
On the other hand a war might make the combatants so desperate that they take a peek at Cold Fusion?
Nah! Their egos would rather die than admit that they are as thick as two short planks.
In reply to China has told her troops to… by JibjeResearch
Neither America nor the UK are challenging Russia or threatening war. If Russia wants peace, then quit killing dissidents with Nerve Agents, invading neighboring countries, and threatening the World with destruction.
Rrriiigghhhtttt... deep state troll
In reply to Neither America nor the UK… by mabuhay1
Oh for fuck sakes!
Who let him in?
In reply to Neither America nor the UK… by mabuhay1
You're out of your fucking mind.
In reply to Neither America nor the UK… by mabuhay1
The other day I went to go buy some slacks and shoes. Not a single pair of pants or shoes made in the USA. Not even underwear.
If we get into a war, we won't lose because of the military performance, we'll lose because of huge lack of logistics.
Logistics and resupply wins wars. Our troops and our military hardware will break down because of a lack of clothes and spare parts from China/Vietnam/India/Honduras/Pakistan/Mexico.
We don't make single stinking LCD screen in the USA anymore. Or underwear, or shoes, or combat boots. Our military depends on rare earth metals imported from China.
Our leaders are completely clueless, or bought and paid for. Either way, we've already lost.
We make corn, Harley Davidson's, ice cream, beer, kitchen cabinets, drugs, guns, and pizza. And lots of really fucking stupid people. Apparently the list is really short. Maybe China can make us some aircraft carriers after ours get blown out of the water by the 1000 Chinese missiles they bought for the cost of 1 carrier.....
In reply to The other day I went to go… by flyonmywall
Alternatively....all this war talk is bs.
There will be no war.
In reply to The other day I went to go… by flyonmywall
Yes, dangerous times and time for Russia to act if they launch an attack: Syria is crucial in the whole Chessboard Game as Iran would be next and then checkmate to Russia to complete the global dominance game. Sure hope Russia would respond and already call for a UNSC meetin (more serious than the false flag op in the UK meeting).
Several times the chemical attacks (2013 and 2015) have been used by the militants and so far Syria or Russia are blamed, so the UNSC should also respond seriously or accept that Russia cannot allow the ME to be completely destroyed and under the control of the US/Israel war criminals. The Zionists and neocons will never stop if nothing is done as usual.
I disagree with the author that Russia has botched this. They have taken the reasonable, middle way. It was inevitable that tge US would force a showdown eventually. If the Russians had gone all-in, it would have been easy to have it end up as a clusterfuck or have been painted as even worse than they were. As it is, they have demonstrated great skill in combat, tactics, logistics, technology, and diplomacy. Remember the pants-shitting over the Kalibers and how the B-2s got moved? Could they have done things differently? Sure, but considering the opponents arrayed against them, both overt and covert, they have kicked serious ass while constantly keeping diplomacy open all while staying on the right side of the law, unlike the coalition and takfiris.
In reply to Yes, dangerous times and… by Jung
Bring back Absolute Monarchy.
It can be no worse than the blandishments of the British Parliament.
Hand Divine rule to Charles. I cannot imagine that he would favour nuclear war.
You must understand that the Monarchy and the plebs are natural Allies against the Aristocracy.
And this aristocracy has developed the madness of a mob.
Kneel before the Monarchy. Or die in a Real holocaust.
Insight: This dynamic is at play in the US of A.
Donald and the deplorables versus the aristocracy.
All hail King Don.
To my Downvoter
What solution do you offer?
More of the same?
A march over the cliff to oblivion? Do you speak for All?
In reply to Bring back Absolute Monarchy… by Is-Be
Don is part of the aristocracy. A gilded idiot who has no clue about anything except being a spoiled brat and a crook. Fuck the rich.
I didn't downvote you
In reply to Bring back Absolute Monarchy… by Is-Be
Well at least it wasn't a drive by shooting.
It is normal for s King to be drawn from the Aristocracy.
But once he is crowned, his greatest threat isn't the Plebs but the Aristocracy.
He has to appeal to the Plebs for support and if he fails, the aristocracy will have his head.
Are you listening, Don?
They are not your friends.
In reply to Don is part of the… by dirty fingernails
For Russia...It's an imaginary 'red line' you must not cross!