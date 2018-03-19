Porton Down Scientists Under Extreme Pressure To Confirm Nerve Gas As Russian

Authored by Craig Murray via The Strategic Culture Foundation,
I have now received confirmation from a well placed FCO source that Porton Down scientists are not able to identify the nerve gas as being of Russian manufacture, and have been resentful of the pressure being placed on them to do so.
Porton Down would only sign up to the formulation “of a type developed by Russia” after a rather difficult meeting where this was agreed as a compromise formulation.
The Russians were allegedly researching, in the “Novichok” programme a generation of nerve agents which could be produced from commercially available precursors such as insecticides and fertilisers. This substance is a “novichok” in that sense. It is of that type. Just as I am typing on a laptop of a type developed by the United States, though this one was made in China.
To anybody with a Whitehall background this has been obvious for several days.
The government has never said the nerve agent was made in Russia, or that it can only be made in Russia. The exact formulation “of a type developed by Russia” was used by Theresa May in parliament, used by the UK at the UN Security Council, used by Boris Johnson on the BBC yesterday and, most tellingly of all, “of a type developed by Russia” is the precise phrase used in the joint communique issued by the UK, USA, France and Germany yesterday: This use of a military-grade nerve agent, of a type developed by Russia, constitutes the first offensive use of a nerve agent in Europe since the Second World War.
When the same extremely careful phrasing is never deviated from, you know it is the result of a very delicate Whitehall compromise. My FCO source, like me, remembers the extreme pressure put on FCO staff and other civil servants to sign off the dirty dossier on Iraqi WMD, some of which pressure I recount in my memoir Murder in Samarkand. She volunteered the comparison to what is happening now, particularly at Porton Down, with no prompting from me.
Separately I have written to the media office at OPCW to ask them to confirm that there has never been any physical evidence of the existence of Russian Novichoks, and the programme of inspection and destruction of Russian chemical weapons was completed last year.
Did you know these interesting facts?
OPCW inspectors have had full access to all known Russian chemical weapons facilities for over a decade – including those identified by the “Novichok” alleged whistleblower Mirzayanov – and last year OPCW inspectors completed the destruction of the last of 40,000 tonnes of Russian chemical weapons
By contrast the programme of destruction of US chemical weapons stocks still has five years to run
Israel has extensive stocks of chemical weapons but has always refused to declare any of them to the OPCW. Israel is not a state party to the Chemical Weapons Convention nor a member of the OPCW. Israel signed in 1993 but refused to ratify as this would mean inspection and destruction of its chemical weapons. Israel undoubtedly has as much technical capacity as any state to synthesise “Novichoks”.
Until this week, the near universal belief among chemical weapons experts, and the official position of the OPCW, was that “Novichoks” were at most a theoretical research programme which the Russians had never succeeded in actually synthesising and manufacturing. That is why they are not on the OPCW list of banned chemical weapons.
Porton Down is still not certain it is the Russians who have apparently synthesised a “Novichok”. Hence “Of a type developed by Russia”. Note developed, not made, produced or manufactured.
It is very carefully worded propaganda. Of a type developed by liars.
This post prompted another old colleague to get in touch. On the bright side, the FCO have persuaded Boris he has to let the OPCW investigate a sample. But not just yet. The expectation is the inquiry committee will be chaired by a Chinese delegate. The Boris plan is to get the OPCW also to sign up to the “as developed by Russia” formula, and diplomacy to this end is being undertaken in Beijing right now.
I don’t suppose there is any sign of the BBC doing any actual journalism on this?
Comments
Just go to
http://www.moonofalabama.org/
for further information.
"No Patients Have Experienced Symptoms Of Nerve Agent Poisoning In Salisbury"
http://www.moonofalabama.org/2018/03/no-patients-have-experienced-sympt…
In reply to Just go to… by lurker since 2012
Well, the nerve of these Scientist.
Defunding to commence immediately after appropriate, exemplaitory nailgunning.
In reply to Just go to… by lurker since 2012
Indeed. Give the money to Elliott Higgins.
In reply to Well, the nerve of these… by Got The Wrong No
Tyler - excuse me way off subject, but the French just arrested Sarkozy. Turns out he bombed Khadaffi just to hide the clandestine money trail to the Union pour un Mouvement Populaire (UMP) party.
Incredible story, should get on it.
In reply to Indeed. Give the money to… by beijing expat
well, after his mother and henry wisner, jr. divorced, he didn't have any cover. so from that moment this action was inevitable.
In reply to Tyler - excuse me way off… by otschelnik
In 2016, Iranian scientists claimed to have synthesised a nerve agent from Novichoks (article DOI: 10.1002/rcm.7757). They kept the OPCW informed and handed the data over to them. The Iranians only produced small amounts of nerve agent for safety reasons, sufficient to allow chemical analyses to be carried out.
The claim made by the UK is that the two binary precursors are safe and can simply be mixed together to produce an effective nerve agent. The actual synthesis requires the prescence of a third reagent to produce a temporary intermediate compound which is then converted to a real nerve agent by the presence of unspecified alcohols.
One of the binary agents in the Novichok synthesis is Methylphosphonic difluoride which is described as being caustic, readily absorbed through the skin and producing nerve agent-like symptoms. This agent is also used in the synthesis of sarin.
It is clear that for the scientists, the 'safe' binary agents are 'safe' relative to a nerve agent, not safe as the average person would understand and the politicians want people to think. It is also clear that the Novichoks are not simple binary elements. They require other reagents for the process to work. So why go through all the hard work when exposure to readily produced Methylphosphonic difluoride will in all probability make it seem like the victim has been exposed to a real nerve agent, at least sufficiently to fool the general public.
In reply to well, after his mother and… by just the tip
Novichok was just another lie. If there was a real incident it was fentanyl.
You think Skripal would be in the NHS hospital when the best specialist medical facility for this (possibly in the world) is a few km down the road in Porton Down?
How did they survive? Why did the PC visit their house? Why did he get affected? If he was done at the house how did he drive into town?
And where is he? We saw the photos of Litvinenko dying of Prussian Blue induced peretonitus in a normal ward (when he should have been in an isolated auto-immune safe place). So where are the photos of the plucky Skripal and his daughter?
It's all a bit like the Pulse nightclub affair with people not found at the local hospital and being carried to safety toward the club where the shooting was. The story is very thin and sloppy.
In reply to In 2016, Iranian scientists… by HowdyDoody
How the fuck can you confirm a gas is Russian? Unless it came from a Russian asshole. This whole BS story is gas alright but not Russian gas.
In reply to How the fuck can you confirm… by RafterManFMJ
False Flag Propoganda 101.
...the truth shall set you free....
But they will bury the truth before you can find it.
The official story is already falling apart – lying Theresa said that (in addition to the Skripals and the police man) almost 40 people had needed treatment after the Salisbury attack... BUT:
In a 14th March letter to the Times, Dr Stephen Davies (Consultant in emergency medicine, Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust said: “... may I clarify that no patients experienced symptoms of nerve agent and there have only ever been three patients with significant poisoning. Several people have attended the emergency department concerned that they may have been exposed. None has had symptoms of poisoning and none has needed treatment. Any blood test performed has shown no abnormality. No member of the public has been contaminated by the agent involved.”
So was it “almost 40” or none? Why is the government filled with such incompetent amateurs?
In reply to … by Troy Ounce
These are the same incompetent amateurs responsible for:
How far has Britain and the Royal Navy has fallen?
The U.K. has built the two new Queen Elizabeth-Class aircraft carriers. "In 2018 the Committee of Public Accounts determined that build cost of the two carriers was £6.212 billion…"* But, they haven't had any fixed wing aircraft capable of operating from any aircraft carrier since 2010! Well, I have been informed that they may have two flyable 1930's Fairey Swordfish fabric-covered, biplane torpedo airplanes tucked away in museums somewhere. Maybe they'll equip each aircraft carrier with one each. No one would believe this if it was in the plot of a novel.
*Wikipedia
In reply to But they will bury the truth… by EuroPox
What is wrong with the British people?
Why isn't Theresa May's kicked/beaten corpse hanging from a tree next to Johnson's?
In reply to Why is the government filled… by gregga777
Why isn't Hillary's? Cheney's? Etc.
In reply to What is wrong with the… by ThanksChump
The leaders of the Anglo-Zionist Empire of Lies and ISIS (Israeli Secret Intelligence Service) met recently in the capital city of the Anglo-Zionist Empire, Tel Aviv (soon to be Jerusalem), discussing the defeat of ISIS (Israeli Secret Intelligence Service) in Syria by Russia, Iran and Hezbollah.
Bibi: We have to teach our enemies in Russia, Iran and Hezbollah a lesson that we are not to be trifled with. What can we do?
ISIS head: We can make use some of our reproduction Soviet-era nerve gas agents and poison some unsuspecting Russian émigrés in the U.K. or USA and then to be blamed on Russia in general and Vladimir Putin specifically.
Bibi: (Evilly rubbing his hands with glee) Oh, purrfect. When can you begin?
ISIS head: As soon as we identify a target, preferably in the U.K. There are lots of exiled Russian Oligarchs and former spies there.
Bibi: What happens after we poison them?
ISIS head: We order our vassals in London, Washington, Paris, Berlin, etc., to pin the blame on the Russians and specifically on Vladimir Putin.
Bibi: Won't the U.K. And EU be concerned that the Russians will cut off all of their natural gas supplies resulting in them freezing their asses off?
ISIS head: No, the goyim sheep can't think that far ahead.
Bibi: Oh, yes, quite right. Proceed.
So, there you have it. Once again, it's all a question of who benefits from a false flag attack.
Remember Kelly and what happened to him? Don't be surprised if chemical scientists suddenly start dying by "suicide". Just like what happened at Marconi.
By one of those amazing coinkydinks, Porton Down has just received a £48 million funding boost. That should help fund a few pet projects. Is it sufficent to 'encourage' the scientists to toe the line?
In reply to Remember Kelly and what… by Joe A
Would £48 million allow them to crash make Novochicks to the Russian fingerprint?
In reply to By one of those amazing… by HowdyDoody
Did Putin's Cold War ever end?
Presidents (Macri & Putin) signed a 30-point collaboration agreement in different areas, including the need to resume the negotiations with the United Kingdom for the Malvinas Islands. (La Voz, 23 Jan 2018).
In reply to Did Putin's Cold War ever… by BritBob
@BritBob, you might find from this your whole argument of sovereignty no longer exists.
You are no more than the gullible fool who believes your government represents you through your voting rights.
Well wake up ... the UK parliament is backstabbing its population in the back on every turn yet you champion this?
You do not have to be intelligent to see the divide between the UK government and its population especially when you watch them feed all the lies to their own population.
Reality is truth, watch and observe and let the red Skripal pill they are handing out do its job.
In reply to Did Putin's Cold War ever… by BritBob
Now for the opinion of Trump voting morons. It is their god given right.
Bozo Johnson to Porton Down
Either LIE or you get the Dr. David Kelley treatment.
Imagine that. We have stumbled across a group of people, old fashioned enough to have a conscience.
Next question: Who ate the fish?
Meanwhile, in other news, I see that the EU have done the deal with the UK over Brexit. The US deep state was never happy with Brexit despite all the noise from Trump. The EU functions as the political wing of NATO and DS (not DT) require both to stay intact. The US fear is that the Brits would have eventually stabbed the Yanks (and the moronic Poles) in the back and done deals with Putin. Then Italy might have followed suit. Worst case scenario for DS.
THis will bring the Terasa May down and i think its well planed that way by UK and EU.Humiliating for UK but still very bad for Russia because this assholes in NATO will not back off and jsut keep on demonizing Russia.
Vlad .... just fu..king annoucne that total pivot to EUrasia and Asia and declare that Russia will not accept USD as a denomination for Gass and oil. THey already preparing ports to not use USD. Pull it Vlad!!!!
of course they cannot because it is them who cooked the agent in england claims the developer.
https://sputniknews.com/world/201803201062711423-novichok-nerve-agent-s…
London is not providing Moscow with a sample of the substance that poisoned former GRU Colonel Sergei Skripal, because the Russian experts are able to quickly determine that it was not manufactured in Russia, Leonid Rink, one of the developers of the А-234, also known as the Novichok chemical weapons system, told Sputnik.
"Why do you think the British refuse to give a [nerve agent] sample to Moscow? Because no matter how hard the specialists try, the manufacturing technology always differs a little. It's a kind of a 'handwriting sample.' It will immediately become clear that this is not a Russian technology," Rink said.
Rink added that the sample from Salisbury is like a "fingerprint" for a forensic expert.
"It could be easily determined that it [the poison] was not 'cooked' in Russia," he stressed.
According to the scientist, British chemical weapons experts had access to Novichok technology and could have used it to poison Skripal and his daughter.
"It [the Novichok-type technology] is commonly available for professionals…Any pharmaceutical corporation, any chemical corporation is capable of manufacturing it in their laboratories," Rink said.
"It is absolutely certain that there are such specialists in the UK. I believe they could have applied the substance on Skripal or his daughter's belongings. Or on some objects in the cemetery. Naturally, there should have known that Skripal would visit the cemetery. It could have easily been done by the British themselves," he concluded.
The poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal was too unprofessional to have been carried out by alleged Russian agents, Leonid Rink said.
"Since all participants of this incident are alive, it is hard to imagine that the Russians are involved in this: such a blatant ignorance of alleged agents is just ridiculous and unacceptable. Even an unprofessional Russian agent would not use the one substance of Russian origin and with a Russian name. There are plenty of more appropriate substances. Firing at an unimportant target with a rocket and missing is the utmost stupidity," Rink said.
The developer of the chemical weapons added that Russia had no motive, since Skripal, who was part of a US-Russian spy swap in 2010, had no more important information to give to ether Russia or the United Kingdom.
"He was of no interest to Moscow. Secondly, the timing is extremely bad for Russia. A few days before the [presidential] election [held Sunday] and shortly before the FIFA World Cup," Rink concluded.
Former Russian intelligence officer Skripal and his daughter were found unconscious on a bench near a shopping center in the UK city of Salisbury on March 4. Subsequent investigation of the case revealed that the two were poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent believed to be developed in secrecy by the former Soviet Union.
As the victims remain at the hospital in critical conditions, the highly publicized poisoning incident has triggered a massive diplomatic fallout between London and Moscow; UK authorities have accused Russia of being behind the attack and expelled 23 Russian diplomats, vowing additional punitive measures. Russian officials called such allegations groundless and responded by declaring 23 employees of the UK Embassy in Moscow personae non gratae.
Russia has demanded access to the case'a materials, including the nerve gas, allegedly used to poison Skripal, however, London has refused to do so according to Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has claimed that there is evidence that Russia has been stockpiling the nerve gas, while Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said that the deadly substance may have originated from the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Sweden, the United Kingdom, or the United States.
Fentanyl has never been a nerve gas.
Idiots..... it is the Chinese trying to arrange a war between her rivals. We need to ally with the Russians.
RT are reporting this morning that Russia has asked the Brit.gov to either
((put up or shut up)).
Let's see where that takes us.
Will T May and BoJo and the MSM continue to make allegations against Russia/Putin which are wrapped up in carefull wordology and ambiguities? Probably.
Cold War 2.0 has begun.
If they do not now produce irrefutable evidence because of the accusations they have made the whole of parliament should be forced to resign not just May, Johnson and the juvenile defence secretary.
Every single UK criminal lawmaker / MP went with it ... so we need a general election and none of the current lot should be allowed to stand on the grounds they fell for it.
Crobyn can stay not because I like him but because he chose correctly.
In reply to I see RT are reporting this… by smacker
Yep you're right.
Sadly the days when politicians were honourable have long gone.
They've retreated into the gutter along with MSM.
In reply to If they do not now produce… by GreatUncle
It began in 2008 when Putin explained that he'd put Russia first, not Israel.
In reply to I see RT are reporting this… by smacker
A web of lies, wrapped in a deception, surrounded by imperial hubris.
Porton Down probably manufactured the stuff.
Because of all the blatant deceit, outright lying, thievery and murdering governments are finding their MSM narrative to control the population is not very influential anymore. Elites need to wake up, when the illusion of voting rights and any form of voice of a population are smashed the MSM narrative they try to push gets junked.
This is a case of Her Majesty's Government led by the sly and deceitful but otherwise entirely incompetent The. Maychavelli deliberately and blatantly misleading the British public and even international partners. Little if any evidence points to this being of Russia's, let alone Putin's, doing (although it may be, we just don't know).
The only UK politician being rational about this affair so far is the leader of the opposition, Jeremin Corbyn.
Since this incident took place, there have been no pictures of the alleged victims, unlike the pictures of Livinenko, who the Government were willing to show to the world in his death bed, just to prove how evil and wicked the Russians are. This includes Sgt. Bailey. We were told they were all taken to Salisbury District Hospital, a local hospital. If this substance is so toxic, why would they be taken there rather than a major hospital with a secure major trauma and isolation unit . There have been no daily briefings on the current condition of the victims either from doctors or from the Chief Constable or his spokesman. Further, no media circus camped outside any hospital, and no sofa-style breakfast TV interviews with a member of Sgt. Bailey's family or a colleague, let alone a serious interrogative interview from a leading TV news organisation.
The UK is well known as the most-watched population on earth with CCTV cameras in every town and village at every possible location; and yet we have received almost no video clips although there are certain to be hundreds.
We have been told from day one that they are all seriously ill, but no details and no reports of progress in their condition. The Government insisted the local population needed to wash and launder everything. The locals have been scare-mongered and are walking about in Nuclear, Biological, Chemical suits, yet no such protection for the Prime Minister during her walk-about in Salisbury? The scientists examined the Skrypal's car wearing NBC suits, while soldiers stood only ten feet away with no protection.
Before any of us speculate about who committed this "horrendous" crime . . . . perhaps we should all be examining if any crime has taken place at all. Remember Sandy Hook!!
The Litvinenko story is also FULL of holes..
Did you know for instance that his autopsy results are still classified? There's only one reason they'd do that: he didn't die of polonium poisoning:
http://www.spokesmanbooks.com/Spokesman/PDF/96Medvedev.pdf
In reply to Since this incident took… by joroco
Portion Down scientists are well aware of their funding stream.
They will honor that stream eventually.
false flag false flag false flag false flag false flag false flag false flag false flag false flag false flag false flag false flag false flag false flag false flag false flag
Looks like the Brits made a mess of this one. How is Nikki now going to sell the nerve gas attack in NY.
Get the FBI on the case. Evidence will be produced, "Special" agents will testify.