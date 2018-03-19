Is Profit-Maximizing Data-Mining Undermining Democracy?

Authored by Charles Hugh Smith via OfTwoMinds blog,
If targeting political extremes generates the most profit, then that's what these corporations will pursue.
As many of you know, oftwominds.com was falsely labeled propaganda by the propaganda operation known as ProporNot back in 2016. The Washington Post saw fit to promote ProporNot's propaganda operation because it aligned with the newspaper's view that any site that wasn't pro-status quo was propaganda; the possibility of reasoned dissent has vanished into a void of warring accusations of propaganda and "fake news" --which is of course propaganda in action.
Now we discover that profit-maximizing data-mining (i.e. Facebook and Google) can--gasp--be used for selling ideologies, narratives and candidates just like dog food and laundry detergent. The more extreme and fixed the views and the closer the groups are in size (i.e. the closer any electoral contest), the more profitable the corporate data-mining becomes.
Meanwhile, back at the ranch, the data-mining gets all the important stuff wrong. As correspondent GFB explains, oftwominds.com was identified as "propaganda" by data-mining, which concluded that any site that posted content that wasn't pro-Hillary was automatically propaganda:
At least we now know why your site was flagged as a source of Russian disinformation:
Cambridge Analytica is hired by the Russians to data mine to find the most efficacious targets for their disinformation campaign - and in the course of doing research, they find that a number of individuals who visit your site have shown - in other social media actions - to have anti-Hillary, or anti-powers-that-be tendency. They conclude the number of visitors that have that data profile would suggest that it is likely most, if not all visitors to your site would likely have the same view - and so any visitor to your site gets flagged to be targeted, if possible, by the disinformation campaign.
Now look at in reverse - someone who is investigating possible unscrupulous data mining re: the campaign, and through there own data mining notice that visitors to your site get an inordinate amount of targeted disinformation - - - and they conclude (incorrectly) that oftwominds.com is likely the source of that targeting.
Setting aside the quasi-monopoly on vast data-mining of users held by Facebook and Google, we have to ask: what sort of "democracy" do we end up with when data-mining ignores the "independent" middle/moderate voters in favor of the ends of the spectrum which can be more easily whipped up into a frenzy that might just lead to a few more votes being cast (Recall that voter participation in the US is abysmally low compared to other democracies.)
It also turns out that data-mining draws all sorts of false conclusions about individuals, groups and sites. For example, if you visit a "prepper" site then the algorithms will reckon you're pro-gun ownership. If you visit the Sierra Club website, then you're targeted as a "social liberal," and so on.
But in the mad rush to monetize their vast trawling of user data, Facebook, Google et al., niceties such as accuracy and the undermining of civil society don't matter: these are privately owned corporations whose only responsibility is to maximize profits for their owners and managers.
If targeting political extremes generates the most profit, then that's what these corporations will pursue. It's nothing personal--maximizing profit by any means available is why they exist.
Of related interest:
Facebook Is a Utility Which Can't Charge Its Users (July 22, 2010)
How Much of our Discord Is the Result of the "Engagement" Advert Revenue Model of Social Media? (October 24, 2017)
Should Facebook, Google and Twitter Be Public Utilities? (March 5, 2018)
* * *
My new book Money and Work Unchained is $9.95 for the Kindle ebook and $20 for the print edition. Read the first section for free in PDF format. If you found value in this content, please join me in seeking solutions by becoming a $1/month patron of my work via patreon.com.
Comments
When the government will pay WELL for all data then a company would be insane not to take advantage ... but it creates a moral dilemma. It is kind of like the dilemma facing supplies to companies that make 5G equipment. Should we profit nicely and doom the world or should we find another way to exist?
Somebody else will always supply them.
How can you undermine democracy? How can you undermine something that never worked as advertised? It wasn't even working in the 1880s when John Swinton said:
And that was before the money interests got us into 2 world wars in order to barter our lives for the creation of Israel and the destruction of those that sought to drive them out.
In reply to When the government will pay… by Grandad Grumps
"If targeting political extremes generates the most profit, then that's what these corporations will pursue."
not only corporations; former financial blogs too
In reply to When the government will pay… by Grandad Grumps
Is Profit-Maximizing Data-Mining Undermining Democracy?
Well, yes it is. It's undermining a lot more than that. Stuff they haven't even quantified. It's undermining the human spirit. It's a killer we don't yet recognize.
No. Involuntary data collection is undermining freedom. Privacy and choice is coming.
No...the trick is to get the sheeple to volunteer their data.
That's how anti-social media is used by the techno-surveillance apparatus.
Just like they encourage people to vote......... themselves to slavery.
The scale of the mindfuck is strong...which reminds me of a quote
"Only the small secrets need to be protected. The big ones are kept secret by public incredulity."
In reply to No. Involuntary data… by dietrolldietroll
Give me a guru, who can to write an algo, which picks relevant data from an astronomical flow of online trash and I believe in controlling everybody else. To store a huge amount of chaotic data and make sense of it are two separate issues. The most important data is hardly available on FB and Google either. People delude of simple solutions.
No worries. Soon FB will be blockchained, as users in the future will be able to resell their own data and information with the middleman (bye-bye Twitter, YouTube, FB, and govs of the world) in peer-2-peer transactions.
The blockchain bomb is coming.
Demon-crazy?
Stopped reading at the word "Democracy"... Fuck "Democracy"...
Democracy is undermining Democracy.