Tech Stocks Trashed After Biggest Fund Inflow Since 2000 Peak

Lats week saw a massive $3.3 billion inflow into QQQ (the Nasdaq ETF) - this is the biggest retail flow into the fund since October 2000 (which didn't end well).
The last time QQQ saw inflows of this magnitude was Oct 2000 - which preceded an 80% reality-checking collapse in stocks...
And so far, this morning sees things off to a terrible start as tech stocks are trashed by EU regs and Facebook's fumblings...
All of which are weighing on the Nasdaq heaviest..
And perhaps most notably, there was no machine auto-bid bounce at the open - in fact the opposite...
Of course, this is not helped by the fact that every hedge fund is up to their neck in this stuff...
Is this extrapolated trend about toi snap?
Comments
May the market crash to 5000 and correct the massive over-valuation and fraud.
Amen.
bone shit...."thrashed"?
thrashed = -1%
??? = -40%
BTFD
Since we're on the subject...
Bone has a bone to pick with the H1B1 tech-autistic pinheads.
Bone is fed up with all of the invisible grey type, especially on order forms.
Bone's not interested in boning around with "high contrast" and "color filters", so don't go there.
Here is a link (FUCKING LIGHT GREY!!!) which spells out why Bone has high bone pressure:
(excluding his woman pleasing bone, where there is a pressure deficit)
https://www.wired.com/2016/10/how-the-web-became-unreadable/
taking with it the SnP
I'll settle for 5 points dow(n) this week.
Why is there an outflow?? CNBC says economy is booming!
The muppets are IN. Sell!
CNBC reporting is based on how long the lines are at THEIR Starbucks in bubble land.
Downvote without reading due to bold font.
Down vote for lying about not reading.
lol
We will reach all time highs within weeks mother f***ers... All you winey zh bitchies will cry like a Baby soon... Hahahaha
Double-Top
Jeez why can't people see thr truth. Zhers have been talking about a supposed crash for decades.. well where is fuckers.. I ll tell you.. there will be no market crash ever.....
We’ve told you a million times not to exaggerate.
Put your money where your mouth is!
Go Balls Deep into ETFs.
Many got triggered by me telling the truth hahaha.. fucking snow flakes
Charting the market that is manipulated is futile. Where's Gartman? Wait til 13:30. Everyone gets caught with their pants down. Painting the charts.
No, there are still trend lines, parabolic arcs, candlesticks, moving averages, positive divergence, negative divergence, etc, etc that can be useful in any kind of market.
Even if you're right, you're still an ignorant herd animal.
How come .380 ammo is never on sale? Too much demand?
The butt hurt is real.
Snowden is STILL a fraud.
Massive bubble in stocks is holding on for life. I think fair value in this market is DOW - 5,000 S&P - 600 NASDAQ - 2,000