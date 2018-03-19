Tech Stocks Trashed After Biggest Fund Inflow Since 2000 Peak

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 03/19/2018 - 09:45

Lats week saw a massive $3.3 billion inflow into QQQ (the Nasdaq ETF) - this is the biggest retail flow into the fund since October 2000 (which didn't end well).

The last time QQQ saw inflows of this magnitude was Oct 2000 - which preceded an 80% reality-checking collapse in stocks...

 

And so far, this morning sees things off to a terrible start as tech stocks are trashed by EU regs and Facebook's fumblings...

 

All of which are weighing on the Nasdaq heaviest..

 

And perhaps most notably, there was no machine auto-bid bounce at the open - in fact the opposite...

 

Of course, this is not helped by the fact that every hedge fund is up to their neck in this stuff...

 

Is this extrapolated trend about toi snap?

Bone-Machine FreeShitter Mon, 03/19/2018 - 10:38 Permalink

bone shit...."thrashed"?

thrashed = -1%

??? = -40%

BTFD

 

Since we're on the subject...

Bone has a bone to pick with the H1B1 tech-autistic pinheads.

Bone is fed up with all of the invisible grey type, especially on order forms.

Bone's not interested in boning around with "high contrast" and "color filters", so don't go there.

Here is a link (FUCKING LIGHT GREY!!!) which spells out why Bone has high bone pressure:

(excluding his woman pleasing bone, where there is a pressure deficit)

 

 https://www.wired.com/2016/10/how-the-web-became-unreadable/

 

Justin Case Mon, 03/19/2018 - 09:51 Permalink

Charting the market that is manipulated is futile. Where's Gartman? Wait til 13:30. Everyone gets caught with their pants down. Painting the charts.