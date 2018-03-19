Three Merrill Insiders To Split $83 Million In Largest-Ever Whistleblower Award

Who needs to work when you can just expose your boss' criminal ways and retire with the "whistelblower" proceeds?
That's the question three former Merrill Lynch insiders will ask themselves after their tips led to both a successful enforcement against parent company Bank of America in a $415 million settlement for engaging in complex transactions which allowed the bank to reduce the amount of client funds that had to be set aside in reserve accounts and - more importantly - the largest ever whistleblower award amounting to $83 million.
Two of the recipients will split a $50 million award, while a third person will receive $33 million for a tip in the same case.
The previous record was $30 million in 2014 - all done under an award provision under the post-crisis Dodd-Frank law.
Jordan Thomas, an attorney with Labaton Sucharow, said he represented the Merrill insiders but declined to name them or say whether they still worked for the Bank of America unit. The three provided information that helped the SEC win a $415 million settlement with the bank in 2016 for engaging in complex transactions to reduce the amount of client funds that had to be set aside in reserve accounts. -Bloomberg
“By coming forward, these courageous executives protected millions of Merrill Lynch’s customers, but their impact is far greater than that,” Thomas said in a statement. “They are a shining example of integrity in action and will inspire others on Wall Street to break their silence.”
A "substantial part" of the award will be donated to charities, said Thomas - who ironically helped develop the SEC's whistleblower program while employed in the agency's enforcement unit. Thomas then launched Labaton Sucharow's division representing tipsters in 2011.
One almost wonders how much Thomas' legal fees will be as a result of a program developed by, well, Thomas.
Naturally, the SEC which will pocket the vast majority of the settlement proceeds, was delighted:
"These awards demonstrate that whistleblowers can provide the SEC with incredibly significant information that enables us to pursue and remedy serious violations that might otherwise go unnoticed," said Jane Norberg, chief of the SEC's whistleblower office. "We hope that these awards encourage others with specific, high-quality information regarding securities laws violations to step forward and report it to the SEC."
Individuals who provide credible and timely information to the SEC resulting in a successful enforcement action may be able to claim between 10 and 30% of monetary penalties over $1 million.
This in turn has prompted many on Wall Street to ask why work? Just scope out your employer for grossly illegal behavior, report it to the SEC and then retire with the proceeds.
* * *
The 2016 BofA case revolved around violations of the SEC's customer protection rule, whereby Merrill Lynch engaged in a series of trades between 2009 and 2012 which artificially reduced the amount of customer funds required to be set aside,. The transactions "lacked economic substance," which enabled the firm to finance its own trading activities, according to the SEC.
Meanwhile, while trading on Wall Street is hardly as reputable as it once was, the real future may be in ratting out your boss: since the program began in 2012, over $262 million has been paid to whistleblowers according to the SEC. The identity of whistleblowers and the information they provide are not disclosed by the agency.
Section 922 of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act also prohibits retaliation by employers against whistleblowers - who are provided with a private cause of action in the event they are "discharged or discriminated against by their employers in violation of the Act."
Alternatively...
Comments
Holy shit! Where does one buy one of those whistles?
For real!
Can we blow the whistle on the Clinton Foundation or 20 or so others???
In reply to Holy shit! Where does one… by SH_Resurrected
Did anyone go to jail in this case?
Didn't think so.
In reply to For real!… by MozartIII
The liars who didn't get caught got promoted; the guilty got transferred.
Rinse/repeat.
In reply to Did anyone go to jail in… by ZENDOG
"trading on Wall Street is hardly as reputable as it once was"
I've got some news for you. It was NEVER reputable. As a former broker for a major firm, I could tell you some stories.
In reply to The liars who didn't get… by NugginFuts
" As a former broker for a major firm, I could tell you some stories."
Bear Stearns or Lehman ?
In reply to "trading on Wall Street is… by IH8OBAMA
The main difference is that old scams have become electronically automated.
In reply to "trading on Wall Street is… by IH8OBAMA
Who do I report FBI corruption to?
In reply to Did anyone go to jail in… by ZENDOG
Barney Fife.
In reply to Who do I report FBI… by Croesus
the FBI.
In reply to Who do I report FBI… by Croesus
For a while now, the whistle's been getting blown on the Clinton foundation, but I think that it's been a dog whistle. ...seems few, if any, have heard it.
In reply to For real!… by MozartIII
It's a Jackel whistle, and they hear it perfectly...
In reply to For a while now, the whistle… by SH_Resurrected
As long as you can avoid being Arkancided.
I was going to mention that Eric Braverman has been missing (or out of the public eye) after running the Clinton Foundation, but it appears he has turned up. He is now heading Eric Schmidt's philanthropies.
"Braverman's name surfaced in the fall when one of the documents stolen from the Democratic Party showed some Clinton staffers believed he had leaked information about the foundation's finances.
Braverman and the Schmidts declined to be interviewed for this story"
https://www.bizjournals.com/sanjose/news/2017/01/18/ex-clinton-foundati…
In reply to For real!… by MozartIII
The gold and silver market is also being manipulated by banks.
Where's my money for the tip?
like the leper said to the prostitute; "keep the tip"
In reply to The gold and silver market… by MadHatt
no, you misread. peasants get just the tip.
In reply to The gold and silver market… by MadHatt
"Who needs to work when you can just expose your boss' criminal ways and retire with the "whistelblower" proceeds?"
Because Seth Rich.
And the retail peeps who got ripped off for millions by Bank of Lynch got a check for 39 bucks.
My check was only $3, did I miss the bulk of my big payout?
In reply to And the peeps who got ripped… by Rainman
In the news
Couple Commits Suicide After Their Parents Tried To Separate them:http://enternations.com/thread/548/couple-commits-after-parents-separate
Man dies while trying to steal from a transformer:http://enternations.com/thread/549/man-dies-trying-steal-transformer
Airport staff member get punished for being too handsome: http://enternations.com/thread/528/airport-staff-member-punished-handsome
Girlfriend saves her lover’s life by cutting his throat: http://enternations.com/thread/522/girlfriend-saves-lover-cutting-throat
Woman dies after husband uses mortar bomb as sex toy:http://enternations.com/thread/499/woman-dies-after-husband-mortar
Father Joins Son To Rape His Young Daughter:http://enternations.com/thread/445/father-joins-son-young-daughter
"Courageous executives" haha. More like greedy banksters. Do you think they would have given a shit had the prospect of a multi-million dollar reward not been dangling in front of them?
If the insiders take the money, then they will conveniently have some sort of accidents. It's all part of the script.
President Trump should offer various financial incentives to anyone blowing the whistle on any govt agency.
Then the rats will be scurrying for cover.
Time for the heroic trio to celebrate Grateful Dead style:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rLs_0h9_wXM
"Driving that train... high on cocaine..."
+ Add a couple of women that are a factor of 10 more hot that Stormy Cockerspaniel
About time whistleblowers got a reward instead of prosecuted.
Knowledge is power and profitable.
If you're not going to go to jail then maybe the bosses can set themselves up and share the booty all around. Spread the love, man!
Was it Corzine blowing this whistle??? maybe Dimon or Lloyd? they can stay in the shadows and rake in from both sides
On one side of this fraud, customers.
On the other side of this fraud, Merrill Lynch.
Justice has been served.
Customers got no reimbursement whatsoever from what I can tell from reading this article. All the money goes to .gov and three Merrill Lynch employees. Oh, and to the plaintiff's lawyer, too.
#whistler Lets get this going Banker.
Can I report the Federal Reserve and receive a trillion dollars?!?!
And the criminals got away with 10 times as much ... what a f’d up system
Totally appropriate was the clip from Fight Club, given the almost infinite feedback loop tunnels of control frauds demonstrated by the article above! Even "corrections" of inverted perversions are inversely perverted.
If the prosecution was so 'successful' how many banksters are now in prison for these crimes?
But nothing will come of this. Merrill will pay a fine and nothing else will happen. No one will go to jail. Same old shit over and over.